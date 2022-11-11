Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grocery

2600 Detroit Ave

Next to The Quarter

Cleveland, OH 44113

Popular Items

CHICKEN SALAD
HASH BROWNS
CAESAR

STEEL CUT OATS

PEACHES & CREAM

$7.00

APPLE & CINNAMON

$7.00

STRAWBERRY & BASIL

$7.00

MAPLE & BROWN SUGAR

$7.00

BANANA & WALNUT

$7.00

BERRIES & GRANOLA

$7.00

BRIOCHE

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.00+

Olive oil, sea salt, arugula & lemon

BISCUITS

BACON BISCUIT SANDWICH

$10.00

SAUSAGE BISCUIT SANDWICH

$10.00

JUST THE BISCUIT

$6.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00+

BIG BREAKFASTS

BIG OLE BREAKFAST

$16.00

2 EGGS ANY STYLE, CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE, HASH BROWNS, TOASTED BRIOCHE, SEASONAL COMPOTE (SWEET POTATO HASH BROWN AVAILABLE FOR $1 MORE /// LOADED HASH BROWNS AVAILABLE FOR $3)

BIG HEALTHY BREAKFAST

$15.00

2 eggs any style, avocado, smoked salmon, toasted baguette, and everything seasoning MAKE IT VEGAN W/ SCRAMBLES & SWEET POTATO // 13

BIG VEGAN BREAKFAST

$14.00

VEGAN SCRAMBLES, AVOCADO, SWEET POTATO, OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT ON TOASTED BAGUETTE

OMELETS & VEGAN SCRAMBLES

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETS

$15.00+

SIDES

HASH BROWNS

$4.00+

BACON

$5.00

SAUSAGE

$5.00

BISCUIT & HONEY

$7.00

TOAST W/ SEASONAL COMPOTE

$4.00+

2 EGGS ANY STYLE

$3.00

SALAD

MIXED GREENS

$7.00

MIXED BERRIES, BLEU CHEESE, TOASTED ALMOND AND WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

CAESAR

$9.00

ROASTED GARLIC CROUTONS BAKED FRESH WITH FOR EVERY ORDER, SHAVED PARMESAN, LEMON AND WHITE ANCHOVIE

ROASTED BEETS

$9.00

APPLE, BACON, TOASTED WALNUTS, CHEVRE AND MAPLE-DIJON VINAIGRETTE

PANZANELLA

$8.00

CROUTONS BAKED FRESH FOR EVERY ORDER, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, PICKLED RED ONION, DRIED CHERRIES, CANDIED PECANS, OLIVE OIL, LEMON AND SEA SALT

SALAD BAR

$10.00

DAILY ASSORTMENT OF GREENS, TOPPINGS, CHEESE AND PROTEINS TO SELECT FROM! HELP YOURSELF AND PAY AT THE COUNTER WHEN YOU'RE READY!!

SAMMIES

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

$17.00

shaved pork belly, green apple, onion-bacon jam, crème fraîche

CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

ROASTED CHICKEN, SWEET CORN, APPLES, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD, CANDIED PECAN

TOMATO & CUCUMBER

$15.00

Herb whipped mascarpone, Pickled vegetables, Fresh mozzarella

B.L.T.

$17.00

Tomato-bacon Chutney, Mixed greens, Brioche

VEGAN TOMATO & CUCUMBER

$15.00

QUINOA BURGER

$17.00

JUST LIKE A CLASSIC CHEESE BURGER, BUT VEGAN.... TOPPED W/ SPANISH ONION, TOMATO, GREENS AND HOUSE MADE PICKLE

MARINATED TOFU

$16.00

TOMATO-BASIL CHUTNEY, ROASTED BELL PEPPERS, MIXED GREENS

CHICKPEA SALAD SAMMIE

$16.00

SIDES

SIDES

$5.00+

SOUP DU JOUR

$5.00+

SMOOTHIES

BANANAS FOSTER

$10.00

BANANA, BROWN SUGAR, GREEK YOGURT, LUXARDO CHERRIES, CINNAMON

GREENS AF

$10.00

spinach, basil, apple, fennel (THE "AF" STANDS FOR APPLE & FENNEL😊)

RED AT NIGHT

$10.00

black and blue berries, hot honey greek yogurt and guava

PEACHES & CREAM

$10.00

RED IN THE MORNING

$10.00

strawberry, banana, mango, pineapple and cherry

BUILD YOUR OWN

$10.00

BOTTLED SMOOTHIE

$3.50

HOT COFFEE DRINKS

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00+

OUR COFFEE IS A PROPRIETARY BLEND ROASTED BY MATT ASHTON OF LEKKO COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00+

LATTE

$4.25+

CORTADO

$4.00+

MOCHA

$5.00+

AMERICANO

$3.50

WATER & ESPRESSO

ICED COFFEE DRINKS

COLD BREW

$4.25

MOCHA

$4.50+

LATTE

$5.50+

LIGHT & FRESH

AVOCADO TOAST BITES

$5.00+

OLIVE OIL, SEA SALT, ARUGULA & LEMON

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$3.50+

MAPLE SYRUP, MIXED BERRIES & POWDERED SUGAR

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SANDWICH

$6.50+

CHOICE OF BACON OR SAUSAGE, SCRAMBLED EGGS & AGED CHEDDAR

SEASONAL FRUIT SKEWERS

$4.00+

FRUIT CHANGES BASED ON SEASONALITY. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF MAPLE-MASCARPONE OR HONEY-GREEK YOGURT DIPPING SAUCE

MINI QUICHE

$3.50+

ONE OR TWO BITES OF LIGHT AND FLUFFY SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FILLING

OATMEAL GROUP ORDER

$25.00+

GROUP ORDERS ARE PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED APPROXIMATELY 10 ADULTS

BERRIES & GRANOLA

$25.00

SEASONAL BERRIES TOSSED IN HONEY AND GRANOLA GREEK YOGURT PARFAITS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE IN THIS MENU SECTION

GREEK YOGURT PARFAITS

$30.00+

EACH ORDER CONSISTS OF 10/8oz CUPS FILLED WITH GREEK YOGURT, CHOICE OF FRUIT, HONEY & GRANOLA

À LA CARTE

SCRAMBLED EGGS

$30.00+

SIDES

BACON OR SAUSAGE

$32.00+

PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED APPROXIMATELY 10 ADULTS

HASH BROWNS

$28.00+

COFFEE SERVICE

GROUP COFFEE ORDER

$40.00+

OUR COFFEE IS A PROPRIETARY BLEND ROASTED BY MATT OF LEKKO COFFEE SERVICE INCLUDES CUPS, LIDS, SUGARS, NON-SUGAR SWEETENERS, STIRRERS & SINGLE SERVE CREAMERS

SALADS

PASTA SALAD

$55.00+

four cheese tortellini, bell pepper, red onion, castelvetrano olives

SHAVED APPLE & FENNEL SALAD

$60.00+

arugula, toasted almond, white balsamic vinaigrette

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$2.50+

BERRIES, BLEU CHEESE, TOASTED ALMONDS, WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$2.50+

APPLE, BACON, TOASTED WALNUTS, CHEVRE, SPINACH, MAPLE-DIJON VINAIGRETTE

PANZANELLA SALAD

$3.00+

SPINACH SALAD

$3.00+

CAESAR SALAD

$3.00+

FRUIT SALAD

$2.50+

POTATO SALAD

$3.50+

QUINOA SALAD

$2.50+

SANDWICH & SLIDER OPTIONS

FRIED CHICKEN CLUB

$60.00+

SHAVED PORK BELLY, GREEN APPLE, ONION-BACON JAM, CREME FRAICHE EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

TOMATO & CUCUMBER

$50.00+

FRESH MOZZARELLA, PICKLED VEGETABLES AND GREENS EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

B.L.T.

$55.00+

THICK CUT BACON, SLICED HEIRLOOM TOMATO, TOMATO BACON CHUTNEY & GREENS EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

CHICKEN SALAD

$55.00+

ROASTED SWEET CORN, APPLES, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD & CANDIED PECAN EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

RATATOUILLE

$45.00+

EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

SMOKED SALMON TARTINE

$55.00+

WHIPPED LEMON-MASCARPONE & FRESH DILL EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

VEGAN MINI SANDWICH OPTIONS

CHICKPEA SALAD

$50.00

ROASTED SWEET CORN, APPLES, WHOLE GRAIN MUSTARD & CANDIED PECAN EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

MARINATED TOFU

$55.00

ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, SESAME-GINGER AIOLI & SPINACH EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

(V) TOMATO & CUCUMBER

$50.00

HUMMUS, PICKLED VEGETABLES, MIXED GREENS EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

QUINOA BURGER

$65.00+

tomato, onion. pickle romaine and "cheddar" on a toasted pretzel bun EACH ORDER OF MINI SAMMIES & SLIDERS IS PRICED AND PORTIONED TO FEED 10-12 GUESTS

PASTRIES

BEIGNETS

$8.00+

SIMILAR TO THE DOUGHNUTS YOU KNOW AND LOVE, THIS NOLA FAVORITE IS LIGHT AS A CLOUD, A GOLDEN BROWN CLOUD THAT WAS TOSSED IN POWDERED SUGAR AND SERVED WITH WARM CHOCOLATE GANACHE

SIDES

BRIOCHE & TOASTED ALMOND STUFFING

$12.00+

Each serving will be 3oz.

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$10.00+

AN ELEVATED TAKE ON THE CLASSIC DISH, THIS BAD BOY IS MADE FROM SCRATCH AND ONE OF THIS CHEF'S FAVORITE SIDES. WITH THAT IN MIND, KNOW THAT THIS WILL BE MONEY WELL SPENT 😊

MASHED POTATOES

$9.00+

MADE USING YUKON GOLD POTATOES, THESE POMMES ARE MADE BY CHEF KEVIN WITH ALL THE LOVE HE CAN MUSTER. NOT A LUMP IN SIGHT EITHER BECAUSE EVERY SINGLE BATCH IS PASSED THROUGH A SIEVE BEFORE IT IS SEASONED. THIS METHOD ENSURES A SILKY SMOOTH FINAL PRODUCT.

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$14.00+

BEST THEY EVER HAD

THE BEST GRAVY YOU'VE EVER TASTED

$10.00+

SERIOUSLY.... BUT DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT, GIVE IT A TRY

WHOLE PIES

PECAN PIE

$30.00

APPLE PIE

$25.00

BLUEBERRY PIE

$27.00

SWEET POTATO PIE

$27.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$28.00

SLICE OF PIE

$5.00+

GLUTEN FREE PIES

GF PUMPKIN PIE

$30.00

GF PECAN PIE

$34.00

GF BLUEBERRY PIE

$31.00

GF APPLE PIE

$33.00

GF SWEET POTATO PIE

$34.00

VEGAN PIES

VEGAN PUMPKIN PIE

$30.00

VEGAN APPLE PIE

$32.00

VEGAN BLUEBERRY PIE

$31.00

VEGAN PECAN PIE

$35.00

VEGAN SWEET POTATO PIE

$31.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated Cafe Food made using quality, local when possible, ingredients.

Location

2600 Detroit Ave, Next to The Quarter , Cleveland, OH 44113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

