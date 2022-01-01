Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rockridge Cafe

419 Reviews

$$

5492 College Avenue

Oakland, CA 94618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meats
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Ricotta Cakes

Gift Certificates

Virtual gift card

$5.00

Purchase in $5 increments by increasing quantity until desired amount. We manage gift cards the old school way on a paper ledger, so provide Recipient’s Name in “Special Instructions” below. We can also send a physical gift certificate to a recipient if you provide mailing address too :) Redeemable for in-store and online food orders. Note for online food orders, select the “Pay in store” option. Our staff will be happy to apply the gift card balance to your order at pick-up.

Take-out ware

Utensils, condiments, napkins, etc

Do you need any of these for your take-out order? If not, we're happy to keep it and save the waste :)

Rock Recommendations

Carnitas Chilaquiles

$19.95

We scramble 2 eggs together with our carnitas. and with avocado, green onion & pepperjack cheese; we add our house-made chipotle-tomatillo sauce; we layer this all on shredded corn tortilla and top it with sour cream!

Pumpkin Waffle

$15.25

It is back, by request! Our pumpkin-batter waffle, topped with cinnamon cream cheese, with real maple syrup

Onion Rings

$9.50

By your request! Onion rings are back! Onion rings dipped in a beer batter and fried to perfection!

Marionberry Ricotta Special

$16.50

Our marionberry special is back! A combination plate of 1 egg, 2 strips of bacon or 2 pork links, and 2 ricotta cakes with our fabulous house-made marionberry sauce. Served with real maple syrup.

Rhubarb Waffle

Rhubarb Waffle

$15.25

Buttermilk or gluten-free cornmeal waffle with delicious home made rhubarb compote. Served with real maple syrup.

Carnitas-Avocado Quesadilla

$17.95

2 corn tortillas w/ our delicious carnitas, fresh salsa, avocado, pepperjack cheese, house-made ranchero sauce, and topped with an egg over easy

Avocado Quesadilla with Pots

$14.95

2 corn tortillas, with pepperjack cheese & avocado. Topped with one egg over easy. Salsa fresca & ranchero sauce on the side

Corned Beef Hash w/Honey Dijon

$19.95

We blend our Honey Dijon Mustard Sauce with a tinge of horseradish!

Corned Beef Hash w/Hollandaise

$19.95

Avocado Breakfast Tacos

$15.50

2 corn tortillas, a filling of egg scrambled with pepperjack & homefries, with avocado. Salsa fresca & ranchero sauce on the side

Carnitas Breakfast Tacos

$16.95

with our carnitas substituted for avocado

Avocado-Carnitas Breakfast Tacos

$18.75

'fabuloso!'

Cubano Sandwich

$15.75

'We make the Cubano Rockridge style: grilled not pressed' Our slow roast marinated pork loin, ham, swiss, mustard, dill pickle on ciabatta roll

Avocado Cubano Sandwich

$17.50

'Add avo to our Cubano: mmmmm!!'

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Our Classic Waldorf Chicken salad, with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll

Avocado Toasted Bagel

$11.95

Sliced avocado fanned on toasted bagel, topped with 1 egg over easy & a dollop of fresh kale pesto, & dusted with parmigiano-reggiano cheese

Classic Chicken Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Our Waldorf Salad, with green peppercorn mayonnaise, on mixed greens, with avocado and a hard boiled egg

Vegetarian Black Bean Chili

$6.95+

topped with salsa fresca

1/2 BLT w/Cup

$10.95

1/2 portion of our Famous BLT, served with a cup of our Soup of the Day! Choice of toast.

1/2 Chipotle BLT on Challah w/Cup

$11.50

1/2 of our BLT, made from Challah Toast, with our Chipotle Mayonnaise! With a cup of our Soup of the Day.

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich w/Cup

$11.95

1/2 Grilled Cheese w/Cup

$9.50

1/2 of our simple and delicious grilled cheese sandwich, served here with a cup of our Soup of the Day.

Breakfast Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Bacon or pork links together with eggs, cheddar cheese, and sales fresca all wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Carnitas! Plus egg scrambled together with pepperjack and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

Avocado Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.

Vegan Tofu Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Tofu Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Our fried tofu scrambled with onions, bell peppers and avocado. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.

