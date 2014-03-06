Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocket Fired Pizza Draffenville

review star

No reviews yet

292 US Hwy 68 East

Benton, KY 42025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

One Top 12"
Craft Your Own 12"
Two Top 12"

Pizza To Go

One Top 12"

One Top 12"

$9.85

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite topping. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

Two Top 12"

Two Top 12"

$10.85

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite 2 toppings. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

Craft Your Own 12"

Craft Your Own 12"

$13.85

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and 3 to 8 toppings. Choose from a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies to create your own pizza masterpiece. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

Afterburner Pizza 12"

$13.85

Our house crust with spicy sauce and mozzarella, topped with spicy pepperoni, spicy sausage and a drizzle of tiger sauce! This is a fiery combination!

The Orbit 12"

$13.85

Our house crust with spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos! It's got an out of this world flavor!

Buffalo 12"

$13.85

Our house crust, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola (blue cheese), ricotta, and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and then glazed with buffalo and ranch sauce. It's sure to heat up your taste buds!

Super Pepperoni 12"

$13.85

Our house crust with traditional marinara sauce, mozzarella and then we load it with traditional pepperoni, spicy pepperoni and a drizzle of honey sriracha! It's a pepperoni lover's dream!

Hawaiian 12"

$13.85

Our house crust with sweet sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon ham, crumbled bacon, and pineapples. It's a sweet combination! Add some jalapenos to kick it up a notch!

The Dylan 12"

$13.85

House crust, sweet sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, Italian sausage. YUM!

The BBQ 12"

$13.85

Our house crust with BQQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, and glazed with more delicious house BBQ sauce!

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12"

$13.85

Our house crust with a ranch base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumble bacon, and glazed with more delicious ranch!

Big Mac 12"

Our house crust with a thousand island sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, crumble bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and dill pickles.

16" X-Large 1 topping

$15.99

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite topping. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

16" X-Large 2 topping

$17.99

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite 2 toppings. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

16" X-LARGE Craft Your Own

$22.99

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and 3 to 8 toppings. Choose from a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies to create your own pizza masterpiece. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

16" X-Large Afterburner

$22.99

Our house crust with spicy sauce and mozzarella, topped with spicy pepperoni, spicy sausage and a drizzle of tiger sauce! This is a fiery combination!

16" X-Large Orbit

$22.99

Our house crust with spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos! It's got an out of this world flavor!

16" X-Large Buffalo

$22.99

Our house crust, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola (blue cheese), ricotta, and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and then glazed with buffalo and ranch sauce. It's sure to heat up your taste buds!

16" X-Large Super Pepperoni

$22.99

Our house crust with traditional marinara sauce, mozzarella and then we load it with traditional pepperoni, spicy pepperoni and a drizzle of honey sriracha! It's a pepperoni lover's dream!

16" X-Large Hawaiian

$22.99

Our house crust with sweet sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon ham, crumbled bacon, and pineapples. It's a sweet combination! Add some jalapenos to kick it up a notch!

16" X-Large The Dylan

$22.99

House crust, sweet sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, Italian sausage. YUM!

16" X-Large The BBQ

$22.99

Our house crust with BQQ sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, and glazed with more delicious house BBQ sauce!

16" X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Our house crust with a ranch base, mozzarella, grilled chicken, crumble bacon, and glazed with more delicious ranch!

16" X-Large Big Mac

$22.99

Our house crust with a thousand island sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, crumble bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and dill pickles.

Sauce Cups

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Marinara Cup

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Basil Pesto

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Wings

Boneless 6pcs

$7.99

Boneless 10pcs

$10.99

Bone-in 6pcs

$9.99

Bone-in 10pcs

$12.99

Dessert Pizza

S'mores 12"

S'mores 12"

$6.00

Pineapple 12"

$6.00

Rainbow Sprinkle 12"

$6.00

Chocolate Chip 12"

$6.00

S'mores 16"

$11.00

Pineapple 16"

$11.00

Rainbow Sprinkle 16"

$11.00

Chocolate Chip 16"

$11.00

Caramel Apple Dessert 12"

$6.00

Caramel Apple Dessert 16"

$11.00

7" Chocolate Chip

$3.75

7" Rainbow Sprinkle

$3.75

7" Pineapple

$3.75

7" S'mores

$3.75

7" Caramel Apple Dessert

$3.75

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks 4 piece w/marinara

$3.59

Jalapeno Poppers 4 piece

$3.59

Fried Pickles

$3.59

Fried Mushrooms

$3.99Out of stock

Salad

Side Salad

$3.75

A blend of lettuce, spring greens, tomato and carrots.

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.99

Classic Fettuccini pasta with creamy Alfredo sauce served with 2 breadsticks

Spaghetti

$7.99

Marinara sauce over spaghetti topped with mozzarella served with 2 breadsticks

Loaded Spaghetti

$8.99

Marinara with Italian meatballs, Italian sausage and spicy sausage over spaghetti topped with mozzarella served with 2 breadsticks

Pasta Carbonara

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo with ham & bacon (or chicken) mushrooms and onions over Fettuccini pasta topped with mozzarella and served with 2 breadsticks

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, spinach and onion over classic Fettuccini pasta topped with mozzarella and served with 2 breadsticks

Pasta Primavera

$8.99

Creamy Alfredo over classic Fettuccini pasta with mushrooms, onions, spinach, and fresh tomato topped with mozzarella and served with 2 breadsticks

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Marinara with Italian meatballs topped with mozzarella and served with 2 breadsticks

Breadsticks 4 piece

$3.99

Cheesy Bread

7" Cheesy Bread

$3.75

Super lift crust, alfredo mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread 12"

$6.00

Super lift crust, alfredo mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Bread 16"

$11.00

Super lift crust, alfredo mozzarella cheese, garlic butter and sprinkled with Italian seasoning and served with marinara sauce

Kids Pizza & 12oz Drink

Kids Pizza

$5.50

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$7.99

Lunch Special side salad

$2.00

Can Drinks

Coke 12oz can

$1.25

Diet Coke 12oz can

$1.25

Dr. Pepper 12oz can

$1.25Out of stock

Sprite 12oz can

$1.25

Kid's drink

Kid's drink

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

292 US Hwy 68 East, Benton, KY 42025

Directions

