Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Rocket Taco Seattle

21 Reviews

$$

602 19th Ave. E.

Seattle, WA 98112

Popular Items

Atomic Burrito
Guacamole & Chips
Taco Salad

Tacos

*Deluxe Carnitas Tacos

*Deluxe Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Beef Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with guajillo spiced shredded beef and melted cheese, topped with pico de gallo and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with ancho-seasoned chicken, topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Chorizo Potato Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with house made chorizo and potato and melted cheese, topped with cilantro and lime crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos

*Deluxe Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with tumeric and cumin spiced cauliflower and chickpeas, topped with cucumber, lime crema and cilantro. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with Chipotle spiced sweet potatoes and black beans, topped with guacamole, lime crema and pepitas. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Deluxe Quinoa Lentil Tacos

*Deluxe Quinoa Lentil Tacos

$14.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with a mix of red quinoa and green lentils, topped with radish, avocado salsa and sweet potato crisps. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.

Carne Asada Taco

$15.00

Fried Chicken Taco

$14.00

*Traditional Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Beef Tacos

*Traditional Beef Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with shredded beef, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with Ancho-seasoned chicken, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Chorizo Potato Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with house made chorizo and potato, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Fish Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with tumeric and cumin spiced cauliflower and chickpeas, topped with cilantro and white onion. Served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with Chipotle spiced sweet potatoes and black beans. Topped with cilantro and onion and served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Quinoa Lentil Tacos

$11.00

Three hand-made tortillas filled with a mix of red quinoa and green lentils. Topped with cilantro and onion and served with a side of smoky beans.

*Traditional Pork Belly Tacos

*Traditional Pork Belly Tacos

$11.00

Seasoned Slow Roasted Pork Belly, topped with Cilantro and Onion.

*Chicken Adobo

*Chicken Adobo

$12.00

Chili and mango marinated spit-roasted chicken. Sliced thin and served with cilantro and onion.

Atomic Burrito

Your choice of meat or veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans, all wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Atomic Burrito

Atomic Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of meat of veggie filling, pico, cheese, Rocket Sauce, rice and beans wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Family Packs

Choose up to two protein's and two large 8oz sides. Family Pack comes with 6oz of Cilantro and 6oz of White Onion, 16oz of beans and 12 hand-made tortillas.
*Family Takeout Pack

*Family Takeout Pack

$45.00

12 handmade tortillas, 1.5 lbs of meat or veggies, two large sides of your choice, cilantro, onion and a large side of beans.

*Date Pack for Two

*Date Pack for Two

$26.00

3/4 pound of your choice of meat of veggie filling, two large sides, onion, cilantro, beans and six hand-made tortillas

Quesadillas

Your choice of filling with melted Mexican cheese served with a side of lime crema, pico and smoky beans.
*Quesadilla

*Quesadilla

$14.00

Your choice of filling with melted Mexican cheese served with a side of lime crema, pico and smoky beans.

Taco Salad

Dressed greens with beans and your choice of filling. Topped with crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco and Rocket Sauce.
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.

Snacks, Soups & Sides

Guacamole & Chips

$7.00

Fresh avocado mixed with shallot, cilantro and lime. Served with tortilla chips.

Pico de Gallo & Chips

$5.00

Diced tomato, red onion jalapeño, lime and cilantro, served with tortilla chips.

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Melted Mexican cheese topped with chorizo and potato, served with tortilla chips.

Small Mixed Green Salad

Small Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Hearty greens tossed with garlic lime dressing and topped with queso fresco and spiced pepitas.

Large Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Hearty greens tossed with garlic lime dressing and topped with queso fresco and spiced pepitas

Posole Cup

Posole Cup

$5.00

Pork broth with hominy, chili and cumin topped with cilantro, white onion and radish

Posole Bowl

$9.00

Pork broth with hominy, chili and cumin topped with cilantro, white onion and radish.

Pint Beans (16oz)

$4.00

Pint Rice (16oz)

$4.00

Small Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Mexican Potato

Large baked potato topped with queso fundido, guacamole, pickled jalapeños and cilantro. Served with lime crema and pico de gallo on the side.
Mexican Potato

Mexican Potato

$14.00

Large baked potato with your choice of meat or veggie, covered in queso fundido (melty cheese), guacamole, and pickled jalapenos and served with a side of pico de gallo and lime crema.

Kids

*Kid's Quesadilla

*Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.

*Kid's Tacos

$6.00

Two Hand-Made tortillas with melted cheese and Carnitas, served with a side of smoky beans.

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Large flour tortilla, filled with rice, beans, cheese and carnitas.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Graham cracker crumb crust with a creamy lime filling, topped with whipped cream.

Churros

$4.00

House made Mexican pastry tossed in cinnamon and sugar.

Mexican Chocolate Pots de Creme

Mexican Chocolate Pots de Creme

$4.40

Dense cinnamon and chili spiced chocolate pudding, topped with whipped cream

Sides/Sauces

Basket of Chips 3$

$3.00

Large Guac (no chips) $5

$5.00

Large Pico No Chips $3

$3.00

Large Side beef $5

$5.00

Large Side carnitas $5

$5.00

Large Side Cauliflower Chickpea $5

$5.00

Large Side Chicken $5

$5.00

Large Side Chorizo $5

$5.00

Large Side Fish $5

$5.00

Large Side Of Al Pastor

$5.00

Large Side Of Pickled Onion

$3.00

Large Side Of Pork Belly

$5.00

Large Side Of Queso fundido (No Chips) $5

$5.00

Large Side Quinoa $5

$5.00

Large Side Sweet Potato BB $5

$5.00

Side Of Rice 8oz

$2.00

Side of Beans 8oz

$2.00

Side Guac $1

$1.00

Side (1) Tortillas $1

$1.00

Side (3) Tortillas $3

$3.00

Side Avocado Salsa $1

$1.00

Side Coconut Crema $1

$1.00

Side Of Cabbage

$1.00

Side Of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Of Lime Crema $1

$1.00

Side Pico $1

$1.00

Side Pineapple Salsa $1

$1.00

Side Rocket Sauce $1

$1.00

Small Side Of Chips 1$

$1.00

Large Side Chicken Adobo

$5.00

Cocktails & Kits

One quart Rocket Taco margarita mixer, 375ml 100% Agave Tequila, limes, salt and instructions. Makes 8 cocktails.
8oz Mixed Margarita

8oz Mixed Margarita

$10.00

8oz of Margarita. Made with 100% Agave Tequila and Rocket Taco House-Made Margarita mix. Just add ice!

16oz Mixed Margarita

16oz Mixed Margarita

$18.00

16oz of pre-mixed margarita. Perfect for two... or one! Made with 100% Agave Tequila and Rocket Taco House-Made Margarita mix.

32oz Mixed Margarita

$34.00
Paloma

Paloma

$10.00

100% Agave Tequila, bitter liqueur, organic lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$12.00

Jalapeño infused Mezcal, simple syrup, pineapple & organic lemon juice. Smoky and Spicy!

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra
$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00
Tecate 16oz

Tecate 16oz

$3.00
Modelo Especial 12oz
$4.00

Modelo Especial 12oz

$4.00
Fremont Lush IPA
$5.00

Fremont Lush IPA

$5.00
Kaliber N/A

Kaliber N/A

$4.00
Rainier 16oz
$3.00

Rainier 16oz

$3.00
Schilling Grapefruit Cider 16oz
$6.00

Schilling Grapefruit Cider 16oz

$6.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Non-alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mineral Auga

$3.50
Kids lemonade
$2.00

Kids lemonade

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$4.00

Sweetened Hibiscus Tea with a hint of cinnamon and lime.

Horchata

Horchata

$4.00

Creamy and Refreshing Mexican Drink, spiced with cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. (dairy-free & contains nuts)

Lime Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$3.50

Lime flavored Mexican soda made with real sugar.

Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.50

Tamarind flavored Mexican soda made with real sugar.

Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Pineapple flavored Mexican soda made with real sugar.

Rocket Berry Lemonade

Rocket Berry Lemonade

$4.00

Jones Berry Lemonade Soda made with cane sugar.

Rocket Orange & Cream

Rocket Orange & Cream

$4.00

Jones Crushed Melon Soda made with cane sugar.

Rocket Strawberry Lime

Rocket Strawberry Lime

$4.00

Jones Strawberry-Lime Soda made with cane sugar.

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.50

sparkling water

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Seltzers

Topo Mango

$6.00

Topo Pineapple

$6.00

Topo Guava

$6.00

Topo Lemon Lime

$6.00

T-Shirts

T-shirt

$14.00

Hats

RT Hat

$18.00

Beanie

Beanie

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Tacos, Quesadillas, Burritos and More!

Website

Location

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle, WA 98112

Directions

