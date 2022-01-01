- Home
Rock 'N Fish LA Live
800 W Olympic Blvd.
A-160
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Starters
San Francisco Sour Dough
whipped butter, sea salt
Cup New England Clam Chowder
Smoked bacon
BREAD BOWL CHOWDER
Bowl New England Clam Chowder
Smoked bacon
Oak-Grilled Artichoke (GFA)
roasted garlic aioli
Crispy Calamari
Signature cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, fresh lemon
Popcorn Shrimp
Spicy remoulade, cocktail sauce
ROCK N Crab Cakes
Spicy remoulade, cocktail sauce
Hawaiian Poke
sashimi grade Ahi tuna, sesame, scallion, avocado, crispy wonton
Spinach Dip
1/2 Cheese Toast
Full Cheese Toast
Fresh Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, lemon
Blue Cheese Wedge (GFA)
iceberg hearts, red onion, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, candied walnut, blue cheese dressing
Market Chopped Salad
Marinated kale, Napa cabbage, chicken, red onion, cilantro, cashews, sesame vinaigrette
Tahitian Ahi Tuna Salad (GFA)
Sashimi seared tuna, mango, cucumber, scallion, seaweed, tomato, romaine, carrot, macadamia nuts, sesame, cabbage, avocado, lime coconut vinaigrette
Oakwood Grill
Cioppino
Chef’s selection seasonally prepared fish
Flat Iron Steak 8oz
red wine demi, herb butter
Hibachi Teriyaki Chicken
Jidori free-range chicken
Kapalua Ribeye
certified Angus beef natural ribeye, marinated 72 hours
Oregon Rockfish
Blackened seasoning, Cajun butter
Salmon
herb butter
Catch of the Day
Regional Specialties
Ultimate Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onion, spicy remoulade, fries
Half Rack Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs
sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, French fries
Full Rack Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs
sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, coleslaw, French fries
Beer Battered Fish and Chips
French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, lemon
Rock N Shrimp Scampi
jumbo prawns, spicy garlic butter, mushrooms, capers, linguini
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp (Hot & Sweet)
bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, rice
Big Easy Gumbo
shrimp, Andouille sausage, chicken, rice
Macadamia-Crusted Mahi
pineapple beurre blanc, jasmine rice, grilled asparagus
Seafood Jambalaya
spicy Cajun cream, clams, shrimp, fresh fish, andouille sausage, mushrooms, rice or linguini
Rock’n Surf’n Turf
Flat iron steak & Petite Maine Lobster Tail, garlic mashed potatoes, oak-grilled asparagus, drawn butter
Twin Main Petite Lobster Tails
spicy mac ‘n cheese, oak-grilled asparagus, drawn butter
Salmon Penne Pesto
San Francisco Cioppino
Rock’n Sides
Side Caesar Salad
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Green Beans
Side of French Fries
Side of Garlic Mashed
Side of Grilled Asparagus
Side of Kid's Mac N Cheese
Side of Rice
Szechwan Green Beans
Side of Roasted Broccolini
Side of Spicy Mac’n Cheese
Extra Wonton Chips
Side Of Salmon
Side of Shrimp
Side of Sautéed Spinach
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
Extra Tortilla Chips
Side of Penne
Side of Linguine
Extras
Kid's Meal
Dessert
N/A Beverages
Beer
Redbridge, Lager (GF)
Michelob, Ultra
Corona, Lager
Brooks, Apple Cider (GF)
Bud Light
Hard Seltzer, Mango
Hard Seltzer, Black Cherry
CAN Lil Mexi
DR Bud Light
DR Herd Pilsner
DR Stella
DR Dodgers Blonde
DR Wicked Curve Can
DR Hoegaarden
DR Hefeweizen
DR Ta'Loco Naranja "Crema"
DR Paloma
DR Hermosa Brumosa
DR Wolf Among Weeds
DR Draft Pick Hazy
DR Rat Beach
DR Get Up Offa That Brown
DR Suavecito
BTL Redbridge
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Corona Extra
BTL Brooks Dry Cider
BTL Bud Light Mango Seltzer
Lil Mexi
Kershaw Wicked Curve
Paloma Can
Naranja Crema
BTL Bud Light Black Cherry
Omission, Lager
Super Bowl Special
Wine
GL B Wise "Rhonda"
GL B Wise "Trios"
GL B Wise "Wisdom"
GL B.R. Cohn
GL Brut Rose
GL Comstock
GL DaVinci
GL Fiol Prosecco
GL Grgich Hills
GL J Vineyards
GL Kung Fu Girl
GL La Crema CH
GL Laetitia
GL Lapostolle
GL Locations
GL Loscano
GL Mumm Brut
GL Sextant
Corkage Fee
GL Justin Cab
Cuvaison Chardonnay
Alexander Valley Chard
BTL B Wise "Rhonda"
BTL B Wise "Trios"
BTL B Wise "Wisdom"
BTL B.R. Cohn
BTL Brut Rose
BTL Justin Cab
BTL Comstock
BTL DaVinci
BTL Fiol Prosecco
BTL Grgich Hills
BTL Kung Fu Girl
BTL La Crema
BTL Laetitia
BTL Lapostolle
BTL Locations
BTL Loscano
BTL Mumm Brut
BTL Sextant
BTL Alexander Valley Chard
BTL Cuvaison Chard
BTL Alpha & Omega
BTL Baron Herzog
BTL Chalk Hill Chard
BTL Chateau Sancerre
BTL Comstock Chard
BTL Davis Bynum Chard
BTL Fleur de Mer
BTL Flowers Chard
BTL Frank Family Chard
BTL Hanzell Chard
BTL Illumination
BTL Jordan Chard
BTL Justin SB
BTL Laurent-Perrier
BTL Livio
BTL Montelena Chard
BTL Patz & Hall Chard
BTL Paul Hobbs Chard
BTL Veuve Clicquot
BTL Baron Herzog Cab
