Rockne's Fairlawn 2914 West Market Street
2914 West Market Street
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Appetizer
Bacon Cheddar Fries
A BIG skillet of our fresh cut fries loaded with melted cheddar/jack cheese & bacon bits, broiled golden brown & served with your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or sour cream.
Beef Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted queso cheeses, refried beans, diced tomatoes, sour cream & fresh pico
Cheese Stix
Batter dipped, then deep fried to a golden brown and served with warm Marinara dipping sauce.
Chicken Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted queso cheeses, refried beans, diced tomatoes, sour cream & fresh pico
Green Beans
Plump green beans lightly battered and served with a jalapeño ranch dipping sauce or sauce of your choice.
Mac n’ Cheese Bites
Our bite sized mac n’ cheese lightly breaded, deep fried and served with your favorite sauce for dipping.
Onion Rings
Delicious deep fried onion rings.
Sauerkraut Balls
Just the best sauerkraut balls with a touch of ham, deep fried to a golden brown & loaded with flavor... served with honey mustard sauce.
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Chocolate Milkshake
Coffee
Coke
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fruit Punch
Gingerale
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Juice
Kid's Drink
Kid's Lemonade
Lemonade
Fresh squeezed
Milk
Mountain Dew
Mug Root Beer
Pepsi
Raspberry Iced Tea
Rootbeer Float
Sprite
Strawberry Milkshake
Sweetened Ice Tea
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Vanilla Milkshake
Water
Burgers
Dbl Cheeseburger
Our number one burger... big, juicy, n’ tasty.
DBL Hamburger
Dbl Sliders n' Fries
Just for fun! Three of our cheeseburger sliders - served on grilled mini buns … includes an order of our fresh cut fries.
Max the Knife
This double double decker is so big we have to use a knife to hold it together. Four fresh beef patties smothered with melted cheese and topped with shredded lettuce, pickle, onions and our specialty sauce, all layered in a grilled buttered triple bun.
Mini Max
A double decker made with two beef patties & all the items listed in our Max the Knife.
Sgl Cheeseburger
Our number one burger... big, juicy, n’ tasty.
Sgl Hamburger
Sgl Sliders n' Fries
Just for fun! Three of our cheeseburger sliders - served on grilled mini buns … includes an order of our fresh cut fries.
Desserts
Extra Meat
Kid's Meals
Pastas
Baked Penne Pasta
Fresh, tasty meat sauce and our cheese blend... baked to perfection.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccini with grilled chicken tenderloins & Alfredo sauce... topped with our cheese blend.
Chicken Broccolini
Bowtie pasta with grilled chicken tenderloins and garlic Parmesan sauce topped with our fresh grated Parmesan cheese and broccoli.
Kickin' Cajun Pasta
Bowtie pasta and spinach with a grilled chicken breast and kickin’ Cajun cream sauce topped with diced tomatoes & our fresh grated Parmesan cheese.
Platters & Fries
Breaded Tenders & Fries
Chicken tenderloins, fried golden brown & served with our fresh cut fries.... & your favorite dipping sauce. Buffalo ‘em?... Just ask!
Fish & Fries
Our fillets are battered, deep fried to a golden brown... served with cole slaw and our fresh cut fries!
Fish sliders
Grilled Tenders & Fries
Grilled marinated chicken tenderloins served with cole slaw, our fresh cut fries and your favorite dipping sauce.
Sampler & Fries
A Rockne’s style (very generous) sampler!!! Chicken tenders, mac n’ cheese bites, cheese stix, wings n’ drums and “O” rings... with dipping sauces and our fresh cut fries!
Shrimp & Fries
Plentiful platter of breaded, golden brown shrimp and our fresh cut fries & cocktail sauce.
Pub Specials
Chicken Stir-Fry
Grilled chicken tenderloins and oriental stir-fry veggies... served over rice.
Fajita
Grilled chicken tenderloins, onions, peppers and tomatoes sautéed in our flavorful fajita seasoning... with shredded lettuce & cheddar jack cheese served with fresh pico, sour cream, queso dip and warm grilled floured tortillas to roll with.
Pot Roast Dinner
Slow roasted, moist and tender pot roast, mashed potatoes n’ gravy & fresh steamed veggies.
Salmon Dinner
Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, served with broccoli, rice pilaf & grilled pineapple.
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Salads
Breaded Chicken Tender Salad
...on a bed of lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and tomatoes, with grilled pita.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A broiled chicken breast, julienne sliced & served on romaine lettuce (when available) with croutons, onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing with grilled pita.
Firestone Salad
Our number one salad! A broiled chicken breast, julienne sliced, over a bed of lettuce, cheddar jack cheese & tomato... with grilled pita. A great salad!
Fruit Salad
Firestone chicken breast over lettuce served with delicious fruit, raspberry dressing and cinnamon pita.
Garden Salad
Gyro Salad
Slow grilled Gyro meat (lamb & beef) with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers & our house tzatziki dressing (or a dressing of your choice).
