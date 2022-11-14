A map showing the location of BrodheadView gallery
Sandwiches
Pizza

Brodhead

No reviews yet

1302 1st Center Ave

Brodhead, WI 53520

Popular Items

#1 Squeal'n Gobbler
#4 Rock'n Combo
#8 Pigs on the Wing

Sandwiches

#1 Squeal'n Gobbler

$8.73

Ranch, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey, Bacon

#2 Hammy Sammy

$7.58

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Ham

#3 Rancher's Choice

$8.04

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Roast Beef

#4 Rock'n Combo

$8.04

Italian Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Capicola Ham

#5 Yellow Submarine

$8.04

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tuna

#6 Gardener's Pick

$8.73

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olive Relish, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

#7 BLT

$8.73

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

#8 Pigs on the Wing

$8.73

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey

#9 Freebird

$7.58

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey

#10 Eggs'n Bacon

$8.04

Mayo, Egg Salad, Bacon

#11 PB Jamm'n

$6.31

Peanut Butter, Jelly

#12 Seafood Salad

$8.73

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Seafood Salad, Bacon

#13 Chick'n Salad

$8.73

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Chicken Salad *Featured on Garlic Herb Wrap*

Slim Sandwiches

Slim #1 Squeal'n Gobbler

$7.73

Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey, Bacon

Slim #2 Hammy Sammy

$6.58

Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Ham

Slim #3 Rancher's Choice

$7.04

Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Roast Beef

Slim #4 Rock'n Combo

$7.04

Italian Dressing, Provolone Cheese, Salami, Capicola Ham

Slim #5 Yellow Submarine

$7.04

Mayo, Tuna

Slim #6 Gardener's Pick

$7.73

Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Slim #7 BLT

$7.73

Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon

Slim #8 Pigs on the Wing

$7.73

Mayo, Provolone Cheese, Ham, Turkey

Slim #9 Freebird

$6.58

Mayo, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey

Slim #12 Seafood Salad

$7.73

Mayo, Seafood Salad, Bacon

Slim #13 Chick'n Salad

$7.73

Mayo, Chicken Salad *Featured on Garlic Herb Wrap

Sides

Chips

$1.69

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.04

8 Pieces

Garlic Bread

$5.74

8 Pieces

Marinara On Side

$0.47

Egg HB

$0.47

Hots On Side

$0.47

Olive Relish On Side

$0.57

Dressing On Side

$0.47

Chunk O Bread

$0.50

Drinks

16 oz. Fountain Drink

$1.83

24 oz. Fountain Drink

$2.52

Bottled Water

$1.71

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.14

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Ham, Turkey

Turkey, Bacon & Cheddar Salad

$9.14

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Turkey, Bacon

Veggie Salad

$9.14

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Mushrooms, Green Olives, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.14

Iceberg Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken, Croutons

7"

7" Cheese Pizza

$6.89

7" Sausage Pizza

$7.46

7" Pepperoni Pizza

$7.46

7" Ground Beef Pizza

$7.46

7" Combo Pizza

$8.04

Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese, and Seasoning

7" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.04

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

7" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$8.04

Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Cheese

7" Garden Pizza

$8.04

Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Seasoning

7" Pick 3 Pizza

$8.04

7" Mighty Meaty Pizza

$9.19

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Cheese, and Seasoning

7" Main Street Madness Pizza

$10.34

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Seasoning

12"

12" Cheese Pizza

$14.89

12" Sausage Pizza

$15.47

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.47

12" Ground Beef Pizza

$15.47

12" Combo Pizza

$16.66

Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese, and Seasoning

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.81

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

12" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.81

Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Cheese

12" Garden Pizza

$18.96

Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Seasoning

12" Pick 3 Pizza

$17.81

12" Mighty Meaty Pizza

$18.96

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Cheese, and Seasoning

12" Main Street Madness Pizza

$21.26

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Seasoning

12" BYO Pizza

$14.89

16"

16" Cheese Pizza

$18.92

16" Sausage Pizza

$19.49

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$19.49

16" Ground Beef Pizza

$19.49

16" Combo Pizza

$20.69

Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese, and Seasoning

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.84

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

16" Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.84

Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Cheese

16" Garden Pizza

$24.14

Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Seasoning

16" Pick 3 Pizza

$21.84

16" Mighty Meaty Pizza

$24.14

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Cheese, and Seasoning

16" Main Street Madness Pizza

$26.44

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese, and Seasoning

16" BYO Pizza

$18.92

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.74

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.04

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$9.14

Sausage Calzone

$9.14

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.14

Ground Beef Calzone

$9.14

Combo Calzone

$9.14

Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$9.14

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Calzone

$9.14

Onions, Ground Beef, Bacon, Cheese

Garden Calzone

$9.14

Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

Mighty Meaty Calzone

$9.14

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Cheese

Main Street Madness Calzone

$9.14

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Green Olives, Black Olives, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

"ROCK'N YOUR TASTE BUDS"

Location

1302 1st Center Ave, Brodhead, WI 53520

Directions