BTL Belle Glos PN
BTL Comstock Zin
BTL DAOU 'Soul of a Lion'
BTL DAOU Cab
BTL Darioush Cab
BTL Faust Cab
BTL Flowers PN
BTL Grgich Hill Cab
BTL Phelps 'Insignia'
BTL Joseph Phelps Cab
BTL Justin 'Isosceles'
BTL Opus One
BTL Ornellaia
BTL Patz & Hall PN
BTL Quintessa
BTL Sanford PN
BTL Shafer 1.5 Cab
BTL Silver Oak Cab
BTL Stag's Leap Artemis
Migration Pinot Noir
Specialty Cocktails
The Navy Grog (Celebrating 61 Years Strong)
Gold Rum, Sweet Hawaiian Dark Rum, Tropical Fruit Juices
Chingon Michelada
George Lopez Brewing CO., Misa Lada mix, Tajin Rim
Spicy Watermelon Margarita
Fresh Watermelon, Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Agave, Lime Juice, Chili-Salt Rim
The Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve Whiskey, Luxardo Syrup, Bitters
Tito’s Mule
Tito’s Vodka, House-made Ginger Syrup, Lime, Ginger beer
The Hurricane
Silver Rum, Lime Juice, Fassionola Syrup
Hibiscus Margarita
Mijenta Blanco, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur float, House-made Hibiscus Syrup, Lime juice, Sugar Rim
Pear Martini
Pear Vodka, St. Germain, Grapefruit juice, lemon, sugar rim
Strawberry Cucumber Refresher
Liquor
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Pear
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Ketel One
New Amsterdam
Tito's
Hangar One
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Grey Whale Gin
Hendricks
Plymouth
Tanqueray
New Amsterdam (well)
Bacardi Superior
Bacardi 10
Bacardi 8
Bacardi Black
Captain Morgan
Diamond Head
Malibu Coconut
Moraga Cay White
Flor De Caña Silver
Diplomatico Reserve
Mount Gay Eclipse
Myer's Dark
Selva Ray Coconut Rum
Camarena Silver
Avion Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Reposado
Centenario, Reposado
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Cuervo, La Familia, Reserva
Cuervo, Reserva De Familia
Dobel Maestro. Silver
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
El Silencio Mezcal
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Silver
Mejinta Blanca
Mejinta Reposado
Nobel Anejo
Nosotros Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Tanteo Jalapeño
Tres Generaciones, Anejo (Org)
Tres Generaciones, Plata (Org)
Mico Extra Anejo
Bushmills
Chivas 12 Years
Dalwhinnie 15
Dewars White Label
Glenfiddich 12Yr.
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 18
Glenmorangie 10
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Lagavulin 16
Laphroag 10 Yr.
Macallan 12
Macallan 18
Oban 14
Singleton 12
Talisker 10
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Duke
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's RYE
Jack Daniel's Single Barrel
Jameson's
Knob Creek
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Redemption Rye
Seagram's 7
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Duke
Basil Hayden
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Rye
Jack Daniels Single
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Redemption Rye
Seagram's Seven
Southern Comfort
Suntory Toki
Christian Brothers Brandy
Courvoisier Vs
Grand Marnier
Hennessy Vs
Hennessy Xo
Remy Martin VSOP
Dow's Boardroom Port
Sandeman Port
Amaretto Di Saronno
Ancho Reyes
Aperol
Bailey's
Blue Curacao
Campari
Carpano Antico Formula
Chambord
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Crème De Cassis
Crème De Cocao Light
Crème de Cocoa, Dark
Dekupyer, Buttershots
Dekupyer, Peachtree Schnp
Dekupyer, Sour Apple Pucker
Dekupyer, Watermelon Schnp
Dekuyper, Razzmatazz
Drambuie
Frangelico
Giffard (Crème De Violette)
Green Crème De Menthe
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Martini&Rossi, Vermouth, Xtra Dry
Midori
Orange Curacao
Sambuca Romana
St. Germain
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Classic Cocktails
Apple Martini
Apple Sour
B52
Bahama Mama
Baileys & Coffee
Adios
Baybreeze
Bellini
Black Russian
Black Widow
Bloody Maria
Blue Hawain
Brandy Alexander
Dark & Stormy
Greyhound
Hot Tody
Irish Coffee
Keoke Coffee
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea Premium
Madras
Mai Tai
Mexican Coffee
Mimosa
Mojito
Mudslide
Nutty Irishman
Press
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Screw Driver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Spanish Coffee
Tom Collins
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Cocktail
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Smash
White Russian
Bloody Mary
Red Sangria
Irish Car Bomb
After Dinner Drinks
Shots
Alabama Slammer Shot
B 52 Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Cactus Cooler Shot
Cherry Bomb Shot
Chocolate Cake Shot
Depth Charge Shot
Irish Car Bomb Shot
Jager Bomb Shot
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Purple Hooter Shot
Raz Kaze Shot
Red Headed Slut Shot
Scooby Snack Shot
Surfer On Acid Shot
Vegas Bomb Shot
Wash Apple Shot
Blow Job Shot
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
800 W Olympic Blvd., A-160, Los Angeles, CA 90015