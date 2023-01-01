  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Rock Nuetney's - 2416 Bay Area Boulevard E
A map showing the location of Rock Nuetney's 2416 Bay Area Boulevard EView gallery

Rock Nuetney's 2416 Bay Area Boulevard E

review star

No reviews yet

2416 Bay Area Boulevard E

Houston, TX 77058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

VODKA

Absolut

$7.50Out of stock

Belvedere

$10.00Out of stock

Deep Eddy lemon

$7.50

Gentle Bens

Out of stock

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Titos

$7.50

Towns

$6.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Western SonRaz

$7.50

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.50

Deep Eddy Ruby

$7.50

StoliRaz

$7.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Dripping Springs

$7.00

Western SonBlueberry

$7.50

DeepEddy Orange

$7.50

StoliVanilla

$7.50

DeepEddySweetT

$7.50

3oliveGrape

$7.50

WesternSonLime

$7.50

Reyka

$7.50

WesternSonWatermelon

$7.50

WesternSonStrawberrt

$7.50

DBL Well Vodka

$6.75

DBL Absolut

DBL Belvedere

DBL Towns

$9.75

DBL Gentle Bens

DBL Western SonRaz

$11.50

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Titos

$11.50

DBL Deep EddyLemon

$11.50

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

DBL StoliRaz

$11.50

DBLStoliVanilla

DBLDeepEddyPeach

$11.50

DBLDeepEddySweetT

$11.50

DBLDeepEddyOrange

$11.50

DBL DeepEddyRuby

$11.50

DBL WesterSonBlueberry

$11.50

GIN

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$9.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00Out of stock

GentleBenGin

$7.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50Out of stock

DBL Well Gin

$6.75

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Sapphire

DBL Gentle Bens

DBL Hendricks

DBL Tanqueray

RUM

Well Rum

$4.50

Flora de Cana

$7.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Cruzan

$7.50

Meyers

$7.50

DBL Well Rum

$7.50

DBL Flora de Cana

DBL Bacardi

$12.25

DBL Malibu

DBL Captain Morgan

DBL Cruzan

$10.50

DBL Meyers

TEQUILA

Casa MigosSilver

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

Out of stock

DJ 1942

Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Espolon

$7.50

Herradura Silver

$8.50

Patron Anejo

$10.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$10.00

Sauza Silver

$5.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Casa Migo Repo

$10.00

PaintedDonkey Silver

$8.50

PaintedDonkeyAnejo

$7.50

DonJulio70

$15.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.75

DBL Casa MigosRepo

$16.50

DBL Espolon

$11.75

DBL Herradura Silver

$12.75

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$16.50

DBL Patron Anejo

Out of stock

DBL Don Julio Silver

$15.00

DBL Patron Reposado

Out of stock

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL CasaMigoSilver

$15.00

DBL PaintedDonnkey Anejo

$12.75

DBL PaintedDonkey Siilver

$12.75

WHISKEY

Angels Envy

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bulliet

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Elijah Craig

$8.50

Fireball

$7.50

Four Roses

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Old Forseter

$9.50Out of stock

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Whistle Pig

$10.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$9.50Out of stock

Crown Apple

$8.50

Skrewbballl

$7.50

Tullamore

$7.50

Segrams7

$6.75

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$8.50

Dewars

$8.50

Single BarrelJack

$11.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

KnobCreekRye

$10.00

GentleBenBourbon

$9.50

1792

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Noble Oak

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.75

DBL Angels Envy

$17.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$12.75

DBL Bulliet

$12.75

DBL 4 Roses

$12.75

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.25

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.75

DBL Makers Mark

$14.25

DBL Crown

$12.75

DBL Jameson

$11.25

DBL Elijah

$12.75

DBL CrownApple

$12.75

DBL Fireball

$11.25

DBL Tullamore

$11.25

DBL CownVanilla

$12.75

DBL Skreball

$11.25

DBL Jameson O

$11.25

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$4.50

Balvenie

$12.00

Glenlevit

$10.00Out of stock

Dewars

$8.00

Macallan12

$12.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

DBL Well Scotch

DBL Balvenie

$18.00

DBL Glenlevit

DBL Dewars

DBL Macallan12

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

LIQUEURS | CORDIALS

Irish Cream

$7.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Hennessy

$9.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Rumple

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.50

X Rated

$7.50

Kahula

$7.50

Rumchata

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.50

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Baileys Irish Cream

$10.50

DBL Hennesy

$14.50

DBL Tuaca

$11.50

SHOTS

Green tea

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Wash Apple

$8.00

Liquid MaryJane

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Melon Ball

$8.00

Ny Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Orange Roofie

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Water Moccasin

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Scooby Snacks

$8.00

Sweet Tart

$8.00

Wake Me UP

$8.00

Royal F*%K

$8.00

Slider In Cider

$8.00

Purple Gatorade

$8.00

Star F*%#er

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Daily Specials

Tues LIT

$5.00

Tues Frozen

$5.00

FridayGatorade

$5.00

FridayMexCandy

$5.00

FridayStarburst

$5.00

FridayVegas

$5.00

FridayTowns

$5.00

Moonshine

$6.50

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Appletini

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

The Pamela

$10.00

French 75

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

#34 Old Fashioned

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.50

The Gamechnager

$10.00

The Gametime Mule

$10.00

The MVP

$10.00

Hurricane

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Madras

$8.50

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

The Killer Beelini

$10.00

Mojito

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

The Ol

$8.50

16oz DRAFT

16oz Abita Jockamo

$6.75

16oz Angry Orchard

$7.50

16oz BB Dreamsicle

$8.75

16oz Bells Two Hearted

$8.75

16oz Blue Moon

$5.50

16oz Bud Light

$4.50

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Crawford Bock

$5.50

16oz Dickinson Strong Arm Fest

$6.75

16oz Guiness

$6.50

16oz Houston Haze Ipa

$9.50

16oz Miller Lite

$4.50

16oz Modelo Esp

$5.50

16oz Shiner

$5.00

16oz St A H-Town Pils

$8.50

16oz Stella

$6.50

16oz Ultra

$4.50

16oz XX

$5.50

16oz Yuengling Flight

$6.75

16oz Hershey's Porter

$8.50

16 Voo Doo

$8.50

Cold Snap

$8.50

BOTTLED/CAN BEER

CAN AngryO Mango

$4.75

BTL Bud Light

$4.75

BTL Coors Light

$4.75

BTL Corona Extra

$5.75

BTL Corona Premier

$5.75

BTL Galveston Tiki Wheat

$5.75

BTL Heineken

$5.75

BTL Miller Lite

$4.75

BTL Topo Seltzer

$5.00

BTL Ultra

$4.75

BTL Yuengling Lager

$5.75

CAN Karbach Ranch Water

$5.75

CAN Eureka Heights Buckle Bunny

$5.75

CAN Karbach Love Street

$5.75

CAN St.Arnold Art Car

$5.75

BTL Dos XX

$5.75

CAN Topo Seltzer

$4.50

BTL Twisted Tea

$4.50

CAN St.Arnold Christmas Ale

$5.75

BTL LoneStar

$4.50

BTL Shiner

$5.75

BTL Bud

$4.75

CAN Truly

$4.75

Can Hopadillo

$5.50

CanShiner ipa

$4.50

BTL Modelo

$5.75

BTL ModeloNegro

$5.75

Corona Light

$5.75

22oz Draft

22oz BudLight

$7.00

22oz MillerLite

$7.00

22oz CoorsLight

$7.00

22oz Ultra

$7.00

22oz Abita

$11.00

22oz Dreamsicle

$12.00

22ozHoustonHaze

$13.00

22oz H-TownPils

$12.00

22oz Guiness

$9.25

22oz DosXX

$8.00

22oz Modelo

$8.00

22oz Bells

$12.00

22oz YuinlingFlight

$8.75

22oz HersheyPorter

$12.00

22ozBlueMoon

$8.50

22oz Voodoo

$12.00

220z Stella

$9.00

22oz CrawfordBock

$8.50

22oz StrongArmFest

$9.50

22oz AngryOrchid

$10.50

22oz Shiner

$8.50

RED

HOUSE RED

$4.50

Wine Bottle

$25.00

West Pino

$6.00

WHITE

HOUSE WHITE

$4.50

CHAMPAGNE

HOUSE CHAMPAGNE

$5.50

2DollarChamp

$2.00

BttleChamp20

$20.00

BttleChamp25

$25.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coca Cola

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

N/A Topo Chico

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

FreeEasy Ipa

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Heineken00

$4.50

BEER

HH 16OZ BudLight

$3.50

HH16oz MillerLite

$3.50

HH 16oz Ultra

$3.50

HH16oz CoorsLight

$3.50

HH Shiner

$4.00

WELLS

HH Rum

$3.50

HH Vodka

$3.50

HH Gin

$3.50

HH Whiskey

$3.50

HH Scotch

$3.50

HH Tequila

$3.50

SHOTS

HH jager

$5.00

HH fireball

$5.00

HH MexCandy

$5.00

HH Gatorade

$5.00

HH VegasBomb

$5.00

Beer glass

Rock's Pilsner

$10.00

HAT

TEAM HAT

$20.00

FAN HAT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2416 Bay Area Boulevard E, Houston, TX 77058

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beto's Taqueria - 17068 Saturn Lane
orange starNo Reviews
17068 Saturn Lane Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Tacos My Way
orange star4.3 • 1,098
17068 Saturn Ln Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Lucian's Caribbean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1035 Clear Lake Blvd. Houston, TX 77062
View restaurantnext
Burger Nation NASA - 1400 E Nasa Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1400 E Nasa Parkway Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Java Owl Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
1354 NASA Parkway Suite J Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext
Eduardo's Mexican Kitchen - Houston
orange star4.3 • 424
911 E. Nasa Parkway Houston, TX 77058
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston