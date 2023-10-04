Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Our fabulous drip, always brewed fresh!

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Drip coffee topped with steamed milk.

Joe 2 Go 96oz

$29.95

Drip coffee prepared for any event!

Iced Coffee

$3.79+

Our drip, chilled!

Cold Brew

$5.29+

Steeped for 24 hours, nice and smooth.

Espresso

Doppio Espresso

$2.99

Two shots of espresso. Served with seltzer upon request.

Quad Espresso

$3.50

Four shots of espresso. Served with seltzer upon request.

Americano

$3.99+

Two shots of espresso over water.

Traditional Macchiato

$3.65

Two shots and a dollop of steamed milk!

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Espresso, steamed milk, foamy foam.

Latte

$3.75+

Two shots of espresso and milk.

Signature Drinks

Blue Moon

$5.25+

Hot lavender Earl Grey tea latte.

Star Light, Star Bright

$5.49+

Our famous brown sugar cinnamon and vanilla latte!

Planetarium

$4.95+

Refreshing green tea lemonade.

Blast Off!

$5.75+

Cold brew with whtie mocha and cream.

Andromeda

$5.50+

Matcha-rose latte.

Hot Teas

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

Rich black tea with organic bergamot.

White Orchard Tea

$3.00+

White and green tea blend infused with melon and peach.

Marrakesh Mint Tea

$3.00+

Green tea blended with Moroccan mint.

Chamomile Citrus Tea

$3.00+

Chamomile infused with orange zest.

Iced Teas

Iced Green Tea

$4.95+

Green tea infused with tropical pineapple.

Iced Black Tea

$4.95+

Good ol' black iced tea!

Iced Hibiscus-Mango Tea

$4.95+

Low-caff hibiscus-mango tea blend.

Blended Drinks

Vanilla Blended

$5.15+

Vanilla creme blended drink. Comes with whipped cream!

Mocha Blended

$5.15+

Dark mocha blended drink. Comes with whipped cream!

Caramel Blended

$5.15+

Sweet caramel blended drink. Comes with whipped cream!

Not Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Mocha, steamed milk, whipped cream. A classic.

Steamer

$2.75+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor.

Lemonade

$2.75+

When life gives ya' lemons...

Italian Soda

$4.25+

Fizzy water, your choice of flavor, topped with cream!

Chai Latte

$3.95+

Our deliciously spiced chai with milk.

Matcha Latte

$3.95+

Ceremonial-grade, unsweetened matcha, hand-whisked for you!

Supernova Refreshers

Peach-Mango Refresher 12oz

$4.65+

Lightly-caffeinated concentrate cut with your choice of fizzy water or lemonade!

Watermelon Cucumber-Mint Refresher 12oz

$4.65+

Lightly-caffeinated concentrate cut with your choice of fizzy water or lemonade!

Dragonfruit-Lychee Refresher 12oz

$4.65+

Lightly-caffeinated concentrate cut with your choice of fizzy water or lemonade!

Seasonal Drinks

Apple Spice

$4.50+

Steamed apple juice paired with brown sugar-cinnamon syrup.

Cinnamon-Maple Latte

$4.95+

Hot or iced, made with pure maple syrup and cinnamon powder!

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.95+

Hot or iced, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon powder.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

The OG. Hot or iced.

Spooky S'mores

$4.95+

Toasted marshmallow mocha topped with whipped cream and SPOOOKY sprinkles. Hot or iced!

Pastries/Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Warmed upon request.

Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

Warmed upon request.

Cinnamon Muffin

$4.25

Warmed upon request.

Almond-Poppy Muffin

$4.25

Warmed upon request.

Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$4.25

Warmed upon request.

Butter Croissant

$2.89

Warmed upon request.

Cherry and Cheese Danish

$5.65

Warmed upon request.

Everything Bagel

$3.99

Served with cream cheese.

Plain Bagel

$3.99

Served with cream cheese.

Belgian Waffle

$5.25

Warmed to perfection, sprinkled with powdered sugar and syrup.

Cake Ball

$2.89

Rotating selection!

Cupcake

$4.35

Rotating selection!

Cake Slice

$4.99

Rotating selection!

Cheesecake Slice

$3.25

Rotating selection!

Retail

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

Juice Box

$2.99

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.85

Rocket Coffee Breakfast Blend 12oz - DECAF

$15.99

Whole bean. Ground upon request!

Rocket Coffee Lonestar House Blend 12oz - DECAF

$15.99

Whole bean. Ground upon request!

Rocket Coffee 16oz Tumbler

$19.95

Rocket Coffee 24oz Tumbler

$24.95

Rocket Coffee ATX Shirt

$12.99

Rocket Coffee 10oz Mug

$8.99

Rocket Coffee Gift Box

$39.00