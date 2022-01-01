Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill

658 Reviews

$$

503 South Front Street Suite 101

Columbus, OH 43215

Bottles and Cans

Cask Aged Tripel - Bottle (750 ml)

Cask Aged Tripel - Bottle (750 ml)

$22.00

Tripel aged in Middle West Spirits barrels. Rich vanillins intermingle with the delicate notes of Ohio Winter Wheat Whiskey. 10.5% ABV.

Dubbel - Bottle (750 ml)

Dubbel - Bottle (750 ml)

$15.00

Dark fruit, maraschino cherry followed by wet forest and mushrooms. 8% ABV.

Saison - Bottle (750 ml)

Saison - Bottle (750 ml)

$14.00

Our original Saison. Rustic, earthy, complex spice notes in the aroma. Subtle cardamom and nutmeg. 7% ABV.

Saison Noir - Bottle (750 ml)

Saison Noir - Bottle (750 ml)

$15.00

Candied fruit, sweet potato, creme brûlée, hints of caramel & mild tobacco in finish. 8% ABV.

Cask Aged Dubbel - Bottle (750 ml)

Cask Aged Dubbel - Bottle (750 ml)

$20.00

Dubbel aged in Middle West Spirits barrels. 8% ABV.

Pilsner - 6 Pack Cans

Pilsner - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Crisp clean lager, molded after traditional Belgian styles. 4.8% ABV.

White Ale - 6 Pack Cans

White Ale - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Belgian witbier with orange & coriander. 4.7% ABV.

En Plein Air - Bottle (750 ml)

En Plein Air - Bottle (750 ml)

$16.00

Belgian style pale farmhouse ale with Citra hops

Rugged Expanse - 4 Pack Cans

Rugged Expanse - 4 Pack Cans

$12.00

Stout with smoke upfront with dark fruit and espresso. 8% ABV.

Cerise Sour - 6 Pack Cans

Cerise Sour - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Mild tartness, cherry aroma, sour finish. 6.5% ABV.

Peace Among The Pines - 6 Pack Cans

Peace Among The Pines - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

West Coast style IPA with crisp spruce and pine notes. 6.5% ABV.

Petite Saison - 6 Pack Cans

Petite Saison - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Subtle peach, pistachio & honey. 6% ABV.

Le Cheval - Bottle (750 ml)

Le Cheval - Bottle (750 ml)

$15.00

Dry, crisp session Saison brewed with yeast from Northern France.

Draft Horse - 4 Pack Cans

Draft Horse - 4 Pack Cans

$10.00

Rich, balanced double IPA with candied fruits and apricot. 8.5% ABV.

Razz Lemon Seltzer - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Lightly carbonated seltzer brewed with fresh raspberries and lemon zest. 6.5% ABV.

Tripel - Bottle (750 ml)

Tripel - Bottle (750 ml)

$15.00

Golden abbey ale with rich dried fruit. 9% ABV.

Cucumber Lime Seltzer - 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Lightly carbonated seltzer brewed with fresh cucumber and lime zest. 6.5% ABV.

Cask Aged Saison Noir - Bottle (750 ml)

Cask Aged Saison Noir - Bottle (750 ml)

$24.00

Saison Noir aged in barrels from Middle West Spirits

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle - Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle - Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00
Bottle - Pinot Noir

Bottle - Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle - Evolution Red Blend

$28.00
Bottle - Malbec

Bottle - Malbec

$38.00
Bottle - Tooth & Nail

Bottle - Tooth & Nail

$42.00

Bottle - Dolcetto

$35.00

Bottle - Carignan

$36.00

Bottle - Chianti

$40.00

Bottle - Le Sabina

$42.00

Bottle - Barolo

$90.00Out of stock

Bottle - Voület

$28.00

A sweet sparkling red with deliciously light red berry flavor.

Bottle White Wine

Bottle - Moscato

Bottle - Moscato

$36.00Out of stock
Bottle - Rosé

Bottle - Rosé

$35.00Out of stock
Bottle - Pinot Grigio

Bottle - Pinot Grigio

$28.00Out of stock
Bottle - Chardonnay

Bottle - Chardonnay

$28.00Out of stock
Bottle - Kiona Riesling

Bottle - Kiona Riesling

$28.00

Bottle - Alsace Grand Riesling

$36.00

Bottle - Cava

$28.00

Bottle - Domaine Collin

$38.00

Bottle - Domaine Collin Crémant de Limoux

$28.00

An easy drinking sparkling white wine blend of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, and Pinot Noir.

Growler Fill

Growler Special

$10.00

A Rockmill branded growler + fill of your choice of rotating draft beers for $10.

Swag

Rockmill T-Shirt

$20.00

Rockmill Pilsner Glass

$10.00

Rockmill Growler

$5.00

Rockmill Tulip Beer Glass

$10.00

Rockmill Hoodie

$50.00Out of stock

Rockmill Candle

$15.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan pizza expertly paired with our favorite beer & wine.

Website

Location

503 South Front Street Suite 101, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

