Rockit Fuel Smoothies & Grill

7265 E Posada Ave

Mesa, AZ 85212

On The Grill

ROCKIT Burger

$10.99

1/3 pound 100% grass fed beef grill to perfection on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of adding cheese. Includes Chips. Served with fresh lettuce, onion,and tomato. Jalapenos available upon request.

100% Beef Hotdog

$5.99

Grilled to perfection on a toasted bun. Includes chips

Smoothies

The GOAT

$6.99

Zen Fuze Chocolate Protein, Almond Milk, Fresh Banana, Peanut Butter, Dash of Chocolate. 24oz. Featuring 21 grams of whey proteins and 5 strands of probiotics.

Berry Berry

$7.99

Zen Fuze Vanilla Protein, Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Blueberries, Almond Milk. 24oz. Featuring 21 grams of whey proteins and 5 strands of probiotics.

YOLO

$6.99

Zen Vanilla Protein, Almond Milk, Drizzle of Carmel. 24oz. Featuring 21 grams of whey proteins and 5 strands of probiotics.

Berry Tweet

$7.99

Zen Fuze Vanilla Protein, Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Banana, Almond Milk. 24oz. Featuring 21 grams of whey proteins and 5 strands of probiotics.

Rockitini's

Nitro Grape Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh lemonade and Grape Nevo beautifully shaken over ice. (N)utrition, (E)nergy, (V)itality, (O)ptimal Benefits. 17 vitamins, caffeine energy boost, antioxidants. Invigorates day to help maintain peak performance. Children should consult their physician before adding any nutritional supplement to their diet.

Fruit Fusion Arnold Palmer

$4.99

Fresh ice tea & lemonade blended with Passion Fruit Nevo beautifully shaken over ice. (N)utrition, (E)nergy, (V)itality, (O)ptimal Benefits. 17 vitamins, caffeine energy boost, antioxidants. invigorates day to help maintain peak performance. Children should consult their physician before adding any nutritional supplement to their diet.

Zen Fruit Punch

$4.99

Fresh lemonade and Fruit Punch Zen Fit shaken beautifully over ice. Refreshing rich source of amino acids and to help maximize recovery. Children should consult their physician before adding any nutritional supplement to their diet.

Electric Blū Lemonade

$4.99

Fresh lemonade and RevitaBlū beautifully shaken over ice. Refreshing power wellness formula. Botanical blend of blue-green algae, seas buckhorn, berry and aloe vera with coconut water powder. Hydrate and more effectively support body systems for peak performance. Children should consult their physician before adding any nutritional supplement to their diet.

ROCKIT Frozen Lemonade

$4.99

Choice of adding Strawberries or Blueberries.

Sides

Chips

$1.99

BBQ, Lays, Doritos.

Drink Up

Bottled Water

$1.99

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.99

Canned Sprite

$1.99

Canned Coke

$1.99

Protein's and Powders

ZEN FUZE Protien - Chocolate

$45.99

Featuring 21 grams of whey proteins and 5 strands of probiotics.

ZEN FUZE Protien - Vanilla

$45.99

Featuring 21 grams of whey proteins and 5 strands of probiotics.

NEVO - Grape

$24.99

NEVO - Fruit Fusion

$24.99

REVITABlū

$45.99

Refreshing power wellness formula. Botanical blend of blue-green algae, seas buckhorn, berry and aloe vera with coconut water powder. Hydrate and more effectively support body systems for peak performance.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fuel Up. Level Up. Rockit Fuel offers tasty and fresh smoothies, vibrant energy drinks, coffee, and entree's grilled to perfection.

7265 E Posada Ave, Mesa, AZ 85212

