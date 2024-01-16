Zap Zone XL Rocko's Bar & Grill - Lansing
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grab a drink, catch a game, and take a moment to relax at our one-of-a-kind bar. Rocko’s is a focal point on our first floor with more than 25+ TVs and a BIG! 200 Square Foot High-Dev TV. Conveniently located at the front of our facility. A nest level proposition to sports and entertainment. Huge oval-shaped bar surrounded by big screen TVs.
Location
5220 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917