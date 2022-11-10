Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockhouse On The River

No reviews yet

212 North Water Street

Henderson, KY 42420

Regular Stromboli
Custom Stromboli
15" Large BYO

Appetizers

Chicken Wings (6)

Chicken Wings (6)

$8.99

Breaded chicken wings, Served Mild, Hot or Seasoned

Boneless Wings (6)

Boneless Wings (6)

$6.99

Breaded boneless chicked wings, Served Mild, Hot or Naked

Breadsticks (6)

Breadsticks (6)

$5.49

Classic breadsticks, served with cheese and marinara

Chicken Strips (5)

$7.99

5 strips served with Honey Mustard

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Deep fried picked slices, served with Ranch

Chicken Wings (12)

Chicken Wings (12)

$15.99

breaded chicken wings, Served Mild, Hot or Seasoned

Boneless Wings (12)

Boneless Wings (12)

$12.99

Breaded boneless chicked wings, Served Mild, Hot or Naked

Bosco Cheese Sticks (4)

Bosco Cheese Sticks (4)

$7.99

Cheese stuffed breadsticks, served with a cheese and marinara

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$12.99

4 Corn nuggets 4 Jalapeno potato spuds 4 mushrooms onion rings fried pickles fried cauliflower 4 chicken wings (bone in) Celery, Dipping sauce 2 Ranch and 1 Wing dip

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Deep fried creamed corn

Chicken Wings (18)

Chicken Wings (18)

$20.99

breaded chicken wings, Served Mild, Hot or Seasoned

Boneless Wings (18)

Boneless Wings (18)

$17.99

Breaded boneless chicked wings, Served Mild, Hot or Naked

12" Cheezy Bread

12" Cheezy Bread

$9.99

House made dough smothered in cheese, Served with a cheese and marinara sauce

Homestyle Chips

Homestyle Chips

$2.99

Deep fried slices of potato

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Deep fried breaded onion rings

Chicken Wings (25)

Chicken Wings (25)

$28.99

breaded chicken wings, Served Mild, Hot or Seasoned

Boneless Wings (25)

Boneless Wings (25)

$24.99

Breaded boneless chicked wings, Served Mild, Hot or Naked

Jalapeno Potato Spuds

$6.59

Cheesy potato spud with jalapeno, served with Ranch

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$6.49

Fried cauliflower

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

Classic crinkle cut fries

Chicken Wings (50)

Chicken Wings (50)

$56.99

breaded chicken wings, Served Mild, Hot or Seasoned

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$6.59

Deep fried mushrooms, served with Ranch or Creamy horseradish

Bacon Cheesy Fries

$5.99

Classic French fries topped with cheese sauce and fresh cooked bacon

Loaded Chips

$3.25

Salads

Combo Salad

Combo Salad

$2.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots and cheese, served with 2oz of dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, ham, turkey, bacon, egg and cheese, Served with 4oz of Dressing

Chicken Strip Salad

Chicken Strip Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, crispy chicken, egg and cheese, Served with 4oz of Dressing

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, grilled chicken, egg and cheese, Served with 4oz of Dressing

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, carrots, grilled chicken, egg and cheese, Served with 6oz of dressing

Bean Soup

$4.00

Sandwiches

8" Hot Ham Cheese

8" Hot Ham Cheese

$8.99

Kentucky tavern ham served with white American cheese toasted to perfection on an 8 inch hoagie

8" Hot Turkey Cheese

8" Hot Turkey Cheese

$8.99

Smoked turkey served with white American cheese toasted to perfection on an 8 inch hoagie

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon and white american cheese toasted on texas toast dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.99

Classic hamburger topped with your choice of toppings served on a bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

White American cheese served on texas toast

Grilled Bacon Cheese

Grilled Bacon Cheese

$5.99

White American cheese and bacon crumble served on texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast sandwich served on a bun with toppings of your choice

Pizza

9" Small BYO

9" Small BYO

$8.99

The basic-style cheese pizza served on our house made dough and marinara - You can add any custom toppings

9" Veggie

9" Veggie

$13.99

Includes Mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers and tomatos

9" All Meat

9" All Meat

$13.99

Includes Pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon

9" Deluxe

9" Deluxe

$14.99

Deluxe Pizza toppings include, pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, and pepper rings

9" Buffalo Chicken

9" Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Ranch base with grilled chicken and cheese topped with our house mild sauce

12" Medium BYO

12" Medium BYO

$11.99

The basic-style cheese pizza served on our house made dough and marinara - You can add any custom toppings

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$16.99

Includes, mushroom, green peppers, onions, black olives, banana peppers and tomato

12" All Meat

12" All Meat

$16.99

Includes, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon

12" Deluxe

12" Deluxe

$17.99

Deluxe Pizza toppings include, pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, and pepper rings

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Ranch base with grilled chicken and cheese topped with our house mild sauce

15" Large BYO

15" Large BYO

$13.99

The basic-style cheese pizza served on our house made dough and marinara - You can add any custom toppings

15" Veggie

15" Veggie

$19.99

Includes. mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, banana pepper and tomato

15" All Meat

15" All Meat

$20.99

Includes, pepperoni, ham, sausage, beef and bacon

15" Deluxe

15" Deluxe

$22.99

Deluxe Pizza toppings include, pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olives, tomato, and pepper rings

15" Buffalo Chicken

15" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Ranch base with grilled chicken and cheese topped with our house mild sauce

12" Pittsburg Pizza

$13.99

15" Pittsburg Pizza

$15.99

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$9.99

Marinara base with Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and cheese, wrapped in our house made dough

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$11.49

Ranch, bacon and tender grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and cheese wrapped in our house made dough

All Meat Stromboli

All Meat Stromboli

$9.99

Marinara base with Pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, bacon and cheese wrapped in our house made dough

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$9.99
Veggie Stromboli
$8.99

Veggie Stromboli

$8.99
Custom Stromboli
$6.99

Custom Stromboli

$6.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Sticks

$5.49

Breadsticks topped with butter, cinnamon, sugar and house made icing

12" Cinnamon Pizza

12" Cinnamon Pizza
$6.49

$6.49
12" Apple Cinnamon Pizza
$9.99

12" Apple Cinnamon Pizza

$9.99

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

7" Pizza

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Specials

Monday Chef / Bosco

$8.99

Monday special chef salad, bosco stick and a drink for $8.69

Tuesday Large 2 Topping Special

$13.99

Large 2 topping pizza

Wednesday Special Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad w/ a drink

Thursday Combo/ 7 inch

$8.99

Combo salad with a 7 inch 1 topping pizza and a drink

Friday Large 3 topping pizza

$14.99

Large Three Topping Pizza

Friday med 2 topping/ 2 combo

$14.99

2 combo salads and a medium 2 topping pizza

Saturday Large 3 topping pizza

$14.99

Large Three Topping Pizza

(2) Bosco Sticks

$3.99

(3) Breadsticks

$2.74

Extras

Cheese Sauce

$0.55

Marinara

$0.55

Cup of Ranch

$0.55

BBQ Sauce

$0.55

Red Pepper Flakes

$0.55

Cup of Parmesan

$0.55

Pepper Rings

$0.85

Jalapenos

$0.55

Pepperoncinis

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.55

Chicken

$2.99

Cup of Garlic Butter

$0.55

Plain Chips

$0.60

Doritos

$0.60

Celery and Dip

$1.99

Cup of Mild

$0.55

Cup of Hot

$0.55

T-Shirt

$18.00

NA Bevs

Water FTN

Coke FTN

$2.10

Diet Coke FTN

$2.10

Coke Zero FTN

$2.10

Sprite FTN

$2.10

Mr. Pibb FTN

$2.10

Mello Yello FTN

$2.10

Fanta FTN

$2.10

Lemonade FTN

$2.10

Tea FTN

$2.10

Sweet Tea FTN

$2.10

KIDS Drink

$1.69

Coffee

$1.69

Redbull

$3.79

Coke 20oz BTL

$2.10Out of stock

Diet Coke 20oz BTL

$2.10

Sprite 20oz BTL

$2.10

Mr. Pibb 20oz BTL

$2.10Out of stock

Mello Yello 20oz BTL

$2.10

Coke 2L

$2.99

Diet Coke 2L

$2.99

Sprite 2L

$2.99

Mello Yello 2L

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rockhouse on the River Is a family-friendly restaurant that offers Rockhouse's unique pizza and strombolis! Enjoy great food and views of the Ohio river.

Website

Location

212 North Water Street, Henderson, KY 42420

Directions

