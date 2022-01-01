Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sugar & Spice Sweetery

10401 93rd Ave

Maple Grove, MN 55369

SHAREABLES

Pub Pretzel

$13.00

Wings

$14.00

Nachos

$16.00

MAINS

Clubhouse Panini

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Marg Flatbread

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Italian Panini

$16.00

SLIDER TRIO

SLIDER BBQ

$13.00

SLIDER Lemon Ranch

$13.00

SLIDER French Dip

$13.00

OPG Pizza Pie

OPG PIZZA PIE

$19.00

Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$10.00

Open House

All Inclusive

$20.00

Game Day

BBQ Slider

$7.00

Pretzel & Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog Meal

$6.00

Brat Meal

$6.00

Chips & Cheese

$5.00

$3 Gray Duck

$3.00

$4 Cans

$4.00

BIRTHDAY PARTY

SLIDER MEAL

$7.00

HOT DOG MEAL

$7.00

PERSONAL PIZZA

$9.00

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

CHARCUTERIE BOARDS

Wine Down Glass

$4.50

Wine Down Wednesday - Wine by the Glass

SPECIAL MENUS

Steak

$4.00

Pasta

$4.00

Tart

$4.00

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Dessert

$3.00
STROGANOFF

STROGANOFF

$6.00

Special Crock

$6.00

Cinco de Mayo tacos

$12.00

APPETIZERS

$2 Wings

$2.00

$8 Brat

$8.00

LEAGUE SPECIAL

$10.00

SLICE OF PIZZA

$3.00

Meatballs of Fire

$7.50

BEERS

$4 CANS

$4.00

DRINKS

SODA

$3.00

WATER

GATORADE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

PROTEIN DRINK

$5.00

BODY ARMOR

$4.00

MONSTER

$5.00

ENERGY

$5.00

SNACKS

Popcorn

$3.00

Candy Bar

$2.00

Protein / Granola Bar

$3.00

Potato Chips

$3.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rock Elm Pub is located inside Optimal Performance Golf in Maple Grove. Grab a bite & drink while you hit the tees!

Website

Location

10401 93rd Ave, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Directions

