  • Home
  • /
  • Kamuela
  • /
  • Rocko's Country Cookin' LLC - 68-1820 Waikoloa Rd #505
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rocko's Country Cookin' LLC 68-1820 Waikoloa Rd #505

review star

No reviews yet

68-1820 Waikoloa Rd #E105

Waikoloa, HI 96743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BFAST BREADS

Bagel with 1

$7.00

whole bagel, choice of topping

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

BREAKFAST BEVERAGE

Juice

$4.00

Orange, apple, POG

Coffee

$3.00

Regular, Decaf

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mint, Chamomile

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fersh brewed Black ice tea

Milk

$4.00

Whole, 2%, Almond

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Fountain Sodas

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Fanta Orange

Breakfast Mains

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Flour tortilla, stuffed with scrambled egg, salsa, combo cheese, tater totts, and sausage. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Buttered English muffin, choice of meat, egg, cheese. Served with tater torts.

BREAKFAST ROUND UPS

BISCUITS N GRAVY

$19.00

1 LARGE COUNTRY BISCUIT, cut in 1/2 topped with Sausage Gravy, 1 egg cooked to order, and CHOICE of 1 MEAT.

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Chips

$2.00

potato, tortilla

Side Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Fruit

$2.00

raisins, cranberries, applesauce

Side Gravy

$5.00

country gravy, sausage gravy, brown gravy

Side Grilled Onions

$3.00

yellow onion, butter, garlic, spices

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

pickled jalapenos

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

white rice

Side Salsa

$4.00

local salsa

Side Sauted Mushrooms

$6.00

3 oz button mushrooms, butter, garlic, spices

Side Shredded Cheese

$4.00

cheddar, jack

Side Slice Cheese

$1.00

cheddar, american, swiss

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Toast

$2.00

white, wheat, sourdough, texas toast, english muffin, Ezekiel

Side Tortilla

$2.00

flour, corn

SIDE BISCUIT N GRAVY

$8.00

Side eggs

$1.50

Side bacon

$2.00

EGGS N THINGS

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Choice of 2 FLOUR or CORN tortillas, CHOICE of black or refried beans, 2 eggs cooked to order, ranchero sauce, grated combo cheese, sour cream.

Classic Country Breakfast

$16.00

2 eggs cooked to order, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, choice of toast.

HamSteak & Eggs

$18.00

Grilled thin ham slices, 2 eggs cooked to order, Bfast potatoes, choice of toast.

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Belgin Waffle

$9.00

1 Belgian waffle, powder sugar, butter, syrup

Chicken N Waffles

$17.00

Belgian Waffle and Crispy chicken strips, syrup, powder sugar.

KEIKI BREAKFAST

Keiki Classic

$10.00

1 egg, 1 meat, 1 toast

Keiki Belgian WAFFLE

$9.00

3 belgin waffle sticks, syrup, powder sugar

Cereal

$5.00

Keiki burrito

$8.00

SIDE FRUIT

$3.00

SMALLER EATS

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

1/2 Sandwich and Side Salad

$13.00

CUP OF CHILI N CHIPS

$9.00

LUNCH BAGEL AND BREADS

Country Cornbread

$5.00

homemade cornbread with butter

LUNCH BEVERAGE

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Whole, 2%, Almond

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Orange, apple, POG

Coffee

$3.00

Regular, Decaf

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fersh brewed Black ice tea

Fountain Sodas

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Fanta Orange

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mint, Chamomile

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken over Mashed Potatoes with Country Gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$22.00

chicken fried chicken, 2 sides,garlic toast

LUNCH DESSERTS

FAT BOY Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Floats

$7.00

2 scoops ice cream, choice of soda

FRESH FRUIT MILKSHAKE

$12.00

Milk Shakes

$10.00

3 scoops ice cream, vanilla or choc

LUNCH KEIKI

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$8.00

classic grilled cheese, choice of side

Keiki Burger

$10.00

cheese burger, choice of side

Keiki Hot Dog

$9.00

grilled hot dog, choice of side

Keiki PB J

$7.00

classic PBJ, choice of side

GRILL UPS

Country Smash Burger Burger

$19.00

hamb bun, hamb patty, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Patty Melt

$17.00

sourdough bread, hamb patty, mushrooms, swiss cheese

Rock Dog

$12.00

grilled hot dog, bun,

Sprout Dog

$14.00

grilled hot dog, corn tortilla, sprouts, zesty aioli

Chili Cheese Dog

$16.00

grilled hot dog, bun , chili, cheese, chopped onion

ROUND UPS

Rocko Tacos

$17.00

Chili N Rice

$15.00

CHILI N RICE ... Topped with combo cheese, diced onions, sour cream, jalapenos

SALADS

Chef Salad

$20.00Out of stock

mixed greens, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg, ham, bacon,

Taco Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, taco shell, refried bean, hamb meat, cheese, sour cream, guac, salsa

Green Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cabbage, carrot, cruton, garlic vinegarette

LUNCH SANDWICHES

BLT

$13.00

white bread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Chicken DIP

$18.00

hoaggie roll, bell pepper, onion, roasted chicken, au ju

Hot Ham & Cheese

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$16.00

sourdough bread, tuna, celery, cheese

LUNCH SIDES

Side Avocado

$5.00

1/2 avocado

Side Rice

$2.00

white rice

Side Fruit

$2.00

raisins, cranberries, applesauce

Side Sauted Mushrooms

$6.00

3 oz button mushrooms, butter, garlic, spices

Side Grilled Onions

$3.00

yellow onion, butter, garlic, spices

Side Salsa

$4.00

local salsa

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

flour, corn

Side Chips

$2.00

potato, tortilla

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

pickled jalapenos

Side Slice Cheese

$1.00

cheddar, american, swiss

Side Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$4.00

cheddar, jack

Side Gravy

$5.00

country gravy, sausage gravy, brown gravy

TATERS N THINGS

Traditional Loaded Baked Potato

$12.00

baked potato, butter, sour cream , bacon ,chives

French Fries

$8.00

for combo

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

french fries, chili, cheese

Basket of Fries

$10.00

basket of crispy golden fries

Basket of Onion Rings

$10.00

basket of crispy golden onion rings

Basket of Totts

$10.00

basket of crispy tator totts

Fried Okra with Smokey Dipping Sauce

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

COMBO VEGGIES

Southern Grean beans

$8.00

green beans, butter, garlic, salt pepper

Corn on the Cob with Avocado Lime Butter

$6.00

corn cob, butter, salt

Country Baked Beans

$7.00

baked beans, bacon, maple syrup

Brown Butter Honey Glazed Carrots

$6.00

NACHOS N CHILI

Chili N Cornbread

$13.00

Chili N Rice

$13.00

Country Chili

$5.00+

Frito Boat

$15.00

Macho Nachos

$35.00

Mini Macho Nacho

$20.00

Rodeo Nachos

$16.00

SOUPS

Chicken and Dumplings

$15.00

Cheesey Potato Soup

$13.00

Creamy Tomato Soup

$12.00

Condiments

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

KEIKI BREAKFAST

Keiki Classic

$10.00

1 egg, 1 meat, 1 toast

Keiki Scramble

$8.00

1 scrambled egg, cheese, 1 meat, tortilla

Keiki Belgian WAFFLE

$9.00

3 belgin waffle sticks, syrup, powder sugar

KEIKI LUNCH

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$8.00

classic grilled cheese, choice of side

Keiki Burger

$10.00

cheese burger, choice of side

Keiki Hot Dog

$9.00

grilled hot dog, choice of side

Keiki Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 chicken strips, choice of side

Keiki PB J

$7.00

classic PBJ, choice of side

Juices

Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

POG Juice

$5.00

Milk

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Whole, 2%, Almond

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Regular, Decaf

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mint, Chamomile

Iced Tea

$4.00

Fersh brewed Black ice tea

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Southern Sweet Tea

Star Beverage

Cherry Limade

$5.00

Sprite, fresh lime, cherry juice

Berry Lemonade

$5.00

seaseonal berry, lemonade

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Sodas

Fountain Sodas

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Root Beer, Dr Pepper, Fanta Orange

SAUCES

Au Jus Sauce

$3.00

Honey Mustard Sauce

$2.00

Ranchero Sauce

$5.00

Spicy Aioli

$2.00

GRAVY

BROWN GRAVY

$3.00

COUNTRY GRAVY

$5.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

“Welcome to Rocko’s...!” Rocko’s Country Cookin’ is a family owned and operated food service establishment offering classic comfort foods smothered in homestyle goodness. Owned by Aaron and Melisa Perkins of Waikoloa Hawaii, intertwining over 35 years of food and beverage experience to fulfill their life-long dream of bringing fresh, friendly, and fun flavors to your Ohana. Rocko’s will offer a high-energy environment with an exciting variety of family favorites featuring a twist of southern cuisine, comfort flavors, and healthy highlights brought to you from their roots of California and Texas. Come “Rockify” your taste buds and enjoy our mouth-watering breakfast, lunch, Texas-style meats, homemade desserts, and customized family packs; ​Where every bite is a delight!

Location

68-1820 Waikoloa Rd #E105, Waikoloa, HI 96743

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Rocko's Country Cookin' LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lava Java Waikoloa - 68-1845 Waikoloa Rd
orange starNo Reviews
68-1845 Waikoloa Rd Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Waikoloa Coffee - Ocean Tower
orange starNo Reviews
69-425 Waikoloa Beach Dr Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
A-Bay's Island Grill - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach Dr. J-106
orange starNo Reviews
69-250 Waikoloa Beach Dr. J-106 Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Yong's Kalbi
orange starNo Reviews
65 1158 Mamalahoa Hwy Ste 4 Kamuela, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Napua at Mauna Lani Beach Club
orange starNo Reviews
1292 S Kaniku Dr #68 Waimea, HI 96743
View restaurantnext
Foster's Kitchen Waikoloa - 69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD
orange starNo Reviews
69-250 Waikoloa Beach RD Waikoloa, HI 96738
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Waikoloa
Waikoloa
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Kailua Kona
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Hilo
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Pahoa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston