Rockfish Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2773 Rockfish Valley Hwy

Nellysford, VA 22958

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

LTD Menu

YARD BIRD

$12.00

PRIME TIME

$13.00

The Rockfish Regular

$10.00

Whoa Nelly

$11.00

SPRING CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$12.00Out of stock

Crabcake Eggrolls

$12.00

Mac N Cheese Eggrolls

$7.00

APPLE PIE EGGROLL

$7.00

Prime Rib Slab

$21.00

SIRLOIN

$21.95

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

YARD BIRD (Copy)

$12.00

Burgers

The Standard

$8.00

The Rockfish Regular

$10.00

Bleu Ridge Burger

$11.00

Whoa Nelly

$11.00

The Morning Glory

$11.00

The HAMburger

$12.00

The 56Western

$12.00

Appetizers

Fried Oysters

$12.00

6 Wings

$8.00

12 Wings

$14.00

Mac N Cheese Eggrolls

$7.00

Crabcake Eggrolls

$12.00

Poutine

$8.00

Boardwalk Fries

$5.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Spruce Creek Salad

$11.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Oyster Po Boy

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sammy

$9.00

Country Club

$10.00

The Hammich

$9.00

Bayou Catfish

$10.00

PRIME TIME

$13.00

YARD BIRD

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Kids menu

Kids hamburger

$5.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

SPECIALS

STEAK O'ER Fries

$18.95Out of stock

Pork Medallions

$17.95Out of stock

SIRLOIN

$21.95

Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Prime Rib PO BOY

$14.00

APPLE PIE EGGROLL

$7.00

PRIME TIME

$13.00

Surf N Turf

$25.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2773 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958

