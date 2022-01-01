Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road

911 Reviews

$

3235 Olivet Church Road

Suite A

Paducah, KY 42001

Popular Items

Craft Your Own
Two Top
One Top

Pizza To Go

One Top

One Top

$9.85

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite topping. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy

Two Top

Two Top

$10.85

Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your favorite 2 toppings. Add a glaze or seasoning for extra flavor. Enjoy!

Craft Your Own

Craft Your Own

$13.85

Choose 3 to 8 toppings to create your own pizza masterpiece! Choose from a variety of meats, cheeses, and veggies. Enjoy!

Afterburner Pizza

$13.85

Our house crust with spicy sauce and mozzarella, topped with spicy pepperoni, spicy sausage and a drizzle of tiger sauce! This is a fiery combination!

Super Pepperoni

$13.85

Our house crust with traditional marinara sauce, mozzarella and then we load it with traditional pepperoni, spicy pepperoni and a drizzle of honey sriracha! It's a pepperoni lover's dream!

The Orbit

$13.85

Our house crust with spicy sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms and jalapenos! It's got an out of this world flavor!

Hawaiian

$13.85

Our house crust with sweet sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon ham, crumbled bacon, and pineapples. It's a sweet combination!

Buffalo

$13.85

Our house crust, Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, Gorgonzola (blue cheese), ricotta, and feta cheese. Topped with grilled chicken and then glazed with buffalo and ranch sauce. It's sure to heat up your taste buds!

The Dylan

$13.85

House crust, sweet sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon & Italian sausage

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

SuperLift Crust loaded with Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, mozzarella cheese and garlic butter

Kid's Meal (one top & kid size soda or tea)

$5.50

Kid's 7" one topping pizza with a 12oz soda or tea.

Lunch Special

$7.99

Our Lunch Special is available from 11am to 2pm daily. Half of a 2 top pizza with a 20oz drink. Add a side salad for $2 more

add a side salad to Lunch Special

$2.00Out of stock

A blend of lettuce, spring greens, tomato and carrots.

Lunch Special w/Cauliflower crust

$8.99

Our Lunch Special is available from 11am to 2pm daily. Half of a 2 top pizza with a 20oz drink. Add a side salad for $2 more

Sauce Cups

Garlic Butter Cup

$0.50

Marinara Cup

$0.50

Ranch Cup

$0.50

Honey Sriracha

$0.50

Basil Pesto

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Wings

6 piece boneless

$7.99

10 piece boneless

$10.99

6 piece bone-in

$9.99

10 piece bone-in

$12.99

6pc Wing Special (6 bone-in wings, fries, drink)

$11.99

6 wings, fries & 20oz drink

6pc Wing Special (6 boneless wings, fries, drink)

$9.99

6 wings, fries & 20oz drink

kids meal (4 boneless ,fries, drink)

$6.99

Dessert Pizza

S'mores

S'mores

$6.00

Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Rainbow Sprinkle

$6.00

Pineapple dessert

$6.00

Caramel Apple Dessert

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks 4 pieces w/marinara

$3.59Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers 4 piece

$3.59

Fried Pickles w/ranch dip

$3.59Out of stock

Fried Green Beans w/ranch dip

$3.59Out of stock

Side Salad

A blend of lettuce, spring greens, tomato and carrots.

Side Salad

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3235 Olivet Church Road, Suite A, Paducah, KY 42001

Directions

