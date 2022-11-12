Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Rock Hill Bakehouse

No reviews yet

18 Curran Lane

Glens Falls, NY 12801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Caesar Salad*
Healthy As F##k*
Game Changer

Bread Shown is Traditional, Gluten Free Available!

All Organic, Mostly Local Veggies, All House Made From Scratch Dressings, and if you'd like, Our Homemade Scrumptious Croutons. Every salad comes with your choice of Rock Hill Bread.
Caesar Salad*

$7.50+

Organic Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons (GF or not) , Parm, & Caesar Dressing.

The Garden (GF)

$7.50+

Spinach, Romaine, Red Peppers, Onions, Olives, Carrot, Tomato, Shredded Mozz & (Rosemary Garlic ) Dressing.

Sunny Salad (GF)

$7.50+

Spinach, Mesclun Mix, Black Olives, Red, Onion, Tomato, Green Apple, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Walnuts & (Blackberry Walnut) Dressing.

Lovacado (GF)

$7.50+

Spinach, Mesclun Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, and Of Course Avocado, & (Habanero Agave) Dressing.

The Farmer (GF)

$7.50+

Romaine Lettuce, Mesclun Mix, Mushrooms, Cucumber, Red Peppers, and Carrots, Red Onion, & (Boo Cheese) Dressing.

GF Soups with Choice of Traditional or GF Bread

Bowl of In House made from scratch, Organic, Hearty and Hot Gluten Free Soups, or Chili. Served with our Choice of Rock Hill's Handmade Traditional or Gluten Free (+$2) , Grilled Buttered Bread.

Three Bean Chili*

Vegetable Soup*

Chicken Noodle Soup

Dahl Soup*

Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom*

Out of stock

Deconstructed Reuben Soup (NOT GLUTEN FREE)

Out of stock

Only ( * ) Can Be Made GF Upon Request

Mimi's Reuben

$13.95

Pastrahmi, Sauerkraut, and House Russian Dressing on Mimi Sheraton's Favorite Marble Rye Bread.

Granny Smith

$13.95

Green Apple, Cheeze, Seitan and Curried Mayo on Grilled Cinnamon Raisin Bread.

Game Changer

$13.95

Halo Bakon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo on Toasted Farm Bread.

Roast Peace

$13.95

Grilled Farm Bread with Boo Cheeze, Red Onion, Tomato, and Seitan.

Healthy As F##k*

$12.50

Avocado, Peppers, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Romaine, Sprouts, Hummus, Pesto, Bakon, Pickles, and Balsamic on Farm Bread

Grown Up*

$12.50

Cheeze, and House Made Pesto Grilled on Farm Bread.

Choose GF Bread to Make this Completely GF!

Berger*

$12.75

House-made GF Quinoa and Ground Mushroom Berger, with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion, Pickle, and Russian on a Rock Hill Brioche Bun. GF Bread +$2

Authentic Pakistani Food Made by Chef Daniel Khokhar!

Yellow Dahl

$6.95+

Yellow Dahl Tarka with Basmati Rice.

Dan's Special

We will be serving a new Authentic Pakistani Dish Every Week!

Pakora

$8.95Out of stock

Chickpea Vegetable Fritters (about 5 pieces) with your choice of Herbed Yogurt or Onion Chutney.

Hummus Plate (GF )

$8.95

House Made Hummus with Veggies and Rock Hill Gluten Free Bread. Traditional bread available upon request.

Italian Fare (GF)

You wouldn't know it was Gluten Free if we didn't tell you!
Lasagna

$13.95

A hearty serving of Organic Brown Rice Noodles and Eggplant, Sauteed Veggies, House Red Sauce, Rikotta, and Mozza.

Mackin Pasta

$13.95

Rotini Noodles with Creamy Cheeze Sauce, and Tofu Chikken.

Red Sauce Pasta

$13.95

Pasta served with Sawsage Crumbles and Red Sauce.

Veg Pasta

$13.95

Pasta with Garlic, Olive Oil, Sauteed Mushrooms, and Sun Dried Tomato.

Pesto Pasta

$13.95

Rotini Pasta tossed with Sawsage Crumbles in Creamy Pesto.

Comes with Drink and Side Choice of Cookie Dough or Chips

Half Portions with a Chips or Cookie Dough and a Drink.
AB&J*

$9.95

Grilled Almond Butter and Raspberry Jam Sandwich.

Mackin Jr (GF)

$9.95

Gluten Free Rotini Pasta with Cheezy Sauce.

LiL Red (GF)

$9.95

Gluten Free Pasta with Red Sauce.

Rustic Pizzas

Plain Cheeze Pizza*

$13.75

Our Red Sauce, Tofu Rikotta, Mozza, And House Crust.

The Margarita Pizza*

$14.50

Housemade Sauce, Basil , Tomato Slices, and Tofu Rikotta.

Veggie Lover Pizza*

$15.50

Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Red Sauce, and Mozza.

The Bison Pizza*

$15.95

Seasoned Baked Tofu, Scallions, Buffalo Sauce, Boo Cheeze, and Mozzarella.

Little City Pizza*

$15.95

Organic Mushrooms sauteed with Toasted Fennel, Garlic Olive Oil, Pesto, and Mozza.

Saws & Pepps Pizza*

$15.95

Sawsage Crumbles, Fried Peppers, Red Sauce, and Mozza.

Curry Chikken Pizza*

$15.95

Seasoned Baked Tofu, Red Onion, Scallions, Curried Mayo, Hummus, and Mozza.

Cheezeberger Pizza*

$15.95

Berger Crumbles with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Russian, and Mozza.

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

Bakon, Pinapple, Mozza and Red Sauce.

BBQ Chikken Pizza

$15.95

Tofu Chikken, BBQ and Red Sauce, Onion, Mozza and Rikotta.

The Chilis Pizza*

$15.95

Jalapeno, Banana, and Red Peppers, Onion, Red Sauce and Mozza.

Custom Pizza*

$13.25

One of a kind, made personally for You!

SIDES

ADD SIDE

$2.50

Cooler Drinks

Saratoga Water

$1.95

Zevia Soda

$1.95

Natural, Uncolored Sodas sweetened with Stevia- Zero Calorie

Zevia Organic Tea

$2.25

Natural, Uncolored Soda sweetened with Stevia - Zero Calorie.

Zevia Energy Drinks

$2.25

Zevia Tonic Water

$1.50Out of stock

Zevia Kids

$1.95

Natural, Uncolored Soda sweetened with Stevia - Zero Calorie.

Cooper's Cave Soda

$2.25

Hand Crafted and Bottled locally by our friends at Cooper's Cave Ale Company!

Thorn + Roots Juice

$9.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Pastries

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50
Sticky Bun

$4.50
Pain Au Chocolat

$4.50
Croissant

$4.50

Black Currant Scone

$3.00Out of stock
Cranberry Walnut Scone

$3.00Out of stock
Apple Danish

$4.50
Life By Chocolate Cookie

$3.00
Brownie

$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Linzer Torte (GF)

$3.00
Oat Chip Cookie (GF)

$3.00
Oat Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Raspberry Chocolate Tart (GF)

$5.95

Mini Currant Scones Box (6 ct)

$8.95Out of stock

Lemon Bread Loaf

$9.95Out of stock

Biscotti

Chocolate Almond 1 lb Bag

$13.00

Lemon Pistacchio 1 lb Bag

$13.00
Chocolate Almond Piece

$3.00
Lemon Pistacchio Piece

$3.00

Chocolate Almond Biscotti Bites (1lb)

$9.95

Lemon Pistachio Biscotti Bites (1lb)

$9.95

Bites LP&CA

$9.95

Frozen

Frozen Qt 3 Bean Chili*

$8.95

Frozen Qt Chana Aloo

$8.95

Frozen Qt Chikken Noodle

$8.95

Frozen Qt Vegetable Soup

$8.95

Frozen Qt Yellow Dahl*

$8.95

Lasagna Frozen

$8.95

Frozen Qt Cream Of Mushroom*

$8.95Out of stock

Frozen Qt Split Pea Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Frozen Qt Tomato Vegetable Soup *

$8.95Out of stock

Frozen Qt Yellow Lentil Soup

$8.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Bread 21oz

$8.95
Delicious ALL Vegan Food made from scratch … with many Gluten Free Options Available! Pizzas, Sandwiches, Bergers, Salads, Soups, Pasta, Authentic Pakistani Dishes, a Variety of Pastries and Biscotti!

Rock Hill Bakehouse image
Rock Hill Bakehouse image

