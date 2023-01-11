A map showing the location of Rock & Toss - Nottingham 7927 Belair Road ste A1View gallery

Rock & Toss - Nottingham 7927 Belair Road ste A1

7927 Belair Road ste A1

Nottingham, MD 21236

Nottingham Specialty

Nottingham Specialty 1 (Toss Pot) 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg, Headless Shrimps, Crawfish, Mussels, Sausage (All Largo Specialty come with hush puppies & a soda drink)

$45.99

Nottingham Specialty 2 (Treasure Island) 1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg, Headless Shrimps, Mussels & 2 eggs (All Largo Specialty come with hush puppies & a soda drink)

$35.99

Appetizer

A1 Hush Puppies

$3.99

A2 Fried Cheese Stick

$5.49

A3 Onion Rings

$5.49

A4 Fries

$4.49

A5 Cajun Fries

$4.49

A6 Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

A7 Fried Calamari

$9.99

Get Your Hands Dirtys（1 LB Seafood Boil Bag ）

(Small) Male Blue Crab

Out of stock

(Medium) Male Blue crab

$29.99+Out of stock

(Large) Male Blue Crab

$40.00+Out of stock

(Jumbo) Male Blue Crab

$80.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Legs

$27.99

Colossal Snow Crab Leg (1 lb & 10 oz) No Refund No Return

$42.99Out of stock

King Crab Legs (1.5 Legs Per LB) Not Able To Replace Or Refund

$59.99

Shrimp w/ Head

$17.99

Shrimp No Head

$20.99

Crawfishs

$13.99

Lobster Tail ( 2-3 tail per LB)

$30.99

Baby Clam

$11.99

Green Mussels

$14.99

Black Mussels

$13.99

Make Your Own Combo（1/2 LB Seafood Combo With Corn & Potato）

Make Your Own Combos

Combo（1 LB Seafood Combo With Corn & Potato）

(A)Shrimp w/ Head & Snow Crab Leg

$44.99

(B)Shrimp w/ No Head & Snow Crab Leg

$47.99

(C)Shrimp w/ Head & Craw Fish

$31.99

(D)Snow Crab Legs & Green Mussels

$41.99

(E) Rockin Pot

$74.99

(F) Snow Crab Legs & Craw Fish

$40.99

(J) Jumbo Snow Crab Leg & Shrimp w/ no head

Out of stock

(L) Lobster tail ( 2-3 tail per LB) & Shrimp w/No Head

$56.99

Fried Baskets （Come With Cajun Fries & $1.00 Upcharge With Substitution）

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

Oyster Basket

$13.99

Tilapia Basket

$11.99

Catfish Basket

$12.99

Calamari Basket

$11.99

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$13.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Oysters & Scallops （Choose Only One Flavor）

(6) Raw Oysters

$12.99

(12) Raw Oysters

$22.99

(6) Steamed Oysters

$12.99

(12) Steamed Oysters

$22.99

(6) Steamed Scallops

$13.99

(12) Steamed Scallops

$23.99

Wings （Choose Only One Flavor）

(6) Wings

$7.99

(12) Wings

$13.99

Kids Menu （Come With Cajun Fries）

K1 Fried Tilapia (2)

$5.00

K2 Fried Shrimp (3)

$5.00

K3 Chicken Tender (3)

$5.00

Salad & Soup

Gumbo

$4.99

Extras

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Potatoes

$1.99

Boiled Eggs

$1.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Sausages (1/2lb)

$5.99

Sausages (1 lb)

$9.99

Rock & Toss Special Noodle

$12.99

Plain Rock & Toss Noodle

$7.99

Extra Lemon On The Side 10oz

$3.00

Steamed rice

$2.49

Coleslaw

$3.49

2oz of Dipping Sauce (Not Including the Seasoning)

$0.50

Popcorn

$5.00

Mask

Logo Mask (No Replacement No Refund)

$3.00+Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
