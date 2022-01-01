Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockaway Roasters

389 Reviews

$$

9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd

Far Rockaway, NY 11693

Acai Bowl
Banana Bowl
Berry Good Smoothie

Hot

Americano

$3.25

Hot water with a shot of espresso

Box of Joe

$19.90

96oz of our delicious hot Stumptown Coffee. Sharing is caring!

Cafe Mocha

$3.95+

dbl shot of espresso, raw cacao powder & steamed milk

Café Au Lait

$3.50+

Fresh brewed Stumptown coffee with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.45+

dbl shot of espresso with steamed & frothed milk

Caramel Latte

$4.45+

dbl shot of espresso, caramel sauce with steamed milk

Chai Latte

$4.45+

Chai powder with steamed milk

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso shot with steamed milk and a dollop of foam. 4oz

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.45+

dbl shot of espresso, Chai powder with steamed milk

Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$2.95

Flat White

$4.45+

Espresso shot with steamed milk with very little foam

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

Hot Coffee

$2.65+

Fresh brewed Stumptown coffee

Hot Tea

$3.05+

Latte

$4.45+

dbl shot of espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.25

dbl shot of espresso with a touch of milk & foam

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Pure Matcha Powder with steamed milk

Nutella Latte

$4.45+

dbl shot of espresso with Nutella & steamed milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte (seasonal)

$4.45+

dbl shot of espresso, pumpkin spice sauce with steamed milk

Red Eye

$3.45+

dbl shot of espresso with fresh brewed black coffee

White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Apple BrOwn Sugar Latte

$4.45+

Cold

Espresso over ice

$3.25
Frappé

Frappé

$7.00+

Frozen espresso beverage

Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.65+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.35+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.35+

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75+

Iced Latte

$4.95+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.35+
Iced Nitro Cold Brew

Iced Nitro Cold Brew

$5.45+

Iced Nutella Latte

$5.35+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65+Out of stock

Iced Red Eye

$4.95+

Iced Tea

$3.65+

Lemonade

$3.95

Apple Brown Sugar Latte

$5.35+

Coffee Beans

Bella Vista 12oz bag

$19.00

Guatemala Bella Vista

Bies Penantan 12oz bag

$18.00

Cantillo Family 12oz bag

$20.00
Costa Rica Montes de Oro 12oz bag

Costa Rica Montes de Oro 12oz bag

$20.00
Costa Rica Santa Rosa 12oz bag

Costa Rica Santa Rosa 12oz bag

$20.00

A sunny sipper anytime of day. We welcome the return of this juicy and crisp cup, layered with creamy notes of blackberry. Creamy & blackberry

Ethiopia Mordecofe 12oz bag

Ethiopia Mordecofe 12oz bag

$19.00

Mordecofe Organic is an elegant example of Ethiopian coffee at its finest. Sweet floral aromas combine with vibrant notes of peach.

Evergreen

$18.00

The heartbeat of everything we do at Stumptown is our relationships with the folks who produce the beautiful coffees we roast and serve. We are thrilled to offer a single origin coffee from the Calderon family of Costa Rica Los Girasoles. Evergreen is a sweet and structured cup, with notes of dark chocolate and apple.

French Roast (Organic) 12oz bag

French Roast (Organic) 12oz bag

$18.00

You have never tasted a dark roast quite like this. This toasty blend redefines what a dark roast can be – big and smoky, but never burnt. *Clove & bittersweet chocolate*

Hair Bender 12oz bag

Hair Bender 12oz bag

$17.00

The sweet and balanced coffee that started it all. Hair Bender is our most popular coffee with good reason – it’s a day-maker however you brew it. Light medium roast Hints of Citrus, milk chocolate& brown sugar

Holler MTN

$18.50

A versatile and full-bodied blend, Holler Mountain is our signature organic blend that has been with us since the beginning. A hometown favorite.

House Blend 12oz bag

$18.00

Nicaragua Los Delirios 12oz bag

$18.00
Quatemala Injerto Bourbon

Quatemala Injerto Bourbon

$19.00

Suke Quto 12oz bag

$19.00

Fruit Bowls

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$11.50

Frozen acai blended with bananas, blueberries, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes. Drizzled with honey.

