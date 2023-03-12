Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Rockin Cajun - Carson

review star

No reviews yet

940 East Dominguez Street

Carson, CA 90746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Head-on Shrimp Special (with corn, sausage, potato, rice)
Shrimp a la carte
Snow Crab Legs

FOOD

Soups & Salads

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$9.99+

Homemade Stew loaded with chicken and andouille sausage cooked slowly in rich spicy roux-based chicken stock, served over steaming rice

Seafood Gumbo

$24.99

Homemade Stew loaded with chicken and andouille sausage cooked slowly in rich spicy roux-based chicken stock, served over steaming rice

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.99+

Hearty and warm with bacon, potatoes and clams

Ceasar Salad

$8.99

Thea's Red Bisque

$16.99

Appetizers

Small Bites - Popcorn Shrimp

Small Bites - Popcorn Shrimp

$10.99

Fried shrimp paired with cocktail sauce

Small Bites - Calamari

Small Bites - Calamari

$13.99

Fried calamari paired with garlic aioli

Lobster Fries

Lobster Fries

$21.99

Lobster • chipotle mayo • pesto aioli • onions •tomato • cilantro • cheddar jack cheese • greenonions • bed of cajun fries

Loaded Cajun Fries

Loaded Cajun Fries

$18.99

Popcorn shrimp, andouille sausage bits, hand-cut cajun fries, cheese, fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, chipotle mayo & pesto aioli

Wings

Wings

$13.99

6pc. Crispy Battered Bone-In Wings

Small Bites- Catfish (3pc)

$12.99
Lobster and shrimp fries

Lobster and shrimp fries

$28.99

Lobster • chipotle mayo • pesto aioli • onions •tomato • cilantro • cheddar jack cheese • greenonions • bed of cajun fries

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Fried Platters & Sharables

Platter served with fries, coleslaw, 2 corns. Paired with tartar and cocktail sauce.
Double Item

Double Item

$21.99
Triple item

Triple item

$28.99

Choose 3 items from our fried platter

Poboys & Sandwiches

Served on a 10" French Bread. "Dressed" with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a Frenchbread. Served with French fries
Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.99

Fried shrimp served on a 10" French Bread. "Dressed" with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a French bread. Served with French fries

Catfish Po'Boy

Catfish Po'Boy

$16.99

Louisiana batter fried catfish served on a 10" French Bread. "Dressed" with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a French bread. Served with French fries

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.99

Blackened shrimp served on a 10" French Bread. "Dressed" with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a French bread. Served with French fries

Blackened Chicken Po'Boy

Blackened Chicken Po'Boy

$16.99

Blackened chicken served on a 10" French Bread. "Dressed" with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a French bread. Served with French fries

Rockin' Po'Boy

Rockin' Po'Boy

$19.99

1/2 Blackened shrimp 1/2 Fried shrimp topped with crawfish mushroom sauce. Served with fries.

Pasta, Rice and Plates

Pasta Jambalaya

Pasta Jambalaya

$18.99

Traditional New Orleans dish with chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp on penne pasta topped with green onions.

Jambalaya (Rice)

Jambalaya (Rice)

$17.99

Traditional New Orleans rice dish with chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp topped with green onions.

Lobster Mardi Gras Pasta

Lobster Mardi Gras Pasta

$23.99

Lobster pieces • green and red bell pepper •asiagocream sauce • onions •parmesan cheese

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Blackened chicken tossed in homemade alfredo sauce • tomatoes • parmesancheese • broccoli

Shrimp Alfredo

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Sauteed shrimp tossed in homemade alfredo sauce • tomatoes • parmesan cheese • broccoli

Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$20.99

Grilled salmon topped with creamy garlic butter paired with two sides

Blackened Catfish with Mushroom Sauce

Blackened Catfish with Mushroom Sauce

$19.99

Blackened catfish topped with crawfish mushroom sauce paired with 2 sides.

Plain Alfredo

$13.99
Blackened Chicken plate

Blackened Chicken plate

$17.99

Grilled chicken with our blackened seasoning paired with 2 sides

Salmon Alfredo

$21.99
Black Garlic noodles

Black Garlic noodles

$14.99

Seafood Boil & Combos

Seafood tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.
Shrimp a la carte

Shrimp a la carte

$17.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes to complete your meal (add on choices)

Peeled Shrimp a la carte

Peeled Shrimp a la carte

$21.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes to complete your meal (add on choices)

Manila Clams

Manila Clams

$14.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.

Crawfish

Crawfish

$15.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.

Mussels

Mussels

$15.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$40.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.

King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$65.99

Tossed in our Cajun lemon garlic butter sauce accommodated to your choice of spice (no spice, mild, medium, spicy, or extra spicy). Add corn, sausage, potatoes for additional.

