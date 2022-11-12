- Home
Rocklands BBQ Arlington
3471 Washington Blvd.
Arlington, VA 22201
Popular Items
Beer
3 Floyds X Pig Destroyer - Permanent Funeral
4 Pack 16oz cans Imperial / Double IPA 10.5%
Allagash - Curieux
4 Pack 12oz Bottles Belgian Tripel 10.2% First brewed back in 2004, Curieux was our initial foray into barrel aging. To make Curieux, we take our Tripel and let it age in bourbon barrels for six-to-eight weeks. Once that time is up, we take the beer out of our cold cellars and blend it back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon.
Allagash - White
4 Pack 16oz cans Witbier 5.2%
Anxo Cidre Blanc
4 Pack 12oz cans Dry Cider 6.9%
Anxo District Dry
4 Pack 12oz cans Dry Cider 6.9%
Downeast Cider House - Strawberry
4 Pack 12oz cans Fruit Cider 5% Jam packed with fresh, sweet strawberry flavor.
Drowned Lands - Early Leaf
4 Pack 16oz cans Imperial/ Double IPA 8.4% Double IPA brewed with our IPA grain bill with a showcase of Simcoe and Cashmere hops. Juicy tropical and citrus flavors shine, but this beer also has some nice herbal and earthy notes. We’re tasting flaky and buttery apricot tarts that are still warm, grilled pineapple slices with a scoop of ice cream and dehydrated mango strips dusted in sugar.
Hardywood - Gingerbread Stout
4 Pack 16oz cans Imperial / Double Milk Stout 9.2% Brewed with baby ginger from Casselmonte Farm and wildflower honey from Bearer Farms, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout captures the terroir of central Virginia in a rich, creamy libation with a velvety mouthfeel and an intriguing evolution of flavors from milk chocolate and vanilla to honeycomb and cinnamon to a snap of ginger in the finish. Deep, dark chocolate in color with a mahogany tint and a frothy, caramel colored head, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout offers aromatics of holiday spice originating from the ginger, and balanced with a generous dose of whole Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans and Vietnamese cinnamon. Milk sugar (lactose) contributes to the full body of this stout and tames its roasty character, while oats lend a silky quality. Enjoy fresh, or cellar for a special occasion. We hope Hardywood Gingerbread Stout contributes to your merriment this season.
New Anthem - Then The Sounds Roll In
4 Pack 16oz cans Fruited Berliner Weisse Sour 6% Jammy Blueberry Berliner with Guava.
Ocelot - East Street
4 Pack 16oz cans New England/Hazy Pale Ale 5.5% We’ve been playing around with mash hopping lately, introducing thiols and a layered hop character early in the brewing process. For Easy Street, we mash hopped with Yakima Chief’s cryogenically “de-bittered” Simcoe American Noble Hops. Then, during the whirlpool, we added two other modern classic PNW hops: Mosaic and Amarillo. Last but not least, we hit the beer with an IPA-sized dry-hop of Mosaic, Amarillo, and Simcoe. Berry, fruity dankness, apricot, orange blossom… these flavors and aromas will have you coasting
Right Proper Lil Wit
6 Pack 12oz cans Witbier 5% Li’l Wit is a refreshing Belgian-style White Ale brewed with an abundance of red wheat, white wheat, torrifed wheat, and oats. The beer was gently hopped with Tettnang and Perle, then finished with juniper and the classic spices coriander and orange peel.
Right Proper Raised By Wolves
6 Pack 12oz cans Pale Ale 5%
Right Proper Senate Beer
6 Pack 12oz cans American Lager 4.7% Senate Beer is a recreation of the Christian Heurich Brewing Company's flagship lager of the same name. The recipe was developed by Oregon State's Department of Fermentation Sciences, based on a 26-page laboratory report from 1948. The first batch was produced at Right Proper Brewing in Shaw. The 4.7% post-Prohibition lager is brewed with faked corn and hopped with Oregon varietals available in the 1940s.
Schilling - Palmovka
4 Pack 16oz cans Czech Pilsner 5.5% Brewed with all Czech-sourced ingredients, adhering to a traditional Czech mash and decoction schedule. Notes of baked bread dominate. Rounded bitterness with a silky mouthfeel.
Schilling - Birra Portico
4 Pack 16oz cans Italian Pilsner 5.4% This delightful Pils pours a semi-cloudy light straw color with a white head. Intricate hop aromas of white grape and lemon mix with earthy grass notes. Lemongrass and floral hop character on the tongue is balanced by a lightly sweetened biscuit malt character. The finish is clean and smooth.
Schilling - Paulus
4 Pack 16oz cans Helles Lager 4.8% Paulus (pronounced Pow'loos) is typical of the highly drinkable golden lagers brewed for fall Bavarian festivals. Malt forward with Noble hops to provide balance, Paulus reminds us of some of the great times we've had in Munich. Prost!
Smooj - Pina Colada
4 Pack 12oz cans Hard Seltzer 5% heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with all natural pineapple, coconut & key lime. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free
Smooj - Strawberry Banana
4 Pack 12oz cans Hard Seltzer 5.1% heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with all natural strawberry & banana. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free
Wheatland Spring - Ursprung 2022
4 Pack 16oz cans Festbier 5% Ursprung 2022 is brewed with a majority single-origin Bavarian barley from a farm outside Munich we used to visit. This beer spent months in production, from: brewing and fermenting, to patient tank conditioning.
Right Proper Raised By Wolves (single)
Commonwealth Marvoloso 2021: V9
Commonwealth Marvoloso 2021: V10
Smooj Straweberry Banana
Smooj Pina Colada
Right Proper Senate Can
Red Wine By The Bottle
White Wine By The Bottle
Rose Wine By The Bottle
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Boylan's Orange
Boylan's Creme Soda
Boylan's Black Cherry
Bottled Root Beer
Rocklands Belly Juice (Bottled Water)
San Pellegrino Aranciata
San Pellegrino Limonata
Milk
Coke
12 oz can of Coca Cola
Diet Coke
12 oz can of Diet Coke
Sprite
Sparkling Water
Boylan's Grape
Aranciata Rossa
Aranciata Orange
Monthly Special
Ribs & Chicken
Accompaniment Plate
A choice of 3 sides with a Honey Jalapeño Cornbread
Baby back ribs half rack
Baby back ribs whole rack
Beef Ribs Half Rack
Beef ribs one bone
Beef Ribs Whole Rack
Belly buster
2 Pork Spare Ribs, Beef Brisket, Hot Italian Sausage w/ Grilled Onions and Peppers, 1/4 BBQ Chicken and a Martin's Potato Roll.
Chicken and Ribs
2 Pork Spare Ribs and 1/4 BBQ Chicken
Chicken quarter
Chicken half
Chicken whole
Dog Salad
Chopped Pork, Coleslaw and White Rice layered in a bowl.
Grilled Fillet Salad
Grilled Salmon over Caesar Salad
our Grilled Salmon over our Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad served with a lemon slice and Red Pepper Cream
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled Wings
Hot Dog
Mixed rib platter
2 Pork Spare Ribs and 1 Black Angus Beef Rib.
Rocklands Pearl
Macaroni & Cheese, Baked Beans and Chopped Pork stacked in a pint container.
Spare ribs three bones
Spare ribs half rack
Spare ribs whole rack
Tender Salad
Three Meat
Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.
Turkey Pearl
Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Sage Stuffing, Smoked Turkey Breast topped with Gravy + Cranberry Orange Relish.
Sandwiches
4 oz Burger
8 oz Burger
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Grilled Catfish Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich
Grilled Lamb Sandwich
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Mushroom and Celery.
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich
with Grilled Onions and Red + Green Peppers on a Pretzel Roll.
Loaded Texas-Style Sandwich
Our Thick Cut Texas Brisket topped with Swiss Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Hoagie Roll.
Pit Beef Caliente Sandwich
Our Pit Beef topped with American Cheese and Pepperoncini on a Hoagie Roll
Pit Beef Sandwich
Pork Belly Sandwich
Our Pork Belly with Shredded Lettuce and Citrus Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Sliced Pork Sandwich
Veggie Burger
Salads & Sides
Baked Beans
Broccoli & Bacon Salad
Caesar Salad
Chili
Coleslaw
Collard Greens
Corn Pudding
Cucumber Salad
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Red Beans & Rice
Southern Style Green Beans
Warm Cinnamon Apples
From The Fryer
By The Pound
Package Deals
Sweets & Stuff
Bag of Rolls
Bag of Splits
Berger Cookies
A soft, cake like cookie covered with delicious hand-dipped fudge icing from local Baltimore bakery.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Honey jalapeno cornbread
Roll
Rt. 11 Potato Chips
Slice of apple pie
Slice of blueberry pie
Slice of cherry pie
Slice of pecan pie
Oatmeal Whoopie Pie
Local Lil Miss Whoopie's Signature Oatmeal Cookies sandwiching Vanilla Buttercream filling.
Chocolate Coconut Whoopie Pie
Local Lil Miss Whoopie's Signature Chocolate Cake Cookies sandwiching Vanilla Cream filling.
Peanut Brittle
Lemon Whoopie Pie
Chocolate Chip Vanilla Whoopie Pie
Sauces
SWAG
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
3471 Washington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201