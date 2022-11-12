Rocklands BBQ Arlington imageView gallery
Barbeque

Rocklands BBQ Arlington

No reviews yet

3471 Washington Blvd.

Arlington, VA 22201

Popular Items

Chopped Pork Sandwich
Mac & Cheese
Beef Brisket

Beer

3 Floyds X Pig Destroyer - Permanent Funeral

$17.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Imperial / Double IPA 10.5%

Allagash - Curieux

$18.00

4 Pack 12oz Bottles Belgian Tripel 10.2% First brewed back in 2004, Curieux was our initial foray into barrel aging. To make Curieux, we take our Tripel and let it age in bourbon barrels for six-to-eight weeks. Once that time is up, we take the beer out of our cold cellars and blend it back with a portion of fresh Tripel. The resulting rich, golden ale features smooth notes of coconut, vanilla, and a hint of bourbon.

Allagash - White

Allagash - White

$14.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Witbier 5.2%

Anxo Cidre Blanc

Anxo Cidre Blanc

$14.00

4 Pack 12oz cans Dry Cider 6.9%

Anxo District Dry

Anxo District Dry

$14.00

4 Pack 12oz cans Dry Cider 6.9%

Downeast Cider House - Strawberry

$11.00

4 Pack 12oz cans Fruit Cider 5% Jam packed with fresh, sweet strawberry flavor.

Drowned Lands - Early Leaf

$22.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Imperial/ Double IPA 8.4% Double IPA brewed with our IPA grain bill with a showcase of Simcoe and Cashmere hops. Juicy tropical and citrus flavors shine, but this beer also has some nice herbal and earthy notes. We’re tasting flaky and buttery apricot tarts that are still warm, grilled pineapple slices with a scoop of ice cream and dehydrated mango strips dusted in sugar.

Hardywood - Gingerbread Stout

$16.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Imperial / Double Milk Stout 9.2% Brewed with baby ginger from Casselmonte Farm and wildflower honey from Bearer Farms, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout captures the terroir of central Virginia in a rich, creamy libation with a velvety mouthfeel and an intriguing evolution of flavors from milk chocolate and vanilla to honeycomb and cinnamon to a snap of ginger in the finish. Deep, dark chocolate in color with a mahogany tint and a frothy, caramel colored head, Hardywood Gingerbread Stout offers aromatics of holiday spice originating from the ginger, and balanced with a generous dose of whole Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans and Vietnamese cinnamon. Milk sugar (lactose) contributes to the full body of this stout and tames its roasty character, while oats lend a silky quality. Enjoy fresh, or cellar for a special occasion. We hope Hardywood Gingerbread Stout contributes to your merriment this season.

New Anthem - Then The Sounds Roll In

$19.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Fruited Berliner Weisse Sour 6% Jammy Blueberry Berliner with Guava.

Ocelot - East Street

$16.00

4 Pack 16oz cans New England/Hazy Pale Ale 5.5% We’ve been playing around with mash hopping lately, introducing thiols and a layered hop character early in the brewing process. For Easy Street, we mash hopped with Yakima Chief’s cryogenically “de-bittered” Simcoe American Noble Hops. Then, during the whirlpool, we added two other modern classic PNW hops: Mosaic and Amarillo. Last but not least, we hit the beer with an IPA-sized dry-hop of Mosaic, Amarillo, and Simcoe. Berry, fruity dankness, apricot, orange blossom… these flavors and aromas will have you coasting

Right Proper Lil Wit

$14.00

6 Pack 12oz cans Witbier 5% Li’l Wit is a refreshing Belgian-style White Ale brewed with an abundance of red wheat, white wheat, torrifed wheat, and oats. The beer was gently hopped with Tettnang and Perle, then finished with juniper and the classic spices coriander and orange peel.

Right Proper Raised By Wolves

Right Proper Raised By Wolves

$15.00Out of stock

6 Pack 12oz cans Pale Ale 5%

Right Proper Senate Beer

Right Proper Senate Beer

$14.00

6 Pack 12oz cans American Lager 4.7% Senate Beer is a recreation of the Christian Heurich Brewing Company's flagship lager of the same name. The recipe was developed by Oregon State's Department of Fermentation Sciences, based on a 26-page laboratory report from 1948. The first batch was produced at Right Proper Brewing in Shaw. The 4.7% post-Prohibition lager is brewed with faked corn and hopped with Oregon varietals available in the 1940s.

Schilling - Palmovka

$16.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Czech Pilsner 5.5% Brewed with all Czech-sourced ingredients, adhering to a traditional Czech mash and decoction schedule. Notes of baked bread dominate. Rounded bitterness with a silky mouthfeel.

Schilling - Birra Portico

$16.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Italian Pilsner 5.4% This delightful Pils pours a semi-cloudy light straw color with a white head. Intricate hop aromas of white grape and lemon mix with earthy grass notes. Lemongrass and floral hop character on the tongue is balanced by a lightly sweetened biscuit malt character. The finish is clean and smooth.

Schilling - Paulus

$15.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Helles Lager 4.8% Paulus (pronounced Pow'loos) is typical of the highly drinkable golden lagers brewed for fall Bavarian festivals. Malt forward with Noble hops to provide balance, Paulus reminds us of some of the great times we've had in Munich. Prost!

Smooj - Pina Colada

$18.00Out of stock

4 Pack 12oz cans Hard Seltzer 5% heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with all natural pineapple, coconut & key lime. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free

Smooj - Strawberry Banana

$18.00

4 Pack 12oz cans Hard Seltzer 5.1% heavily fruited hard seltzer, loaded with all natural strawberry & banana. technically a seltzer... but with a thick, smoothie-like, texture *gluten free, dairy free

Wheatland Spring - Ursprung 2022

$20.00

4 Pack 16oz cans Festbier 5% Ursprung 2022 is brewed with a majority single-origin Bavarian barley from a farm outside Munich we used to visit. This beer spent months in production, from: brewing and fermenting, to patient tank conditioning.

Right Proper Raised By Wolves (single)

$6.00

Commonwealth Marvoloso 2021: V9

$16.00

Commonwealth Marvoloso 2021: V10

$16.00

Smooj Straweberry Banana

$8.00

Smooj Pina Colada

$8.00

Right Proper Senate Can

$6.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Maipe Malbec

$28.00

Rubus Pinot Noir

$28.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Ornato Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Torn

$28.00

Grace Town Chardonnay

$28.00

Rose Wine By The Bottle

Navarra Rosado

$25.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Boylan's Orange

$2.99

Boylan's Creme Soda

$2.99

Boylan's Black Cherry

$2.99

Bottled Root Beer

$2.99

Rocklands Belly Juice (Bottled Water)

$1.99

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.99

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Coke

$1.69

12 oz can of Coca Cola

Diet Coke

$1.69

12 oz can of Diet Coke

Sprite

$1.69

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Boylan's Grape

$2.99

Aranciata Rossa

$2.99

Aranciata Orange

$2.99

Monthly Special

Turkey Pearl

Turkey Pearl

$10.49

Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Sage Stuffing, Smoked Turkey Breast topped with Gravy + Cranberry Orange Relish.

Ribs & Chicken

Accompaniment Plate

Accompaniment Plate

$7.99

A choice of 3 sides with a Honey Jalapeño Cornbread

Baby back ribs half rack

Baby back ribs half rack

$18.99
Baby back ribs whole rack

Baby back ribs whole rack

$37.99

Beef Ribs Half Rack

$26.49
Beef ribs one bone

Beef ribs one bone

$13.49
Beef Ribs Whole Rack

Beef Ribs Whole Rack

$51.99
Belly buster

Belly buster

$20.99

2 Pork Spare Ribs, Beef Brisket, Hot Italian Sausage w/ Grilled Onions and Peppers, 1/4 BBQ Chicken and a Martin's Potato Roll.

Chicken and Ribs

Chicken and Ribs

$15.99

2 Pork Spare Ribs and 1/4 BBQ Chicken

Chicken quarter

$5.24
Chicken half

Chicken half

$9.49

Chicken whole

$18.99

Dog Salad

$9.47

Chopped Pork, Coleslaw and White Rice layered in a bowl.

Grilled Fillet Salad

Grilled Fillet Salad

$12.99

Grilled Salmon over Caesar Salad

$13.99

our Grilled Salmon over our Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad served with a lemon slice and Red Pepper Cream

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.99
Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$13.49Out of stock
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.95

Mixed rib platter

$24.49

2 Pork Spare Ribs and 1 Black Angus Beef Rib.

Rocklands Pearl

Rocklands Pearl

$8.49

Macaroni & Cheese, Baked Beans and Chopped Pork stacked in a pint container.

Spare ribs three bones

$8.49

Spare ribs half rack

$15.49
Spare ribs whole rack

Spare ribs whole rack

$29.99

Tender Salad

$9.99
Three Meat

Three Meat

$14.99

Our 3 most popular meats! Pulled Chicken, Chopped Pork and Beef Brisket.

Turkey Pearl

Turkey Pearl

$10.49

Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Sage Stuffing, Smoked Turkey Breast topped with Gravy + Cranberry Orange Relish.

Sandwiches

4 oz Burger

4 oz Burger

$5.99
8 oz Burger

8 oz Burger

$8.99
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.49
Chopped Pork Sandwich

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$6.99
Grilled Catfish Sandwich

Grilled Catfish Sandwich

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet Sandwich

$8.99
Grilled Lamb Sandwich

Grilled Lamb Sandwich

$8.29
Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$11.99
Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$5.99

Squash, Zucchini, Red Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Mushroom and Celery.

Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich

$7.54

with Grilled Onions and Red + Green Peppers on a Pretzel Roll.

Loaded Texas-Style Sandwich

Loaded Texas-Style Sandwich

$14.49

Our Thick Cut Texas Brisket topped with Swiss Cheese and Caramelized Onions on a Hoagie Roll.

Pit Beef Caliente Sandwich

Pit Beef Caliente Sandwich

$9.49

Our Pit Beef topped with American Cheese and Pepperoncini on a Hoagie Roll

Pit Beef Sandwich

Pit Beef Sandwich

$7.99
Pork Belly Sandwich

Pork Belly Sandwich

$7.99

Our Pork Belly with Shredded Lettuce and Citrus Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99
Sliced Pork Sandwich

Sliced Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Veggie Burger

$5.99

Salads & Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.99+
Broccoli & Bacon Salad

Broccoli & Bacon Salad

$3.49+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$2.99+

Chili

$3.49+
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99+
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.49+
Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding

$2.99+
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$2.99+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.49+
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.99+
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99+
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99+
Red Beans & Rice

Red Beans & Rice

$2.99+

Southern Style Green Beans

$3.49+

Warm Cinnamon Apples

$3.49+

From The Fryer

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.49
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.49+
Fries

Fries

$2.49+

BBQ Spicy Fries

$2.49+
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.49+
Pork egg rolls (2) with thai chili sauce

Pork egg rolls (2) with thai chili sauce

$5.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49+

By The Pound

Chopped Pork

$8.99+

Sliced Pork

$8.99+

Pulled Chicken

$8.99+

Beef Brisket

$13.49+

Grilled Lamb

$24.99

Pit Beef

$18.99

Hot Italian Sausage

$9.99+

Grilled Salmon Pound

$34.99

Grilled Catfish Pound

$28.99

Pork Belly Pound

$16.99

Package Deals

Feast for Five

Feast for Five

$89.99

One Pound of Chopped Pork, a Whole Rack of Baby Back Ribs, a Whole Barbeque Chicken, 3 Pints of Sides, 5 Potato Rolls & BBQ Sauce

Family Meal

Family Meal

$69.99

One Pound of Pulled Chicken, One Pound of Classic Thin Sliced Beef Brisket, 3 Pints of Sides, 4 Cornbread, 4 Rolls & BBQ Sauce

Sweets & Stuff

Bag of Rolls

$5.00

Bag of Splits

$5.00
Berger Cookies

Berger Cookies

$9.99

A soft, cake like cookie covered with delicious hand-dipped fudge icing from local Baltimore bakery.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49
Honey jalapeno cornbread

Honey jalapeno cornbread

$1.29

Roll

$0.65
Rt. 11 Potato Chips

Rt. 11 Potato Chips

$1.49

Slice of apple pie

$3.99

Slice of blueberry pie

$3.99

Slice of cherry pie

$3.99

Slice of pecan pie

$3.99
Oatmeal Whoopie Pie

Oatmeal Whoopie Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Local Lil Miss Whoopie's Signature Oatmeal Cookies sandwiching Vanilla Buttercream filling.

Chocolate Coconut Whoopie Pie

Chocolate Coconut Whoopie Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Local Lil Miss Whoopie's Signature Chocolate Cake Cookies sandwiching Vanilla Cream filling.

Peanut Brittle

$8.75

Lemon Whoopie Pie

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Vanilla Whoopie Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99
Kids Pull Chicken

Kids Pull Chicken

$5.99
Kids Chop Pork

Kids Chop Pork

$5.99

Sauces

Blackening Rub

Blackening Rub

$6.99
Citrus Sauce

Citrus Sauce

$6.99
Gift Box

Gift Box

$22.99
Global Warming Sauce

Global Warming Sauce

$6.99
Malt Salt

Malt Salt

$6.99
Rocklands Original Sauce

Rocklands Original Sauce

$6.99
Spicy Mustard Sauce

Spicy Mustard Sauce

$6.99
Sweet & Smoky Sauce

Sweet & Smoky Sauce

$6.99
Capital City Mambo Sauce MILD

Capital City Mambo Sauce MILD

$7.99
Capital City Mambo Sauce SWEET HOT

Capital City Mambo Sauce SWEET HOT

$7.99

SWAG

Gift Box

$20.99
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Rocklands BBQ Arlington image

