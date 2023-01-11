Rocko's Country Cookin' LLC 68-1820 Waikoloa Rd #505

Restaurant info

“Welcome to Rocko’s...!” Rocko’s Country Cookin’ is a family owned and operated food service establishment offering classic comfort foods smothered in homestyle goodness. Owned by Aaron and Melisa Perkins of Waikoloa Hawaii, intertwining over 35 years of food and beverage experience to fulfill their life-long dream of bringing fresh, friendly, and fun flavors to your Ohana. Rocko’s will offer a high-energy environment with an exciting variety of family favorites featuring a twist of southern cuisine, comfort flavors, and healthy highlights brought to you from their roots of California and Texas. Come “Rockify” your taste buds and enjoy our mouth-watering breakfast, lunch, Texas-style meats, homemade desserts, and customized family packs; ​Where every bite is a delight!