Banana Bowl

Banana Bowl

$11.50

Mixture of frozen bananas, almond milk, and almond butter, topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, raw cacao nibs, and coconut flakes, drizzled with honey

Chia Bowl

$11.50

Chia seeds soaked overnight in almond milk and organic maple syrup topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, raw cacao nibs, and coconut flakes drizzled with honey

Overnight Oats Bowl

Overnight Oats Bowl

$11.50

Rolled oats soaked overnight in almond milk topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, raw cocoa nibs, coconut flakes and drizzled with honey

Pitaya Bowl

Pitaya Bowl

$11.50

Frozen dragon fruit Blended with Bananas, mangoes, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes, drizzled with honey and a dash of chia seeds

Juices

Big Green

$10.00+

Kale, spinach, apple, coconut water, raw cacao powder, spirulina, date, lemon & pinch of cayenne pepper

Celary Juice

$10.00+

100% freshly juiced organic celery

Cold Killer

Cold Killer

$7.50+

Carrots, apples, celery, beets, ginger & lemon

Crazy Carrot

Crazy Carrot

$6.50+

100% freshly juiced organic carrots

Golden Spice

Golden Spice

$11.50

Freshly juiced oranges, turmeric root, lemon & ginger, blended with frozen organic mangoes, coconut oil, honey & cinnamon

Jolly Green

Jolly Green

$9.50+

Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, apple & lemon

Super-C

Super-C

$7.50+

100% freshly juiced organic oranges

Shots

Ginger

Ginger

$4.00

Freshly juiced organic ginger root

Lemon

Lemon

$3.50

Freshly juiced organic lemons

Turmeric

Turmeric

$6.00

Freshly Juiced organic pure Turmeric root

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$3.50

Freshly Juiced Organic Wheatgrass

Protein Shakes

Nutty Banana Shake

Nutty Banana Shake

$7.50+

Bananas, PB 2, almond milk, & vanilla whey protein

Acai Shake

$8.50+

Superfood smoothie. Pure Acai berry, raw cacao powder, almond milk, and vanilla protein

Blue Muscle Builder Shake

Blue Muscle Builder Shake

$7.50+

Blueberries, almond milk, and vanilla protein

D'special Shake

$7.50+

Banana, strawberry, granola, almond milk, and vanilla protein

Smoothies

Shred Smoothie

Shred Smoothie

$9.00+

Pure Acai Berry, banana, spinach & almond milk

Sunrise Smoothie

$8.00+

Banana, strawberry, and oranges

Mango-Tango Smoothie

$8.00+

Mango, oranges, and lemon

Berry Good Smoothie

Berry Good Smoothie

$8.00+

Strawberry, blueberry, and apples

Frappe

Frappe

$7.00+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50
Palmier

Palmier

$2.50

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Almond Pain Chocolate

$3.50

Caramelized Banana Nutella Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Croissant

$2.50

Double Berry Stuffed Croissant

$5.00

Danishes

Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$3.50
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50

