Rock Street Eatery 364 Summit Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Rock Street Eatery offers a unique culinary journey with a diverse menu that marries classic comfort foods with global flavors. Our atmosphere is a cozy blend of urban chic and warm hospitality. Each dish, from our succulent chicken wings and authentic gyro wraps to our homemade cheesecakes and cookies, is crafted with care, offering a taste of the world right on Rock Street. It's not just a meal; it's an experience that celebrates the joy of diversity and the art of good eating.
364 Summit Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306
