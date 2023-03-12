Seafood
Rockin Cajun - Carson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
LOCATED IN CARSON, ROCKIN CAJUN offers authentic Louisiana dishes. We have a wide array of delicious seafood for you to enjoy!!
Location
940 East Dominguez Street, Carson, CA 90746
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lupe's de la Mar - 301 The Promenade N #1
No Reviews
301 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurant