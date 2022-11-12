Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Rock N Roll Sushi MS-005 - Ridgeland, MS

50 Reviews

$$

733 Lake Harbour Drive

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Popular Items

Thriller Roll
Crispy Crab Wontons
Fried Rice

Opening Acts

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$15.95

All of our most famous opening acts on one plate! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.

Crispy Crab Wontons

Crispy Crab Wontons

$7.95

Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton encore.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.95

Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$7.95

A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$5.95

Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.95

Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.

Headbanger Shrimp

Headbanger Shrimp

$7.95

Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.10

Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.

Rockin Lobster

Rockin Lobster

$18.95

Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Stage Divers

Stage Divers

$9.95

Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces

TNT Shrimp

TNT Shrimp

$7.95

It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.

Twisted Tuna

Twisted Tuna

$11.95

Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Headliners

Axl Roll

Axl Roll

$12.95

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.

British Invasion

British Invasion

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Album-cover-worthy!

Crowd Surfer Roll

Crowd Surfer Roll

$13.95

Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Electric Roll

Electric Roll

$14.95

Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, crab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Good Times Roll

Good Times Roll

$12.95

Make it last. Shrimp tempura, crab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Groupie Roll

Groupie Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with crab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.

Jailhouse Roll

Jailhouse Roll

$13.95

(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.

Jam Sesh Roll

Jam Sesh Roll

$13.95

Gang’s all here. Yellowtail, albacore tuna and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and crab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Legends Roll

Legends Roll

$15.95

Light fare meets heavy metal. Soft shell crab tempura and crab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango jalapeno spring mix salad in a sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.

Metalhead

Metalhead

$12.95

Enter delicious. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Prima Donna Roll

Prima Donna Roll

$12.95

Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, crab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.

Punk Rock Roll

Punk Rock Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!

Pyro Roll

Pyro Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.

Reggae Roll

Reggae Roll

$12.95

Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Crab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.

Sharp Dressed Roll

Sharp Dressed Roll

$18.95

Lobster tail tempura inside, crab stick outside, topped with fried crab stick, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Fancy.

Summer Crush Roll

Summer Crush Roll

$8.95

Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.

Sunset Strip Roll

Sunset Strip Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, shrimp, crab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Home Alabama

$12.95

(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

The Experience Roll

The Experience Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.

Thriller Roll

Thriller Roll

$13.95

(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Tourbus

Tourbus

$15.95

(BAKED) Surf n' turf. Spicy tuna, crab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes. Spicy.

Unplugged

Unplugged

$13.95

Three fabulous fish (red tuna, yellowtail, salmon) collaborated with crab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice free.

Velcro Pygmies Roll

Velcro Pygmies Roll

$12.95

(FRIED) Created by one of our favorite rock bands of all time! Red tuna, krab stick and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

VIP Roll

VIP Roll

$14.95

Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

Classic

California Roll

California Roll

$6.95

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.

Eel roll

Eel roll

$8.95

Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.