Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rocket Taco Whidbey

190 Reviews

$$

1594 Main Street

Freeland, WA 98249

Order Again

Popular Items

Deluxe Tacos (3) - Served with a side of chips or smoky beans.

Thinly sliced bulgogi marinated beef served with house made kimchi, sliced pear, and green onion.
$14.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder topped with guacamole, pickled onion, rocket sauce and cilantro.

Deluxe Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Smoky ancho-morita sauced chicken topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and rocket sauce.

Deluxe Chorizo Potato Tacos

$14.00

Melted cheddar jack with house-made chorizo and potato filling topped with lime crema and cilantro.

Deluxe Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos

$14.00

Spicy sweet potatoes and black beans topped with guacamole, lime crema and raw pepitas.

Deluxe VEGAN Sweet Potato Black Bean

$12.00

Spicy sweet potatoes and black beans topped with guacamole and raw pepitas.

Deluxe Beef Tacos

$14.00

Melted cheddar jack, saucy slow-roasted beef chuck, pico de gallo and rocket sauce.

Deluxe Fish Tacos

$14.00

Sautéed chili-rubbed cod topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema.

Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos

$14.00

Tumeric and cumin spiced cauliflower & chickpeas. Topped with sliced cucumber, lime crema & cilantro

VEGAN* Cauliflower Chickpea Tacos

$12.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.00

Marinated spit-roasted pork sliced thin and served with griddled pineapple, cilantro, and onion

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Traditional Tacos (3) - Served with a side of chips or smoky beans.

Three tacos topped with cilantro and onion

Traditional Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder served with cilantro and white onions and a side of beans. (mild)

Traditional Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Smoky ancho-morita sauced chicken served with cilantro and white onion. (mild)

Traditional Chorizo Potato Tacos

$11.00

House-made chorizo and potato served with cilantro and white onion. (mild)

Traditional Sweet Potato Black Bean Tacos

$11.00

Chipotle sauced sweet potato and black bean served with cilantro and white onion. (vegan - medium spice)

$11.00

Slow roasted beef chuck in a guajillo chili sauce served with cilantro, white onion and a side of beans. (mild)

Traditional Fish Tacos

$11.00

Sautéed sweet chili-rubbed cod served with cilantro and white onion and a side of beans. (mild)

Burrito - Large flour tortilla with meat or veggie, beans, rice, pico de gallo and Rocket sauce.

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Beef Burrito

$12.00

Fish Burrito

$12.00

Sweet Potato Black Bean Burrito

$12.00

Chorizo Potato Burrito

$12.00

Cauliflower Chickpea Burrito

$12.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Family Taco Pack

12 handmade tortillas, 1.5 lbs of meat or veggie, two large sides of your choice, cilantro onion and large beans. (PLEASE call ahead if ordering more than 2 family packs to check for availability and give us time to prepare)
$45.00

12 handmade tortillas, 1.5 lbs of meat or veggie, two large sides of your choice, cilantro onion and large beans.

Quesadillas - Two 10" tortillas with melted cheddar/jack, served with pico de gallo, lime crema and a side of chips or smoky beans.

Two 10" tortillas with melted cheddar/jack and choice of filling served with pico de gallo, lime crema and a side of smoky beans.

$14.00

Chorizo Potato Quesadilla

$14.00

Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla

$14.00

Beef Quesadilla

$14.00

Fish Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Cauliflower Chickpea Quesadilla

$14.00

Taco Salad - dressed greens with filling, beans, pico de gallo, Rocket sauce, chips and queso.

$14.00

Taco Salad Chorizo Potato

$14.00

Taco Salad Sweet Potato Black Bean

$14.00

Taco Salad Beef

$14.00

Taco Salad Fish (cod)

$14.00

Taco Salad - no meat or veggie

$12.00

Taco Salad Vegan Sweet Potato (no dairy)

$12.00

Taco Salad Carne Asada

$15.00

Sides Soups Salads

$5.00

Garlic lime dressing, queso fresco, spiced pepitas.

Large Mixed Greens

$9.00

Garlic lime dressing, queso fresco, spiced pepitas.

$7.00

Pico de Gallo & Chips

$5.00

Posole Bowl

$9.00

Posole Cup

$5.00

Kids

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Carnitas Tacos

$6.00

Two hand made tortillas with melted jack cheese and slow roasted pork.

Kids Carnitas Burrito

$6.00

Slow roasted pork, smoky beans, Mexican rice, and shredded cheese wrapped up in a 10" tortilla.

Kids Bean Cheese Burrito

$5.00

Smoky beans, Mexican rice, and shredded cheese wrapped up in a 10" flour tortilla.

Misc

$5 Large carnitas side

$5.00

$ 5 Lg beef side

$5.00

$5 Lg chicken side

$5.00

$5 Lg chorizo side

$5.00

$5 Lg Sweet potato side

$5.00

$5 fish side

$5.00

$1 pico side

$1.00

$1 guac side

$1.00

$6 Large Guac

$6.00

$4 Large Pico

$4.00

Coco Crema side

$1.00

Lime Crema

$1.00

$2 Small Filling Side

$2.00

Queso Fresco

$1.00

LG FamilyPack Side

$4.00

Small Side Of Chips

$1.50

Desserts

$4.00

Caramel Apple Crisp

$5.00

NA Drinks

Water 20 Ounce

$0.30

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Vitamin Wa

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid's Lemonade

$1.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Lime Jarrito

$2.50

Grapefruit Jarritos

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lacroix Berry

$2.50

Lacroix Pamplemousse

$2.50

Lacroix Key Lime

$2.50

Jones Soda Blue

$4.00Out of stock

Jones Soda Red

$4.00

Jones Soda Orange

$4.00

Mundet Apple Soda

$3.50

Cocktails

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Ginger beer, lime and Titos vodka.

16oz Double Mixed Margarita

$18.00

16oz of Margarita. Made with 100% Agave Tequila and Rocket Taco House-made Margarita Mix. Perfect for two.. or one!

8oz Single Mixed Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

8oz of Margarita. Made with 100% Agave Tequila and Rocket Taco House-made Margarita Mix. Perfect for one!

32 oz Margarita for 4

$34.00

House-made Margarita in a 32 oz Jar - makes 4 cocktails

Beer

Corona Xtra

$4.00

Fremont Lush IPA

$5.00

Micheladas

$5.00

Tecate, lime juice, red sauce and tajin

Pacifico

$4.00

Tecatec 16oz

$3.00

Bodhizafa

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Dru Bru Kolsch

$5.00

Ziggy Zoggy

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate 12oz

$2.00Out of stock
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Welcome to Rocket Taco on Whidbey Island! We are looking forward to making food for you!

1594 Main Street, Freeland, WA 98249

Directions

Rocket Taco image
Rocket Taco image
Rocket Taco image
Rocket Taco image

