American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Rocket City Tavern

661 Reviews

$$

2100 Rideout Road SW

Huntsville, AL 35808

Popular Items

Tavern Club Sandwich
Chinois Chicken Salad
Ale Battered Fried Shrimp Louie Salad

Appetizers

Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$8.95

Rocket Fresh Cut Fries

$6.50

Spicy Queso

$8.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Soup

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$6.95

Bowl Roma Tomato Basil Bisque

$5.95

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$5.95

Cup Roma Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.95

Entrees

Ale Battered Combo

$18.95

Ale Battered Fish

$16.95

Ale Battered Shrimp

$18.95

Penne Pasta Bolognese

$12.95

Petite Tender 8oz

$18.95

Petite Tender 12 oz

$24.95

Tuscan Seared Salmon

$19.95

Tuscan Veg

$7.25

Side Salmon

$7.95

Salads

Ale Battered Fried Shrimp Louie Salad

$16.95

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$16.95

Chinois Chicken Salad

$12.95

Crispy Fried Chicken Salad

$13.95

Mixed Berry Goat Cheese Salad

$11.95

Mixed Berry add Chicken

$14.95

Mixed Berry add Salmon

$17.95

Side Caesar

$6.50

Side Salad

$6.50

Add/Sub Salmon

$7.95

Sandwiches

Classic French Dip

$15.95

Croque Madame With Black Forest Ham

$12.95

Tavern Club Sandwich

$12.95

Tavern Special Cheeseburger

$13.95

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$4.95

Childs Penne Pasta with Cheese Sauce

$4.95

Space Burger

$4.95

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

NON-ALCOHOL

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Hors D'oeuvres

Vegetable Crudite

$3.95

Grilled Vegetable Array

$4.95

Domestic & Imported Cheese

$6.50

Charcuterie Board

$8.50

Steamed Jumbo shrimp

$4.95

Spicy Deviled Eggs

$2.95

Smoked Salmon Canape w/ Sriracha Cream Cheese

$3.50

Szechuan Chicken Lettuce cups

$4.95

Bruschetta Crostini w/ Tomato Basil Salad

$2.95

Prosciutto Wrapped Melon

$3.25

Spicy Crabmeat Crostini

$4.95

Eggplant Caponata Crostini

$2.95

Turkey & Avacado finger Sandwiches

$2.95

Chicken Pot Stickers w Sesame soy Glaze

$2.75

Vegetable Tempura w/Cilantro Sauce

$2.50

Coconut Shrimp w/Mango Chutney Sauce

$4.95

Honey Lime Chicken Flauta

$3.95

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$4.50

Crispy Vegetarian Eggroll

$2.95

Spanakopita

$2.95

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville, AL 35808

Directions

