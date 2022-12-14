  • Home
  • Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew - 88 E Shaw Ave
Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew 88 E Shaw Ave

No reviews yet

88 E Shaw Ave

Fresno, CA 93710

Order Again

Sausages

1. Bahn Mi Dog

$13.00

Sweet chicken sausage on a grill baguette with Sriacha mayo, crunchy pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, and cilantro

2. Der Brathundt

$12.00

Traditioinal bratwurst on a grilled pretzel roll with brown mustard, sauerkraut and red onion

3. Napa Dog

$14.00

Sweet chicken sausage on a grill baguette with Sriacha mayo, crunchy pickled veggies, fresh jalapenos, and cilantro

4. Hansel's Heaven

$13.00

Traditioinal bratwurst on a grilled pretzel roll with brown mustard, sauerkraut and red onion

5. The Danger Dog

$13.00

Bacon wrapped spicy hotlink on a plain bun with tangy bbq sauce, Sriracha and melted cheddar cheese with cilantro and red onion

6. The Firehouse

$12.00

All beef hot dog on a plain bun with homemade chili, cruchy corn chips, cheddar cheese and red onion

7. The Superfan

$12.00

All beef hot dog on a plain bun with homemade chili, cruchy corn chips, cheddar cheese and red onion

8. The Resolution Buster

$12.00

All beef hot dog on a plain bun with homemade chili, cruchy corn chips, cheddar cheese and red onion

Custom Sausage

$9.00

Solo all beef

$3.00

Sandwiches

9. California Turkey

$13.00

Sliced turkey on grilled sourdough with bacon, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, salt and pepper

10. Alison

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast on sourdough with creamy pesto may, melty mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and italian marinated mushrooms

11. Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$15.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast on a sweet Hawaiian bun with spicy buffalo sauce, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuc and tomato

12. Clucking Cowboy

$15.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast on a sweet Hawaiian bun with bacon, grilled onions, bbq sauce, mayo, melty cheddar, lettuc and tomato

*Black Friday Sandwich

$13.00

Burgers

13. California Classic Burger

$14.00

Smashed ground beef patty with American cheese, thousand island dressing, sweet grilled onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted Hawaiian bun

14. Buffalo Bleu Burger

$15.00

Smashed ground beef patty with American cheese, thousand island dressing, sweet grilled onions, lettuc and tomato on a toasted Hawaiian bun

15. Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Smashed ground beef patty with mayo, melted cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted Hawaiian bun

16. Bacon Avocado Burger

$15.00

Smashed ground beef patty with mayo, melted cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted Hawaiian bun

Burger: Meat + Bread Only

$10.00

Salads

17. California Cobb Salad

$16.00

Spring mix lettuce topped with sliced hard-cooked egg, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatom avocado, cilantro and your choice of grilled on crispy chicken

18. Apple Walnut Salad

$16.00

Spring mix lettuce topped with sliced hard-cooked egg, bacon, bleu cheese, tomatom avocado, cilantro and your choice of grilled on crispy chicken

19. Asian Salad

$16.00

20. Buffalo Bleu Salad

$16.00

21. Smoky BBQ Ranch Salad

$16.00

22. Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

23. Fajita Salad

$16.00

24. (Not) Spinach Salad

$16.00

BYO Salad (Lettuce + chx ONLY)

$10.00

*Holiday Harvest Salad*

$16.00

Drafts

Draft Beer 16oz

$7.00

Draft Beer 22oz

$9.00

Craft Special 16oz

$5.00

Fresno State Wine

$6.00

Craft Specaisl 22oz

$7.00

Cider cans 12oz

$5.00

Bottle Beer 22oz

$10.00

Specialty cans 16oz

$6.00

64oz Craft Beer Growler Fill

$28.00

64oz Special Beer Growler Fill

$20.00

Sides

Regular French Fries

$4.00

Large French Fries

$6.00

Regular Garlic Fries

$5.00

Large Garlic Fries

$7.00

Regular Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Regular Chili Fries

$5.00

Large Chili Fries

$7.00

Cup White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Bowl White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cup Chili

$5.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.00

1 Corn Dog

$2.00

3 Corn Dogs

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Ice cream scoop

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Bottomless Chips

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Potato Puffs

$6.00

Drinks

Medium Fountain Drink

$3.00

Snapple/Vitamin Water/ Tea

$2.50

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Small Bottle Water

$2.00

Glass Bottle Soda

$2.75

Draft Root Beer

$5.00

Water cup

$0.47

Apple Juice Box

$1.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Kids Meals

Rocket Pup

$6.00

served with a side of potato chips, french fries, or sweet potato fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

served with a side of potato chips, french fries, or sweet potato fries

2 Chicken tenders

$6.00

served with a side of potato chips, french fries, or sweet potato fries

Kids Corn dog

$6.00

served with a side of potato chips, french fries, or sweet potato fries

Secret Menu

LA Street Dog

$13.00

Chicago Fire

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

FresYes Keto Dog

$14.00

Rodeo Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Bleu Fries

$8.00

Fauna Fries

$8.00

Family- Style Sides

Family Side (feeds 25)

$35.00

Family Green Salad

$25.00

Mission Control

Mission Control

$15.00

Entree Only

$9 Entree

$9.00

Office Party

Office Party Entree

$11.00

Appetizer Tray

$40.00

Merchandise

T-shirts

$20.00

Hats

$25.00

Hoodie

$50.00

Gift Wrap Stein

$10.00

Beanies

$25.00

Jacket

$50.00

Polo

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you are in the mood for fresh crisp salads, sausages stacked with all the fixins, or a delicious sandwich, we’ve got you covered. We have plenty of bottled craft beers and beers on tap, and happy hour is 7 days a week!

Location

88 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, CA 93710

Directions

