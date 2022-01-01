Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rock the Guac

4265 North Atlantic Avenue

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Our most popular burrito choice! Our shredded chicken comes seasoned with the perfect amount of paprika, cumin, salt and tomatoes. Finished with a dash of lime juice.

Pork Burrito

$11.75

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.99

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Jackfruit Burrito

$11.25

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.25

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$10.99

Pork Bowl

$11.75

Ground Beef Bowl

$10.99

Steak Bowl

$11.99

Jackfruit Bowl

$11.25

Vegetarian Bowl

$10.25

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Pork Tacos

$11.75

Ground Beef Tacos

$10.99

Steak Tacos

$11.99

Jackfruit Tacos

$11.25

Vegetarian Tacos

$10.25

Chicken or Ground Beef Single

$2.99

Pork or Steak Single

$3.50

Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Pork Quesadilla

$11.75

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Jackfruit Quesadilla

$11.25

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Pork Salad

$11.75

Ground Beef Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$11.99

Jackfruit Salad

$11.25

Vegetarian Salad

$10.25

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Pork Nachos

$11.75

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.99

Steak Nachos

$11.99

Jackfruit Nachos

$11.25

Vegetarian Nachos

$10.25

Solos

Chips & 8oz Guac

$7.99

8oz Guac with Chips

Chips & 8oz Queso

$7.99

8oz Queso with Chips

Chips & 8oz Quesomole

$8.99

8oz Quesomole with Chips

4oz Guac

$3.00

4oz portion of Guac

8oz Guac

$6.00

8oz portion of Guac

4oz Queso

$3.00

4oz portion of Queso

8oz Queso

$6.00

8oz portion of Queso

8oz Quesomole

$5.00

8oz portion of Quesomole

Chips

$2.00

Bag of Chips

Tortilla - White

$0.50

Single side tortilla

Tortilla - Cheddar Jalapeno

$1.00

Tortilla - Spinach

$1.00

4oz Salsa*

$2.00

4oz portion of Salsa

8oz Salsa*

$4.00

4oz portion of Salsa

Chips & 8oz Salsa*

$5.99

8oz Salsa with Chips

Side Chips & Salsa*

$1.00

2oz portion of Salsa with side Chips

8oz Beans*

$2.50

8oz portion of Beans

8oz Rice*

$2.50

8oz portion of Rice

Kids Menu

Kids Bowl*

$6.49

Kids Burrito*

$6.49

Kids Quesadilla*

$6.49

Kids Taco*

$6.49

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.00

Coke

$2.75

Water

$1.00

Hot Sauce

Datil Pepper

$4.99

Cayenne

$4.99

Chipotle

$4.99

Garlic Habanero

$4.99

Ghost Pepper

$4.99

Habanero

$4.99

Jalapeno

$4.99

Mango Scotch

$4.99

Peach Vidalia

$4.99

Pineapple Curry

$4.99

Jaws of Fire

$4.99

Tabasco Habanero

$4.99

Merch

Small Shirt - Rock the Guac

$19.99

Medium Shirt - Rock the Guac

$19.99

Large Shirt - Rock the Guac

$19.99

XL Shirt - Rock the Guac

$19.99

Hat - Rock the Guac

$19.99

Visor - Rock the Guac

$19.99

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.25

Alcohol

Bud Light

$3.50

The top selling U.S beer, Bud Light!

Bud Lime

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Caribe Orange

$3.75

Caribe Pineapple

$3.95

Bigwave

$4.50

Stella

$4.50

Goose

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Extra

$4.50

Landshark

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Goose IPA

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

¡Hola! We are Rock the Guac The BEST Mexican food on the Space Coast!

Website

Location

4265 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