Featured

A combination of 1 egg, 2 bacon or sausage, and 2 ricotta cakes. With our marionberry compote and real maple syrup on the side.
Rockridge Breakfast

Rockridge Breakfast

$16.75

Home fries, two eggs, cheese, green & red peppers, and onion scrambled together w/ choice of toast.

Short Rockridge Breakfast

$13.95

A smaller, but still sizeable, portion of the Rockridge Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

A delicious fried egg topped with melted cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$18.95

Our hand-made hash, from corned beef, potato, onion, green & red bell pepper. Topped with 2 eggs over easy and served with toast.

The College Avenue

The College Avenue

$15.95

Two challah french toast, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.

Ricotta Special

Ricotta Special

$15.75

Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.

Citrus Zest Ricotta Special

Citrus Zest Ricotta Special

$16.75

A zesty combination of 1 egg, two pieces of bacon or sausage, two ricotta cakes & our hand-zested citrus sauce of orange & lemon. Served with real maple syrup.

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$18.50

Two poached eggs over English muffin and ham. Served home fries and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Blackstone

Eggs Blackstone

$19.95

Two poached eggs over English muffin with bacon and tomatoes. Served home fries and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$18.50

Two poached eggs over English muffin with spinach. Served home fries and hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Hemingway with Avocado

Eggs Hemingway with Avocado

$21.25

Two poached eggs on smoked salmon and avocado with our fresh hollandaise and home fries. Served on one challah toast.

Griddle

Ricotta Cakes

Ricotta Cakes

$9.50+

Three fluffy, sweet and homemade pancakes that's like biting into a cloud.

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$11.95+

Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.

Croissant French Toast

Croissant French Toast

$11.95

Croissant dipped in our homemade french toast batter.

Buttermilk Cakes

Buttermilk Cakes

$9.50+

Three homemade buttermilk pancakes that tastes a little sweet and savory

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$12.50

Our buttermilk waffle is wildly popular among all ages!

Gluten-Free Cornmeal Waffle

Gluten-Free Cornmeal Waffle

$12.50

Eggs

Migas

Migas

$16.75

Scrambled with two eggs, green onions, tomatoes, serrano chilies and asiago mixed together. If you eat meat, add chorizo - you won't regret it. Served with home fries, tortilla chips and sour cream.

Two Eggs & Home Fries Breakfast

Two Eggs & Home Fries Breakfast

$14.95

Two eggs prepared your way with home fries and choice of toast

Southwest Tofu Scramble

Southwest Tofu Scramble

$14.75

Tofu, onion, bells and spinach sauteed in our Ranchero sauce. Served with home fries and toast.

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$16.25

Spinach, avocado, green onion, mushroom, tomato in a folded three egg omelette. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

California Omelette

California Omelette

$17.95

Three egg omelette with green onion, mushroom, tomato, avocado, jack cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Spanish Omelette

Spanish Omelette

$17.75

Three egg omelette with avocado, salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$17.75

Three egg omelette with ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Spinach, Bacon and Goat Cheese Omelette

Spinach, Bacon and Goat Cheese Omelette

$18.95

Served with home fries and toast.

Alaskan Omelette

Alaskan Omelette

$19.25

Smoked salmon, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, cream cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Omelette

Omelette

$13.75

Three egg omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.50

Classic hamburger prepared how you want it and served on a brioche bun.

Blue Cheese and Bacon Burger

Blue Cheese and Bacon Burger

$15.50

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato on Grilled Rye

Carnitas Suprema Sandwich

Carnitas Suprema Sandwich

$16.95

Our home-made carnitas stuffed in a ciabatta roll, along with avocado and our own Salsa Fresca.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$15.75

Corned beef, swiss, 1000 island, & fresh sauerkraut on grilled rye

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich w/ Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich w/ Cheese

$16.95

Melted pepperjack cheese and bacon over grilled chicken breast, on a ciabatta roll. Slathered with our honey mustard & horseradish sauce and served with lettuce, tomato, onion.

Beyond Burger®

Beyond Burger®

$12.50

The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten.

Avocado Club

Avocado Club

$14.50

A vegetarian version of the classic club sandwich. Swiss, lettuce, tomato and avocado on your choice of toast.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.95

Classic club sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on rye.

BLT

BLT

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of toast.

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$15.95

Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of toast.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Simple and delicious. A toasted sandwich with your choice of cheese and bread.

Soups & Salads

Chicken for Salad

$5.25

Add a side of grilled chicken breast to any salad

Green Salad

$5.75+

With carrots and red cabbage

Spinach Salad

$5.75+

Soup of the day

$4.95+

Kids

Dollar size pancakes

Dollar size pancakes

$8.50

Mini pancakes for the kids! Choose between ricotta or buttermilk batter.

The Weekday

$11.95

One egg, one slice of toast, and 2 bacon strips.

Challah Jr.

Challah Jr.

$10.95

One slice challah french toast dipped in our homemade batter and served with two strips of bacon.

1/2 Grilled cheese and fries

1/2 Grilled cheese and fries

$9.95

Small grilled cheese served with choice of fries.

Sides

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$4.50+
French fries

French fries

$8.50

Choice of regular "skinny" fries or curly fries.

Home fries

Home fries

$5.95

Homemade breakfast potatoes that are lightly seasoned and crispy

Meats

$6.95

Choice of bacon, ham, pork links, chorizo sausage or chicken-apple sausage

Toast

Toast

$4.95

Choice of wheat, rye, sourdough, english muffin or challah.

Baked Goods

$4.95
Bagel with cream cheese

Bagel with cream cheese

$6.50
Avocado

Avocado

$3.95

Fruit Salad, no yogurt

$5.50Out of stock

Fruit Salad w/Yogurt

$6.50Out of stock
Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$5.50

Coffee, Espressos & Teas

Coffee

Coffee

$3.95

Cup of joe brewed from locally owned Peerless Coffee

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.95
Iced tea

Iced tea

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.75
Espresso

Espresso

$3.95
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75
Caffe Au Lait

Caffe Au Lait

$4.95
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$5.50
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$5.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.95
Steamed Milk

Steamed Milk

$4.95

with honey & cinnamon

Extra Shot

Extra Shot

$3.50
Kid's Hot Chocolate

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Drinks

Fresh Orange Juice

$4.75+

Fresh Apple Juice

$4.75+

Veggie Juice

$4.50+

Lemonade

$4.50

Cranberry Juice Cocktail

$2.95+

Soda

$4.25

Sparkling Water, Crystal Geyser

$4.75

Milk

$2.95+

Alcoholic Beverages

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.50

Wine, Glass

$5.95

Champaigne

$7.95

Beer

$5.95

Corona, Anchor Steam, or Lagunitas IPA

Sweets

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$8.75

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Coffee. Made with Häagen-Dazs® Ice Cream.

Malted Milkshake

$9.75
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$7.75

Häagen-Dazs® ice cream: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Coffee.

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$7.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

With over 3 million customers served, the Rockridge Cafe is a neighborhood joint serving breakfast and lunch to Oakland and the greater Bay Area since 1973.

Location

5492 College Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618

Directions

Gallery
Rockridge Cafe image
Rockridge Cafe image
Rockridge Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzaiolo
orange starNo Reviews
5008 Telegraph Avenue Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2922 Domingo Avenue Berkeley, CA 94705
View restaurantnext
Creekwood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,203
3121 Sacramento St Berkeley, CA 94702
View restaurantnext
SISTER - Oakland
orange star4.5 • 692
3308 Grand Ave Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Homemade Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
2454 Sacramento Street Berkeley, CA 94702
View restaurantnext
Equator Coffees
orange starNo Reviews
175 Bay Place Oakland, CA 94610
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oakland

Zachary's Chicago Pizza - College Ave
orange star4.6 • 14,734
5801 College Ave Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Brenda's Oakland
orange star4.7 • 11,754
4045 Broadway Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Cafe Colucci
orange star4.3 • 5,763
5849 San Pablo Avenue Oakland, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Cholita Linda - Temescal
orange star4.5 • 3,673
4923 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext
A16 -Rockridge
orange star4.2 • 2,926
5356 College Ave. Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Belotti Bottega
orange star4.8 • 2,842
4001 - B Piedmont Ave. Oakland, CA 94611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakland
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
East Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downtown Oakland
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oakland Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Lower Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston