  • Home
  • /
  • Kent
  • /
  • Rockne's Kent - 1450 East Main Street
Rockne's Kent imageView gallery

Rockne's Kent 1450 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1450 East Main Street

Kent, OH 44240

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$8.25

A BIG skillet of our fresh cut fries load­ed with melted cheddar/jack cheese & bacon bits, broiled golden brown & served with your favorite dipping sauce, ranch or sour cream.

Beef Nachos

$10.75

Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted queso cheeses, refried beans, diced tomatoes, sour cream & fresh pico

Cheese Stix

$7.99

Batter dipped, then deep fried to a golden brown and served with warm Marinara dipping sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$10.75

Homemade tortilla chips topped with melted queso cheeses, refried beans, diced tomatoes, sour cream & fresh pico

Green Beans

$6.99

Plump green beans lightly battered and served with a jalapeño ranch dipping sauce or sauce of your choice.

Mac n’ Cheese Bites

$6.99

Our bite sized mac n’ cheese lightly breaded, deep fried and served with your favorite sauce for dipping.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Delicious deep fried onion rings.

Sauerkraut Balls

$7.75

Just the best sauerkraut balls with a touch of ham, deep fried to a golden brown & loaded with flavor... served with honey mustard sauce.

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Cherry Coke

$2.85

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.50

Coffee

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Decaf Coffee

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Diet Pepsi

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Fruit Punch

$2.85

Gingerale

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.85

Kid's Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.85

Fresh squeezed

Milk

$2.85

Mountain Dew

$2.85

Mug Root Beer

$2.85

Pepsi

$2.85

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.85

Rootbeer Float

$3.50

Sprite

$2.85

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.50

Sweetened Ice Tea

$2.85

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.85

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.50

Water

Burgers

Dbl Cheeseburger

$9.49

Our number one burger... big, juicy, n’ tasty.

DBL Hamburger

$9.25

Dbl Sliders n' Fries

$11.25

Just for fun! Three of our cheeseburger sliders - served on grilled mini buns … includes an order of our fresh cut fries.

Max the Knife

$10.95

This double double decker is so big we have to use a knife to hold it together. Four fresh beef patties smothered with melted cheese and topped with shredded lettuce, pickle, onions and our specialty sauce, all layered in a grilled buttered triple bun.

Mini Max

$9.50

A double decker made with two beef patties & all the items listed in our Max the Knife.

Sgl Cheeseburger

$8.49

Our number one burger... big, juicy, n’ tasty.

Sgl Hamburger

$8.25

Sgl Sliders n' Fries

$10.25

Just for fun! Three of our cheeseburger sliders - served on grilled mini buns … includes an order of our fresh cut fries.

Desserts

Almond Coffee Cake

$2.49

Brownie

$2.49

Carrot Cake

$2.49

Cheesecake

$2.49

Cookie Sundae

$2.49

Cookies (2ea)

$2.49

French Silk Pie

$2.49Out of stock

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$1.49

Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$2.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.49

Mini Peanut Butter

$2.49

Pumpkin Swril

$2.49Out of stock

Strawberry Pound Cake

$2.49

Extra Meat

3 oz Battered Cod (2)

$4.99

Breaded Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.49

Corned Beef

$5.49

Firestone Chicken Breast

$5.49

Grilled Chicken Tenders (5)

$5.49

Gyro Meat (5)

$4.99

Salmon

$7.50

Shaved Steak

$4.99

Smoked Chicken

$5.49

Steak

$10.50

Taco Beef

$5.49

Taco Chicken

$5.49

Kid's Meals

Kid's Breaded Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Tenders

$5.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Pasta

$5.99

Kid's Pita Pizza

$5.99

Kid's Soup

$5.99

Pastas

Baked Penne Pasta

$10.75

Fresh, tasty meat sauce and our cheese blend... baked to perfection.

Chicken Alfredo

$11.25

Fettuccini with grilled chicken tenderloins & Alfredo sauce... topped with our cheese blend.

Chicken Broccolini

$10.99

Bowtie pasta with grilled chicken tenderloins and garlic Parmesan sauce topped with our fresh grated Parmesan cheese and broccoli.

Kickin' Cajun Pasta

$11.25

Bowtie pasta and spinach with a grilled chicken breast and kickin’ Cajun cream sauce topped with diced tomatoes & our fresh grated Parmesan cheese.

Platters & Fries

Breaded Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Chicken tenderloins, fried golden brown & served with our fresh cut fries.... & your favorite dipping sauce. Buffalo ‘em?... Just ask!

Fish & Fries

$11.49

Our fillets are battered, deep fried to a golden brown... served with cole slaw and our fresh cut fries!

Fish Sliders

$10.99

Grilled Tenders & Fries

$10.49

Grilled marinated chicken tenderloins served with cole slaw, our fresh cut fries and your favorite dipping sauce.

Sampler & Fries

$11.49

A Rockne’s style (very generous) sampler!!! Chicken tenders, mac n’ cheese bites, cheese stix, wings n’ drums and “O” rings... with dipping sauces and our fresh cut fries!

Shrimp & Fries

$11.49

Plentiful platter of breaded, golden brown shrimp and our fresh cut fries & cocktail sauce.

Pub Specials

Chicken Stir-Fry

$10.75

Grilled chicken tenderloins and oriental stir-fry veggies... served over rice.

Fajita

$11.49

Grilled chicken tenderloins, onions, peppers and tomatoes sautéed in our flavorful fajita seasoning... with shredded lettuce & cheddar jack cheese served with fresh pico, sour cream, queso dip and warm grilled floured tortillas to roll with.

Pot Roast Dinner

$10.99

Slow roasted, moist and tender pot roast, mashed potatoes n’ gravy & fresh steamed veggies.

Salmon Dinner

$13.25

Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, served with broccoli, rice pilaf & grilled pineapple.

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$10.75

Salads

Breaded Chicken Tender Salad

$11.25

...on a bed of lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and tomatoes, with grilled pita.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.75

A broiled chicken breast, julienne sliced & served on romaine lettuce (when available) with croutons, onions, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing with grilled pita.

Firestone Salad

$11.25

Our number one salad! A broiled chicken breast, julienne sliced, over a bed of lettuce, cheddar jack cheese & tomato... with grilled pita. A great salad!

Fruit Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Firestone chicken breast over lettuce served with delicious fruit, raspberry dressing and cinnamon pita.

Garden Salad

$11.25

Gyro Salad

$12.00

Slow grilled Gyro meat (lamb & beef) with feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers & our house tzatziki dressing (or a dressing of your choice).

Oriental Salad

$12.50

A broiled chicken breast over a bed of lettuce with mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, carrots, strawberries, glazed almond slivers & rice noodles...with a side of Sesame Oriental dressing.

Pasta Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken tenderloins atop Penne Pasta tossed with feta & cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with a dressing of your choice and grilled pita.

Rockne's Salad

$11.50

Broiled chicken breast julienne sliced on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, Swiss and pepper jack cheese... with grilled pita.

Salmon Salad

$13.50

Broiled salmon brushed with an orange citrus glaze, over romaine lettuce (when available) with carrots, cucumbers, a touch of diced tomatoes and assorted fruits... with grilled pita.

Southwestern Salad

$11.50

A broiled chicken breast, black beans, red peppers, diced tomatoes, red onions & flame roasted corn topped with cheddar jack cheese over a bed of shredded lettuce... with a few taco chips.

Souvlaki Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken tenderloins on a generous bed of lettuce, tomatoes, & cheddar jack cheese with grilled pita. Sunflower seeds upon request.

Spinach Bacon Salad

$12.00

Almond slivers, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, pineapple and feta cheese over baby spinach... with grilled pita & dressing of your choice and topped with a few strawberries slices.

Steak Salad

$13.50

Choice beef over a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, a few of our great fries & grilled pita... served medium rare unless otherwise requested.

Taco Salad

$11.25

Shredded lettuce, taco beef, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, taco chips and served with fresh salsa & sour cream on the side.

Sandwiches

B.C. Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

BLT

$10.49

Lots of crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.

Chicken Quesedilla

$11.25

Served with fresh pico and sour cream.

Firestone Sandwich

$7.99

A broiled breast of chicken... served on a buttered grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese. Buffalo style?... just ask!

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Our fillets are battered, deep fried to a golden brown. Served on a long bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and a side of tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Plenty of melted cheese and served on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.

Gyro

$10.99

A TERRIFIC combination of lamb and beef together with Greek spices... served on warm pita with tomatoes, onions and our house (tzatziki) sauce.

Half B.C. Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Half BLT

$7.99

Lots of crisp bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.

Half Chicken Quesedilla

$7.99

Served with fresh pico and sour cream.

Half Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Our fillets are battered, deep fried to a golden brown. Served on a long bun with lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese and a side of tartar sauce.

Half Philly Beef

$7.99

Choice angus beef, grilled with sweet onions, mushrooms & peppers... topped with Provolone cheese and served on a buttered grilled bun.

Half Reuben

$7.99

Savory hot corned beef piled high on rye & topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Rockne’s® reuben dressing, then grilled just right.

Half Smoked Chicken Club

$7.99

Roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.

Half Terminator Sub

$7.99

Choice angus beef grilled with American and Provolone cheeses & a few of our fresh cut fries... topped with lettuce, mayo and Rockne’s® dressing on a buttered grilled bun.

Philly Beef

$10.99

Choice angus beef, grilled with sweet onions, mushrooms & peppers... topped with Provolone cheese and served on a buttered grilled bun.

Reuben

$10.99

Savory hot corned beef piled high on rye & topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Rockne’s® reuben dressing, then grilled just right.

Smoked Chicken Club

$10.75

Roasted turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and Swiss cheese stacked on your choice of thick grilled Texas toast or Wheatberry bread.

Spicy Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

A big plump golden brown, deep fried chicken breast spiced with bacon, pepper jack cheese or a cheese of your choice. Served on a buttered grilled bun with lettuce, tomato & our specialty sauce.

Terminator Sub

$10.99

Choice angus beef grilled with American and Provolone cheeses & a few of our fresh cut fries... topped with lettuce, mayo and Rockne’s® dressing on a buttered grilled bun.

Sides

$Gravy

$1.25

Applesauce

$2.49

Bacon Bits $ soufflé

$1.25

Bacon Slices $

$1.99

Basket Of Fries

$4.49

Boat B.C. Fries

$5.25

Broccoli

$3.49

with Broccoli Cheese Sauce

Caesar Side Salad

$5.75

Cheese $

$0.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.25

Cinnamon Applesauce Cup

$1.99

Cinnamon Pita (1)

$1.25

Coleslaw

$2.49

Corn Fiesta

$3.25

with Broccoli Cheese Sauce

Cornbread (1)

$0.99

Cornbread (3)

$2.95

Crouton Side

$1.00

Extra 2 oz Dressing

$0.75

Extra 4 oz Dressing

$0.99

Extra Kid Entre

$3.25

Fruit Boat

$5.25

Garlic Bread (1)

$0.99

Garlic Bread Basket (3)

$3.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.25

Loaded

$2.25

Loaded Mashed

$5.25

Mac & Cheese

$4.75

Mashed & Gravy

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.99

Pita (1)

$0.99

Pita Basket (3)

$2.99

Potato Chips

$1.25

Queso Dip (2oz)

$0.99

Queso Dip (4oz)

$1.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.49

Side Alfredo (8oz)

$2.99

Side Bow-Tie (10oz)

$2.50

Side Fettuccine (10oz)

$2.50

Side Gravy

$1.25

Side Marinara (4oz)

$1.50

Side Penne (5oz)

$1.25

Side Salad

$5.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

with marshmallow dip

Taco Chip Basket

$1.99

White Rice

$2.49

Soup & Salad Combo

Side Salad & Cup of Soup Combo

$5.50

A CUP of your favorite soup‡ AND a ge

Side Salad & Crock of Soup Combo

$5.50

A CROCK of your favorite soup‡ AND a

Side Salad & Bowl of Soup Combo

$5.50

A BOWL of your favorite soup‡ AND a

Soup Cups

Broccoli n’ Cheese-CP

$6.25

Thick, rich, tasty blend of cheese and

Chicken Dumpling-CP

$6.25

This is a knockout old fashioned, com

Chili Beef-CP

$6.25

Cuban Black Bean-CP

$6.25

Made with Cuban black beans, a spec

French Onion-CP

$6.25

With croutons and topped with melte

Lobster Bisque-CP

$7.25

A seafood lover’s delight, this traditio

Tomato Basil-CP

$6.25

Puréed tomatoes, sweet cream & basilC25

Soup Crocks

Broccoli n’ Cheese-CK

$7.25

Thick, rich, tasty blend of cheese andC24

Chicken Dumpling-CK

$7.25

This is a knockout old fashioned, com

Chili Beef -CK

$7.25

Cuban Black Bean-CK

$7.25

Made with Cuban black beans, a spec

French Onion-CK

$7.25

With croutons and topped with melte

Lobster Bisque-CK

$8.25

A seafood lover’s delight, this traditio

Tomato Basil-CK

$7.25

Puréed tomatoes, sweet cream & basil

Soup Bowls

Broccoli n’ Cheese-BW

$8.25

Thick, rich, tasty blend of cheese and

Chicken Dumpling-BW

$8.25

This is a knockout old fashioned, com

Chili Beef-BW

$8.25

Cuban Black Bean-BW

$8.25

Made with Cuban black beans, a spec

French Onion-BW

$8.25

With croutons and topped with melte

Lobster Bisque-BW

$9.25

A seafood lover’s delight, this traditio

Tomato Basil-BW

$8.25

Puréed tomatoes, sweet cream & basil

TG Beverages

TG Cherry Coke

$0.99

TG Chocolate Milkshake

$3.25

TG Coffee

$0.99

TG Coke

$0.99

TG Decaf Coffee

$0.99

TG Diet Coke

$0.99

TG Diet Dr. Pepper

$0.99

TG Diet Pepsi

$0.99

TG Dr. Pepper

$0.99

TG Fruit Punch

$0.99

TG Hot Tea

$0.99

TG Lemonade

$2.75

Fresh squeezed

TG Mountain Dew

$0.99

TG Mug Root Beer

$0.99

TG Pepsi

$0.99

TG Raspberry Iced Tea

$0.99

TG Sprite

$0.99

TG Strawberry Milkshake

$3.25

TG Sweetened Ice Tea

$0.99

TG Unsweetened Ice Tea

$0.99

TG Vanilla Milkshake

$3.25

TG Condiments

Crackers

Extra Napkins

Ketchup Packets

Mayo Packets

Mustard Packets

Pepper Packets

Salt Packets

Silverware-NO

Silverware-YES

Vinegar Packets

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.00

O'Douls

$3.50

White Claw - Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw - Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw - Lime

$4.00Out of stock

White Claw - Mango

$4.00

White Claw - Raspberry

$4.00

16 oz Blue Moon

$5.75

16 oz Bud Light

$4.25

16 oz Chillwave

$6.25Out of stock

16 oz Columbus IPA

$6.25

16 oz Dortmunder

$5.75

16 oz Great Lakes Seasonal

$6.25

16 oz Labatt Blue

$4.25

16 oz Miller Lite

$4.25

16 oz Oktoberfest

$6.25

16 oz Rhinegeist Truth

$5.75

16 oz Stella Artois

$5.00

16 oz Bell's Two Hearted

$5.75

16 oz Xmas Ale

$7.50Out of stock

16 oz Yuengling

$4.25

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.75

Bahama Mama

$6.75

Black Russian

$6.75

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Brandy Alexander

$6.75

Cocaine Lady

$7.75

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Fuzzy Navel

$6.75

Gimlet

$6.75

Irish Coffee

$6.75

John Collins

$6.75

Kamikaze

$6.75

Lemon Drop

$6.75

Long Beach - Call

$10.25

Long Beach - House

$8.25

Long Island - Call

$10.25

Long Island - House

$8.25

Mai Tai

$6.75

Manhattan - Bourbon

$6.75

Manhattan - Whiskey

$6.75

Margarita

$7.25

Martini - Gin

$7.25

Martini - Vodka

$7.25

Montigo Bay

$7.25

Mudslide

$6.75

Old Fashoned - Bourbon

$6.75

Old Fashoned - Whiskey

$6.75

Pina Colada

$6.75

Rob Roy

$6.75

Rum Runner

$6.75

Rusty Nail

$6.75

Screwdriver

$6.75

Sex On The Beach

$6.75

Singapore Sling

$6.75

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.25

Sunset Bay

$7.25

Tequila Sunrise

$6.75

Tom Collins

$6.75

Virgin Cocktail

$5.50

White Russian

$6.75

Liquor

Gin

$4.50

Beefeater's

$5.75

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Tanqueray

$6.25

DBL Gin

$7.00

DBL Beefeater's

$9.50

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

Amaretto

$4.50

Apple Pucker

$4.50

Bailys Irish Cream

$5.75

Banana Liqueur

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.50

Chambord

$6.75

Dark Creme De Cacao

$4.50

Dark Creme De Menthe

$4.50

Frangelico

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$6.25

Kahlua

$6.25

Light Creme De Cacao

$4.50

Light Creme De Menthe

$4.50

Melon Pucker

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Pepper Schnapps

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$5.75

Triple Sec

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.50

DBL Chambord

$10.50

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Bailys Irish Cream

$9.50

DBL Amaretto

$7.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$7.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Triple Sec

$7.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.75

DBL Apple Pucker

$7.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Butterscotch Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Frangelico

$9.50

DBL Dark Creme De Cacao

$7.00

DBL Light Creme De Cacao

$7.00

DBL Light Creme De Menthe

$7.00

DBL Dark Creme De Menthe

$7.00

DBL Banana Liqueur

$7.00

DBL Pepper Schnapps

$7.00

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$7.00

DBL Melon Pucker

$7.00

Bacardi

$5.75

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Malibu

$4.50

Paramount 151

$5.75

Rum

$4.50

DBL Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.50

DBL Paramount 151

$9.50

DBL Malibu

$7.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.50

Bourbon

$4.50

Bullet Bourbon

$6.25

Dewars

$6.75

Glenlivet

$8.00

Highland Mist

$4.50

Jim Beam

$5.75

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Redemption Bourbon

$5.75

Scotch

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$6.75

DBL Maker's Mark

$8.50

DBL Bourbon

$7.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.50

DBL Scotch

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.50

DBL Bullet Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$10.50

DBL Glenlivet

$13.25

DBL Redemption Bourbon

$9.50

DBL Highland Mist

$7.00

El Jimador Blanco

$5.75

El Jimador Resposado

$5.75

Jose Cuervo

$6.25

Patron Silver

$8.00

Tequila

$4.50

DBL Tequila

$7.00

DBL El Jimador Blanco

$9.50

DBL El Jimador Resposado

$9.50

DBL Jose Cuervo

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$13.25

Absolut

$5.75

Absolut Citron

$5.75

Grey Goose

$6.75

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.50

Stoli

$6.25

Stoli Raspberry

$6.25

Stoli Vanilla

$6.25Out of stock

Three Olives Cherry

$5.75

Tito's

$6.25

Vodka

$4.50

DBL Absolut

$9.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$9.50

DBL Vodka

$7.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

DBL Stoli

$10.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.50

DBL Three Olives Cherry

$9.50

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Bushmill Red

$5.75

Canadian Club

$5.75

Crown Royal

$6.75

Crown Royal Apple

$6.75

Fireball

$5.75

Jack Daniels

$5.75

Jameson

$6.75

Seagrams Seven

$4.50

Whiskey

$4.50

Windsor Canadian

$4.50

DBL Bushmill Red

$9.50

DBL Canadian Club

$9.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$10.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Jameson

$10.50

DBL Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Seagrams Seven

$7.00

DBL Windsor Canadian

$7.00

Seasonal

Black Raspbarita

$7.25

Fireball Cider

$7.25

Fruit Tingle

$7.75

Holly Jolly Hat

$7.65

Maple Sour

$6.25

Mermaid Coolada

$7.25

Mojito

$6.75

Peach Berry

$5.95

Peachtail

$7.25

Spiked Apple Cider

$6.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.75

Tropical Dream

$7.95

Watermelon Spritzer

$6.25

Wine

Cabernet

$6.25

Chardonnay

$6.25

Merlot

$6.25

Moscato

$6.25

Pinot Grigio

$6.25

White Zinfandel

$6.25

Gift Certificates

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

Uniforms

Apron

$12.00

Nametag

$2.00

Rockne's Shirt

$15.00

Rockne's Sweatshirt

$30.00

XXL Rockne's Shirt

$18.00

XXL Rockne's Sweatshirt

$30.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Fun Food!

Location

1450 East Main Street, Kent, OH 44240

Directions

Gallery
Rockne's Kent image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cleveland Bagel Cafe - Kent
orange starNo Reviews
436 E. Main St. Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
GRAZERS Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 62
123 North Water Street Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Bricco Kent
orange starNo Reviews
210 S Depeyster st Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Steak-Eez
orange starNo Reviews
120 S Water St. Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Water Street Tavern
orange star4.3 • 400
132 S Water St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kent

EuroGyro - Kent
orange star4.6 • 7,745
107 South Depeyster St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Little City Grill - Kent
orange star4.5 • 3,647
802 N Mantua St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brimfield OH
orange star4.1 • 1,286
3975 Cascades Blvd Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Fresco Mexican Grill & Salsa Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,176
100 E Erie St #112 Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
orange star4.5 • 546
135 E Erie St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Water Street Tavern
orange star4.3 • 400
132 S Water St Kent, OH 44240
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kent
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston