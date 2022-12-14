Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew 88 E Shaw Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Whether you are in the mood for fresh crisp salads, sausages stacked with all the fixins, or a delicious sandwich, we’ve got you covered. We have plenty of bottled craft beers and beers on tap, and happy hour is 7 days a week!
Location
88 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710