Oriental Salad
A broiled chicken breast over a bed of lettuce with mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, carrots, strawberries, glazed almond slivers & rice noodles...with a side of Sesame Oriental dressing.
Pasta Salad
Grilled chicken tenderloins atop Penne Pasta tossed with feta & cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with a dressing of your choice and grilled pita.
Rockne's Salad
Broiled chicken breast julienne sliced on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, Swiss and pepper jack cheese... with grilled pita.
Salmon Salad
Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, over romaine lettuce (when available) with carrots, cucumbers, a touch of diced tomatoes and assorted fruits... with grilled pita.
Southwestern Salad
A broiled chicken breast, black beans, red peppers, diced tomatoes, red onions & flame roasted corn topped with cheddar jack cheese over a bed of shredded lettuce... with a few taco chips.
Souvlaki Salad
Grilled chicken tenderloins on a generous bed of lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese with grilled pita. Sunflower seeds upon request.
Spinach Bacon Salad
Almond slivers, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, pineapple and feta cheese over baby spinach... with grilled pita & dressing of your choice and topped with a few strawberries slices.
Steak Salad
Choice beef over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, a few of our great fries & grilled pita... served medium rare unless otherwise requested.
Taco Salad
Shredded lettuce, taco beef, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, taco chips and served with fresh salsa & sour cream on the side.
Sandwiches
B.C. Chicken Sandwich
BLT
Lots of crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Chicken Quesedilla
Served with fresh pico and sour cream.
Firestone Sandwich
A broiled breast of chicken... served on a buttered grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Buffalo style?... just ask!
Fish Sandwich
Our fillets are battered, deep fried to a golden brown. Served on a long bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and a side of tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese
Plenty of melted cheese and served on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Gyro
A TERRIFIC combination of lamb and beef together with Greek spices... served on warm pita with tomatoes, onions and our house (tzatziki) sauce.
Half B.C. Chicken Sandwich
Half BLT
Lots of crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Half Chicken Quesedilla
Served with fresh pico and sour cream.
Half Fish Sandwich
Our fillets are battered, deep fried to a golden brown. Served on a long bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and a side of tartar sauce.
Half Philly Beef
Choice angus beef, grilled with sweet onions, mushrooms & peppers... topped with Provolone cheese and served on a buttered grilled bun.
Half Reuben
Savory hot corned beef piled high on rye & topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Rockne’s® reuben dressing, then grilled just right.
Half Smoked Chicken Club
Roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Half Terminator Sub
Choice angus beef grilled with American and Provolone cheeses & a few of our fresh cut fries... topped with lettuce, mayo and Rockne’s® dressing on a buttered grilled bun.
Philly Beef
Choice angus beef, grilled with sweet onions, mushrooms & peppers... topped with Provolone cheese and served on a buttered grilled bun.
Reuben
Savory hot corned beef piled high on rye & topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Rockne’s® reuben dressing, then grilled just right.
Smoked Chicken Club
Roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.
Spicy Bacon Chicken Sandwich
A big plump golden brown, deep fried chicken breast spiced with bacon, pepper jack cheese or a cheese of your choice. Served on a buttered grilled bun with lettuce, tomato & our specialty sauce.
Terminator Sub
Choice angus beef grilled with American and Provolone cheeses & a few of our fresh cut fries... topped with lettuce, mayo and Rockne’s® dressing on a buttered grilled bun.
