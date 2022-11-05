Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockport House of Pizza 19 Broadway,

review star

No reviews yet

19 Broadway,

Rockport, MA 01966

Calzones

Large Calzone

$14.95

Large Italian Calzone

$19.95

Large Spinach Feta Calzone

$17.95

Large Steak Bomb Calzone

$19.95

Large Steak Cheese Calzone

$17.95

Large Veggie Calzone

$17.95

Small Calzone

$11.25

Small Italian Calzone

$15.95

Mortadela/Salame

Small Spinach Feta Calzone

$14.95

Small Steak & cheese calzone

$15.95

Small Steak Bom Calzone1

$14.95

small Veggie Calzone

$13.95

Clubs

Cheeseburger club

$10.25

BLT

$7.95

Chicken finger Club

$7.95

Turkey Club

$7.95

Hamburger Club

$7.40

Cold Subs

Italian Sub

$9.50

Tuna Sub

$10.75

American Sub

$8.50

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.50

Turkey Sub

$10.50

Genoa Salami Sub

$10.75

Bologna & cheese Sub

$10.50

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.75

Dinners

Buffalo Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.25

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.25

Cheeseburger Dinner

$13.95

Chicken Finger Dinner

$14.95

Chicken Kabob Dinner

$14.95

Chicken Wing Dinner

$16.95

Double Cheeseburger Dinner

$15.95

Hamburger Dinner

$12.95

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.95

Steak Tips Dinner

$15.95

Super Roast Beef DInner

$16.95

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$17.95

Extra Orders

Bacon

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Dressing

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Feta

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Large Cheese Garlic bread

$10.25

Lobster meat

$24.95

Meatball

$0.95

Syrian Bread

$0.50

Small cheese garlic bread

$7.25

Fried Food

(16) Chicken wings

$18.25

(32) Chicken Wings

$36.25

(8) Chicken Wings

$9.75

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

Fried ravioli

$4.95

Large Buffalo Fingers

$9.95

Large Finger

$8.50

Large Fries

$5.25

(12) Mozzarella sticks

$13.25

(6) Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.50

Pizza Roll

$4.75

Small Buffalo Fingers

$6.95

Small Finger

$6.75

Small Fries

$4.25

Spinach Roll

$4.75

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Hot Subs

BLT Sub

$10.50

Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.75

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$9.75

Chicken Finger Sub

$10.50

Chicken Kabob Sub

$10.50

Chicken Parm sub

$9.30

Chicken Stir Fry sub

$10.75

Combo Sub

$10.25

Eggplant Sub

$9.75

Grilled Veg Sub

$9.95

Gyro

$10.75

Hamburger Sub

$10.25

Meatball sub

$9.75

Meatless

$9.75

Pastrami Sub

$10.50

Pizza Sub

$9.75

Sausage Sub

$9.75

Steak Tips Sub

$12.95

Veal Parm Sub

$9.75

Buffalo Finger Sub

$9.50

Fried Sausage Sub

$8.75

Hamburger Sub

$9.25

Steak tips Caesar wrap

$12.95

Pastas

Zitti

$8.25

Spaghetti

$8.25

Lasagna

$9.95

Pizzas

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.25

Large 3 way Roast beef Pizza

$19.95

Large cheese Pizza

$14.25

Large Chicken pesto pizza

$18.50

Large Hawaiian

$19.25

Large Margarita pizza

$18.50

Fresh mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, fresh chopped garlic, fresh basil

Large Meat-Lovers Pizza

$19.95

Large pizza Dough

$3.00

Large Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$19.50

Large Special Pizza

$19.95

Large Vegetable Pizza

$19.95

Philly Steak pizza

$17.95

Slice of Cheese

$2.00

Slice W Toppings

$2.00

Small 3 Way Pizza

$16.95

Small Cheese Pizza

$10.25

Small Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.95

Small Hawaiian

$14.25

Small Margarita Pizza

$15.95

Small Meat lovers

$14.95

Small Pizza dough

$2.50

Small Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Small Special

$14.95

Small Vegetable pizza

$14.95

Weekly Special Pizza

$15.95

Potato Chips

Lays

$1.00

Sour Cream

Roast Beef

Junior

$7.25

Beef

$8.25

Super

$9.25

Large Roast Beef

$11.25

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.75

Greek Salad

$9.75

Chef Salad

$10.50

Caesar salad

$9.75

Sandwichs

Blt Sandwich

$6.95

Cheeseburger

$5.75

Chicken Sald Sand

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese & Bacon

$6.75

Grilled Cheese & Ham

$6.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Hamburger

$5.50

Smoked burger

$6.95

Tuna Salad Sand

$6.50

Turkey Avocado Melted

$11.50

Turkey Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled Cheese & Tomato soup combo

$8.95

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.75

Beef stew

$5.75Out of stock

Steak Subs

Chicken Finger Steak Sub

$10.50

Fried Sausage Bomb

$10.25

Ham Salami Bomb

$10.25

Italian Bomb

$10.25

Linguica Bomb

$10.25

Plain Steak

$9.95

Steak BBQ Cheese Sub

$10.50

Steak Bomb

$11.25

Steak Cheese

$10.25

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$10.50

Steak Onion Cheese

$10.50

Steak Pepper Cheese

$10.50

Super Bomb Steak

$11.50

Supper Steak bomb

$11.50

20 oz Sodas

Aha Soda Blue

$2.40

Aha Soda Green

$2.40

Apple Juice

$2.75

Body Armor Fruit Punch

$2.75

Body Armor Blue/pome

$2.75

Coffe

$2.00

Coke

$2.40

Coke Cherry

$2.40

coke Limeted

$2.40

Coke Starlight

$2.40

Coke Zero

$2.40

Diet Coke

$2.40

Dunking Coffe

$3.25

Fanta Grape

$2.40

Fanta Orange

$2.40

Fanta Pink

$2.40

Fruit Punch

$2.40

Gingerale

$2.40

Gingerale Sugar Free

$2.40

Gold Peak Peach

$2.40

Gold Peak Raspberry

$2.40

Gold Peak SweetTea

$2.40

Hawain Punch

$2.40

Lemonade

$2.40

Lemonade

$2.40

Milk Chocolate

$2.95

Milk Chocolate Vanilla

$2.95

Milk Cookies & Cream

$2.95

Milk Strawberry

$2.95

Monster

$3.50

Moxie

$2.40

Orange Crush

$2.40

Power ade Blue

$2.40

Power Ade Red

$2.40

Power Ade Yellow

$2.40

Root Beer

$2.40

Soda Water

$2.40

Sprite

$2.40

Sprite Zero

$2.40

Water

$1.45

Vitamin Water Zero

$2.40

Vitamin Water Dragon

$2.40

Vitamin Water Acai/blue

$2.40

2 LT Sodas

Coke 2 lt

$3.00

Diet Coke 2lt

$3.00

Fanta 2 lt

$3.00

Gingerale 2 lt

$3.00

Sprite2 lt

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
