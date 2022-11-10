Rockhouse On The River
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Rockhouse on the River Is a family-friendly restaurant that offers Rockhouse's unique pizza and strombolis! Enjoy great food and views of the Ohio river.
Location
212 North Water Street, Henderson, KY 42420
Gallery