Rocket Inn
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy! If you want Delivery please click the delivery BUTTON Orders Must be placed by 4 PM Wednesday through Saturday for deliveries same pick up locations as before McCook Christian Church, gas stop at Bartley. Cambridge park entrance east of town Thank you For the Support
117 4th St, Indianola, NE 69034
