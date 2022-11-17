Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Toasted Pickle Rockford

17 Squires St. Square NE

Rockford, MI 49341

Order Again

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fries
Truffle Fries
Pickle Poppers

Featured

Specials change each week with pictures & descriptions are posted to Facebook!
Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$7.95

Hand cut and beer battered whitefish on grilled corn tortillas with fresh cabbage-cilantro slaw, lime crema and house pickled bell peppers and a splash of Blis Blast barrel aged hot pepper sauce (2 tacos per order)

House Made Soup

Always house made, always with fresh ingredients. Available in a cup or a bowl.
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Made with our secret blend of herbs and spices and topped with crema. A must- have with our grilled cheese sandwiches

Potato Leek

Potato Leek

$4.00+

Light, cream based soup with slow cooked potatoes, garlic and leeks topped with a fried leek garnish (vegetarian)

Sandwiches

Full Crusty Cuban

Full Crusty Cuban

$11.95

House pulled pork, sweet & spicy pickles, smoked bacon & tangy aioli on a hoagie

Full Billy From Philly

Full Billy From Philly

$13.95

House slow roasted beef with grilled bell peppers, onions, provolone and our own horsey sauce on a toasted hoagie

Ol' Bastard

Ol' Bastard

$11.95

Scratch meatloaf with house BBQ sauce and house made crispy fried onions on toasted milk bread

Full Italian Bomber

Full Italian Bomber

$11.95

Salami, Michigan ham, local bologna, aged provolone, spicy giardiniera, lettuce, tomato, red onion & tangy aioli on a toasted hoagie

Full Long Tall Sally

Full Long Tall Sally

$12.95

Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough

Half Long Tall Sally

$7.95

Sliced turkey, sweet house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on sourdough

Full Green Goddess

Full Green Goddess

$13.95

Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.

Half Green Goddess

$8.95

Featured on the Food Network/Cooking Channel it's our grilled cheese with goat cheese, cheddar, avocado & sweet house made pesto on sourdough. Served with a shot of house made Tomato soup.

Full Mad Dog

Full Mad Dog

$11.95

The gooey grilled cheese with bacon, cheese filled jalapeno poppers and house made jalapeno sauce on toasted sourdough

Half Mad Dog

$7.95

The gooey grilled cheese with bacon, cheese filled jalapeno poppers and house made jalapeno sauce on toasted sourdough

Full Gooey Grilled

Full Gooey Grilled

$9.95

Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’

Half Gooey Grilled

$6.95

Loaded with a secret blend of cheeses on crisp sourdough served with a shot of tomato soup for dunkin’

Full BlackJack

Full BlackJack

$13.95

Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on rye (can sub turkey for corned beef)

Half BlackJack

$8.95

Corned beef, Swiss, local sauerkraut & Kickin’ Pickle Sauce on marbled rye (just ask to sub turkey for corned beef)

Full Sixie from Dixie

Full Sixie from Dixie

$12.95

Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough

Half Sixie from Dixie

$7.95

Sliced turkey, melted provolone, smoked bacon, mayo, tomato & lettuce on toasty sourdough

Full High Nooner

Full High Nooner

$14.95

Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli

Half High Nooner

$8.95

Crispy breaded chicken on sourdough with smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce & tangy aioli

Full Monte Cristo

Full Monte Cristo

$11.95

Sliced turkey, Michigan ham and Swiss between two pieces of sourdough French toast. Served with a house made raspberry dipping sauce

Get Pickled Grilled Cheese

Get Pickled Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, our house Pimento Cheese, sweet hottie pickles, dill pickles & bacon make up this Toasted Pickle original! Comes with a side of ranch

Nashville Hottie

Nashville Hottie

$14.95

Crispy chicken breast, sweet & spicy pickles, house made coleslaw topped with Toasted Pickle hottie sauce & serrano crema on a brioche bun

Smokin' Dragon

$11.95

House roasted beef, melty beer cheese sauce, crispy fried onion strings & spicy giardiniera on a toasty brioche bun

Tipsy Texan

Tipsy Texan

$11.95

House pulled pork, our own stout brew BBQ sauce made with beer from Odd Side Ales in Grand Haven, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions & melty cheddar on a brioche bun

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$13.95

Burger topped with bacon jam, caramelized onions, cheddar and serrano crema on a brioche bun

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$13.95

Messy house made burger with bacon, sautéed onions & peppers and beer cheese sauce on a toasty brioche bun

All American Burger

All American Burger

$11.95

Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and Kickin’ Pickle sauce on a brioche bun

The Hooker

The Hooker

$11.95

Crispy potato chip crusted thick cut whitefish, homemade tartar, serrano pepper slaw, dill pickles. Served on toasty brioche

Mustang Sally - Full

$12.95

Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread

Mustang Sally - Half

$7.95

Sliced turkey, house made pesto, tomato & Swiss on wheat bread

Full Story & Clark

Full Story & Clark

$11.95

Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye

Half Story & Clark

$6.95

Sliced corned beef topped with house coleslaw, Swiss and spicy mustard on marble rye

Full Ruby Rose

$8.50

(Vegetarian) Fresh basil, marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, spring mix, strawberry balsamic dressing. Served on toasted focaccia

Half Ruby Rose

$5.50

(Vegetarian) Fresh basil, marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, spring mix, strawberry balsamic dressing. Served on toasted focaccia

Full Smart Alec

Full Smart Alec

$9.95

(Vegan) House red pepper hummus, tomato and onion salad, arugula, cucumber & avocado on focaccia

Half Smart Alec

$5.95

(Vegan) Hummus, tomato and onion salad, arugula, cucumber & avocado on focaccia

Full Billy Goat

Full Billy Goat

$10.95

(Vegetarian) Fresh tomato and onion salad, goat cheese, house sweet pesto, arugula and cucumber on a hoagie

Salads

All salads are served with house made dressing on the side and available in full and half sizes
Michigan Cherry Salad

Michigan Cherry Salad

$11.95+

Baby greens, diced red onion, dried cherries, candied pecan pieces, goat cheese & herbed croutons with herb vinaigrette dressing

Southwest Popper Salad

Southwest Popper Salad

$12.95+

Fresh lettuce blend, bell pepper, avocado, seasoned black beans, cilantro, corn and pico with a crispy cream cheese stuffed jalapeno and house made jalapeno dressing

Summer Berry Salad

Summer Berry Salad

$7.95+

Lettuce blend with fresh Summer berries, feta, red onions and house candied pecans with house poppyseed dressing

COBB Salad

COBB Salad

$12.95+

Iceberg lettuce, crispy fried chicken, tomato, red onion, smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles & Green Goddess dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, pickles, croutons with house ranch dressing

Sides

Truffle Fries! Award winning Pickle Poppers, Beer Battered Fries, Chips served with house Kick'n Pickle dipping sauce, Pulled Pork Nachos, Creamy Mac n Cheese, Coleslaw & more...
Pickle Poppers

Pickle Poppers

$5.50

Dill pickle spears & house made pimento cheese sauce wrapped in a thin dough & fried crispy. Served with Kickin’ Pickle sauce

Rockford Street Corn

Rockford Street Corn

$4.00

Chargrilled sweet corn on the cob, adobo-garlic-lime butter, cotija & Romano cheeses with a tajin dust

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Our crispy battered fries tossed with truffle oil & topped with parmesan cheese served with either house made Pimento Cheese or Kickin' Pickle dippin' sauce. Available in Regular and Share sizes

Beer Battered Fries

Beer Battered Fries

$3.50+

Crisp & lightly battered fries. The perfect side with any sandwich.

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$3.50

Basket of house-fried potato chips served with pimento cheese or Kickin’ Pickle Sauce

Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$4.95+

Rich cheddar sauce & cavatappi noodles topped with potato chips

Stacked Mac

Stacked Mac

$9.95

Mac & cheese stacked with house pulled pork, BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws

Pickled Potato Salad

Pickled Potato Salad

$4.00

Russet potato, fresh dill, diced pickles, red onion, celery, dijonaise

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Crisp local cucumber, cherry tomato, pickled radish, red onion and dill tossed in a feta-red wine vinaigrette

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Shredded cabbage and carrot in a zingy house slaw dressing

Jumbo Dill

Jumbo Dill

$2.50

A big dill pickle to share...or not

Dilly Deal

$4.50

Get a Dilly Deal...a deal on house made chips and a fountain drink

Crispy Jalapeno Poppers (4)

$5.95

Four cheese filled crispy jalapeno poppers

Sharables

Pico Fries

$9.95

Beer battered fries drizzled with smooth beer cheese, avocado crema, house made pico and fresh cilantro

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.95

House pulled pork, beer cheese sauce, tomatoes, red onion, giardiniera & our smokey onion sauce piled on house kettle chips

Hot Honey Brussels

Hot Honey Brussels

$9.95

Crispy fresh brussels sprouts flash fried, seasoned then tossed in house made hot honey with parmesan and sesame seeds

Platters

Meatloaf Platter

Meatloaf Platter

$17.95

Our scratch made seasoned pork and beef meatloaf with BBQ sauce and crispy onion strings served with a side of mac-n-cheese and hot honey brussels

Crunchy Whitefish Platter

Crunchy Whitefish Platter

$15.95

Three pieces of whitefish crusted with potato chips and flash fried served with serrano pepper slaw, lemons, house tartar and beer battered fries

Beer/Wine/Cocktails

Caramel Apple Sangria

Caramel Apple Sangria

$9.95

White wine sangria with caramel and apple liqueur

Bourbon Apple Mash

$10.95

Bulleit bourbon, dark brown sugar, maple and apple butter packs a sweet punch of Fall

Sweet Pea

Sweet Pea

$10.95

Long Road Sovereign Gin, Crème de Violette, St. Germain Elderflower and lavender simple makes a floral concoction that tastes as good as it looks

Juice Box

Juice Box

$9.95

Vodka, Mathilde Peach Liqueur and our house-crafted sour create an adult version of a childhood favorite

House Margarita

House Margarita

$9.95

Lunazul tequila, Long Road Orange Liqueur, house sour

Maple Old Fashioned

$10.95

Bulleit bourbon, maple syrup, Fee Brothers orange bitters

Moscow Mule

$9.95

Vodka, ginger beer and lime juice

Howl at the Moon

$9.95Out of stock

Wise Men Apple Pie Moonshine, apple cider and ginger beer with a cinnamon sugar rim

RAM Punch

RAM Punch

$9.95

Drink to donate! $1 from each glass sold will be donated to this month’s charity: Humane Society of West Michigan - Watermelon vodka, pomegranate lemonade, house-crafted orgeat almond syrup

Campfire S'more

Campfire S'more

$10.95

House infused marshmallow vodka, Godiva Liqueur, Bailey’s, Kahlua, Frangelico and a splash of chocolate milk with a graham cracker rim

Spiked Lemonade

$9.95

Fresh squeezed lemonade spiked with Titos vodka

"Get Pickled" Lemonade

"Get Pickled" Lemonade

$9.95

Fresh squeezed lemonade spiked with melon liqueur and Titos with boozy cucumbers

Painkiller

Painkiller

$9.95

A blend of rums from Jamaica, Spain and Bermuda team up with pineapple and coconut to cure what ails you

Bloody Mary

$9.95
Alaskan Amber (on tap)

Alaskan Amber (on tap)

$6.50

Richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced ABV: 5.3%

Odd Side Ales Bean Flicker (on tap)

Odd Side Ales Bean Flicker (on tap)

$6.50

Blonde ale with coffee

Bells Two Hearted (on tap)

Bells Two Hearted (on tap)

$6.50

Bell's iconic American IPA

Tangerine Space Machine (on tap)

Tangerine Space Machine (on tap)

$6.50

New Holland hazy IPA with tangerine

Michelob Ultra (on tap)

Michelob Ultra (on tap)

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Draft Beer

Goose Island Lemonade Shandy (on tap)

$6.50

Lemonade Shandy from Goose Island

St. Julians Blackberry Blueberry Cider (on tap)

St. Julians Blackberry Blueberry Cider (on tap)

$6.50
Founders Breakfast Stout (on tap)

Founders Breakfast Stout (on tap)

$6.50

The coffee lover’s consummate beer. Brewed with an abundance of flaked oats, bitter and imported chocolates, and two types of coffee, this stout has an intense fresh-roasted java nose topped with a frothy, cinnamon-colored head that goes forever.

Odd Side Fruited Selzer Can

Odd Side Fruited Selzer Can

$5.95

Odd Side Pineapple Tangerine Fruited Seltzer

Corona Bottle

Corona Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle with a Lime

Long Drink Can

Long Drink Can

$5.95

"Long drink" is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland - a legendary taste that is now available in Rockford & the rest of America

Long Drink No Sugar Can

Long Drink No Sugar Can

$5.95

"Long drink" is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland - a legendary taste that is now available in Rockford & the rest of America

Long Drink Cranberry Can

Long Drink Cranberry Can

$5.95
Busch Light Can

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Busch Light Can

Shock Top Can

Shock Top Can

$3.50

Shock Top Belgium White in a can

Rolling Rock Can

Rolling Rock Can

$3.00

Rolling Rock

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.95

Fresh squeezed lemonade in a dozen+ flavors...always fresh squeezed and only at The Toasted Pickle

Lemonade Growler

Lemonade Growler

$23.95+

Fresh squeezed lemonade in your own Toasted Pickle growler! Always fresh squeezed and available in a dozen+ flavors

Iced Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened fresh made iced tea

Bottled Water (17oz)

Bottled Water (17oz)

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cup of Joe

Coke

Coke

$2.50

Coke fountain drink

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke fountain drink

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite fountain drink

Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50

Root Beer fountain drink

PIBB Extra

PIBB Extra

$2.50

PIBB Extra fountain drink

Powerade

Powerade

$2.50

Mountain Berry Blast Powerade (Blue)

Liquid Death Still Water

Liquid Death Still Water

$3.00

The original thirst killer! Still water that doesn't kill the planet. If you know you know 💀

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparkling Water - pinkies up while you chug away and save the planet ☠

Liquid Death Mango Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Mango Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Mango Chainsaw Sparkling - flavored sparkling water armed with agave nectar and natural electrolytes

Liquid Death Berry Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Berry Sparkling Water

$3.00

Murder your thirst and save the planet with this infinitely recyclable can of flavored sparkling water 💀

Liquid Death Lime Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Lime Sparkling Water

$3.00

Kill your thirst without killing the planet; if you know you know 💀

Kids

Straight up - without all the yucky stuff. Mac n Cheese, Grilled Cheese, Sandwiches... Cheese and bread substitutions are available.
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Kids mac n cheese - not served with kettle chips on top but available upon request

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids grilled cheese sandwich - without any sauce or anything fancy

Kids Deli Sandwich

$5.95

Kids turkey or ham sandwich with cheese on bread - no sauce or anything gross on it, cold or grilled

Milk

$1.50

Cup of cold milk for kids of all ages

Sweets

House baked cookies and more...
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

House made chocolate chip cookie

Extras

Extra Kickin Pickle Sauce, Pimento Cheese Dippin' Sauce, House Made Dressings and more...

Extra Kickin Pickle Sauce

$0.71

The one and only Toasted Pickle Kickin' Pickle sauce made fresh throughout the day 7 days a week

Extra Pimento Cheese Sauce

$0.71

It's the perfect dippin' sauce for Truffle Fries but it's also great on sandwiches and with Kettle Chips

Extra Ketchup Packets (4)

$0.25

Ketchup packets are included with some items - if you would like "extra" ketchup packets add this to your cart or ask for them at the walkup window

Extra Toasted Pickle BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Made in house with Odd Side beer it's what makes the Tipsy Texan tipsy

Extra House Made Aioli

$0.50

Tangy house made aioli - featured on the Crusty Cuban

Extra House Raspberry Sauce

$0.50

The sweetest, raspberriest house made sauce anywhere

Extra Toasted Pickle Hottie Sauce

$0.50

Secret house made hottie sauce that makes the Nashville Hottie what it is

Extra Toasted Pickle Pesto

$0.75

The Green Goddess just wouldn't be the Green Goddess without it...you could never have too much

Extra Bacon Jam Sauce

$0.75

House made Bacon Jam Sauce featured on the Bacon Jam burger

Extra House Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Ranch makes EVERYTHING better - especially when it's made fresh in house

Extra House Greek Dressing

$0.50

Creamy house made Greek dressing

Extra Herb Vin Dressing

$0.50

House made Toasted Pickle Herb Vin

Extra Green Goddess Dressing

$0.50

House made Green Goddess dressing

Extra Cheese Sauce (4oz.)

$0.71

Side of Toasted Pickle cheese sauce for dippin', pourin' or dunkin'

Extra Mayo

Extra mayo packets

Extra Dill Pickle Spear

$0.50

Salt & Pepper Packets

Little salt and pepper packets

Extra Goat Cheese

$0.75

Extra serving of goat cheese

Extra Giardiniera

$0.50

Extra serving of giardiniera

Extra Kickin' Pickle Dressing

$0.71

House made Kickin' Pickle dressing

Extra Tomato Soup Shot

$1.00

A shot of our house made tomato soup comes with grilled cheese sandwiches but you can get an extra

Crispy Jalapeno Poppers (4)

$5.95

Four cheese filled crispy jalapeno poppers

Fried Chicken Breast

$3.45

Single breaded, fried chicken breast. No sauce, frills, fanfare, bun - nothin but chicken.

Side of Hottie Pickles

$0.50

Get a little cup of hottie pickles you can put on anything!

Extra Brioche Bun

$1.75

A extra Brioche Bun with nothing on it

All hours
Welcome to The Toasted Pickle Rockford!

