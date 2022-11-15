Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American

ROCKBIRD 1147 E Colorado St

969 Reviews

$$

1147 E Colorado St

Glendale, CA 91205

Popular Items

Fries
Fried Wok Bird Sandwich
Fried Brussels Sprouts

New Dessert Items!

Housemade Banana Pudding

Housemade Banana Pudding

$5.00

8 oz Housemade Banana Pudding topped with Nilla wafers.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Wok Bird Sandwich

Fried Wok Bird Sandwich

$10.00

Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw

Fried Baja Bird Sandwich

Fried Baja Bird Sandwich

$10.00

House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes

Fried Honey Bird Sandwich

Fried Honey Bird Sandwich

$10.00

House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes

Fried Nitro Bird Sandwich

Fried Nitro Bird Sandwich

$10.00

Habanero buffalo sauce, house ranch, spicy slaw and fresh tomatoes

Fried Heater Sandwich

Fried Heater Sandwich

$10.00

House blend spice rub, creamy slaw and cajun aioli, doused in chili oil

Fried Farm Bird Sandwich

Fried Farm Bird Sandwich

$12.00

House ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, melted cheddar and bacon on sourdough

Fried Western

Fried Western

$12.00

House bbq sauce, mayo, crispy fried onions, melted mozzarella and bacon.

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Wok Bird Sandwich

Grilled Wok Bird Sandwich

$10.00

Sriracha mayo, sweet chili glaze and cali-slaw

Grilled Honey Bird Sandwich

Grilled Honey Bird Sandwich

$10.00

House honey mustard, house pickles and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Baja Bird Sandwich

Grilled Baja Bird Sandwich

$10.00

House Chipotle sauce, Zesty Cilantro sauce, citrus slaw and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Nitro Bird Sandwich

Grilled Nitro Bird Sandwich

$10.00

Habanero Buffalo sauce, house ranch, spicy slaw and fresh tomatoes

Grilled Heater Sandwich

Grilled Heater Sandwich

$10.00

Doused in spicy oil and house spice mix, creamy slaw and cajun aioli

Grilled Farm Bird Sandwich

Grilled Farm Bird Sandwich

$12.00

House ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, melted cheddar and bacon

Grilled Western

$12.00

House bbq sauce, mayo, crispy fried onions, melted mozzarella and bacon.

House Favorites

Zesty Caesar Salad

Zesty Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, cotija cheese, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds, sliced serranos, cilantro, tortilla strips and cilantro caesar dressing.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes 2 dipping sauces.

Spicy Tenders

Spicy Tenders

$11.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders doused in spicy oil and house spicy rub

Single Tender

$4.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.50

Seasoned with our house spicy salt mix

Mac n Cheezy

Mac n Cheezy

$5.00

Penne pasta, three cheese cream sauce and a buttery panko crust

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

Fried brussels, slivers of red onions, salt & pepper and tossed in a honey balsamic glaze

Kale Tabbouli

Kale Tabbouli

$3.50

Kale, tomatoes, red onions, olive oil, lemon juice and salt & pepper

Cali-Slaw

Cali-Slaw

$3.50

Red and green cabbage, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, cilantro and rice wine vinegar dressing

Cheese Fries

$6.00

House Pickles

$1.00

House Cut and House blended flavors

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$3.00
Hibiscus Tea + Lemonade

Hibiscus Tea + Lemonade

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

ADDITIONAL SAUCES

BBQ

BBQ

$0.60
Habanero Buffalo

Habanero Buffalo

$0.60
Ranch

Ranch

$0.60
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.60
Sriracha Mayo

Sriracha Mayo

$0.60

Sweet Chili Glaze

$0.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving gourmet chicken sandwiches and fresh sides! All of our amazing sauces are made in house!

Location

1147 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA 91205

Directions

