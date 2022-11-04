Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockets Pizza and Subs 5151 Waring Rd

184 Reviews

$$

5151 Waring Rd

San Diego, CA 92120

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Pepperoni Pie
18" Build Your Own Pie
18" Cheese Pie

18" Pies

18" Build Your Own Pie

$16.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

18" Cheese Pie

18" Cheese Pie

$16.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning

18" Pepperoni Pie

18" Pepperoni Pie

$17.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

18" Meat Lovers Pie

18" Meat Lovers Pie

$19.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham.

18" Supreme Pie

18" Supreme Pie

$20.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive

18" Veggie Supreme Pie

18" Veggie Supreme Pie

$18.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Artichoke, Red Onion, Mushroom, Pickled Bell Pepper, Black Olive

18" Hawaiian Pie

18" Hawaiian Pie

$18.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

18" White Pie

18" White Pie

$18.00

White Cheese Sauce, Crushed Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmesan

18" BBQ Chicken Pie

18" BBQ Chicken Pie

$20.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Diced Boneless Chicken Wings, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Cheddar.

18" Buffalo Chicken Pie

18" Buffalo Chicken Pie

$19.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Jack Cheese, Diced Boneless Chicken Wings, Pickled Red Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Swirl

18" Vegan Pie

18" Vegan Pie

$18.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Red Chili Flakes, Basil, Almond Ricotta, Red Onion, Marinated Artichoke, Herb Mix, Basil Oil

18" K-B-B-Q

18" K-B-B-Q

$20.00

Homemade Asian BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Chopped Beef, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeños, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Mayo Swirl.

18" Margherita Pie

18" Margherita Pie

$16.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Oil, Garlic, Basil.

18" Goodfella

18" Goodfella

$20.00Out of stock

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Meatballs, Ricotta, Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper, Parmesan, Basil.

18" Loaded Baked Potato

$20.00Out of stock

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, Bacon, Black Pepper, Sour Cream, Green Onion

18" Bangers 'N Mash Pie

$20.00Out of stock

White Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Onions & Bell Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Mustard.

Slices of Pie

Slice of Cheese

$3.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning

Slice of Pepperoni

$3.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Slice Of Veggie Supreme

$3.00

Slice of Meat Lovers

$3.00

Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

SOD

$3.00

Hot Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Boneless Wings, Frank's Red Hot Sauce, Jack Cheese, House Made Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Dressing, Toasted French Roll

Chicago Beef Sandwich

Chicago Beef Sandwich

$13.00

Vienna Beef, Giardiniera, Side of Au Ju, Toasted French Roll.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball Patty, Marinara Sauce, Provolone, Parmesan Cheese, Toasted French Roll

Cali Pastrami Sandwich

Cali Pastrami Sandwich

$13.00

Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Butter Toasted Sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar, Jack Cheese, on Butter Toasted Sourdough.

Chicken Parmwich

Chicken Parmwich

$12.00

Garlic Parmesan Boneless Wings, Provolone, Marinara, Toasted French Roll.

Pizza Dip

Pizza Dip

$12.00

Hot Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella, Toasted French Roll, Side of Marinara.

Chipotle Turkey

Chipotle Turkey

$13.00

Turkey, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Avocado Spread, Chipotle Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Toasted French Roll

BBQ Beef

BBQ Beef

$12.00

Roast Beef, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Pickles, Butter Toasted French Roll.

Cold Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Avocado Spread, jack, Cucumber, Lettuce, Marinated Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted Multigrain

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$12.00

Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Yellow Onion, Mayo, Mustard, Toasted French Roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Flour Wrap.

Rocket Dogs

Bueller Dog

$9.00

1/4 lb Vienna Beef Hot Dog, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Pickle, Celery Salt, Pretzel Bun

Coney Dog

$9.00

1/4 lb. Vienna Beef Hot Dog, Chili (with Beans), Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Pretzel Bun

Schnitzel Dog

$9.00

1/4 lb. Vienna Beef Hot Dog, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions, Mustard, Pretzel Bun

TJ Dog

TJ Dog

$9.00

1/4 lb Vienna Beef Hot Dog, Cheddar, Jalapenos, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Tapatio, Pretzel Bun

Diablo Dog

$9.00

1/4 LB Vienna Beef Hot Dog, Peppejack, Avocado Spread, Jalapenos, Spicy Mayo, Rocket Fuel Sauce, Pretzel Bun.

Plain Dog

$8.00

1/4 lb Vienna Beef Hot Dog, Pretzel Bun

Wings

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$13.00

12pcs, Garlic, Parmesan Cheese, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Kyoto Wings

$13.00

12pcs, Kyoto Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Boneless Wings

$13.00

12pcs, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

BBQ Boneless Wings

$13.00

12pcs, Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, w/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Rocket Fuel Wings

$13.00

12pcs, Rocket Fuel Hot Sauce, "Death" Powder, W/ Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Plain Boneless Wings

$13.00

12pcs

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Parmesean Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive, Croutons, Your Choice of Dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Romaine & Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Salami, Hot Capicola, Peppercinis, Whole Olives, Your Choice of Dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Marinated Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze.

Sides

Garlic Parmesan Knots

Garlic Parmesan Knots

$7.00

8pcs, Butter, Old School Seasoning, Garlic, Parmesan w/ Marinara

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.00

French Roll, Butter, Mozzarella, Old School Seasoning, Parmesan w/ Marinara

Brookie

Brookie

$10.00Out of stock

a giant sugar/brownie cookie filled with fudge and topped with powdered sugar.

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu

$0.75

Miss Vickie's Chips

$1.00

Combo

Grilled Cheese W/ Tomato Soup

$12.00

Family Meal

$30.00

Lunch Combo

$8.00

12 OZ. Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$1.00

20 OZ. Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00

Energy Drinks

Energy Drink

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

16 Oz. Dasani Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just like the name says! Whole pizzas, pizza by the slice, and even sandwiches!

Website

Location

5151 Waring Rd, San Diego, CA 92120

Directions

