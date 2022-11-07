Rock n Roots imageView gallery

Rock n Roots

review star

No reviews yet

469 Willis Ave

Williston Park, NY 11596

Order Again

Popular Items

Baked Garlic Fries
Soup of the Week: Truffle Potato Leek
The Burrito

*SPECIALS*

Utensils To-Go

Please click this if you're ordering online & need utensils otherwise we won't add them to the bag in effort to conserve as much waste as possible! Thank you :)

NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Mac & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese, please!!! Quinoa elbows tossed in our house-made cheez sauce & topped with your choice of smoked tempeh, kimchi or shiitake bacon. *gluten-free / oil-free / nut-free

NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Empanada’s

NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Empanada’s

2 for $10 Option: Served with one of each empanada (jackfruit & cheese / Mac & Cheese) with a cilantro avocado lime dipping sauce & cheese sauce with a side of cabbage slaw. Individual Option: Served individual w/ dipping sauce & cabbage slaw *contains gluten *contains soy (only in cilantro dipping sauce)

Soup of the Week: Truffle Potato Leek

*gluten-free *contains coconut

Loaded Carrot Dog

$6.00

*Saturday Special* Fully loaded hot dog with sauerkraut, avocado mash, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, ketchup & dijon mustard!

Korean Kimchi Dog

$6.50

Our house-made carrot dog topped w/ melted mooliss cheese, sautéed onions, kimchi, sauerkraut, cabbage slaw & topped w/ chipotle aioli & ketchup

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$8.00

Hearts of palm tossed with red pepper, red onion, dill, celery, garlic, a touch of mustard & vegenaise & garnished with chopped purple cabbage served with a side of potato chips

Loaded Soyboy Dog

$6.00

*Saturday Special* Fully loaded hot dog with sauerkraut, avocado mash, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, ketchup & dijon mustard!

Organic Juices

Lean Green

Lean Green

$8.50

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Apple, Celery, Lemon

Red Sky

Red Sky

$8.50

Carrot, Orange, Beet, Apple

Smoothies

PB & J

PB & J

$9.75

Cashews, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein & Water *Cashews

Green Up

Green Up

$9.50

Bananas, Cucumbers, Kale, Spinach, Hemp Seeds, Wheatgrass Powder, Oranges, Lemon & Water

Choco Banana

Choco Banana

$9.50

Bananas, Cacao, Dates, Flax Seeds, Chocolate Protein & Oat Milk

Custom Smoothie

$8.50

Hot Drinks

Served in a 12 oz cup
Spiced Apple Pie

Spiced Apple Pie

A blended warm drink of apples, cashews, dates, maple syrup, water & spices *cashews (Pictured with the added whip cream)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Cashews, dates, maple syrup, cacao powder & hot water

Morning Snacks

Cup of Granola

Cup of Granola

$8.50

A cup of our house-made granola topped with chia seeds, hemp seeds, coconut shreds, strawberries, blueberries, your choice of almond butter or peanut butter n oat milk

Cup of Oats

Cup of Oats

$7.75

A cup of oats topped with chia seeds, hemp seeds, coconut shreds, strawberries, blueberries, your choice of (almond butter or peanut butter), hot water n topped with a touch of cinnamon n agave

Sushi

Avocado Mash Roll

Avocado Mash Roll

Avocado mash spread on top of sushi rice, sprinkled hemp seeds, carrots & cucumbers all rolled in nori n served with a side of tamari n a drizzle of chipotle aioli *Gluten-free *Oil-free option upon request *pictured is the inside-out option

Spicy Chickpea Tuna Roll

Spicy Chickpea Tuna Roll

Chickpea tuna spread on sushi rice, sriracha (mild), carrots n cucumber *Gluten-free *contains sesame *pictured is the regular option

Smokey Rainbow Roll

Smokey Rainbow Roll

Sushi rice, shiitake ‘bacon’, avocado mash, kimchee, carrots, beets, cucumbers w/ a cashew sauce (optional)

Sweet n Spicy BBQ Roll

Sweet n Spicy BBQ Roll

Rolled with sushi rice, BBQ jackfruit, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, sweet chili sauce & special chipotle aioli garnished w/ sesame seeds *gluten-free *oil-free option upon request

Lobster Sushi Roll

Lobster Sushi Roll

Sushi rice, Hearts of palm “lobster”, cucumbers, carrots, avocado mash, spicy kimchee w/ teriyaki sauce *soy & gluten only in teriyaki sauce

Paninis

Bakon Egg n Cheez

Bakon Egg n Cheez

Just Egg patty, tomato, tempeh bacon, lettuce, melted cheez served with a dash of ketchup & chipotle aioli *contains gluten & soy *Gluten-Free option

BLAT Panini

BLAT Panini

Smoked tempeh bacon, lettuce, avocado n tomato served with a touch of vegenaise sauce *gluten & soy

Eggcellent Eggplant Panini

Eggcellent Eggplant Panini

$13.50

Breaded n baked eggplant topped with a touch of homemade marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheez n jalapeños with veganaise *contains gluten

Hearty Pesto

Hearty Pesto

Hearts of palm tossed in our house-made spinach-pesto with tomatoes, lettuce, cheez & a couple jalapeños for a slight kick *contains gluten

Jackfruit Panini

Jackfruit Panini

BBQ shredded jackfruit with tomato, onion, jalapeños n cheez with a chipotle aioli sauce *contains gluten *gluten-free option

The Deli Sandwich

The Deli Sandwich

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheez, avocado mash, sliced "meat" (tofurkey) n a touch of vegenaise *soy & gluten *We offer gluten free sliced bread as a smaller sandwich option (Tofurkey contains gluten)

The Rock n Roots Panini

The Rock n Roots Panini

Shredded carrots, shredded beets, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, onion, olives, avocado mash, with a spoon of hemp seeds n cheez with a dijonnaise sauce *contains gluten

PB & Banana Sandwich

$6.50

Peanut butter, agave & bananas served on gluten-free sliced bread and lightly toasted on our panini press

Wraps or Salads

The Burrito

The Burrito

Brown rice, avocado mash, beans, pico de Gallo, cheez, lettuce, served with our special chipotle aioli sauce *contains gluten *Gluten-free & oil-free option upon request (salad)

Veggie Tuna

Veggie Tuna

Our homemade chickpea tuna, shredded carrots, cranberries, diced tomato and kale served with a dijon aioli sauce Gluten-Free Sliced Bread or Whole Wheat Panini Sandwich Set-up: Romaine, Tomatoes, Chickpea Tuna & Dijonnaise *contains gluten & sesame *Gluten-free & oil-free option upon request (salad w/ avocado dijon dressing)

Hummus

Hummus

Homemade hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives tossed in an almond cucumber sauce *contains almonds & gluten *Gluten-free & oil-free option upon request (salad)

Smokey 'Shrooms

Smokey 'Shrooms

Smoked shiitake mushrooms tossed with a mix of kale n spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots with a cashew dressing *contains gluten & cashews *Gluten-free option upon request

The Rock n Roots Salad

The Rock n Roots Salad

A mix of spiralized zucchini, kale, carrots, beets, onions, hemp seeds, peanuts n baked tofu tossed in our house-made creamy ginger miso dressing topped with avo mash *gluten free *contains soy, sesame & peanuts *Oil-free option upon request

Bean & Cheese Quesadilla

Bean & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Pinto beans, brown rice, mooliss cheese inside a whole wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, cashew cream, avocado mash & pico de gallo *contains cashew (optional) *contains gluten

Build Your Own Salad

$9.00

Combo Deals

A customers choice of a combination of an 8 oz soup of the week & half salad or an 8 oz soup & half a panini

Combo 1 (1/2 Salad & Soup)

Combo 2 (1/2 Sandwich & Soup)

Burgers

Have your burger on a bun, have it over a custom salad OR on a gluten-free bun
Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Your typical burger topped with melted cheez, avo mash, lettuce, tomato, onion & our special chipotle aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun w/ a handful of our signature baked garlic fries *bun contains gluten & soy *Gluten/soy-free option upon request

'Shroom Burger

'Shroom Burger

$16.00

Our house-made mushroom patty (mix of cremini, portobello, oyster mushrooms w/ oats & pinto beans) topped with melted cheez, avo mash, lettuce, tomato, onion & our special chipotle aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun w/ a handful of our signature baked garlic fries *bun contains gluten & soy *Gluten/soy-free option upon request

Sweet Bean Burger

Sweet Bean Burger

$14.50

Our house-made sweet potato, pinto bean, quinoa & oat patty topped with melted cheez, avo mash, lettuce, tomato, onion & our special chipotle aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun w/ a handful of our signature baked garlic fries *bun contains gluten & soy *Gluten/soy-free option upon request

Black Bean & Quinoa Burger

Black Bean & Quinoa Burger

$15.00

A patty made of oat, black bean, quinoa, tomato paste, flaxseed, curry, cumin, salt & pepper It’s served on a bun w/ avocado mash, lettuce & tomato topped w/ a dash of vegenaise & comes w/ a side salad. (Kale, spinach, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in a dijonnaise sauce) *Jain-Friendly

Coffee & Tea

Organic Coffee

self serve n BYOC to save ($.25) !

Organic Iced Coffee

$4.50

Choice Organic Earl Grey Tea

$2.50

Choice Organic Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Choice Organic Chamomile Tea

$2.50

Fruit Bowls & Cups

16 oz Bowl (pictured) comes with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, house-made granola (contains nuts), cacao nibs, chia seeds, hemp seeds & your choice of (almond or peanut butter) 16 oz Parfait cup comes with layers of bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, house-made granola (contains nuts), whip cream, cacao nibs, chia seeds, hemp seeds & your choice of (almond or peanut butter) 12 oz cup comes with just pitaya & you can select to add your own toppings. Cup version is served plain as an option to build your own.
Pitaya

Pitaya

Pitaya sorbet scooped into your choice of (16 oz bowl, 12 oz cup or 16 oz cup as a parfait) Bowl: comes topped w/ house-made granola, coconut shreds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, bananas topped w/ choice of peanut butter or almond butter. 16 oz Parfait Cup: Same as bowl but layered w/ whip cream 12 oz Cup: Smaller option & it comes just w/ the sorbet so you can add your own toppings *tree-nuts (optional) *Bowl is pictured

Acai

Acai

Acai sorbet scooped into your choice of (16 oz bowl, 12 oz cup or 16 oz cup as a parfait) Bowl: comes topped w/ house-made granola, coconut shreds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, bananas topped w/ choice of peanut butter or almond butter. 16 oz Parfait Cup: Same as bowl but layered w/ whip cream 12 oz Cup: Smaller option & it comes just w/ the sorbet so you can add your own toppings *tree-nuts optional *parfait is pictured

On The Sweet Side

Banana Split

Banana Split

$12.00

A banana split filled with your choice of (Acai or Coconut Ice Cream) topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate chips, peanut butter, chocolate sauce & coconut shreds *ice cream contains gluten & coconut *Acai version is gluten-free

Blue Marble Bread & Roses Ice Cream

Blue Marble Bread & Roses Ice Cream

Blueberry Donut

Blueberry Donut

$5.25

A doughnut made of spelt flour, apple sauce, date sugar, coconut cream, grape seed oil & freeze dried blueberries *gluten-free *coconut *made by Brooklyn Alkaline

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

$9.50Out of stock

Decadent, rich sweetened with agave & topped with cacao nibs ...and absolutely delicious. *contains coconut

Chocolate Donuts

Chocolate Donuts

$5.25

A doughnut made of spelt flour, apple sauce, date sugar, coconut cream, grape seed oil & cacao *gluten-free *coconut *made by Brooklyn Alkaline

Crunchy Almond Butter Cups

Crunchy Almond Butter Cups

$6.75

A chocolate cup filled with almond butter and crushed almonds with a date & almond crust *gluten-free *almonds

Date Balls

Date Balls

$6.00

Mix of dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds, almond butter, chia seeds n a dash of salt

Mango Blueberry Cheesecake

Mango Blueberry Cheesecake

$10.75

Mango infused cheesecake with a cookie crumble bottom topped with blueberry compote on top *gluten, coconut, cashew

Mango Chia Pudding Jars

Mango Chia Pudding Jars

$9.50

Cashew chia pudding with a layer of mango chutney, granola & coconut shreds *gluten-free *cashews, coconut, almonds

Pumpkin Chip Scone

Pumpkin Chip Scone

$4.50

*contains gluten *refined sugar-free

Pumpkin Pie Slice

Pumpkin Pie Slice

$8.50Out of stock

With hazelnut cream and coconut caramel sauce *contains hazelnuts & coconut *gluten-free

Strawberry Donuts

Strawberry Donuts

$5.25

A doughnut made of spelt flour, apple sauce, date sugar, coconut cream, grape seed oil & freeze dried strawberries *gluten-free *coconut *made by Brooklyn Alkaline

Prepared Food To Go Items

Chickpea Tuna 12 oz.

$6.25

Our homemade chickpea tuna (mix of celery, carrots, onions, garlic, tahini, dijon, salt n pepper) *sesame *oil-free

Chickpea Tuna 16 oz.

$9.25

Our homemade chickpea tuna (mix of celery, carrots, onions, garlic, tahini, dijon, salt n pepper) *sesame *oil-free

Granola 16 oz.

$7.50

Mix of toasted oats, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds sweetened with a touch of agave and spiced with cinnamon, cloves & topped with chocolate chips

Granola 32 oz.

$12.75

Mix of toasted oats, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds sweetened with a touch of agave and spiced with cinnamon, cloves & topped with chocolate chips

Hummus 12 oz.

$7.75

*sesame

Jackfruit Chick’n Salad 12 oz

$7.75

Shredded jackfruit, celery, onions, chickpeas, cranberries, dijonnaise & spices *gluten-free

Jackfruit Chick’n Salad 16 oz

$9.75

Shredded jackfruit, celery, onions, chickpeas, cranberries, dijonnaise & spices *gluten-free

Lobster Salad 12 oz

$7.50

Lobster Salad 16 oz

$9.75

Macaroni Salad 12 oz.

$7.50

Macaroni mixed with carrots, celery, onion & garlic tossed in a dijonnaise sauce

Macaroni Salad 16 oz.

$9.50

Macaroni mixed with carrots, celery, onion & garlic tossed in a dijonnaise sauce *gluten

Mooliss Mozzarella Shreds 12 oz

$5.75
Rockin’ Chipotle Aioli

Rockin’ Chipotle Aioli

$11.25

Our delicious house-made Rockin’ Chipotle Aioli sauce is now available in our grab n go fridge in a 16 oz bottle for you to enjoy at home. Bring your bottle back for a refill & save $1

Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 12 oz.

Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 12 oz.

$7.25Out of stock

Brussel sprouts, sweet potato, toasted pecans, Purple cabbage, garlic w/ an orange zest oil dressing *contains pecans *gluten-free

Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 16 oz.

Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 16 oz.

$9.25

Brussel sprouts, sweet potato, toasted pecans, Purple cabbage, garlic w/ an orange zest oil dressing *contains pecans *gluten-free

Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 32 oz.

$18.50

Brussel sprouts, sweet potato, toasted pecans, Purple cabbage, garlic w/ an orange zest oil dressing *contains pecans *gluten-free

Grab n Go

Aqua ViTea Blueberry

$5.75Out of stock

Aqua ViTea Hibiscus Ginger Lime

$5.75

Aqua Vitea Kombucha Ginger

$5.75

Aqua ViTea Turmeric Sunrise

$5.75

Blue Chips Garden of Eatin

$2.00
Elderberry Elixir

Elderberry Elixir

$25.00

Essentia Water

$2.50

GTS Kombucha Guava

$5.25

GTS Kombucha Lemonade

$5.25
GTS Kombucha Trilogy

GTS Kombucha Trilogy

$5.25

Harmless Harvest Coco Water 16 oz

$5.99

Honest Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.99

Maine Root Blueberry

$2.99

Maine Root Spiced Ginger

$2.99

Mountain Valley Spring Water 16.9 FL oz

$2.50

SanPellegrino Aranciata

$1.75
Sea Moss Gel

Sea Moss Gel

$25.00
Sea Moss Ice Pops

Sea Moss Ice Pops

Spindrift Lemon

$1.95

Spindrift Sparkling Blackberry

$1.95Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Raspberry

$1.95

The Immune Booster

$6.00

Blended ginger, lemon, turmeric, cayenne, ACV & filtered water *made-in-house

Water/Ice

$1.00

Sides

'Shroom Burger Patty

$6.50

Avocado Mash 2 oz.

$1.50

Mashed avocado with lemon n salt

Baked Garlic Fries

Our signature baked garlic fries are served w/ a side of chipotle aioli

Bean & Cheese Quesadilla

Bean & Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Pinto beans, brown rice, mooliss cheese inside a whole wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, cashew cream, avocado mash & pico de gallo *contains cashew (optional) *contains gluten

Beyond Burger Patty

$6.50

Cashew Dressing 2 oz.

$2.00

Cheez Fries

$12.00

Our signature baked garlic fries topped w/ melted mooliss mozzarella shreds w/ crumbled tempeh ‘bacon’, chopped jalapeños, pinto beans, chopped kale w/ bbq aioli on top

Chipotle Aioli 2 oz.

$1.50

Gluten-free Sliced Bread

$2.00

House salad

$5.00

A mix of kale, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions tossed in our yogurt sauce *contains almonds

Ketchup 2 oz.

$1.00

Panini Bread

$3.00

Pickles

$0.25

Pico De Gallo 2 oz.

$0.50

Shrooms

$2.50

Almond Cucumber Dressing 2 oz.

$1.50

Avocado Dijon Dressing 2 oz.

$1.50

Sriracha 2 oz.

$1.00

Sweet Bean Burger Patty

$6.50

Wrap

$1.00

whole wheat wrap

Dijonnaise Dressing 2 oz.

$1.50

Ginger Miso Dressing 2 oz.

$1.50

Gift Cards & Merch.

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

$150 Gift Card

$150.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00
Bamboo Cutlery Set

Bamboo Cutlery Set

$16.00

Reduce waste ♻️ & buy this one time & keep forever!

Crop Top

Crop Top

$38.50
Happy Hounds CBD Treats

Happy Hounds CBD Treats

$25.50
Herbivore Drawstring Bag

Herbivore Drawstring Bag

$30.00
Hoodie

Hoodie

Out of stock
Mango Body Oil

Mango Body Oil

$20.00
Passionfruit Body Oil

Passionfruit Body Oil

$20.00
Organic Cotton Tote Bag

Organic Cotton Tote Bag

$35.00Out of stock
Solid Color Beanies

Solid Color Beanies

$26.50

STRAWS

$1.00

Metal straws

T-Shirt

$35.50Out of stock
Tank

Tank

$36.95
Tie Dye Beanies

Tie Dye Beanies

$35.00Out of stock
Tie-Dye Herbivore Bumper Sticker

Tie-Dye Herbivore Bumper Sticker

$4.75
Whipped Mango Body Butter

Whipped Mango Body Butter

$25.00
Whipped Vanilla Body Butter

Whipped Vanilla Body Butter

$25.00Out of stock
Whipped Passionfruit Butter

Whipped Passionfruit Butter

$25.00
Zip Up Hoodie

Zip Up Hoodie

$49.95Out of stock
Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

$20.00
Rock n Roots Farm Chapstick Peppermint

Rock n Roots Farm Chapstick Peppermint

$5.00
Rock n Roots Farm Chapstick Vanilla

Rock n Roots Farm Chapstick Vanilla

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
Sunday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

469 Willis Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596

Rock n Roots image

