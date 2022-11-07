Rock n Roots

Fruit Bowls & Cups

16 oz Bowl (pictured) comes with bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, house-made granola (contains nuts), cacao nibs, chia seeds, hemp seeds & your choice of (almond or peanut butter) 16 oz Parfait cup comes with layers of bananas, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, house-made granola (contains nuts), whip cream, cacao nibs, chia seeds, hemp seeds & your choice of (almond or peanut butter) 12 oz cup comes with just pitaya & you can select to add your own toppings. Cup version is served plain as an option to build your own.