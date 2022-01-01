- Home
- /
- Far Rockaway
- /
- Seaside
- /
- Rockaway Roasters
Rockaway Roasters
389 Reviews
$$
9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd
Far Rockaway, NY 11693
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Hot
Americano
Hot water with a shot of espresso
Box of Joe
96oz of our delicious hot Stumptown Coffee. Sharing is caring!
Cafe Mocha
dbl shot of espresso, raw cacao powder & steamed milk
Café Au Lait
Fresh brewed Stumptown coffee with steamed milk
Cappuccino
dbl shot of espresso with steamed & frothed milk
Caramel Latte
dbl shot of espresso, caramel sauce with steamed milk
Chai Latte
Chai powder with steamed milk
Cortado
Espresso shot with steamed milk and a dollop of foam. 4oz
Dirty Chai Latte
dbl shot of espresso, Chai powder with steamed milk
Espresso Shot
Flat White
Espresso shot with steamed milk with very little foam
Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Fresh brewed Stumptown coffee
Hot Tea
Latte
dbl shot of espresso with steamed milk
Macchiato
dbl shot of espresso with a touch of milk & foam
Matcha Latte
Pure Matcha Powder with steamed milk
Nutella Latte
dbl shot of espresso with Nutella & steamed milk
Pumpkin Spice Latte (seasonal)
dbl shot of espresso, pumpkin spice sauce with steamed milk
Red Eye
dbl shot of espresso with fresh brewed black coffee
White Mocha Latte
Apple BrOwn Sugar Latte
Cold
Espresso over ice
Frappé
Frozen espresso beverage
Ice Coffee
Iced Americano
Iced Cafe Mocha
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Caramel Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Nitro Cold Brew
Iced Nutella Latte
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Red Eye
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Apple Brown Sugar Latte
Coffee Beans
Bella Vista 12oz bag
Guatemala Bella Vista
Bies Penantan 12oz bag
Cantillo Family 12oz bag
Costa Rica Montes de Oro 12oz bag
Costa Rica Santa Rosa 12oz bag
A sunny sipper anytime of day. We welcome the return of this juicy and crisp cup, layered with creamy notes of blackberry. Creamy & blackberry
Ethiopia Mordecofe 12oz bag
Mordecofe Organic is an elegant example of Ethiopian coffee at its finest. Sweet floral aromas combine with vibrant notes of peach.
Evergreen
The heartbeat of everything we do at Stumptown is our relationships with the folks who produce the beautiful coffees we roast and serve. We are thrilled to offer a single origin coffee from the Calderon family of Costa Rica Los Girasoles. Evergreen is a sweet and structured cup, with notes of dark chocolate and apple.
French Roast (Organic) 12oz bag
You have never tasted a dark roast quite like this. This toasty blend redefines what a dark roast can be – big and smoky, but never burnt. *Clove & bittersweet chocolate*
Hair Bender 12oz bag
The sweet and balanced coffee that started it all. Hair Bender is our most popular coffee with good reason – it’s a day-maker however you brew it. Light medium roast Hints of Citrus, milk chocolate& brown sugar
Holler MTN
A versatile and full-bodied blend, Holler Mountain is our signature organic blend that has been with us since the beginning. A hometown favorite.
House Blend 12oz bag
Nicaragua Los Delirios 12oz bag
Quatemala Injerto Bourbon
Suke Quto 12oz bag
Fruit Bowls
Acai Bowl
Frozen acai blended with bananas, blueberries, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes. Drizzled with honey.
Banana Bowl
Mixture of frozen bananas, almond milk, and almond butter, topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, raw cacao nibs, and coconut flakes, drizzled with honey
Chia Bowl
Chia seeds soaked overnight in almond milk and organic maple syrup topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, blueberries, hemp granola, raw cacao nibs, and coconut flakes drizzled with honey
Overnight Oats Bowl
Rolled oats soaked overnight in almond milk topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, raw cocoa nibs, coconut flakes and drizzled with honey
Pitaya Bowl
Frozen dragon fruit Blended with Bananas, mangoes, and almond milk topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas, hemp granola, and coconut flakes, drizzled with honey and a dash of chia seeds
Juices
Big Green
Kale, spinach, apple, coconut water, raw cacao powder, spirulina, date, lemon & pinch of cayenne pepper
Celary Juice
100% freshly juiced organic celery
Cold Killer
Carrots, apples, celery, beets, ginger & lemon
Crazy Carrot
100% freshly juiced organic carrots
Golden Spice
Freshly juiced oranges, turmeric root, lemon & ginger, blended with frozen organic mangoes, coconut oil, honey & cinnamon
Jolly Green
Spinach, kale, celery, cucumber, apple & lemon
Super-C
100% freshly juiced organic oranges
Shots
Protein Shakes
Nutty Banana Shake
Bananas, PB 2, almond milk, & vanilla whey protein
Acai Shake
Superfood smoothie. Pure Acai berry, raw cacao powder, almond milk, and vanilla protein
Blue Muscle Builder Shake
Blueberries, almond milk, and vanilla protein
D'special Shake
Banana, strawberry, granola, almond milk, and vanilla protein
Smoothies
Croissants
Danishes
Energy Balls
Carrot Cake Balls
Chocolate Chip Energy Ball
Chocolate Coconut Ball
Cranberry Energy Ball
Espresso Energy Ball
Goji Berry Balls
Matcha Energy Balls
Nutella Ball
Protein Ball
Pumpkin Energy ball
Red Velvet Energy ball
Salted Pretzel
Vegan Brownie Bites
Pastries
Quiches
Sandwiches / Toasts
Avocado Toast
1/2 Avocado on a sprouted sourdough bread with green onions, avocado salsa, and feta cheese.
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger (*Beyond Meat) on a Soft Brioche Burger Bun with spinach tomato and red onion. with sides of potato chips and mini-pickled cucumbers. * Water, Pea Protein Isolate*, Expeller-Pressed Canola Oil, Refined Coconut Oil, Rice Protein, Natural Flavors, Cocoa Butter, Mung Bean Protein, Methylcellulose, Potato Starch, Apple Extract, Pomegranate Extract, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Lecithin, Beet Juice Extract (for color), Carrot.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken salad sandwich made with red onion, celery, and mayo served on your choice of bread topped with spinach
Pesto Mozzarella
Tomato & mozzarella with basil pesto sauce on a Gruyere onion bun & a drizzle of balsamic vinegar
Spinach egg white omelette
Egg white omelet with spinach topped with tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese on your choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad sandwich made with red onion, celery, and mayo served on your choice of bread topped with spinach and covered with melted pepper jack cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad sandwich made with red onion, celery, and mayo served on your choice of bread topped with spinach
Savory Croissants
Egg & Cheese Croissant
Egg & cheese on a golden buttery croissant
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
Bacon, egg, and cheese on a golden buttery croissant
Turkey & Swiss Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham & cheese croissant
Spinach Ricotta Turnover
Whole wheat puff pastry with spinach & ricotta cheese
Maple Bacon Croissant
Shakshuka
Waffles
Backdoor Bacon
Maple Syrup infused bacon drizzled over melted Brie and topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries on a gluten free waffle
Banana Betty
Fresh bananas topped with caramelized banana sauce, cinnamon, brown sugar, maple syrup, powdered sugar, and whipped cream on a gluten free waffle
Blank
Plain Belgium waffle
New Skool Nutella
Fresh bananas - nutella - powdered sugar - whipped cream
Perfect Ten
Strawberry & Blueberry Sauce - fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas - powdered sugar - whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice
Red Velvet
Red velvety waffle topped with strawberries, bananas, vegan chocolate chips, and drizzled with strawberry syrup
Soup
Breakfast Wraps
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Surf Drink Relax
9206 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Far Rockaway, NY 11693