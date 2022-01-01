Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo imageView gallery
Popular Items

Make Your Own Combo
(B)Shrimp w/ No Head & Snow Crab Legs
Snow Crab Legs

Largo Specialty

Largo Specialty 1 (Toss Pot) 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg, Headless Shrimps, Crawfish, Mussels, Sausage (All Largo Specialty come with hush puppies & a soda drink)

$45.99

Largo Specialty 2 (Treasure Island) 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg, Headless Shrimps, Mussels & 2 eggs (All Largo Specialty come with hush puppies & a soda drink)

$35.99

Appetizers

A1 Hush Puppies

$3.00

A2 Fried Cheese Stick

$5.50

A3 Onion Rings

$5.50

A4 Fries

$4.00

A5 Cajun Fries

$4.00

A6 Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

A7 Fried Calamari

$8.50

A8 Crab Meat Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Get Your Hands Dirty （1 LB Seafood Boil Bag ）

(Small) Male Blue Crab

Out of stock

(Medium) Male Blue Crab

$29.99+Out of stock

(Large) Male Blue Crab

$40.00+Out of stock

(Jumbo) Male Blue Crab

$80.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Legs

$30.99

Colossal Snow Crab Leg (1 lb & 10 oz) No Refund No Return

$44.99Out of stock

King Crab Legs (1.5 Legs Per LB) Not Able To Replace Or Refund

$60.99

Shrimp w/ Head

$15.99

Shrimp No Head

$18.99

Crawfish

$13.99

Lobster Tail ( 2-3 tail per LB)

$40.99

Baby Clams

$11.99

Green Mussels

$13.99

Make Your Own Combo （1/2 LB Seafood Combo With Corn & Potato）

Make Your Own Combo

Combo （1 LB Seafood Combo With Corn & Potato）

(A)Shrimp w/ Head & Snow Crab Legs

$44.99

(B)Shrimp w/ No Head & Snow Crab Legs

$47.99

(C)Shrimp w/ Head & Craw Fish

$29.99

(D)Snow Crab Legs & Mussels

$41.99

(E) Rockin Pot

$70.99

(F) Snow Crab Legs & Craw Fish

$42.99

(J) Jumbo Snow Crab Leg & Shrimp w/ no head

$44.99Out of stock

(L) Lobster tail ( 2-3 tail per LB) & Shrimp w/No Head

$56.99

Fried Baskets （Come With Cajun Fries & $1.00 Upcharge With Substitution）

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Oyster Basket

$15.00

Tilapia Basket

$12.00

Catfish Basket

$15.00

Calamari Basket

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$15.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Oysters & Scallops （Choose Only One Flavor）

(6) Raw Oysters

$13.00

(12) Raw Oysters

$24.00

(6) Steamed Oysters

$13.00

(12) Steamed Oysters

$24.00

(6) Steamed Scallops

$13.00

(12) Steamed Scallops

$24.00

Wings （Choose Only One Flavor）

(6) Wings

$9.00

(12) Wings

$16.00

Kids Menu （Come With Cajun Fries）

K1 Fried Tilapia (2)

$5.00

K2 Fried Shrimp (3)

$5.00

K3 Chicken Tender (3)

$5.00

Salad & Soup

Gumbo

$4.99

Extras

Corn on the Cob

$2.00

Potatoes

$2.00

Boiled Eggs

$1.99

Broccoli

$3.00

Sausages (1/2lb)

$7.00

Sausages (1 lb)

$12.00

Rock & Toss Special Noodle

$14.00

Plain Rock & Toss Noodle

$9.00

Extra Lemon On The Side 10oz

$3.00

Steamed rice

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

2oz of Dipping Sauce (Not Including the Seasoning)

$0.50

Popcorn

$5.00

Mask

Logo Mask (No Replacement No Refund)

$3.00+

Adult Combo

Rounds

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

908 largo center dr, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Directions