Combo #1 - Choose 3

Combo #1 - Choose 3

$58.99

3 lbs of Seafood Choices : shrimp • peeled shrimp (add $3)• crawfish • clams • mussels Incl: 6 pieces of sausages, 2 corns & 3 red potatoes

Combo #2 - Choose 4

Combo #2 - Choose 4

$88.99

1 lb Snow crab legs (upgrade to King crab add $7) 3 lbs of Seafood- Choose 3 shrimp • peeled shrimp (add $3)• crawfish • clams • mussels Incl: 6 pieces of sausages, 2 corns & 3 red potatoes

Combo #3 - Crab Lovers

Combo #3 - Crab Lovers

$117.99

1 lb of King Crab, 1 lb of Snow crab, 1 lb of seafood of your choice (either Peeled Shrimp (extra $3 / lb), Shrimp, Mussels, Crawfish, Clams) 6 Sausages 2 Corns 3 Potatoes

3oz Cajun Sauce

$3.99

1oz Cajun Sauce

$1.99

Sides

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$2.99

Cajun Fries

$5.99
Fries

Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.99

Mixed Veggies

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$4.99
Corn Cobbette

Corn Cobbette

$1.50
Andouille Sausage 6pc

Andouille Sausage 6pc

$5.25
3pc Red Potatoes

3pc Red Potatoes

$2.50

Garlic Bread 4 Pieces

$4.99
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

8 oz Cole Slaw

$4.99
Boiled Egg

Boiled Egg

$2.00

2 Toasted Bread

$2.00

Dry Corn

$1.50

Steam Corn

$1.50

3oz Colselaw

$2.99

Mash Potato

$5.99

Extra Sauce $

Ranch

$0.50

Tartar sauce

$0.50

Cocktail sauce

$0.50

Melted butter

$0.50

Chocolate sauce

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Alfredo sauce

$3.00

Rockin sauce

$3.99

Caesar

$0.50

1oz Melted Butter

$1.50

3oz Melted Butter

$2.50

Dessert

Beignet

Beignet

$8.99

Home made fried French doughnut sprinkled with cinnamon powdered sugar.

CL Love Strawberry Cheesecake

CL Love Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.99

Cheesecake with strawberry by Cali Love Pie

CL Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

CL Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$7.99
CL Key Lime Cheesecake

CL Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.99

Side Ice Cream

$1.99

Plain Cheesecake

$7.99

Panna Cotta

$9.99

Kids Menu

Choice of chicken tenders or baked Mac n cheese paired with French fries and a drink.
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Served with fries and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Served with fries and drink

Kids drink

$1.99

Employee Meal

Popcorn Shrimp w/Fries EM

Loaded Cajun Fries EM

Fried Catfish w/Fries EM

Chicken Plate

Chicken Pasta EM

Jambalaya Pasta EM

Shrimp PoBoy EM

Head On A La Carte

Chicken Strips EM

SHRIMP SPECIAL 1lb Shrimp (corn+ 2 sausages+2 potatoes+rice)

Shrimp Special (with corn, sausage, potato, rice)

Head-on Shrimp Special (with corn, sausage, potato, rice)

Head-on Shrimp Special (with corn, sausage, potato, rice)

$21.99

What a sweet deal!!! 1 lb of Head-on shrimp with 1 corn, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes and 1 cup of rice. Tossed in our house sauce (choice of plain lemon garlic butter or Cajun with lemon garlic and your choice of spice level)

Peeled Shrimp Special (with corn, sausage, potato, rice)

Peeled Shrimp Special (with corn, sausage, potato, rice)

$24.99

What a sweet deal! 1 lb of Head-on shrimp with 1 corn, 2 sausages, 2 potatoes and 1 cup of rice. Tossed in our house sauce (choice of plain lemon garlic butter or Cajun with

DRINKS

Fountain Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Sierra Mist

$3.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Hot Green Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Yelp Drink

Sweet Green Tea

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

FOH EMPLOYEE DRINK

BOH EMPLOYEE DRINK

Kids Drink

$1.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Specialty Lemonade & Tea

Flavored Lemonade

$4.99

Flavored Ice Tea

$4.99

1oz Syrup

$0.50

Beer Bottle

Bucket (6)

$25.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00Out of stock

High Life

$4.00

M. Lite

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Flights

Buenaveza FF

$2.00

Stomped Shandy FF

$3.00

Broken Skull FF

$3.00

American Lager FF

$3.00

Voodoo IPA FF

$4.00

Rum The World FF

$4.00

Margarita FF

$4.00

Regina George FF

$6.00

Sparkling Spritz FF

$5.00

Hurricane FF

$5.00

Yas Queen FF

$5.00

Rockin Mojito FF

$6.00

Modelo Sunrise

$4.00

UTENSILS

Crab crackers

$5.00

Scissor/cracker

$8.00

Disposable utensils

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

LOCATED IN CARSON, ROCKIN CAJUN offers authentic Louisiana dishes. We have a wide array of delicious seafood for you to enjoy!!

Website

Location

940 East Dominguez Street, Carson, CA 90746

Directions

Gallery
Rockin Cajun image
Rockin Cajun image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wood & Salt Tavern
orange star4.5 • 828
4262 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90807
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Lupe's de la Mar - 301 The Promenade N #1
orange starNo Reviews
301 The Promenade North Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
orange star4.2 • 1,848
1836 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki -Long Beach
orange star4.5 • 2,346
1938 N Lakewood Blvd Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Riviera House-Modern Coastal Cuisine, Craft Cocktails
orange star4.1 • 472
1708 S Catalina Ave Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carson

Chinollo
orange star4.7 • 1,903
18415 S. Avalon Blvd Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000814 - SouthBay Pavilion
orange star4.1 • 990
20700 South Avalon Blvd Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001585 - Carson & Main
orange star4.6 • 660
168 E Carson St Carson, CA 90745
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.4 • 15
603 E University Carson, CA 90746
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carson
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston