Rock Top Burgers & Brew
3,399 Reviews
$$
930 N Stratford Rd
Moses Lake, WA 98837
Popular Items
Appetizers
14 pc. Wings
4 flavors to choose from.
7 pc. Wings
4 flavors to choose from.
Deep Fried Mozzarella Curds
Sharing is indeed caring, but you may want to keep these for yourself! Fresh cheese curds battered and fried until crisp on the outside and melty goodness on the inside. Served with our house marinara sauce.
Fry Basket
Giant Soft Pretzel
Served with our house beer cheese sauce and honey mustard sauce.
Hand Dipped Fried Pickle Chips
Fresh dill pickles hand dipped in tempura batter and fried to golden perfection, served with ranch dressing.
Nachos
Delicious tri-colored tortilla chips topped with warm nacho cheese, ground beef, black olives, green onions, tomatoes and jalapeños, guacamole and salsa on the side.
Onion Rings
Crispy deep fried onion rings served with tartar sauce.
Roasted Pork Street Tacos
Three slow roasted pork tacos filled with Sriracha aioli, pico de gallo, cilantro and Cotija cheese.
Soup & Salad
Beef Taco Salad
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with seasoned beef, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños on the side.
Caesar Side Salad
California Salad
Crisp fresh greens with tender chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, black olives, avocado, eggs, tomatoes and warm foccacia bread with honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
Chicken Taco Salad
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños on the side.
Cup of Soup
Entree Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
Fajita Chicken Salad
Fresh salad mix, black beans, corn, salsa, black olives, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla chips and our Chipotle Ranch dressing
House Side Salad
Your choice of dressing.
Pork Carnitas Salad
Giant flour tortilla shell filled with lots of carnitas pork, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, fresh ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crushed chips. Served with our house chipotle ranch dressing, salsa and jalapenos on the side.
Sesame Oriental Chicken Salad
Fresh crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, almonds and crunchy rice noodles tossed with toasted sesame dressing and topped with fresh, grilled chicken.
Soup & Salad Platter
Your choice of soup and a garden or Caesar salad with foccacia bread.
Brisket Taco Salad
Burgers
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese lovers unite with melted bleu cheese crumbles, chipotle aoili, steak sauce, crispy onion straws with lettuce and tomato and our thick-cut applewood smoked bacon.
Barnyard Burger
Our fresh beef patty topped with bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our house A-1 aioli sauce.
Bonzai Pipeline
This huge “wave” of a burger will slam your taste buds into a sharp coral reef of flavor. Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this choice burger, topped with grilled pineapple rings, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, served with crisp lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion and a light wasabi mayonnaise on a Kings Hawaiian bun.
Officer Rodiquez's 5-0
Don’t be alarmed if you see red and blues when you take a bite of this burger, it is just your taste buds being taken into custody by our best beef piled high with tangy bleu cheese, crisp bacon, grilled onions, avocado, Swiss cheese and sweet horseradish mayo all on a toasted bun. You have the right to remain full.
Pacific Northwest Burger Dip
Our best half pound of beef piled high with sautéed mushrooms and onions smothered in three cheeses on grilled sourdough bread with a side of au jus for dipping. This one will make you want to take a hike and hug a tree!
Rock Top Rumbler
Don’t worry if you missed the most important meal of the day, we have you covered! Of course a fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, cheddar cheese, mayo and pickles may not be your typical hamburger, but at least now you can tell mom you had breakfast!
Sin City Burger
Our thick, juicy burger topped with fresh avocados, candied-pepper bacon and bourbon glazed onions.
The Cowboy Up
This good old country boy is loaded with the stuff that can turn a boy into a man and a man into a living legend that songs are written about. Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce basted on the freshest burger around topped with crispy onion straws, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce on our house pub bun.
The Double Down
Why wait for an 11 to double down when you have the chance to be the big winner right now? Double beef, double bacon, double cheese, sliced onion, pickles and RT burger sauce on our house pub bun.
The Firehouse
If you smell smoke when taking a bite of the firehouse, don’t be alarmed. It’s just your taste buds going up in flames. This hot and spicy burger is loaded with guacamole, fresh jalapeno rings, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and chipotle cream sauce on our house pub bun.
The Patriot
Looking for a few good eaters, this all- American burger will have your taste buds singing “the Star Spangled Banner” after just one bite and is ready to serve this country from sea to shining sea with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, sliced onions cheddar cheese and Big Chief sauce.
The Roundup
Whether you are getting ready to go to the ML Roundup, or just dreaning of summer time, the Roundup burger is sure to hit the spot with our juicy beef patty, smokey brisket smothered in BBQ Sauce, melty Swiss cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion straws and horseradish aioli.
The Swiss Mushroom
If you’re craving a little burger and cheese romance, it’s time you spent some quality time with the Swiss Mushroom. Piles of mushrooms and Swiss cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. I think I’m in love.
Sandwiches & More
BLTA Croissant
A flaky butter croissant loaded with crisp bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and fresh avocado.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh romaine tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons, diced tomato and Caesar dressing all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.
Hawaiian Pork Sandwich
Tender pulled pork, sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce, pineapple rings, Swiss and Cheddar cheese and coleslaw served on the original Hawaiian bun.
Moses Lake Cheese Steak
Thin shaved beef, topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions with provolone, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served on a ciabatta roll with au jus for dipping.
Rocky's Reuben
Jalapeno cream cheese, sourdough, pastrami, spicy slaw, onion straws, bacon, Havarti cheese and provolone on toasted bread.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce and Ranch basted on a grilled chicken breast topped with crispy onion straws piles of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.
Turkey Bacon Club Croissant
A flaky, buttery croissant piled high with thin sliced turkey, lots of bacon, tomato and fresh lettuce with mayo.
Chicken
Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger
Fresh cut chicken with lots of melted cheddar cheese and piles of bacon and our homemade Ranch dressing then finished with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.
California Chicken Sandwich
Tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with guacamole, provolone cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise.
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this 6 ounce chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced onion.
Something Different
Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack
Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.
Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack
Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.
Captain Jim's Platter
Captain Jim’s favorite! Fried shrimp, tempura cod, tender clam strips, coleslaw, and steak fries with our dill tarter and cocktail sauce.
Chicken & 3 Cheese Penne Pasta Bowl
Al dente penne pasta tossed with tender chicken and a creamy blend of mozzarella, Parmesan and provolone cheese served with toasted garlic bread.
Chicken Strip Basket
Homestyle chicken strips with bottomless steak fries and our housemade coleslaw and Ranch and BBQ sauces.
Cod & Chips
Handbreaded in our light tempura beer batter, served with steak fries, coleslaw and our dill tarter and cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Platter
7 large hand dipped tempura prawns fried to golden brown and served with coleslaw, steak fries, fresh lemon tartar and cocktail sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Tender grilled chicken breast smothered with a sweet teriyaki sauce and vegetables, served over steamed white rice and topped with crunchy almonds.
Kids
Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries
Melted cheddar cheese between grilled Texas toast, served with steak fries.
Kids Burger & Fries
A delicious kid’s size cheeseburger topped with ketchup and pickles, served with steak fries
Kids Chicken Fingers
2 homestyle chicken strips served with steak fries and ketchup
Mini Corn Dog Bites
Mini corn dogs served with steak fries.
Original Kraft Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese served with steak fries.
Desserts
Chocolate Lava Cake
Delicious chocolate cake sure to satisfy your craving with it’s perfectly gooey center!
Dessert Burger
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies, topped with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, whipped cream and Heath bar crumbles.
Kids Ice Cream
Plain Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake with strawberries.
Sauces
Beverages
7up
Arnold Palmer
Blackberry Lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer
Hot Cider
Huckleberry Lemonade
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mango Lemonade
Mango Tea
Mt. Dew
Peach Lemonade
Peach Tea
Pepsi
Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Tea
Rootbeer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sunkist
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Tea
Shakes/Smoothies
Of The Month
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake, WA 98837