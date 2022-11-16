Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

3,399 Reviews

$$

930 N Stratford Rd

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Order Again

Popular Items

The Patriot
The Cowboy Up
Sin City Burger

Appetizers

14 pc. Wings

$21.99

4 flavors to choose from.

7 pc. Wings

$14.99

4 flavors to choose from.

Deep Fried Mozzarella Curds

$13.99

Sharing is indeed caring, but you may want to keep these for yourself! Fresh cheese curds battered and fried until crisp on the outside and melty goodness on the inside. Served with our house marinara sauce.

Fry Basket

$6.99

Giant Soft Pretzel

$14.49

Served with our house beer cheese sauce and honey mustard sauce.

Hand Dipped Fried Pickle Chips

$12.99

Fresh dill pickles hand dipped in tempura batter and fried to golden perfection, served with ranch dressing.

Nachos

$15.99

Delicious tri-colored tortilla chips topped with warm nacho cheese, ground beef, black olives, green onions, tomatoes and jalapeños, guacamole and salsa on the side.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Crispy deep fried onion rings served with tartar sauce.

Roasted Pork Street Tacos

$14.99

Three slow roasted pork tacos filled with Sriracha aioli, pico de gallo, cilantro and Cotija cheese.

Soup & Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$16.99

Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with seasoned beef, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños on the side.

Caesar Side Salad

$8.49

California Salad

$16.49

Crisp fresh greens with tender chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, black olives, avocado, eggs, tomatoes and warm foccacia bread with honey mustard dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.49

Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.99

Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños on the side.

Cup of Soup

$6.99

Entree Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.

Fajita Chicken Salad

$16.49

Fresh salad mix, black beans, corn, salsa, black olives, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla chips and our Chipotle Ranch dressing

House Side Salad

$8.49

Your choice of dressing.

Pork Carnitas Salad

$17.99

Giant flour tortilla shell filled with lots of carnitas pork, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, fresh ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and crushed chips. Served with our house chipotle ranch dressing, salsa and jalapenos on the side.

Sesame Oriental Chicken Salad

$16.49

Fresh crisp greens, tomatoes, onions, almonds and crunchy rice noodles tossed with toasted sesame dressing and topped with fresh, grilled chicken.

Soup & Salad Platter

$16.49

Your choice of soup and a garden or Caesar salad with foccacia bread.

Brisket Taco Salad

$17.99

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$17.49

Bleu cheese lovers unite with melted bleu cheese crumbles, chipotle aoili, steak sauce, crispy onion straws with lettuce and tomato and our thick-cut applewood smoked bacon.

Barnyard Burger

$17.99

Our fresh beef patty topped with bacon, ham, and cheddar cheese, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our house A-1 aioli sauce.

Bonzai Pipeline

$17.49

This huge “wave” of a burger will slam your taste buds into a sharp coral reef of flavor. Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this choice burger, topped with grilled pineapple rings, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, served with crisp lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion and a light wasabi mayonnaise on a Kings Hawaiian bun.

Officer Rodiquez's 5-0

$17.49

Don’t be alarmed if you see red and blues when you take a bite of this burger, it is just your taste buds being taken into custody by our best beef piled high with tangy bleu cheese, crisp bacon, grilled onions, avocado, Swiss cheese and sweet horseradish mayo all on a toasted bun. You have the right to remain full.

Pacific Northwest Burger Dip

$15.99

Our best half pound of beef piled high with sautéed mushrooms and onions smothered in three cheeses on grilled sourdough bread with a side of au jus for dipping. This one will make you want to take a hike and hug a tree!

Rock Top Rumbler

$16.99

Don’t worry if you missed the most important meal of the day, we have you covered! Of course a fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced onion, cheddar cheese, mayo and pickles may not be your typical hamburger, but at least now you can tell mom you had breakfast!

Sin City Burger

$16.49

Our thick, juicy burger topped with fresh avocados, candied-pepper bacon and bourbon glazed onions.

The Cowboy Up

$16.99

This good old country boy is loaded with the stuff that can turn a boy into a man and a man into a living legend that songs are written about. Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce basted on the freshest burger around topped with crispy onion straws, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce on our house pub bun.

The Double Down

$18.49

Why wait for an 11 to double down when you have the chance to be the big winner right now? Double beef, double bacon, double cheese, sliced onion, pickles and RT burger sauce on our house pub bun.

The Firehouse

$16.99

If you smell smoke when taking a bite of the firehouse, don’t be alarmed. It’s just your taste buds going up in flames. This hot and spicy burger is loaded with guacamole, fresh jalapeno rings, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and chipotle cream sauce on our house pub bun.

The Patriot

$16.49

Looking for a few good eaters, this all- American burger will have your taste buds singing “the Star Spangled Banner” after just one bite and is ready to serve this country from sea to shining sea with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, sliced onions cheddar cheese and Big Chief sauce.

