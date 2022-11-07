- Home
Rock n Roots
469 Willis Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
*SPECIALS*
Utensils To-Go
Please click this if you’re ordering online & need utensils otherwise we won’t add them to the bag in effort to conserve as much waste as possible! Thank you :)
NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Mac & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese, please!!! Quinoa elbows tossed in our house-made cheez sauce & topped with your choice of smoked tempeh, kimchi or shiitake bacon. *gluten-free / oil-free / nut-free
NOVEMBER SPECIAL: Empanada’s
2 for $10 Option: Served with one of each empanada (jackfruit & cheese / Mac & Cheese) with a cilantro avocado lime dipping sauce & cheese sauce with a side of cabbage slaw. Individual Option: Served individual w/ dipping sauce & cabbage slaw *contains gluten *contains soy (only in cilantro dipping sauce)
Soup of the Week: Truffle Potato Leek
*gluten-free *contains coconut
Loaded Carrot Dog
*Saturday Special* Fully loaded hot dog with sauerkraut, avocado mash, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, ketchup & dijon mustard!
Korean Kimchi Dog
Our house-made carrot dog topped w/ melted mooliss cheese, sautéed onions, kimchi, sauerkraut, cabbage slaw & topped w/ chipotle aioli & ketchup
Lobster Roll
Hearts of palm tossed with red pepper, red onion, dill, celery, garlic, a touch of mustard & vegenaise & garnished with chopped purple cabbage served with a side of potato chips
Loaded Soyboy Dog
*Saturday Special* Fully loaded hot dog with sauerkraut, avocado mash, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, ketchup & dijon mustard!
Organic Juices
Smoothies
Hot Drinks
Morning Snacks
Cup of Granola
A cup of our house-made granola topped with chia seeds, hemp seeds, coconut shreds, strawberries, blueberries, your choice of almond butter or peanut butter n oat milk
Cup of Oats
A cup of oats topped with chia seeds, hemp seeds, coconut shreds, strawberries, blueberries, your choice of (almond butter or peanut butter), hot water n topped with a touch of cinnamon n agave
Sushi
Avocado Mash Roll
Avocado mash spread on top of sushi rice, sprinkled hemp seeds, carrots & cucumbers all rolled in nori n served with a side of tamari n a drizzle of chipotle aioli *Gluten-free *Oil-free option upon request *pictured is the inside-out option
Spicy Chickpea Tuna Roll
Chickpea tuna spread on sushi rice, sriracha (mild), carrots n cucumber *Gluten-free *contains sesame *pictured is the regular option
Smokey Rainbow Roll
Sushi rice, shiitake ‘bacon’, avocado mash, kimchee, carrots, beets, cucumbers w/ a cashew sauce (optional)
Sweet n Spicy BBQ Roll
Rolled with sushi rice, BBQ jackfruit, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, sweet chili sauce & special chipotle aioli garnished w/ sesame seeds *gluten-free *oil-free option upon request
Lobster Sushi Roll
Sushi rice, Hearts of palm “lobster”, cucumbers, carrots, avocado mash, spicy kimchee w/ teriyaki sauce *soy & gluten only in teriyaki sauce
Paninis
Bakon Egg n Cheez
Just Egg patty, tomato, tempeh bacon, lettuce, melted cheez served with a dash of ketchup & chipotle aioli *contains gluten & soy *Gluten-Free option
BLAT Panini
Smoked tempeh bacon, lettuce, avocado n tomato served with a touch of vegenaise sauce *gluten & soy
Eggcellent Eggplant Panini
Breaded n baked eggplant topped with a touch of homemade marinara sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheez n jalapeños with veganaise *contains gluten
Hearty Pesto
Hearts of palm tossed in our house-made spinach-pesto with tomatoes, lettuce, cheez & a couple jalapeños for a slight kick *contains gluten
Jackfruit Panini
BBQ shredded jackfruit with tomato, onion, jalapeños n cheez with a chipotle aioli sauce *contains gluten *gluten-free option
The Deli Sandwich
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheez, avocado mash, sliced "meat" (tofurkey) n a touch of vegenaise *soy & gluten *We offer gluten free sliced bread as a smaller sandwich option (Tofurkey contains gluten)
The Rock n Roots Panini
Shredded carrots, shredded beets, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, onion, olives, avocado mash, with a spoon of hemp seeds n cheez with a dijonnaise sauce *contains gluten
PB & Banana Sandwich
Peanut butter, agave & bananas served on gluten-free sliced bread and lightly toasted on our panini press
Wraps or Salads
The Burrito
Brown rice, avocado mash, beans, pico de Gallo, cheez, lettuce, served with our special chipotle aioli sauce *contains gluten *Gluten-free & oil-free option upon request (salad)
Veggie Tuna
Our homemade chickpea tuna, shredded carrots, cranberries, diced tomato and kale served with a dijon aioli sauce Gluten-Free Sliced Bread or Whole Wheat Panini Sandwich Set-up: Romaine, Tomatoes, Chickpea Tuna & Dijonnaise *contains gluten & sesame *Gluten-free & oil-free option upon request (salad w/ avocado dijon dressing)
Hummus
Homemade hummus, spinach, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives tossed in an almond cucumber sauce *contains almonds & gluten *Gluten-free & oil-free option upon request (salad)
Smokey 'Shrooms
Smoked shiitake mushrooms tossed with a mix of kale n spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots with a cashew dressing *contains gluten & cashews *Gluten-free option upon request
The Rock n Roots Salad
A mix of spiralized zucchini, kale, carrots, beets, onions, hemp seeds, peanuts n baked tofu tossed in our house-made creamy ginger miso dressing topped with avo mash *gluten free *contains soy, sesame & peanuts *Oil-free option upon request
Bean & Cheese Quesadilla
Pinto beans, brown rice, mooliss cheese inside a whole wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, cashew cream, avocado mash & pico de gallo *contains cashew (optional) *contains gluten
Build Your Own Salad
Combo Deals
Burgers
Beyond Burger
Your typical burger topped with melted cheez, avo mash, lettuce, tomato, onion & our special chipotle aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun w/ a handful of our signature baked garlic fries *bun contains gluten & soy *Gluten/soy-free option upon request
'Shroom Burger
Our house-made mushroom patty (mix of cremini, portobello, oyster mushrooms w/ oats & pinto beans) topped with melted cheez, avo mash, lettuce, tomato, onion & our special chipotle aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun w/ a handful of our signature baked garlic fries *bun contains gluten & soy *Gluten/soy-free option upon request
Sweet Bean Burger
Our house-made sweet potato, pinto bean, quinoa & oat patty topped with melted cheez, avo mash, lettuce, tomato, onion & our special chipotle aioli sauce served on a sesame seed bun w/ a handful of our signature baked garlic fries *bun contains gluten & soy *Gluten/soy-free option upon request
Black Bean & Quinoa Burger
A patty made of oat, black bean, quinoa, tomato paste, flaxseed, curry, cumin, salt & pepper It’s served on a bun w/ avocado mash, lettuce & tomato topped w/ a dash of vegenaise & comes w/ a side salad. (Kale, spinach, tomatoes & cucumbers tossed in a dijonnaise sauce) *Jain-Friendly
Coffee & Tea
Fruit Bowls & Cups
Pitaya
Pitaya sorbet scooped into your choice of (16 oz bowl, 12 oz cup or 16 oz cup as a parfait) Bowl: comes topped w/ house-made granola, coconut shreds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, bananas topped w/ choice of peanut butter or almond butter. 16 oz Parfait Cup: Same as bowl but layered w/ whip cream 12 oz Cup: Smaller option & it comes just w/ the sorbet so you can add your own toppings *tree-nuts (optional) *Bowl is pictured
Acai
Acai sorbet scooped into your choice of (16 oz bowl, 12 oz cup or 16 oz cup as a parfait) Bowl: comes topped w/ house-made granola, coconut shreds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, cacao nibs, strawberries, blueberries, bananas topped w/ choice of peanut butter or almond butter. 16 oz Parfait Cup: Same as bowl but layered w/ whip cream 12 oz Cup: Smaller option & it comes just w/ the sorbet so you can add your own toppings *tree-nuts optional *parfait is pictured
On The Sweet Side
Banana Split
A banana split filled with your choice of (Acai or Coconut Ice Cream) topped with coconut whipped cream, chocolate chips, peanut butter, chocolate sauce & coconut shreds *ice cream contains gluten & coconut *Acai version is gluten-free
Blue Marble Bread & Roses Ice Cream
Blueberry Donut
A doughnut made of spelt flour, apple sauce, date sugar, coconut cream, grape seed oil & freeze dried blueberries *gluten-free *coconut *made by Brooklyn Alkaline
Chocolate Avocado Mousse
Decadent, rich sweetened with agave & topped with cacao nibs ...and absolutely delicious. *contains coconut
Chocolate Donuts
A doughnut made of spelt flour, apple sauce, date sugar, coconut cream, grape seed oil & cacao *gluten-free *coconut *made by Brooklyn Alkaline
Crunchy Almond Butter Cups
A chocolate cup filled with almond butter and crushed almonds with a date & almond crust *gluten-free *almonds
Date Balls
Mix of dates, walnuts, sunflower seeds, almond butter, chia seeds n a dash of salt
Mango Blueberry Cheesecake
Mango infused cheesecake with a cookie crumble bottom topped with blueberry compote on top *gluten, coconut, cashew
Mango Chia Pudding Jars
Cashew chia pudding with a layer of mango chutney, granola & coconut shreds *gluten-free *cashews, coconut, almonds
Pumpkin Chip Scone
*contains gluten *refined sugar-free
Pumpkin Pie Slice
With hazelnut cream and coconut caramel sauce *contains hazelnuts & coconut *gluten-free
Strawberry Donuts
A doughnut made of spelt flour, apple sauce, date sugar, coconut cream, grape seed oil & freeze dried strawberries *gluten-free *coconut *made by Brooklyn Alkaline
Prepared Food To Go Items
Chickpea Tuna 12 oz.
Our homemade chickpea tuna (mix of celery, carrots, onions, garlic, tahini, dijon, salt n pepper) *sesame *oil-free
Chickpea Tuna 16 oz.
Our homemade chickpea tuna (mix of celery, carrots, onions, garlic, tahini, dijon, salt n pepper) *sesame *oil-free
Granola 16 oz.
Mix of toasted oats, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds sweetened with a touch of agave and spiced with cinnamon, cloves & topped with chocolate chips
Granola 32 oz.
Mix of toasted oats, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds sweetened with a touch of agave and spiced with cinnamon, cloves & topped with chocolate chips
Hummus 12 oz.
*sesame
Jackfruit Chick’n Salad 12 oz
Shredded jackfruit, celery, onions, chickpeas, cranberries, dijonnaise & spices *gluten-free
Jackfruit Chick’n Salad 16 oz
Shredded jackfruit, celery, onions, chickpeas, cranberries, dijonnaise & spices *gluten-free
Lobster Salad 12 oz
Lobster Salad 16 oz
Macaroni Salad 12 oz.
Macaroni mixed with carrots, celery, onion & garlic tossed in a dijonnaise sauce
Macaroni Salad 16 oz.
Macaroni mixed with carrots, celery, onion & garlic tossed in a dijonnaise sauce *gluten
Mooliss Mozzarella Shreds 12 oz
Rockin’ Chipotle Aioli
Our delicious house-made Rockin’ Chipotle Aioli sauce is now available in our grab n go fridge in a 16 oz bottle for you to enjoy at home. Bring your bottle back for a refill & save $1
Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 12 oz.
Brussel sprouts, sweet potato, toasted pecans, Purple cabbage, garlic w/ an orange zest oil dressing *contains pecans *gluten-free
Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 16 oz.
Brussel sprouts, sweet potato, toasted pecans, Purple cabbage, garlic w/ an orange zest oil dressing *contains pecans *gluten-free
Shaved Brussel & Sweet Potato 32 oz.
Brussel sprouts, sweet potato, toasted pecans, Purple cabbage, garlic w/ an orange zest oil dressing *contains pecans *gluten-free
Grab n Go
Aqua ViTea Blueberry
Aqua ViTea Hibiscus Ginger Lime
Aqua Vitea Kombucha Ginger
Aqua ViTea Turmeric Sunrise
Blue Chips Garden of Eatin
Elderberry Elixir
Essentia Water
GTS Kombucha Guava
GTS Kombucha Lemonade
GTS Kombucha Trilogy
Harmless Harvest Coco Water 16 oz
Honest Green Tea (Unsweetened)
Maine Root Blueberry
Maine Root Spiced Ginger
Mountain Valley Spring Water 16.9 FL oz
SanPellegrino Aranciata
Sea Moss Gel
Sea Moss Ice Pops
Spindrift Lemon
Spindrift Sparkling Blackberry
Spindrift Sparkling Raspberry
The Immune Booster
Blended ginger, lemon, turmeric, cayenne, ACV & filtered water *made-in-house
Water/Ice
Sides
'Shroom Burger Patty
Avocado Mash 2 oz.
Mashed avocado with lemon n salt
Baked Garlic Fries
Our signature baked garlic fries are served w/ a side of chipotle aioli
Bean & Cheese Quesadilla
Pinto beans, brown rice, mooliss cheese inside a whole wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, cashew cream, avocado mash & pico de gallo *contains cashew (optional) *contains gluten
Beyond Burger Patty
Cashew Dressing 2 oz.
Cheez Fries
Our signature baked garlic fries topped w/ melted mooliss mozzarella shreds w/ crumbled tempeh ‘bacon’, chopped jalapeños, pinto beans, chopped kale w/ bbq aioli on top
Chipotle Aioli 2 oz.
Gluten-free Sliced Bread
House salad
A mix of kale, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions tossed in our yogurt sauce *contains almonds
Ketchup 2 oz.
Panini Bread
Pickles
Pico De Gallo 2 oz.
Shrooms
Almond Cucumber Dressing 2 oz.
Avocado Dijon Dressing 2 oz.
Sriracha 2 oz.
Sweet Bean Burger Patty
Wrap
whole wheat wrap
Dijonnaise Dressing 2 oz.
Ginger Miso Dressing 2 oz.
Gift Cards & Merch.
$100 Gift Card
$150 Gift Card
$20 Gift Card
$25 Gift Card
$50 Gift Card
$75 Gift Card
Bamboo Cutlery Set
Reduce waste ♻️ & buy this one time & keep forever!
Crop Top
Happy Hounds CBD Treats
Herbivore Drawstring Bag
Hoodie
Mango Body Oil
Passionfruit Body Oil
Organic Cotton Tote Bag
Solid Color Beanies
STRAWS
Metal straws
T-Shirt
Tank
Tie Dye Beanies
Tie-Dye Herbivore Bumper Sticker
Whipped Mango Body Butter
Whipped Vanilla Body Butter
Whipped Passionfruit Butter
Zip Up Hoodie
Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
Rock n Roots Farm Chapstick Peppermint
Rock n Roots Farm Chapstick Vanilla
469 Willis Ave, Williston Park, NY 11596