Sides
$Egg
$Gravy
Applesauce
Bacon Bits
Bacon Slices $
Basket Of Fries
Bleu Cheese Crumbles $
Boat B.C. Fries
Broccoli
with Broccoli Cheese Sauce
Caesar Side Salad
Cheese $
Chip Fruit Cup
Chips & Salsa
Cinnamon Applesauce Cup
Cinnamon Pita (1)
Coleslaw
Corn Fiesta
with Broccoli Cheese Sauce
Cornbread (1)
Cornbread (3)
Crouton Side
Extra 2 oz Dressing
Extra 4 oz Dressing
Extra Kid Entre
Fruit Boat
Garlic Bread (1)
Garlic Bread Basket (3)
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Onions
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Loaded Mashed
Mac & Cheese
Mashed & Gravy
Onion Rings
Pita (1)
Pita (2pc)
Pita Basket (3)
Potato Chips
Queso Dip (2oz)
Queso Dip (4oz)
Rice Pilaf
Side Alfredo (8oz)
Side Bow-Tie (10oz)
Side Fettuccine (10oz)
Side Gravy
Side Marinara (4oz)
Side Penne (5oz)
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
with marshmallow dip
Taco Chip Basket
White Rice
Soup & Salad Combo
Soup Cups
Broccoli n’ Cheese-CP
Thick, rich, tasty blend of cheese and
Chicken Dumpling-CP
This is a knockout old fashioned, com
Chili Beef-CP
Cuban Black Bean-CP
Made with Cuban black beans, a spec
French Onion-CP
With croutons and topped with melte
Lobster Bisque-CP
A seafood lover’s delight, this traditio
Tomato Basil-CP
Puréed tomatoes, sweet cream & basilC25
Soup Crocks
Broccoli n’ Cheese-CK
Thick, rich, tasty blend of cheese andC24
Chicken Dumpling-CK
This is a knockout old fashioned, com
Chili Beef-CK
Cuban Black Bean-CK
Made with Cuban black beans, a spec
French Onion-CK
With croutons and topped with melte
Lobster Bisque-CK
A seafood lover’s delight, this traditio
Tomato Basil-CK
Puréed tomatoes, sweet cream & basil
Soup Bowls
Broccoli n’ Cheese-BW
Thick, rich, tasty blend of cheese and
Chicken Dumpling-BW
This is a knockout old fashioned, com
Chili Beef-BW
Cuban Black Bean-BW
Made with Cuban black beans, a spec
French Onion-BW
With croutons and topped with melte
Lobster Bisque-BW
A seafood lover’s delight, this traditio
Tomato Basil-BW
Puréed tomatoes, sweet cream & basil
TG Beverages
TG Cherry Coke
TG Chocolate Milkshake
TG Coffee
TG Coke
TG Decaf Coffee
TG Diet Coke
TG Diet Dr. Pepper
TG Diet Pepsi
TG Dr. Pepper
TG Fruit Punch
TG Ginger ale
TG Hot Tea
TG Lemonade
Fresh squeezed
TG Mountain Dew
TG Mug Root Beer
TG Pepsi
TG Raspberry Iced Tea
TG Sprite
TG Strawberry Milkshake
TG Sweetened Ice Tea
TG Unsweetened Ice Tea
TG Vanilla Milkshake
TG Water
TG Condiments
Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon Light Sky
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
O'Douls
White Claw - Black Cherry
White Claw - Blackberry
White Claw - Grapefruit
White Claw - Mango
White Claw -Pineapple
White Claw -Strawberry
16 oz Bell's Two Hearted
16 oz Blue Moon
16 oz Bud Light
16 oz Columbus IPA
16 oz Conway's
16 oz Crushworthy
16 oz Dortmunder
16 oz Great Lakes Seasonal
16 oz Guinness Keg
16 oz Labatt Blue
16 oz Lemon Hefeweizen
16 oz Miller Lite
16 oz Rhinegeist Truth
16 oz Stella Artois
16 oz Xmas Ale
16 oz Yuengling
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Bahama Mama
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Cocaine Lady
Cosmopolitan
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Irish Coffee
John Collins
Kamikaze
Keiko Coffee
Lemon Drop
Long Beach - Call
Long Beach - House
Long Island - Call
Long Island - House
Mai Tai
Manhattan - Bourbon
Manhattan - Whiskey
Margarita
Martini - Gin
Martini - Vodka
Montigo Bay
Mudslide
Old Fashoned - Bourbon
Old Fashoned - Whiskey
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Rum Runner
Rusty Nail
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Singapore Sling
Strawberry Daiquiri
Sunset Bay
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Cocktail
White Russian
Liquor
Gin
Beefeater's
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
DBL Gin
DBL Beefeater's
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Tanqueray
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Bailys Irish Cream
Banana Liqueur
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnapps
Chambord
Christian Bos Brandy
Dark Creme De Cacao
Dark Creme De Menthe
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Light Creme De Menthe
Melon Pucker
Peach Schnapps
Pepper Schnapps
Southern Comfort
Triple Sec
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Chambord
DBL Kahlua
DBL Bailys Irish Cream
DBL Amaretto
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Apple Pucker
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Butterscotch Schnapps
DBL Frangelico
DBL Dark Creme De Cacao
DBL Light Creme De Cacao
DBL Light Creme De Menthe
DBL Dark Creme De Menthe
DBL Banana Liqueur
DBL Pepper Schnapps
DBL Watermelon Pucker
DBL Melon Pucker
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Rum
DBL Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Paramount 151
DBL Malibu
DBL Captain Morgan
Bourbon
Bullet Bourbon
Chivas
Dewars
Glenlivet
Highland Mist
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Scotch
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Bourbon
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Scotch
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Bullet Bourbon
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Redemption Bourbon
DBL Highland Mist
Jose Cuervo
Patron Silver
Tequila
DBL Tequila
DBL El Jimador Blanco
DBL El Jimador Resposado
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Patron Silver
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Stoli
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Vanilla
Three Olives Cherry
Tito's
Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Vodka
DBL Tito's
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Stoli Raspberry
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Three Olives Cherry
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
Seagrams V O
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Seagrams Seven
Whiskey
Windsor Canadian
DBL Bushmill Red
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Whiskey
DBL Seagrams Seven
DBL Windsor Canadian
Seasonal
2914 West Market Street, Fairlawn, OH 44333