The Roundup

$16.99

Whether you are getting ready to go to the ML Roundup, or just dreaning of summer time, the Roundup burger is sure to hit the spot with our juicy beef patty, smokey brisket smothered in BBQ Sauce, melty Swiss cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion straws and horseradish aioli.

The Swiss Mushroom

$16.99

If you’re craving a little burger and cheese romance, it’s time you spent some quality time with the Swiss Mushroom. Piles of mushrooms and Swiss cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. I think I’m in love.

Sandwiches & More

BLTA Croissant

$15.99

A flaky butter croissant loaded with crisp bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and fresh avocado.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.99

Fresh romaine tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons, diced tomato and Caesar dressing all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.

Hawaiian Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Tender pulled pork, sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce, pineapple rings, Swiss and Cheddar cheese and coleslaw served on the original Hawaiian bun.

Moses Lake Cheese Steak

$15.99

Thin shaved beef, topped with sautéed mushrooms and onions with provolone, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, served on a ciabatta roll with au jus for dipping.

Rocky's Reuben

$15.99

Jalapeno cream cheese, sourdough, pastrami, spicy slaw, onion straws, bacon, Havarti cheese and provolone on toasted bread.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce and Ranch basted on a grilled chicken breast topped with crispy onion straws piles of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.

Turkey Bacon Club Croissant

$16.99

A flaky, buttery croissant piled high with thin sliced turkey, lots of bacon, tomato and fresh lettuce with mayo.

Chicken

Bacon Ranch Chicken Burger

$17.49

Fresh cut chicken with lots of melted cheddar cheese and piles of bacon and our homemade Ranch dressing then finished with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

California Chicken Sandwich

$17.49

Tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, topped with guacamole, provolone cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles and mayonnaise.

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$17.49

Our homemade teriyaki sauce marinated this 6 ounce chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple rings, Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced onion.

Something Different

Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack

$31.99

Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.

Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack

$21.99

Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.

Captain Jim's Platter

$19.99

Captain Jim’s favorite! Fried shrimp, tempura cod, tender clam strips, coleslaw, and steak fries with our dill tarter and cocktail sauce.

Chicken & 3 Cheese Penne Pasta Bowl

$18.99

Al dente penne pasta tossed with tender chicken and a creamy blend of mozzarella, Parmesan and provolone cheese served with toasted garlic bread.

Chicken Strip Basket

$16.99

Homestyle chicken strips with bottomless steak fries and our housemade coleslaw and Ranch and BBQ sauces.

Cod & Chips

$18.99

Handbreaded in our light tempura beer batter, served with steak fries, coleslaw and our dill tarter and cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Platter

$18.99

7 large hand dipped tempura prawns fried to golden brown and served with coleslaw, steak fries, fresh lemon tartar and cocktail sauce.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$19.99

Tender grilled chicken breast smothered with a sweet teriyaki sauce and vegetables, served over steamed white rice and topped with crunchy almonds.

Kids

Grilled Cheese Sandwich & Fries

$6.99

Melted cheddar cheese between grilled Texas toast, served with steak fries.

Kids Burger & Fries

$7.99

A delicious kid’s size cheeseburger topped with ketchup and pickles, served with steak fries

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

2 homestyle chicken strips served with steak fries and ketchup

Mini Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Mini corn dogs served with steak fries.

Original Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Macaroni and cheese served with steak fries.

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Delicious chocolate cake sure to satisfy your craving with it’s perfectly gooey center!

Dessert Burger

$6.99

Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies, topped with chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, whipped cream and Heath bar crumbles.

Kids Ice Cream

$2.99

Plain Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

New York style cheesecake with strawberries.

Sauces

Au Jus

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Big Chief

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Golden BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

Red Hot Sauce

$0.75

Relish

$0.75

Salad Dressings

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli

$0.75Out of stock

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

7up

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.85

Blackberry Lemonade

$3.85

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Hot Cider

$3.25

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.85

Iced Tea

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Mango Lemonade

$3.85

Mango Tea

$3.85

Mt. Dew

$3.49

Peach Lemonade

$3.85

Peach Tea

$3.85

Pepsi

$3.49

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.85

Raspberry Tea

$3.85

Rootbeer

$3.99

Roy Rogers

$3.85

Shirley Temple

$3.85

Sunkist

$3.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.85

Strawberry Tea

$3.85

Shakes/Smoothies

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.99

Heath Bar Shake

$4.99

Mango Shake

$4.99

Oreo Shake

$4.99

Peanut Butter Shake

$4.99

Raspberry Shake

$4.99

Smoothie- Choc

$4.50

Smoothie- Peach

$4.50

Smoothie- Raz

$4.50

Smoothie- Strawberry

$4.50

Smoothie-Mango

$4.50

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.50

Of The Month

Ralph Pub Burger

$18.99

Seasonal Menu

Fried Ravioli

$13.99

Agave Brussel Sprouts

$12.99Out of stock

Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

RT Relish Burger

$18.99

Mango Cheesecake

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

