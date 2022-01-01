Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocket Inn

117 4th St

Indianola, NE 69034

LARGE Pizza

LRG Special Pizza

$16.00

*LRG 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$16.00

*LRG 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Regular Pizza

$16.00

*LRG BYO 1/2 & 1/2 Regular Pizza

$14.00

LRG Beef Pizza

$14.00

LRG Beef + Pep

$15.50

LRG Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

LRG Canadian Bacon

$14.00

LRG Cheese Pizza

$14.00

LRG Chicken Thai Pizza

$16.00

LRG Gameday Pizza

$16.00

LRG Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

LRG Meatza Pizza

$16.00

LRG Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

LRG Sausage Pizza

$14.00

LRG Spicy Italian Pizza

$16.00

LRG Taco Pizza

$16.00

LRG Veggie Pizza

$16.00

LRG Western Pizza

$16.00

LRG Reuben Pizza

$16.00

LRG Lent Pizza :: TUNA

$15.00

LRG Lent Pizza :: SHRIMP

$15.00

Pizza Special Popper

$17.00

SMALL Pizza

SML Special Pizza

$14.00

*SML 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

$14.00

*SML 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 Reg Pizza

$14.00

*SML BYO 1/2 & 1/2 Regular Pizza

$12.00

SML Beef Pizza

$12.00

SML Beef + Pep

$13.50

SML Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

SML Canadian Bacon

$12.00

SML Cheese Pizza

$12.00

SML Chicken Thai Pizza

$14.00

SML Gameday Pizza

$14.00

SML Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

SML Meatza Pizza

$14.00

SML Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

SML Sausage Pizza

$12.00

SML Spicy Italian Pizza

$14.00

SML Taco Pizza

$14.00

SML Veggie Pizza

$14.00

SML Western Pizza

$14.00

SML Reuben Pizza

$13.00

SML Lent Pizza :: TUNA

$13.00

SML Lent Pizza :: SHRIMP

$13.00

SML Pizza Night Special

$14.00

Appetizers

2-Appetizer Combo

$9.00

3-Appetizer Combo

$13.00

Breaded Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Fried Pickles Chips

$5.00

Breaded Pepper Jack Bites

$5.00

Mac n Cheese Bites

$5.00

Mushrooms

$5.00

Chili Cheese Bites

$5.00Out of stock

Mini Tacos

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Large Appetizers

Super Nachos

$9.00

Super Nachos 1/2 Order

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Beer Cheese/Bacon Fries

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Basket Onion Rings

$7.50

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Burgers

Rocket Burger

$6.50

Rocket Pizza Burger

$7.50

Western Burger

$8.00

Cajun Burger

$7.50

Bacon Ched Burger

$7.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.50

Patty Melt

$7.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Club

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$8.00

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$8.00

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Other Favorites

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Chicken Strips Basket

$7.50

Kids Menu

Kids Rocket Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

SIDE Hot Sauce

$0.50

SIDE Potato Salad

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.50

SIDE Sauerkraut

$1.50

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$1.00

Substitute Side

$0.50

SIDE Thai Sauce

$1.00

SIDE Green Chili

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy! If you want Delivery please click the delivery BUTTON Orders Must be placed by 4 PM Wednesday through Saturday for deliveries same pick up locations as before McCook Christian Church, gas stop at Bartley. Cambridge park entrance east of town Thank you For the Support

Location

117 4th St, Indianola, NE 69034

Directions

Rocket Inn image
Rocket Inn image
Rocket Inn image

