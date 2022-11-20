- Home
Rockie's 1000 Grand Avenue
1000 Grand Avenue
Grand Lake, CO 80447
Popular Items
Appetizers
5 Chicken Wings
(ranch with carrots and celery)(5, 10, 20 pieces)
10 Chicken Wings
20 Chicken Wings
Fried Calamari
Served with our tartar sauce and fried yuca
Tequenos
Ham and Cheese-filled wonton fingers, with guacamole
Chicharron and dip
Served with your queso sauce. Add Guacamole dip for $3.99
Shrimp and Mango Tango
Cilantro, lime shrimp with a delicious mango salsa.
Cajun Shrimp Skewers
3 Cajun shrimp skewers marinated to perfection with cajun spices.
Bacon Queso Fries
Cheese Curds
Crispy onion rings
Served with Ranch
Fries Large
Basket Sweet Potato Fries
Burgers
Rocky Mountain Meatlover burger
(Bun, elk sausage, bacon, burger patty, Rockies special sauce, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries
Southern Burger
(Bun, Burger patty, Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeno, homemade spicy sauce, shred iceberg , tomatoes and onions) with Fries.
Caribbean Burger
(Bun, burger patty, fried egg , sweet plantains, Rockies special sauce, tomatoes, onions and pickle )
OG Burger
(Bun, burger patty, American cheese, pickles, mayo, yellow mustard, shredded iceberg, tomato and onions) with Fries
Bacon and Cheese Burger
(Rockies special sauce, bacon, American cheese, patty, bun, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries.
Rockies Wild Mushrooms and Swiss
(Rockies special sauce, bun, burger patty, Swiss cheese, wild mushrooms, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries
On the Ring BBQ Burger
(Bun, burger patty, American cheese, bacon, 2x onion rings, BBQ sauce, shredded iceberg, onions, tomato and pickle on the side) with Fries
Double American Burger
(Rockies special sauce, bun, 2 beef patties, American cheese, bacon, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions, pickles)
Baconchurri Burger
(Bun, burger patty, bacon, chimichurri sauce, Rockies special sauce, pepper jack cheese, shredded iceberg, tomatoes, onions and pickle on the side) with Fries .
Chicken Burger
(Rockies special chicken sauce, bun, crispy chicken breast, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion and pickle on the side)
Guacamole Burger
Vegetarian Burger
(vegetarian patty, bun, lettuce, tomato, onions) with Fries.
Plain Burger
(Patty, bun, shredded iceberg, tomato, onions, Rockies special sauce and pickle on the side) with Fries
Entrees
Pan Seared Garlic Tilapia
Steak Stir Fry
Peruvian Stir Fry Dish marinated strips of steak with onion and tomato in a savory soy sauce served with rice and fries
Vegan Stir Fry
Vegan Stir Fry with sautéed Mushrooms, crisp vegetables, plantain and quinoa in a savory sesame soy sauce served with rice and fries.
Cilantro Chicken & Rice / Arroz con Pollo
Latin rice and chicken dish cooked in a cilantro mixtured flavorful green sauce and packed with delicious veggies.
Steak Frites
6oz sirloin steak,Broccolli & crispy fries, accompanied with chimichurri on the side.
Ribs Tips
Smoked ribs tips served with potato salad and pinto beans.
Ceviche Cocktail
The hangover cure!! Marinated and cooked fish in citrus fruits, spiced with peppers, onions, and other seasonings
Chicken Kebob
2 Sticks of chicken kebob marinated and served with rice and house salad.
Cuban Style Pork Shoulder
Cuban Pork shoulder cooked slowly in a mixture of citrus juices, garlic and other spices, Served with rice and pinto beans.
Smoked Meat Combo
8 Oz Pork Shoulder, 6 Oz Sirloin Steak, 4 Ribs Tips, Elk Sausage & 2 Chicken Kebobs. Served with 2 sides of your choice in a table grill.
