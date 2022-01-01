Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocket Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

1213 West Morehead St.

Suite 140

Charlotte, NC 28208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Pepperoni
14" Extreme Cheese
14"Build Your Own

10" Pies

10"Build Your Own

$13.00

10"Rocket House Special

$20.00

10" Inferno

$22.00

10" Hawaiian

$17.00

10" Rocket Meat Lovers

$19.00

10' Pepperoni

$14.00

10" Extreme Cheese

$13.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$17.00

10" Rocket Taco

$21.00

10" Rocket sausage

$19.00

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

10" VEGAN BYO

$14.00

10"Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

10” Veggie

$16.00

Bell pepper, white onion, black olives, mushroom, roasted red pepper, mushroom

14" Pies

14"Build Your Own

$17.00

14"Rocket House Special

$25.00

14" Inferno

$27.00

14" Hawaiian

$21.00

14' Rocket Meat Lovers

$23.00

14" Pepperoni

$18.00

14" Extreme Cheese

$17.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$21.00

14" Rocket Taco

$25.00

14" Rocket Sausage

$23.00

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

14" VEGAN BYO

14"Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

14” Veggie

$20.00

Spinach, bell pepper, roasted red peppers, black olives, white onion, mushrooms.

Dessert Pizzas

Cherry Crumble 10"

$10.00

Apple Crumble 10"

$10.00

Blueberry Crumble 10"

$10.00

Peach Crumble 10"

$10.00

Cherry Crumble 14"

$14.00

Apple Crumble 14"

$14.00

Blueberry Crumble 14"

$14.00

Peach Crumble 14"

$14.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

A La Mode

$3.00

Sodas/Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Watermelon Redbull

$4.00

Yello Redbull

$4.00

Yellow Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Water

Ginger Ale

$3.00

MISC food

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

French Fries

$4.00

Chips

$2.50

Extra Celery

$0.50

Extra Carrots

$0.50

Rocket Subs

Buffalo Chicken Rocket

$13.00

Meatball Rocket

$13.00

Apps Online

Jalapeño Poppers

$11.00

Cheese Curd

$10.00

Meatballs / Marinara

$12.00

Garlic Cheese Bread / Marinara

$7.00

Mozzarella Moons / Marinara

$10.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$12.00

Chicken Wings (9)

$15.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Half Sandwich

$9.00

Calzones

Rocket Special Calzone

$14.00

Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$14.00

Byo Calzone

$15.00

White

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Benziger Chardonnay

$8.00

Red

Noble Vines Merlot

$9.00

10 Span Pinot Noir

$8.00

Drumheller Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Bubbles

Don Simon Brut

$6.00

Ava Grace Vineyards Rose

$10.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL-Don Simon, Selección Brut

$22.00

BTL-Ava Grace Vineyards, Rose

$28.00

BTL- Caposaldo, Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL- Matua Valley, Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough

$30.00

BTL- Benzinger Family Winery, Chardonnay Sonoma County

$30.00

BTL- 10 Span Vineyards, Central Coast Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL- Noble Vines, Merlot 181 Lodi

$29.00

BTL- Drumheller Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon Columbia Valley

$29.00

BTL- Freixenet Brut Single Serve

$12.00

BTL- La V ostra Prosecco

$45.00

BTL-De Bussy Rose

$55.00

BTL-Korbel Brut

$68.00

BTL- Laurent Perrier 1812

$240.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1213 West Morehead St., Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

Gallery
Rocket Pizza NC image
Rocket Pizza NC image
Rocket Pizza NC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ink N Ivy - 222 S Church St
orange starNo Reviews
222 S Church St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Just Fresh - Atrium
orange star4.6 • 112
301 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Queen City Bites & Crafts
orange star4.5 • 236
135 Brevard Ct CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
orange star4.1 • 204
601 S. Cedar St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Pinky's Westside Grill - 1600 W Morehead St
orange starNo Reviews
1600 W Morehead St Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Sun's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2 Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
The Bella Ciao
orange star4.5 • 1,515
201 South Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Connolly's
orange star4.6 • 545
115 E 5TH ST CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown - R2
orange star4.0 • 533
150 N College St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Queen City Bites & Crafts
orange star4.5 • 236
135 Brevard Ct CHARLOTTE, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
orange star4.1 • 204
601 S. Cedar St Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Dilworth
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston