Rock 'N Fish LA Live

Starters

San Francisco Sour Dough

$3.95Out of stock

whipped butter, sea salt

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$9.95

Smoked bacon

BREAD BOWL CHOWDER

$18.95Out of stock

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$14.95

Smoked bacon

Oak-Grilled Artichoke (GFA)

$15.95Out of stock

roasted garlic aioli

Crispy Calamari

$17.95Out of stock

Signature cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, fresh lemon

Popcorn Shrimp

$17.95

Spicy remoulade, cocktail sauce

ROCK N Crab Cakes

$24.95Out of stock

Spicy remoulade, cocktail sauce

Hawaiian Poke

$22.95

sashimi grade Ahi tuna, sesame, scallion, avocado, crispy wonton

Spinach Dip

$16.95

1/2 Cheese Toast

$6.50

Full Cheese Toast

$12.95

Fresh Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, lemon

Blue Cheese Wedge (GFA)

$16.95

iceberg hearts, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, candied walnut, blue cheese dressing

Market Chopped Salad

$16.95

Marinated kale, Napa cabbage, chicken, red onion, cilantro, cashews, sesame vinaigrette

Tahitian Ahi Tuna Salad (GFA)

$22.95

Sashimi seared tuna, mango, cucumber, scallion, seaweed, tomato, romaine, carrot, macadamia nuts, sesame, cabbage, avocado, lime coconut vinaigrette

Specialty Menus

V Caesar salad

V Champagne

V Clam Chower

V Dessert

Valentine's Surf & Turf

$99.95

Oakwood Grill

Cioppino

$31.95

Chef’s selection seasonally prepared fish

Flat Iron Steak 8oz

$29.95

red wine demi, herb butter

Hibachi Teriyaki Chicken

$27.95

Jidori free-range chicken

Kapalua Ribeye

$48.95

certified Angus beef natural ribeye, marinated 72 hours

Oregon Rockfish

$29.95

Blackened seasoning, Cajun butter

Salmon

$29.95Out of stock

herb butter

Catch of the Day

$32.95

Regional Specialties

Ultimate Burger

$22.95

Aged cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onion, spicy remoulade, fries

Half Rack Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$26.95

sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, French fries

Full Rack Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$34.95

sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, French fries

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$24.95Out of stock

French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, lemon

Rock N Shrimp Scampi

$31.95Out of stock

jumbo prawns, spicy garlic butter, mushrooms, capers, linguini

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp (Hot & Sweet)

$31.95

bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, rice

Big Easy Gumbo

$29.95Out of stock

shrimp, Andouille sausage, chicken, rice

Macadamia-Crusted Mahi

$33.95Out of stock

pineapple beurre blanc, jasmine rice, grilled asparagus

Seafood Jambalaya

$31.95

spicy Cajun cream, clams, shrimp, fresh fish, andouille sausage, mushrooms, rice or linguini

Rock’n Surf’n Turf

$48.95

Flat iron steak & Petite Maine Lobster Tail, garlic mashed potatoes, oak-grilled asparagus, drawn butter

Twin Main Petite Lobster Tails

$49.95

spicy mac ‘n cheese, oak-grilled asparagus, drawn butter

Salmon Penne Pesto

$28.95Out of stock

San Francisco Cioppino

$32.95

Rock’n Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

Side of Coleslaw

$6.95

Side of Green Beans

$6.95

Side of French Fries

$6.95

Side of Garlic Mashed

$6.95

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$6.95

Side of Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.95

Side of Rice

$6.95

Szechwan Green Beans

$6.95

Side of Roasted Broccolini

$6.95

Side of Spicy Mac’n Cheese

$6.95

Extra Wonton Chips

$2.50

Side Of Salmon

$8.95

Side of Shrimp

$10.95

Side of Sautéed Spinach

$6.95Out of stock

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Side of Penne

$6.95

Side of Linguine

$6.95

Extras

Extra Chips Refill

Extra Chips 2nd Refill

$1.95

Side Of Wontons

$2.50

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Side Jambalaya Sauce

$2.95

Scampi Sauce

$1.95

BBQ Shrimp Sauce

$1.95

1 Lobster Tail

$21.95

Side Marinara sauce

$2.95

Side Pesto Sauce

$2.95

Side Linguine

$6.95

Side Penne pasta

$6.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Kid's Meal

Kid's Hamburger

$10.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.95

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$10.95

Kid's Chicken Strips

$10.95

Kid's Fish

$10.95

Kid's Pasta Marinara

$10.95

Kid's Grilled Salmon

$13.95

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$12.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.95Out of stock

Kid's Ice Cream

$2.95Out of stock

Birthday Chocolate Lava Cake

Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$12.95Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$4.50

Juice

$4.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Refill

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Solé Sparkling

$7.00Out of stock

Solé Still Water

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee

$4.50

Beer

Mock Service Item.

$1.00

Redbridge, Lager (GF)

$7.00

Michelob, Ultra

$8.00

Corona, Lager

$8.00Out of stock

Brooks, Apple Cider (GF)

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer, Mango

$8.00

Hard Seltzer, Black Cherry

$8.00

CAN Lil Mexi

$9.00

DR Bud Light

$8.00Out of stock

DR Herd Pilsner

$9.00Out of stock

DR Stella

$9.00Out of stock

DR Dodgers Blonde

$9.00Out of stock

DR Wicked Curve Can

$9.00

DR Hoegaarden

$9.00Out of stock

DR Hefeweizen

$8.00Out of stock

DR Ta'Loco Naranja "Crema"

$9.00

DR Paloma

$9.50Out of stock

DR Hermosa Brumosa

$9.00Out of stock

DR Wolf Among Weeds

$10.00Out of stock

DR Draft Pick Hazy

$9.00

DR Rat Beach

$9.00Out of stock

DR Get Up Offa That Brown

$9.00

DR Suavecito

$9.50Out of stock

BTL Redbridge

$7.00Out of stock

BTL Michelob Ultra

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Corona Extra

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Brooks Dry Cider

$8.00

BTL Bud Light Mango Seltzer

$8.00Out of stock

Lil Mexi

$11.00

Kershaw Wicked Curve

$9.00

Paloma Can

$9.00

Naranja Crema

$9.00

BTL Bud Light Black Cherry

$8.00

Omission, Lager

$7.00

Super Bowl Special

$5 Lil' Mexi

$5.00

$5 Paloma

$5.00

$5 Kershaw Wicked Curve

$5.00

$5 Naranja Crema

$5.00

$5 Herd Pilsner

$5.00

$5 Hermosa Brumosa

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Sauvecito

$5.00

La crema chard

$5.00

$5 La Crema

Wine

GL B Wise "Rhonda"

$12.00

GL B Wise "Trios"

$16.00

GL B Wise "Wisdom"

$15.00

GL B.R. Cohn

$14.00

GL Brut Rose

$14.00

GL Comstock

$14.00Out of stock

GL DaVinci

$12.00

GL Fiol Prosecco

$12.00

GL Grgich Hills

$17.00

GL J Vineyards

$14.00

GL Kung Fu Girl

$12.00

GL La Crema CH

$15.00

GL Laetitia

$15.00

GL Lapostolle

$12.00

GL Locations

$12.00

GL Loscano

$12.00Out of stock

GL Mumm Brut

$15.00Out of stock

GL Sextant

$15.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

$25.00

GL Justin Cab

$16.00

Cuvaison Chardonnay

$15.00

Alexander Valley Chard

$15.00

BTL B Wise "Rhonda"

$46.00

BTL B Wise "Trios"

$54.00

BTL B Wise "Wisdom"

$52.00

BTL B.R. Cohn

$50.00

BTL Brut Rose

$50.00

BTL Justin Cab

$60.00

BTL Comstock

$50.00

BTL DaVinci

$46.00

BTL Fiol Prosecco

$46.00

BTL Grgich Hills

$64.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl

$46.00

BTL La Crema

$35.00Out of stock

BTL Laetitia

$52.00

BTL Lapostolle

$46.00

BTL Locations

$46.00

BTL Loscano

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Mumm Brut

$52.00

BTL Sextant

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Alexander Valley Chard

$55.00

BTL Cuvaison Chard

$55.00

BTL Alpha & Omega

$60.00

BTL Baron Herzog

$45.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chard

$80.00

BTL Chateau Sancerre

$80.00Out of stock

BTL Comstock Chard

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Davis Bynum Chard

$45.00

BTL Fleur de Mer

$45.00

BTL Flowers Chard

$80.00

BTL Frank Family Chard

$75.00

BTL Hanzell Chard

$80.00

BTL Illumination

$55.00

BTL Jordan Chard

$70.00

BTL Justin SB

$45.00

BTL Laurent-Perrier

$135.00

BTL Livio

$45.00

BTL Montelena Chard

$90.00

BTL Patz & Hall Chard

$90.00

BTL Paul Hobbs Chard

$90.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$100.00

BTL Baron Herzog Cab

$55.00

BTL Belle Glos PN

$105.00

BTL Comstock Zin

$50.00

BTL DAOU 'Soul of a Lion'

$200.00

BTL DAOU Cab

$100.00

BTL Darioush Cab

$100.00

BTL Faust Cab

$85.00Out of stock

BTL Flowers PN

$85.00

BTL Grgich Hill Cab

$155.00

BTL Phelps 'Insignia'

$530.00

BTL Joseph Phelps Cab

$160.00

BTL Justin 'Isosceles'

$150.00

BTL Opus One

$450.00

BTL Ornellaia

$416.00

BTL Patz & Hall PN

$80.00

BTL Quintessa

$320.00

BTL Sanford PN

$60.00

BTL Shafer 1.5 Cab

$295.00

BTL Silver Oak Cab

$175.00

BTL Stag's Leap Artemis

$140.00

Migration Pinot Noir

$65.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Navy Grog (Celebrating 61 Years Strong)

$12.00

Gold Rum, Sweet Hawaiian Dark Rum, Tropical Fruit Juices

Chingon Michelada

$10.00

George Lopez Brewing CO., Misa Lada mix, Tajin Rim

Spicy Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

Fresh Watermelon, Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave, Lime Juice, Chili-Salt Rim

The Old Fashioned

$15.00

Woodford Reserve Whiskey, Luxardo Syrup, Bitters

Tito’s Mule

$15.00

Tito’s Vodka, House-made Ginger Syrup, Lime, Ginger beer

The Hurricane

$15.00

Silver Rum, Lime Juice, Fassionola Syrup

Hibiscus Margarita

$15.00Out of stock

Mijenta Blanco, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur float, House-made Hibiscus Syrup, Lime juice, Sugar Rim

Pear Martini

$15.00

Pear Vodka, St. Germain, Grapefruit juice, lemon, sugar rim

Strawberry Cucumber Refresher

$15.00

Liquor

Absolut

$13.00

Absolut Citron

$13.00

Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

Absolut Pear

$13.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$15.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$15.00

New Amsterdam

$11.00

Tito's

$14.00

Hangar One

$14.00

Aviation

$14.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Grey Whale Gin

$15.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Plymouth

$14.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

$13.00Out of stock

New Amsterdam (well)

$11.00

Bacardi Superior

$13.00

Bacardi 10

$14.00

Bacardi 8

$14.00

Bacardi Black

$15.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Diamond Head

$11.00

Malibu Coconut

$14.00

Moraga Cay White

$10.00

Flor De Caña Silver

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserve

$15.00

Mount Gay Eclipse

$14.00

Myer's Dark

$14.00

Selva Ray Coconut Rum

$15.00

Camarena Silver

$13.00

Avion Tequila

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$16.00

Centenario, Reposado

$35.00Out of stock

Cincoro Reposado

$33.00

Clase Azul Plata

$23.00Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Cuervo, La Familia, Reserva

$40.00

Cuervo, Reserva De Familia

$40.00

Dobel Maestro. Silver

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Don Julio Anejo

$27.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$20.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$17.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Mejinta Blanca

$13.00

Mejinta Reposado

$16.00

Nobel Anejo

$20.00

Nosotros Silver

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00Out of stock

Tanteo Jalapeño

$15.00

Tres Generaciones, Anejo (Org)

$17.00

Tres Generaciones, Plata (Org)

$15.00

Mico Extra Anejo

$25.00

Bushmills

$15.00

Chivas 12 Years

$15.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$17.00

Dewars White Label

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr.

$15.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 12

$14.00Out of stock

Glenlivet 18

$20.00

Glenmorangie 10

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Lagavulin 16

$18.00Out of stock

Laphroag 10 Yr.

$18.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Macallan 18

$45.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Singleton 12

$17.00

Talisker 10

$18.00

Angel's Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bulleit

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

Canadian Club

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Duke

$16.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Jack Daniel's

$15.00

Jack Daniel's RYE

$15.00

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

$17.00

Jameson's

$16.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Maker's 46

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$15.00

Redemption Rye

$16.00

Seagram's 7

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Duke

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bushmills

$15.00

Canadian Club

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Fireball

$15.00

Gentleman Jack

$16.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels Single

$17.00

Jameson

$16.00

Jim Beam

$15.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Redemption Rye

$16.00

Seagram's Seven

$14.00

Southern Comfort

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$18.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$11.00

Courvoisier Vs

$15.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Hennessy Vs

$16.00

Hennessy Xo

$35.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$17.00

Dow's Boardroom Port

$15.00

Sandeman Port

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00Out of stock

Bailey's

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$10.00

Campari

$13.00

Carpano Antico Formula

$12.00

Chambord

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Crème De Cassis

$11.00

Crème De Cocao Light

$11.00

Crème de Cocoa, Dark

$11.00

Dekupyer, Buttershots

$10.00

Dekupyer, Peachtree Schnp

$11.00

Dekupyer, Sour Apple Pucker

$10.00

Dekupyer, Watermelon Schnp

$9.00

Dekuyper, Razzmatazz

$11.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Giffard (Crème De Violette)

$11.00Out of stock

Green Crème De Menthe

$11.00

Jagermeister

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Martini&Rossi, Vermouth, Xtra Dry

$9.00

Midori

$11.00

Orange Curacao

$11.00

Sambuca Romana

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Tuaca

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

Apple Martini

$15.00

Apple Sour

$13.00

B52

$13.00

Bahama Mama

$13.00

Baileys & Coffee

$15.00

Adios

$15.00

Baybreeze

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Black Russian

$15.00

Black Widow

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$13.00

Blue Hawain

$13.00

Brandy Alexander

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hot Tody

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$17.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Long Beach Tea

$17.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Long Island Iced Tea Premium

$20.00

Madras

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Mexican Coffee

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Nutty Irishman

$13.00

Press

$13.00

Rusty Nail

$13.00

Salty Dog

$13.00

Screw Driver

$13.00

Seabreeze

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Spanish Coffee

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Smash

$8.00

White Russian

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

After Dinner Drinks

Baileys Irish Cream

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$15.00

Donegans Coffee

$14.00

Dows Port Boardroom

$14.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00Out of stock

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Hennessy VSOP

$17.00

Hennessy XO

$35.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Sambuca Romano White

$12.00

Sandeman Port 10YR

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

Shots

Alabama Slammer Shot

$13.00

B 52 Shot

$13.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$13.00

Cactus Cooler Shot

$13.00

Cherry Bomb Shot

$13.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$13.00

Depth Charge Shot

$13.00

Irish Car Bomb Shot

$13.00

Jager Bomb Shot

$13.00

Kamikaze Shot

$13.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$13.00

Purple Hooter Shot

$13.00

Raz Kaze Shot

$13.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$13.00

Scooby Snack Shot

$13.00

Surfer On Acid Shot

$13.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$13.00

Wash Apple Shot

$13.00

Blow Job Shot

$13.00

Beer to GO

George Lopez Lil Mexi 4pk

$30.00

Kershaw's Wicked Curve 4pk

$30.00

Apparel

Mens Crewneck (Blk)

$18.00

Mens Crewneck (White)

$18.00

Womens Tank (Blk)

$10.00

Womens Tank (White)

$10.00

Womens V-Neck (Blk)

$15.00

Apron

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 W Olympic Blvd., A-160, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

Gallery
Rock 'N Fish image