Pastas
Subs and sandwichs
Tacos & Gyros
Tacos ground beef
3 Ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro, with a side of salsa
Tacos chicken
3 Chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and cilantro, with a side of salsa
Fish Taco
Gyros
Lamb Gyro topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce, served with fries.
Gyro Plate
Salads
Steak Salad
Sirloin steak over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.
Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken fillet over a bed of mixed greens with tomato,onion, carrot and cheddar cheese.
Feta Tilapia Salad
Pan seared garlic tipalia over a bed of mix greens, tomato, onions and feta cheese
House salad
(mixed greens, carrots, cheese, tomatoes, dressing
Small House salad
Steak Caesar Salad
Sirloin steak over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crispy chicken fillet over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled shrimp over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.
Tilapia Caesar Salad
Pan seared garlic tilapia over romaine lettuce, tossed with Parmesan cheese, home made caesar dressings and topped with croutons.
Caesar Salad
( romain lettuce, croutons, homemade caesar dressing)
Small Caesar salad
Sides
Toppings
Kids menu
Desserts
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Crush
Lemode
Sierra Mist
Dr Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Tonic Water
Ginger beer
Rebull
Iced Tea
Root beer
Cream Soda
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot tea
Arabic Coffee
Hot chocolate
Kids Drink
Milkshakes
Cocktails
Raspberry Acai Lemonade
Vodka, Acai Seltzer, Raspberry Puree & Lemonade.
Lemon Daiquiri
Rum, Lemon Juice & Cane Sugar. Shaked to perfection!
Island Breeze
Rockies Irish Sangria
Jameson, Lemon Juice, Cane Sugar & Medoc red wine.
The Queen Bee
Honey Vodka, Honey & lemon juice topped with seltzer.
Rockies Bloody Mary
Home made Bloody Mary mix & Idlewild handmade voka garnished with olives and celery.
Colorado Bulldog
Pearl vodka, Coffee liquor, Cream & Cola.
Michelada
Modelo Special, Clamato, Spices & Lime.
Jim's Old Fashion
Local Idlewild Woodcutter's whisky, Orange Bitters & Cane Sugar.
Mojito
Classic Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
Mango Jalapeno Margarita
Patron Margarita
Patron Frozen Grande Margarita
Mr Mojito Mule
Mango Mule
Strawberry Lime Mule
Tennessee Mule
Moscow Mule
Pisco Sour
Whiskey Sour
Screw Driver
Long Iland Ice tea
Pina Colada
Mimosa
ROCKIES VERBENA
Virgin Cocktail
Drafts
Bottles/Cans
Coors Banquet
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Heineken Non Alcoholic
Modelo
Angry Orchard Apple Cider Gluten free
Guinness
Stella Bottle
Weihenstephaner German Beer
White Claw Ruby Grapefruit
Pina Colada Seltzer
Cucumber Lime Seltzer
Grapefruit Seltzer
Cherry Lime Seltzer
Acai Seltzer
Mango Seltzer
Truly
Vanilla Seltzer
Guava Lima
Plum Seltzer
White Claw
Seltzers
Rockies Signature Shots
Wines
House Cabernet
House Chardonnay
House Pinot noir
House Pinot grigio
House Merlot
House Sauvignon Blanc
Vermentino di sardegna Argiolas white
Chateau Montelena Cabernet by Glass
Decoy Merlot
Marietta Roman Zinfandel
Sweet Vermouth
Baileyana Pinot Noir
Prosecco
Aia Vecchia Toscana Lagone
King of Vermouth
Decoy Chard
Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc
Caposaldo Italian Pinot Grigio
Two rivers Cabernet
Jamieson ranch silver cab
Chateau Blaignan Medoc
Bottle wine Sauvignon Banck
Bottle wine Chardonnay
Bottle wine Cabernet
Bottle wine of Merlot
wine bottle
Rose
Whiskeys
Tequilas
Winter Drinks
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Open from 8 am to 11 am for breakfast, and 11 am to 9 pm for lunch and dinner.
1000 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake, CO 80447