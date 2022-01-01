Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock & Roll Rib Joint Medfield

review star

No reviews yet

14A North Meadows

RT 27

Medfield, MA 02052

Order Again

Appetizers

Burnt End Taco

$5.00

Corn Fritters

$8.00

Flatbread

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Pulled Pork egg roll

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Smoked Tenders

$9.00

Wings

$12.00

Buffacue Egg Roll

$9.00

Ribs

St Louis Ribs

$13.00+

Sliders

Beef Brisket Slider

$5.00

Burnt End Slider

$5.00

Cheeseburger slider

$5.00

Hamburg Slider

$5.00

comes with Fries

Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00

Smoked Chicken slider

$5.00

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans TO GO

$4.00+

Creamy Slaw -TO GO

$3.00+

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Creamy Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Mac and Cheese TO GO

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Pickled Veg

$3.00

double

Kids Menu

Kids Slider and fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and fries

$5.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Gluten free chocolate cake

$7.00

Chili

Voodoo Chili

$5.00+

Veg Head Chili

$5.00+

Specials

1/2 Smoked BBQ Chicken, Smashed Pot. Veg

$14.50

Chicken pot pie

$13.50

Shepard's Pie

$13.50

Country Fried Chicken Brest with Chicken gravy on Fries.

$13.50

Mac and Cheese with Burnt Ends on top

$11.50

steak tips, mashed and Veg

$13.50

BBQ Bacon Meatloaf

$13.50

TACO TRIO

$10.00

Cuban Flatbread

$5.00

Soup

Corn Chowder

$5.00+

Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Milk

$1.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Mixed Drinks

Martini

$10.00

Top Shelf Martini

$12.50

Margarita

$8.00

Non House Margarita

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Tie Dye

$10.00

Grateful Dead

$13.00

Beer

6th Glass

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Buckler-non alcohol

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Down the Road Helles

$6.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Greenhead IPA

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Harpoon IPA

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Long Trail

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Sam Adam’s

$5.00

Sams Seasonal

$5.00

tuesday pbr

$3.00

Fire Ball

All Fireball Drinks

$7.50

Apple Schnapps

$6.75

Chambords

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Peach Schnapps

$6.75

Sambuca

$8.00

St. Germaine

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Amarretto

$8.00

Sloe Gin

$6.75

Hiram Walker Coffee

$6.75

Hiram Walker Black Raspberry

$6.75

Cinnamon Schnapps

$6.75

Southern Comfort

$6.75

Creme de Cacao

$6.75

Frangelica

$8.00

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Obrien's

$8.50

Stoli Blueberry

$7.50

Stoli Citron

$7.50

Stoli Orange

$7.50

Stoli Raspberry

$7.50

Stoli Vanilla

$7.50

Svedka

$6.75

Stolichnaya

$7.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Barton

$6.75

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$8.00

Parrot Bay Mango

$8.00

Parrot Bay Pineapple

$8.00

Parrot Bay Orange

$8.00

Parrot Bay Key Lime

$8.00

Meyers

$8.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Barton

$6.75

Patron

$12.00

Sauza

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Cinnamon

$8.00

Barton

$6.75

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.75

Dickel

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00

Barton

$6.75

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Rowan's Creek

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Glen Livet

$10.00

Seagram

$8.00

Dewar's

$8.00

DeVille Imported

$12.00

Wine

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$7.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.50

Charles & Charles Chardonnay

$8.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$7.00

19 Crimes Red

$8.00

Annabella Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Altos Del Plata Malbec

$8.00

Sandwiches

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Ruben

$14.00

El Jefe Cubano

$13.00

St Louis Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Plates

Ribs Plate

$13.00+

Brisket Plate

$15.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Burnt Ends Plate

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Plate

$13.00

Wings Plate

$16.00

Salads

Joint Cobb

$13.00

Today's Greens

$5.00+

Burgers

Rib Joint Burger

$12.00

Veg Head Burger

$12.00

tuesday burger

$3.00

Duet

Ribs Duet

$20.00

Brisket Duet

$20.00

Pulled Pork Duet

$20.00

Burnt Ends Duet

$20.00

BBQ Chicken Duet

$20.00

Wings Duet

$20.00

3 Piece

BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Ribs

$23.00

Brisket

$23.00

Pulled Pork

$23.00

Burnt Ends

$23.00

Wings

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

14A North Meadows, RT 27, Medfield, MA 02052

