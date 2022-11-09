Rock Solid Reboot Juice, Inc 50 Watkins Park Dr.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock Solid Reboot Juice, Inc

review star

No reviews yet

50 Watkins Park Dr.

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Order Again

Organic Cold Pressed Juices 12oz

BL (Sweet Heart)

$8.50

CAG (Delight-Full)

$8.50

CAL (Elixir Of Life)

$8.50

CPG (The Alkalizer)

$8.50

Green Citrus

$8.50

GL (Garden Cleanse)

$8.50

Minty Green

$8.50

OC (Sunrise Bay)

$8.50

RMG (Cool Down)

$8.50

SGJ (Hard Core)

$8.50

SR (Fresh Beet)

$8.50

Pearlicious

$6.00

Strawberry Blast

$6.00

GA

$6.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Organic Cold Pressed Juices 8oz

BL (Sweet Heart)

$5.50

CAG (Delight-Full)

$5.50

CAL (Elixir of Life)

$5.50

CPG (The Alkalizer)

$5.50

GL (Garden Cleanse)

$5.50

Green Citrus

$5.50

Minty Green

$5.50

OC (Sunrise Bay)

$5.50

RMG (Cool Down)

$5.50

SGJ (Hard Core)

$5.50

SR (Fresh Beet)

$5.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Open Water (Still)

Open Water (Still)

$1.99

Mountain Valley Spring

(16.9 OZ) Plastic bottle MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING IN BPA-FREE BOTTLE

$1.99

(16.9 OZ) MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPARKLING IN GLASS

$2.49

(25.4 OZ) MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING IN ALUMINUM

$3.09

(16.9 OZ) MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING IN GLASS

$2.49

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

12oz

$2.99

Wild Bay Kombucha

Turmeric Lemonade

$3.49

Elderberry

$3.49

Strawberry Lavendar

$3.49

Ginger Grapefruit

$3.49

Mango Peach

$3.49

Watermelon Hops

$3.49

Wellness Shots

Peppered Pineapple

$4.00

Spiruline Citrine

$4.00

Apple Zinger

$4.00

Spiced Orange

$4.00

Citrus Shot

$4.00

Ginger Shot

$4.00

Salads

Avocado Salad (7 oz)

$4.69

Chunky Chick'n Salad (8 oz)

$5.79

Couscous Salad (7 oz)

$4.25

Cran/Apple Kale (10 oz)

$6.25

Cranberry Quinoa Salad (7 oz)

$4.69

Detox - Corsican Quinoa (7 oz)

$4.69

Garbanzo Salata (8 oz)

$4.69

Kale & Quinoa Salad (7 oz)

$4.95

Krunchy Kale Salad (7 oz)

$4.95

Med. Pearl Couscous (7 oz)

$4.79

Mega Protein Salad (8 oz)

$4.99

Quinoa Salad (7 oz)

$4.69

Quinoa Tabbouli Salad (7 oz)

$4.69

Tabbouli Salad (8 oz)

$4.25

Veg Pesto Chick'n Salad (8 oz)

$5.89

Sandwiches

All Pro Sandwich (7.5 oz)

$5.25

Avocado Hummus (7 oz)

$5.25

Buffalo Wing Sand. (7 oz)

$5.25

Dill-lucious Sand. (7.5 oz)

$5.25

Hummus on Rye (6.5 oz)

$5.25

Pesto Hummus Sand. (7 oz)

$5.25

Power Sandwich (7 oz)

$5.25

Stedda Tuna Pocket (6 oz)

$3.99

Veg Chicken Delux (7.5 oz)

$5.25

Veg Chicken Pocket (6 oz)

$3.99

Veg Tuna Sub (7 oz)

$5.25

Vegan Chick Filet

$5.35

Noodles

Edamame Noodle (12 oz)

$5.25

Pesto Pasta (12 oz)

$5.25

Soba Noodle Salad (14 oz)

$5.95

Udon Noodle Salad (12 oz)

$5.95

Veg Pad Thai Noodle (12 oz)

$5.95

Wraps

Avocado "Bacon" (8.5 oz)

$5.79

Bacon/Ranch' chick'n Wrap

$5.79

Buffalo Chick'n Wrap (9 oz)

$5.79

Cajun Chick'n wrap (9 oz)

$5.79

Chick'n Caesar Wrap (9 oz)

$5.79

Chipotle Chick'n wrap (9 oz)

$5.79

Pasta Salad

Greek Pasta Salad (8 oz)

$4.29

Italian Pasta Salad (8 oz)

$4.29

Vegan Buffalo Wings

Vegan Buffalo Wings

$5.95

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.79

NuGo

Crunchy Peanut Butter

$1.99

Chocolate Mint

$1.99

Expresso

$1.99

Chocolate Pretzel

$1.75

Mint Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Organic Almond

$1.99

Harney & Sons Tea

Peach Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Sea Moss

Seamoss Spirulina

$25.00

Seamoss

$20.00

Coffee

Cold Brew Seasonal

$3.99

Punch In The Face

$3.99

Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Pumpkin Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Sweet Potato Cake

$5.50

Lemon Cake

$5.50

Mac & Cheese

Mac n' cheese

$5.99

Seafood Mac n' cheese

$5.99

Spinach Lasagna

$5.99

Lasagna

$5.99

Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cold Pressed Organic Juices & Smoothies made daily!

Website

Location

50 Watkins Park Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Directions

