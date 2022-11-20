Rockie's 1000 Grand Avenue

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Gyros
10 Chicken Wings
Southern Burger

Appetizers

5 Chicken Wings

$9.99

(ranch with carrots and celery)(5, 10, 20 pieces)

10 Chicken Wings

$15.99

20 Chicken Wings

$25.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Served with our tartar sauce and fried yuca

Tequenos

$9.99

Ham and Cheese-filled wonton fingers, with guacamole

Chicharron and dip

$7.99

Served with your queso sauce. Add Guacamole dip for $3.99

Shrimp and Mango Tango

$12.99Out of stock

Cilantro, lime shrimp with a delicious mango salsa.

Cajun Shrimp Skewers

$8.99

3 Cajun shrimp skewers marinated to perfection with cajun spices.

Bacon Queso Fries

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Crispy onion rings

$9.99

Served with Ranch

Fries Large

$7.99

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$8.99

Burgers

Rocky Mountain Meatlover burger

$21.99

(Bun, elk sausage, bacon, burger patty, Rockies special sauce, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries

Southern Burger

$16.99

(Bun, Burger patty, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno, homemade spicy sauce, shred iceberg   , tomatoes and onions) with Fries.

Caribbean Burger

Caribbean Burger

$18.99

(Bun, burger patty, fried egg , sweet plantains, Rockies special sauce, tomatoes, onions and pickle )

OG Burger

$14.99

(Bun, burger patty, American cheese, pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, shredded iceberg, tomato and onions) with Fries

Bacon and Cheese Burger

$17.99

 (Rockies special sauce, bacon, American cheese, patty, bun, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries.

Rockies Wild Mushrooms and Swiss

$16.99

(Rockies special sauce, bun, burger patty, Swiss cheese, wild mushrooms, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries

On the Ring BBQ Burger

$18.99

(Bun, burger patty, American cheese, bacon, 2x onion rings, BBQ sauce, shredded iceberg, onions, tomato and pickle on the side) with Fries

Double American Burger

Double American Burger

$21.99

(Rockies special sauce, bun, 2 beef patties, American cheese, bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions, pickles)

Baconchurri Burger

$18.99

(Bun, burger patty, bacon, chimichurri sauce, Rockies special sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries .

Chicken Burger

$16.99

(Rockies special chicken sauce, bun, crispy chicken breast, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion and pickle on the side)

Guacamole Burger

Guacamole Burger

$16.99

Vegetarian Burger

$15.99

(vegetarian patty, bun, lettuce, tomato, onions) with Fries.

Plain Burger 

$14.99

(Patty, bun, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions, Rockies special sauce and pickle on the side) with Fries

Entrees

Pan Seared Garlic Tilapia

Pan Seared Garlic Tilapia

$15.99
Steak Stir Fry

Steak Stir Fry

$22.99

Peruvian Stir Fry Dish marinated strips of steak with onion and tomato in a savory soy sauce served with rice and fries

Vegan Stir Fry

Vegan Stir Fry

$16.99

Vegan Stir Fry with sautéed Mushrooms, crisp vegetables, plantain and quinoa in a savory sesame soy sauce served with rice and fries.

Cilantro Chicken & Rice / Arroz con Pollo

$16.99Out of stock

Latin rice and chicken dish cooked in a cilantro mixtured flavorful green sauce and packed with delicious veggies.

Steak Frites

$25.99

6oz sirloin steak,Broccolli & crispy fries, accompanied with chimichurri on the side.

Ribs Tips

$16.99

Smoked ribs tips served with potato salad and pinto beans.

Ceviche Cocktail

$13.99Out of stock

The hangover cure!! Marinated and cooked fish in citrus fruits, spiced with peppers, onions, and other seasonings

Chicken Kebob

$15.99

2 Sticks of chicken kebob marinated and served with rice and house salad.

Cuban Style Pork Shoulder

$17.99

Cuban Pork shoulder cooked slowly in a mixture of citrus juices, garlic and other spices, Served with rice and pinto beans.

Smoked Meat Combo

$39.99

8 Oz Pork Shoulder, 6 Oz Sirloin Steak, 4 Ribs Tips, Elk Sausage & 2 Chicken Kebobs. Served with 2 sides of your choice in a table grill.

Pastas

Alfredo Pasta

$9.99

(Fettuccine pasta, chives, parmesan cheese, homemade alfredo sauce and garlic bread)

Pesto Pasta

$10.99

(Fettuccine pasta, parmesan cheese, homemade pesto sauce and garlic bread)

Marinara pasta

$9.99

(Fettuccine pasta, marinara sauce, garlic bread)

Subs and sandwichs

Steak Sandwich

$18.99

6 oz steak topped with chimichurri sauce in a bun, served with fries.

Elk Sandwich

$14.99

(Hoagie bun, elk sausage filled with jalapenos, grilled onions, spicy sauce on the side) with Fries **Spicy**

Buffalo Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Meatball Sandwich

$10.99

BLT

$10.99

Tacos & Gyros

Tacos ground beef

$11.99

3 Ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro, with a side of salsa

Tacos chicken

$11.99

3 Chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro, with a side of salsa

Fish Taco

$12.99

Gyros

$15.99

Lamb Gyro topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce, served with fries.

Gyro Plate

$16.99

Salads

Steak Salad

$20.99

Sirloin steak over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.

Chicken Salad

$16.99

Crispy chicken fillet over a bed of mixed greens with tomato,onion, carrot and cheddar cheese.

Feta Tilapia Salad

$16.99

Pan seared garlic tipalia over a bed of mix greens, tomato, onions and feta cheese

House salad

$9.99

(mixed greens, carrots, cheese, tomatoes, dressing

Small House salad

$5.99

Steak Caesar Salad

$20.99

Sirloin steak over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Crispy chicken fillet over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.99

Grilled shrimp over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.

Tilapia Caesar Salad

$16.99

Pan seared garlic tilapia over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

( romain lettuce, croutons, homemade caesar dressing)

Small Caesar salad

$6.99

Soups

Elk Sausage Soup Bowl

$8.99

Bowl Soup of the day

$8.99

Cup Soup

$5.99

Sides

french fries Side

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side yucca fries

$3.99

Onion rings Side

$3.99

Fruit

$3.99

Side rice

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Plantains

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

No side

Side Veggie Patty

$3.99

Side Steak

$6.99

Side Shrimp

$6.99

Side Beans

$3.99

Toppings

Side Mushrooms

$4.99

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Pickle

$0.99

Side Sauteed Onions

$0.99

Sauteed Peppers

$0.99

Side Egg

$1.99

Kids menu

Kids burger (bun, patty, LtO)

$7.99

with a side of choice

Grilled cheese

$7.99

with a side of choice

PB and J

$7.99

Kids Hot dog with Bun

$7.99

Desserts

Lava Chocolate Cake

$6.99

(piece of cake with whip cream)

Tiramisu Tuscan

$6.99

Coconut Cake

$6.99

Key Lemon Pie

$6.99

Tripple Mousse Cake

$6.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

A la Mode

$1.99

Vanilla Ice cream

$3.49

Strawberry Ice cream

$3.49

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.49

Coffee Ice Cream

$3.49

Cookies & Cream

$3.49

Chocolate mint

$3.49

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.49

Mountain Dew

$3.49

Crush

$3.49

Lemode

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Dr Pepper

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Tonic Water

$3.49

Ginger beer

$3.49

Rebull

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Root beer

$3.99

Cream Soda

$3.99Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Arabic Coffee

$2.99

Hot chocolate

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

Milkshakes

Strawberry milkshake

$5.99

Vanilla milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate milkshake

$5.99

Mango milkshake

$5.99

Watermelon milkshake

$5.99

Raspberry milkshake

$5.99

Pineapple milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate Mint

$5.99

Coffee Milkshake

$5.99

Cookies n Cream

$5.99

Cocktails

Raspberry Acai Lemonade

$12.99

Vodka, Acai Seltzer, Raspberry Puree & Lemonade.

Lemon Daiquiri

$9.99

Rum, Lemon Juice & Cane Sugar. Shaked to perfection!

Island Breeze

$12.99

Rockies Irish Sangria

$13.99

Jameson, Lemon Juice, Cane Sugar & Medoc red wine.

The Queen Bee

$10.99

Honey Vodka, Honey & lemon juice topped with seltzer.

Rockies Bloody Mary

$11.99

Home made Bloody Mary mix & Idlewild handmade voka garnished with olives and celery.

Colorado Bulldog

$9.99

Pearl vodka, Coffee liquor, Cream & Cola.

Michelada

$10.99

Modelo Special, Clamato, Spices & Lime.

Jim's Old Fashion

$11.99

Local Idlewild Woodcutter's whisky, Orange Bitters & Cane Sugar.

Mojito

$12.99

Classic Margarita

$10.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$12.99

Mango Jalapeno Margarita

$13.99

Patron Margarita

$14.99

Patron Frozen Grande Margarita

$23.99

Mr Mojito Mule

$12.99

Mango Mule

$12.99

Strawberry Lime Mule

$12.99

Tennessee Mule

$12.99

Moscow Mule

$10.99

Pisco Sour

$13.99

Whiskey Sour

$11.99

Screw Driver

$8.99

Long Iland Ice tea

$10.99

Pina Colada

$11.99

Mimosa

$9.99

ROCKIES VERBENA

$16.99Out of stock

Virgin Cocktail

$8.99

Drafts

Budweiser

$5.99

Bud light

$5.99

Coors light

$6.99

Modelo Special

$6.99

Upslope Craft Lagerf

$6.99

Stella

$6.99

Blue Moon

$6.99

Fat tire

$6.99

Hazy IPA

$6.99

Denver Titan IPA

$6.99

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.99

1554 Dark ale

$6.99

TRIPPEL Belgium style ale

$6.99

Prince Yummy

$6.99

Seasonal

$6.99

Pitcher

$21.99

Bottles/Cans

Coors Banquet

$5.99

Michelob Ultra

$5.99

Corona

$5.79

Heineken Non Alcoholic

$6.99

Modelo

$5.79

Angry Orchard Apple Cider Gluten free

$5.79

Guinness

$7.99

Stella Bottle

$6.99

Weihenstephaner German Beer

$6.99

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$7.99

Pina Colada Seltzer

$7.99

Cucumber Lime Seltzer

$7.99

Grapefruit Seltzer

$7.99

Cherry Lime Seltzer

$7.99

Acai Seltzer

$7.99

Mango Seltzer

$7.99

Truly

$7.99

Vanilla Seltzer

$7.99

Guava Lima

$7.99

Plum Seltzer

$7.99

White Claw

$3.00

Seltzers

Cherry Lime

$7.99

Acai

$7.99

Mango Seltzer

$7.99

Cucumber Lemon Lime

$7.99

Pina Colada Seltzer

$7.99

Grapefruit

$7.99

Rockies Signature Shots

White tea

$4.99

Blue Kamasaki

$4.99

Wet Pleasure

$4.99

Jack Hammer

$5.99

Liquid Marijuana

$4.99

Macintosh apple

$4.99

Wines

House Cabernet

$6.99

House Chardonnay

$6.99

House Pinot noir

$7.99

House Pinot grigio

$6.99

House Merlot

$6.99

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.99

Vermentino di sardegna Argiolas white

$8.99

Chateau Montelena Cabernet by Glass

$15.99

Decoy Merlot

$12.99

Marietta Roman Zinfandel

$8.99

Sweet Vermouth

$6.99

Baileyana Pinot Noir

$8.99

Prosecco

$8.99

Aia Vecchia Toscana Lagone

$7.99

King of Vermouth

$15.99

Decoy Chard

$12.99

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$12.99

Caposaldo Italian Pinot Grigio

$12.99

Two rivers Cabernet

$12.99

Jamieson ranch silver cab

$12.99

Chateau Blaignan Medoc

$8.99

Bottle wine Sauvignon Banck

$25.99

Bottle wine Chardonnay

$25.99

Bottle wine Cabernet

$25.99

Bottle wine of Merlot

$25.99

wine bottle

$20.99

Rose

$6.99

Whiskeys

Crown Royal

$8.99

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Jameson

$7.99

Jim Beam

$6.99

Well whiskeys

$4.99

Pepsi

$3.49

Sierra Mist

$3.49

Diet Pepsi

$3.49

Tonic Water

$3.49

Ginger beer

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Ginger ale

$3.99

Rebull

$3.99

Rums

Bacardi

$6.99

Malibu

$6.99

Captain Morgan

$6.99

Well Rum

$4.99

Cuba Libre

$8.99

Tequilas

Patron Reposado

$8.99

Patron Silver

$7.99

Patron Anejo

$9.99

Sauza

$6.99

Well (Anza)

$4.99

Hornitos

$9.99

Vodkas

Grey Goose

$8.99

Titos

$7.99

Ketel One

$8.99

Well Vodka

$4.99

Gins

Bombay

$6.99

Tanquery

$6.99

Well Gin

$4.99

Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.99

Makers Mark

$9.99

Jim beam

$6.99

Winter Drinks

Scottish apple cider

$9.99

Salted Caramel Hot Coco

$8.99

Tequila Marshmallow hot coco

$8.99

Irish Coffee

$8.99

Hot Chocokahlua

$8.99

Scottish amaretto hot coco

$8.99

Baileys Hot Coco

$8.99

Kahlua Pumpkin Spice

$9.99

Casino Coffee

$10.99

Hot White Russian

$10.99

Pepper mint Schanpps

$8.99

2 Shot

$2.00

Hot toddy

$9.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Open from 8 am to 11 am for breakfast, and 11 am to 9 pm for lunch and dinner.

Location

1000 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake, CO 80447

Directions

Gallery
Rockie's image
Rockie's image