Apple Danish

$3.50
Raisin Danish

Raisin Danish

$3.50

Cherry Danish

$3.50

Energy Balls

Carrot Cake Balls

$2.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Energy Ball

$2.25
Chocolate Coconut Ball

Chocolate Coconut Ball

$2.25

Cranberry Energy Ball

$2.25
Espresso Energy Ball

Espresso Energy Ball

$2.25

Goji Berry Balls

$2.25Out of stock

Matcha Energy Balls

$2.25

Nutella Ball

$2.25

Protein Ball

$2.25

Pumpkin Energy ball

$2.25

Red Velvet Energy ball

$2.25

Salted Pretzel

$2.25Out of stock

Vegan Brownie Bites

$2.25

Fruit

Apple

$1.50

Avocado

$2.50

Banana

$1.50

Pastries

Carrot Pound Cake

$3.50

Doughnut - Jelly

$3.50

Doughnut - Dolce de leche

$3.50

Doughnut - Vanilla Cream

$3.50
Gluten Free Banana Bread

Gluten Free Banana Bread

$3.50Out of stock
Linzer Tart

Linzer Tart

$4.00

Pumpkin Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Quiches

Buttery crust and a tender filling
Broccoli & cheddar cheese

Broccoli & cheddar cheese

$6.00

Goat Cheese & herbs

$6.00

Mushrooms, onions, artichokes & Swiss cheese

$6.00
Spinach, tomatoes & Swiss cheese

Spinach, tomatoes & Swiss cheese

$6.00

Sandwiches / Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00+

1/2 Avocado on a sprouted sourdough bread with green onions, avocado salsa, and feta cheese.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$10.00

Beyond Burger (*Beyond Meat) on a Soft Brioche Burger Bun with spinach tomato and red onion. with sides of potato chips and mini-pickled cucumbers. * Water, Pea Protein Isolate*, Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil, Refined Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Mung Bean Protein, Methylcellulose, Potato Starch, Apple Extract, Pomegranate Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Lecithin, Beet Juice Extract (for color), Carrot.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken salad sandwich made with red onion, celery, and mayo served on your choice of bread topped with spinach

Pesto Mozzarella

Pesto Mozzarella

$8.00

Tomato & mozzarella with basil pesto sauce on a Gruyere onion bun & a drizzle of balsamic vinegar

Spinach egg white omelette

$7.00

Egg white omelet with spinach topped with tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese on your choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Tuna salad sandwich made with red onion, celery, and mayo served on your choice of bread topped with spinach and covered with melted pepper jack cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Tuna salad sandwich made with red onion, celery, and mayo served on your choice of bread topped with spinach

Savory Croissants

Delicious buttery croissants with a golden, crunchy top and soft, flaky layers inside.
Egg & Cheese Croissant

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Egg & cheese on a golden buttery croissant

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Bacon, egg, and cheese on a golden buttery croissant

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$6.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Ham & cheese croissant

Spinach Ricotta Turnover

Spinach Ricotta Turnover

$6.00

Whole wheat puff pastry with spinach & ricotta cheese

Maple Bacon Croissant

Maple Bacon Croissant

$6.00

Shakshuka

2 eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, sweet peppers, jalapenos, garlic, and onions
Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$8.00

A dish of eggs poached in a sauce of tomatoes, chili peppers, and onions, spiced with cumin, paprika and cayenne pepper.

Waffles

Backdoor Bacon

Backdoor Bacon

$12.00

Maple Syrup infused bacon drizzled over melted Brie and topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries on a gluten free waffle

Banana Betty

Banana Betty

$10.00

Fresh bananas topped with caramelized banana sauce, cinnamon, brown sugar, maple syrup, powdered sugar, and whipped cream on a gluten free waffle

Blank

$8.00

Plain Belgium waffle

New Skool Nutella

New Skool Nutella

$10.00

Fresh bananas - nutella - powdered sugar - whipped cream

Perfect Ten

$10.00

Strawberry & Blueberry Sauce - fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas - powdered sugar - whipped cream

Pumpkin Spice

$10.00
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$10.00

Red velvety waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, vegan chocolate chips, and drizzled with strawberry syrup

Soup

Lentil soup

$6.00

Breakfast Wraps

Pesto Mozzarella

$6.50

Bacon Egg N Cheese

$6.50

Shakshuka

$6.50

Water

Penta Water

Penta Water

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.25

Penta water Large

$3.25

Bars

Quest - Birthday Cake

Quest - Birthday Cake

$3.00
Quest - Cookies & Cream

Quest - Cookies & Cream

$3.00
RX Bar - Chocolate sea salt

RX Bar - Chocolate sea salt

$3.00

MadeGood Granola Bar Chocolate Banana

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWi-Fi
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Surf Drink Relax

Website

Location

9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY 11693

Directions

Gallery
Rockaway Roasters image
Rockaway Roasters image
Rockaway Roasters image
Rockaway Roasters image

