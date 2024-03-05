- Home
- /
- Spring Hill
- /
- Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
No reviews yet
4884 Port Royal Rd
Ste 3
Spring Hill, TN 37174
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Opening Acts
- Appetizer Sampler$16.99
All of our most famous opening acts on one plate! Crispy wontons, jalapeno poppers, eggroll and TNT shrimp served with headbanger and sweet chili dip, both swirled with eel sauce.
- Crispy Crab Wontons$8.99
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream cheese filling, studded with green onion and jalapeño, and served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce. You’ll definitely wontonencore.
- Edamame$5.99
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
- Egg Rolls$8.99
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
- Fried Rice$6.99
- Headbanger Shrimp$9.99
Battered. Sauced. Bangin’. Juicy shrimp fried to a golden crunch, drizzled in our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with krab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
- Miso Soup$4.00
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
- Potstickers$99.99
Five grilled pork and ginger potstickers. Served with togarashi, green onion, and ponzu sauce.
- Rockin Lobster$18.95Out of stock
Tails wins. Whole tempura lobster tail drizzled with our signature spicy-sweet-creamy headbanger sauce, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
- Side Sushi Rice$6.99
Add Chicken (94cal.) Add Shrimp (40cal.) Add Filet Mignon (86cal.)
- Stage Divers$10.99
Crispy Japanese style panko crusted chicken bites served with our Headbanger, creamy ginger, and sweet chili dipping sauces
- TNT Shrimp$9.00
It’s dy-na-mite. Crispy shrimp tempura glazed with sweet chili, savory eel sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seed confetti. Boom.
- Tuna Tataki$9.99
Red tuna lightly seared, sliced, drizzled with sweet chili, ponzu and eel sauces and finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds. A rare treat.
- Twisted Tuna$11.99
Our spin on tuna tartare. Chopped, spicy red tuna and coolly twisted avocado topped with tobiko, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Headliners
- Axl Roll$14.99
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura, salmon and cream cheese inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Named for a true rockstar—our founders’ son.
- British Invasion$16.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese and cucumber inside, smoked salmon, baked eel and avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Album-cover-worthy!
- Crowd Surfer Roll$14.99
Spice. Sushi. Sauce. Magic. Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna inside, red tuna and jalapeno outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Electric Roll$15.99
Cajun seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, krab stick inside, baked krabmeat and jalapenos outside, topped with spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Good Times Roll$14.99
Make it last. Shrimp tempura, krab stick and spicy mayo inside, avocado outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Groupie Roll$15.99
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with krab stick, spicy mayo, sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Jailhouse Roll$16.00
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
- Jam Sesh Roll$13.95
Gang’s all here. Yellowtail, albacore tuna and spicy mayo inside, red tuna and krab stick outside, topped with sweet chili, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- Legends Roll$16.99
Light fare meets heavy metal. Soft shell crab tempura and krab stick inside, avocado outside, topped with mango jalapeno spring mix salad in a sweet chili dressing and drizzled with eel sauce.
- Metalhead$13.99
Enter delicious. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
- Prima Donna Roll$14.00
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, krab stick outside, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. Have it delivered to your dressing room.
- Punk Rock Roll$15.99
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese inside, seared tuna outside, topped with strawberry-avocado-jalapeno-cucumber salad, sweet-chili-ponzu dressing, spicy mayo, and eel sauce. Spicy!
- Pyro Roll$14.99
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy flakes.
- Reggae Roll$14.00
Because it doesn’t have to be rock, to be rock-n’-roll. Krab stick and Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, shrimp and avocado outside, with spicy mayo and sweet chili.
- San Quentin$13.95
Here it is, just for you. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, jalapeño and cucumber inside, nori outside, topped with sriracha and sweet chili.
- Sharp Dressed Roll$18.95Out of stock
Lobster tail tempura inside, krab stick outside, topped with fried krab stick, spicy mayo and eel sauce. Fancy.
- Sunset Strip Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside,shrimp, krab stick and avocado outside—Hollywood-style. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Sweet Home Alabama$14.99
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, krab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- The Experience Roll$14.99
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese and cucumber inside, sliced mango outside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce. Psychedelic.
- Thriller Roll$14.99
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- Tourbus$16.99
(BAKED) Surf n' turf. Spicy tuna, krab stick, cream cheese inside, topped with seared filet mignon, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce, sriracha, and crunchy flakes. Spicy.
- Unplugged$14.99
Three fabulous fish (red tuna, yellowtail, salmon) collaborated with krab stick and avocado wrapped in cucumber peel with sweet chili, ponzu, eel sauce and sesame seeds. Rice free.
- Velcro Pygmies Roll$14.99
(FRIED) Created by one of our favorite rock bands of all time! Red tuna, krab stick and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
- VIP Roll$15.99
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Classic
- California Roll$7.99
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
- Eel roll$10.00
Baked eel and avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
- Japanese Bagel Roll$8.99
Smoked salmon and cream cheese inside.
- Rainbow Roll$13.99
California roll inside, red tuna, fresh salmon, yellowtail and avocado outside, topped with sesame seeds.
- Salmon Roll$9.99
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.99
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
- Spicy Crawfish Roll$8.99
Cajun-seasoned imported crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$8.99
Shrimp tempura, krab stick, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
Chopped spicy red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo.
- Spider Roll$11.99
Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside, topped with sweet chili and eel sauce.
- Super Crunch Roll$10.00
Crunchy flakes and spicy mayo inside, smoked salmon outside, topped with eel sauce.
- Tuna Roll$9.99
(Original OR Fried) Red tuna inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Veggie Roll$6.99
Cucumber, avocado, spring mix inside.
- Volcano Roll$13.99
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
Raw Tracks
- Nigiri Red Tuna$7.99
2 pieces per order, on rice
- Nigiri Fresh Salmon$7.99
2 pieces per order, on rice
- Nigiri Yellowtail$7.99
2 pieces per order, on rice
- Nigiri Smoked Salmon$7.99
2 pieces per order, on rice
- Nigiri Eel (Unagi)$7.99
2 pieces per order, on rice
- Sashimi Red Tuna$9.99
4 pieces per order
- Sashimi Fresh Salmon$9.99
4 pieces per order
- Sashimi Yellowtail$10.99
4 pieces per order
- Sashimi Smoked Salmon$9.99
4 pieces per order
- Sashimi Eel (Unagi)$9.99
4 pieces per order
Backstage Grill
- Chicken Solo$16.99
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
- Filet Mignon Solo$22.99
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
- Lobster Solo$26.99Out of stock
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
- Shrimp Solo$18.99
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
- Chicken, Shrimp and Filet Mignon$26.99
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
- Vegetables and Fried Rice$12.99
- Fried Rice$6.99
- Vegetables$6.99
Carrot, onion, zucchini, mushroom, broccoli
- White Rice$5.99
Kids Rock
Green Room Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$13.99
Open wide and say AHI. Just-seared tuna slices, cucumber, avocado and strawberries piled on spring greens, topped with sweet chili, ponzu and sesame seeds.
- Cucumber Salad$6.99
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and krab stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
- Ginger Salad$7.99
Chopped romaine with a sweet, refreshing ginger-sesame dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$5.99
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.00
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—krab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
After Party
- Cheesecake$8.99
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Creamy slice of traditional cheesecake drizzled with chocolate and caramel, topped with whipped cream and strawberries. Not-so-traditional? Get it fully fried.
- Hall of Fame Brownies$8.99
A towering stack of golden-fried brownie slices, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate and caramel swirls—with a cherry on top. Epic.
Extra Sauce
Utensils, etc.
Ramen
- Black Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Pork Bone Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn, Green Onino, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori, Roasted Black Garlic
- Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Pork Bone Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn, Green Onino, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori, Spicy Miso Paste
- Creamy Tonkotsu Ramen$15.00
Pork Bone Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn, Green Onino, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori
- Tokyo Shoyu Ramen$15.00
Classic Light Fish Broth, Bbq Pork Belly, Corn Green Onion, Naruto Maki, Egg, Nori
- Roll N Bowl$20.00
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
4884 Port Royal Rd, Ste 3, Spring Hill, TN 37174