The Toasted Pickle Rockford
17 Squires St. Square NE
Rockford, MI 49341
Popular Items
Featured
House Made Soup
Sandwiches
Full Crusty Cuban
House pulled pork, sweet & spicy pickles, smoked bacon & tangy aioli on a hoagie
Full Billy From Philly
House slow roasted beef with grilled bell peppers, onions, provolone and our own horsey sauce on a toasted hoagie
Ol' Bastard
Scratch meatloaf with house BBQ sauce and house made crispy fried onions on toasted milk bread
Full Italian Bomber
Salami, Michigan ham, local bologna, aged provolone, spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, red onion & tangy aioli on a toasted hoagie
Full Long Tall Sally
Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough
Half Long Tall Sally
Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough
Full Green Goddess
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
Half Green Goddess
Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.
Full Mad Dog
The gooey grilled cheese with bacon, cheese filled jalapeno poppers and house made jalapeno sauce on toasted sourdough
Half Mad Dog
The gooey grilled cheese with bacon, cheese filled jalapeno poppers and house made jalapeno sauce on toasted sourdough
Full Gooey Grilled
Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’
Half Gooey Grilled
Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’
Full BlackJack
Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on rye (can sub turkey for corned beef)
Half BlackJack
Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on marbled rye (just ask to sub turkey for corned beef)
Full Sixie from Dixie
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough
Half Sixie from Dixie
Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough
Full High Nooner
Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli
Half High Nooner
Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli
Full Monte Cristo
Sliced turkey, Michigan ham and Swiss between two pieces of sourdough French toast. Served with a house made raspberry dipping sauce
Get Pickled Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese, our house Pimento Cheese, sweet hottie pickles, dill pickles & bacon make up this Toasted Pickle original! Comes with a side of ranch
Nashville Hottie
Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun
Smokin' Dragon
House roasted beef, melty beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onion strings & spicy giardiniera on a toasty brioche bun
Tipsy Texan
House pulled pork, our own stout brew BBQ sauce made with beer from Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions & melty cheddar on a brioche bun
Bacon Jam Burger
Burger topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar and serrano crema on a brioche bun
Pub Burger
Messy house made burger with bacon, sautéed onions & peppers and beer cheese sauce on a toasty brioche bun
All American Burger
Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Kickin’ Pickle sauce on a brioche bun
The Hooker
Crispy potato chip crusted thick cut whitefish, homemade tartar, serrano pepper slaw, dill pickles. Served on toasty brioche
Mustang Sally - Full
Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread
Mustang Sally - Half
Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread
Full Story & Clark
Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye
Half Story & Clark
Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye
Full Ruby Rose
(Vegetarian) Fresh basil, marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, spring mix, strawberry balsamic dressing. Served on toasted focaccia
Half Ruby Rose
(Vegetarian) Fresh basil, marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, spring mix, strawberry balsamic dressing. Served on toasted focaccia
Full Smart Alec
(Vegan) House red pepper hummus, tomato and onion salad, arugula, cucumber & avocado on focaccia
Half Smart Alec
(Vegan) Hummus, tomato and onion salad, arugula, cucumber & avocado on focaccia
Full Billy Goat
(Vegetarian) Fresh tomato and onion salad, goat cheese, house sweet pesto, arugula and cucumber on a hoagie
Salads
Michigan Cherry Salad
Baby greens, diced red onion, dried cherries, candied pecan pieces, goat cheese & herbed croutons with herb vinaigrette dressing
Southwest Popper Salad
Fresh lettuce blend, bell pepper, avocado, seasoned black beans, cilantro, corn and pico with a crispy cream cheese stuffed jalapeno and house made jalapeno dressing
Summer Berry Salad
Lettuce blend with fresh Summer berries, feta, red onions and house candied pecans with house poppyseed dressing
COBB Salad
Iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken, tomato, red onion, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & Green Goddess dressing
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, pickles, croutons with house ranch dressing
Sides
Pickle Poppers
Dill pickle spears & house made pimento cheese sauce wrapped in a thin dough & fried crispy. Served with Kickin’ Pickle sauce
Rockford Street Corn
Chargrilled sweet corn on the cob, adobo-garlic-lime butter, cotija & Romano cheeses with a tajin dust
Truffle Fries
Our crispy battered fries tossed with truffle oil & topped with parmesan cheese served with either house made Pimento Cheese or Kickin' Pickle dippin' sauce. Available in Regular and Share sizes
Beer Battered Fries
Crisp & lightly battered fries. The perfect side with any sandwich.
Kettle Chips
Basket of house-fried potato chips served with pimento cheese or Kickin’ Pickle Sauce
Mac n Cheese
Rich cheddar sauce & cavatappi noodles topped with potato chips
Stacked Mac
Mac & cheese stacked with house pulled pork, BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws
Pickled Potato Salad
Russet potato, fresh dill, diced pickles, red onion, celery, dijonaise
Cucumber Salad
Crisp local cucumber, cherry tomato, pickled radish, red onion and dill tossed in a feta-red wine vinaigrette
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage and carrot in a zingy house slaw dressing
Jumbo Dill
A big dill pickle to share...or not
Dilly Deal
Get a Dilly Deal...a deal on house made chips and a fountain drink
Crispy Jalapeno Poppers (4)
Four cheese filled crispy jalapeno poppers
Sharables
Pico Fries
Beer battered fries drizzled with smooth beer cheese, avocado crema, house made pico and fresh cilantro
Pulled Pork Nachos
House pulled pork, beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, giardiniera & our smokey onion sauce piled on house kettle chips
Hot Honey Brussels
Crispy fresh brussels sprouts flash fried, seasoned then tossed in house made hot honey with parmesan and sesame seeds
Platters
Meatloaf Platter
Our scratch made seasoned pork and beef meatloaf with BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings served with a side of mac-n-cheese and hot honey brussels
Crunchy Whitefish Platter
Three pieces of whitefish crusted with potato chips and flash fried served with serrano pepper slaw, lemons, house tartar and beer battered fries
Beer/Wine/Cocktails
Caramel Apple Sangria
White wine sangria with caramel and apple liqueur
Bourbon Apple Mash
Bulleit bourbon, dark brown sugar, maple and apple butter packs a sweet punch of Fall
Sweet Pea
Long Road Sovereign Gin, Crème de Violette, St. Germain Elderflower and lavender simple makes a floral concoction that tastes as good as it looks
Juice Box
Vodka, Mathilde Peach Liqueur and our house-crafted sour create an adult version of a childhood favorite
House Margarita
Lunazul tequila, Long Road Orange Liqueur, house sour
Maple Old Fashioned
Bulleit bourbon, maple syrup, Fee Brothers orange bitters
Moscow Mule
Vodka, ginger beer and lime juice
Howl at the Moon
Wise Men Apple Pie Moonshine, apple cider and ginger beer with a cinnamon sugar rim
RAM Punch
Drink to donate! $1 from each glass sold will be donated to this month’s charity: Humane Society of West Michigan - Watermelon vodka, pomegranate lemonade, house-crafted orgeat almond syrup
Campfire S'more
House infused marshmallow vodka, Godiva Liqueur, Bailey’s, Kahlua, Frangelico and a splash of chocolate milk with a graham cracker rim
Spiked Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade spiked with Titos vodka
"Get Pickled" Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade spiked with melon liqueur and Titos with boozy cucumbers
Painkiller
A blend of rums from Jamaica, Spain and Bermuda team up with pineapple and coconut to cure what ails you
Bloody Mary
Alaskan Amber (on tap)
Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced ABV: 5.3%
Odd Side Ales Bean Flicker (on tap)
Blonde ale with coffee
Bells Two Hearted (on tap)
Bell's iconic American IPA
Tangerine Space Machine (on tap)
New Holland hazy IPA with tangerine
Michelob Ultra (on tap)
Michelob Ultra Draft Beer
Goose Island Lemonade Shandy (on tap)
Lemonade Shandy from Goose Island
St. Julians Blackberry Blueberry Cider (on tap)
Founders Breakfast Stout (on tap)
The coffee lover’s consummate beer. Brewed with an abundance of flaked oats, bitter and imported chocolates, and two types of coffee, this stout has an intense fresh-roasted java nose topped with a frothy, cinnamon-colored head that goes forever.
Odd Side Fruited Selzer Can
Odd Side Pineapple Tangerine Fruited Seltzer
Corona Bottle
Corona Bottle with a Lime
Long Drink Can
"Long drink" is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland - a legendary taste that is now available in Rockford & the rest of America
Long Drink No Sugar Can
"Long drink" is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland - a legendary taste that is now available in Rockford & the rest of America
Long Drink Cranberry Can
Busch Light Can
Busch Light Can
Shock Top Can
Shock Top Belgium White in a can
Rolling Rock Can
Rolling Rock
Drinks
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade in a dozen+ flavors...always fresh squeezed and only at The Toasted Pickle
Lemonade Growler
Fresh squeezed lemonade in your own Toasted Pickle growler! Always fresh squeezed and available in a dozen+ flavors
Iced Tea
Unsweetened fresh made iced tea
Bottled Water (17oz)
Coffee
Cup of Joe
Coke
Coke fountain drink
Diet Coke
Diet Coke fountain drink
Sprite
Sprite fountain drink
Root Beer
Root Beer fountain drink
PIBB Extra
PIBB Extra fountain drink
Powerade
Mountain Berry Blast Powerade (Blue)
Liquid Death Still Water
The original thirst killer! Still water that doesn't kill the planet. If you know you know 💀
Liquid Death Sparkling Water
Liquid Death Sparkling Water - pinkies up while you chug away and save the planet ☠
Liquid Death Mango Sparkling Water
Mango Chainsaw Sparkling - flavored sparkling water armed with agave nectar and natural electrolytes
Liquid Death Berry Sparkling Water
Murder your thirst and save the planet with this infinitely recyclable can of flavored sparkling water 💀
Liquid Death Lime Sparkling Water
Kill your thirst without killing the planet; if you know you know 💀
Kids
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids mac n cheese - not served with kettle chips on top but available upon request
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids grilled cheese sandwich - without any sauce or anything fancy
Kids Deli Sandwich
Kids turkey or ham sandwich with cheese on bread - no sauce or anything gross on it, cold or grilled
Milk
Cup of cold milk for kids of all ages
Sweets
Extras
Extra Kickin Pickle Sauce
The one and only Toasted Pickle Kickin' Pickle sauce made fresh throughout the day 7 days a week
Extra Pimento Cheese Sauce
It's the perfect dippin' sauce for Truffle Fries but it's also great on sandwiches and with Kettle Chips
Extra Ketchup Packets (4)
Ketchup packets are included with some items - if you would like "extra" ketchup packets add this to your cart or ask for them at the walkup window
Extra Toasted Pickle BBQ Sauce
Made in house with Odd Side beer it's what makes the Tipsy Texan tipsy
Extra House Made Aioli
Tangy house made aioli - featured on the Crusty Cuban
Extra House Raspberry Sauce
The sweetest, raspberriest house made sauce anywhere
Extra Toasted Pickle Hottie Sauce
Secret house made hottie sauce that makes the Nashville Hottie what it is
Extra Toasted Pickle Pesto
The Green Goddess just wouldn't be the Green Goddess without it...you could never have too much
Extra Bacon Jam Sauce
House made Bacon Jam Sauce featured on the Bacon Jam burger
Extra House Ranch Dressing
Ranch makes EVERYTHING better - especially when it's made fresh in house
Extra House Greek Dressing
Creamy house made Greek dressing
Extra Herb Vin Dressing
House made Toasted Pickle Herb Vin
Extra Green Goddess Dressing
House made Green Goddess dressing
Extra Cheese Sauce (4oz.)
Side of Toasted Pickle cheese sauce for dippin', pourin' or dunkin'
Extra Mayo
Extra mayo packets
Extra Dill Pickle Spear
Salt & Pepper Packets
Little salt and pepper packets
Extra Goat Cheese
Extra serving of goat cheese
Extra Giardiniera
Extra serving of giardiniera
Extra Kickin' Pickle Dressing
House made Kickin' Pickle dressing
Extra Tomato Soup Shot
A shot of our house made tomato soup comes with grilled cheese sandwiches but you can get an extra
Crispy Jalapeno Poppers (4)
Four cheese filled crispy jalapeno poppers
Fried Chicken Breast
Single breaded, fried chicken breast. No sauce, frills, fanfare, bun - nothin but chicken.
Side of Hottie Pickles
Get a little cup of hottie pickles you can put on anything!
Extra Brioche Bun
A extra Brioche Bun with nothing on it
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:45 pm
Welcome to The Toasted Pickle Rockford!
17 Squires St. Square NE, Rockford, MI 49341