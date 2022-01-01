A map showing the location of Rockin Tiki HutView gallery

Rockin Tiki Hut

review star

No reviews yet

11909 St RD 52

HUDSON, FL 34669

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwiches

Rockin Burger

$6.50

Fresh ground beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onion, pickles

The Bolt

$8.95

Smoked Turkey, Red Onion, Raspberry Jalapeno Jam, Pepperjack cheese, bacon

Big Al Sandwhich

$8.95

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, American cheese, Onion, pickles, Special sauce

Gyro

$6.50

Gyro meat, red onion, tzatiki sauce, tomato, feta cheese

Chicken Strip

Chicken Strips (3) w/ Fries

$5.95

Chicken Strips (5) w/ Fries

$7.95

Appetizers

mozzerella sticks (5)

$5.95

Onion rings

$4.95

Loaded Fries

$5.95

Nacho cheese, bacon, Jalapeno's

Fried Mushrooms

$3.95

Jalapeno poppers w/ Cream cheese (6)

$6.95

Side order Fries

$3.95

side order nacho cheese

$0.50

2oz

Sliced cheese

$1.00

tzatziki

$0.50

2oz

Liquor

Bar Code

$3.00

Georgi

$3.00

Pinnacle

$3.00

Titos

$4.50

Beluga

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Bar Code

$3.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bar Code

$3.00

Jack Cross Coconut

$3.00

Jack Cross Spiced

$3.00

Castillo

$3.00

Sailor Jerry

$3.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Bar Code Blanco

$3.00

Bar Code Oro

$3.00

Sauza

$4.50

1800

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Patron

$6.00

Bar Code

$3.00

Philidelphia

$3.00

Jack Apple

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Black Velvet

$3.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Canadian Club

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Fireball

$3.00

Wicket

$2.00

Jameson

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Dewars

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$6.00

Segrams

$4.50

Segrams Vo

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Early Times

$3.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Grants

$5.00

Christian Brothers

$4.50

Horse Soldier

$5.00

Heaven Hills

$3.00

Butter Schnapps

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Kamora

$4.50

Gold Slogger

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Caitlyns Irish Cream

$3.00

Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$3.00

Long Island Iced tea

$8.00

Mai Tai

$3.00

Maragarita

$4.00

Martini

$3.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$5.00

Dark Russian

$5.00

White Tea

$6.00

Jager Bombs

$4.50

Crapple

$6.00

Trash Can

$9.00

liquid marijuana

$6.00

Baby beer

$4.50+

Beer

white claw

$4.00

16 oz Bud

$2.25

16 oz Bud Light

$2.25

16 oz Ultra

$3.00

16 oz Reef Donkey

$4.50

16 oz Amber Bock

$2.50

16 oz Ace

$5.00

16 oz Blue Wave

$4.50

16 oz Shock top

$4.50

Bud

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Ultra

$3.00

St. Paulys

$2.75

55

$2.75

Busch

$2.75

Busch light

$2.75

Corona

$3.50

Corona light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Coors light

$2.75

Miller light

$2.75

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling light

$3.00

Twisted tea

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

64

$2.75

Angry Orchard Green Apple

$4.00

High life

$2.75

PBR

$2.75

Ultra Gold

$3.50

Corona Seltzer

$3.50

Sam

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$3.50

Natural light

$2.75

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

Ace

$4.50

Wine

Merlot

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Sangria

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Ginger ale

$1.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$2.00

Energy Drink

$2.00

water

$1.00

Puree flavor

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11909 St RD 52, HUDSON, FL 34669

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Beef 'O' Brady's - Hudson FL #540
orange star4.2 • 1,412
14851 STATE ROAD 52 Hudson, FL 34669
View restaurantnext
Baer Dog Bar & Grill - 9821 Denton Ave Hudson Fl. 34667
orange starNo Reviews
9821 Denton Ave Hudson, FL 34667
View restaurantnext
Slice of Life Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
9123 Little Road New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
The POPCORNERIE and Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
9205 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - New Port Richey FL (8717 Little)
orange star4.0 • 693
8717 Little Rd New Port Richey, FL 34654
View restaurantnext
Sam's Beach Bar
orange star4.2 • 4,755
6325 Clark St Hudson, FL 34667
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in HUDSON

Sam's Beach Bar
orange star4.2 • 4,755
6325 Clark St Hudson, FL 34667
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Hudson FL #540
orange star4.2 • 1,412
14851 STATE ROAD 52 Hudson, FL 34669
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near HUDSON
New Port Richey
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston