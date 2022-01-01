- Home
Rockridge Cafe
419 Reviews
$$
5492 College Avenue
Oakland, CA 94618
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Gift Certificates
Virtual gift card
Purchase in $5 increments by increasing quantity until desired amount. We manage gift cards the old school way on a paper ledger, so provide Recipient’s Name in “Special Instructions” below. We can also send a physical gift certificate to a recipient if you provide mailing address too :) Redeemable for in-store and online food orders. Note for online food orders, select the “Pay in store” option. Our staff will be happy to apply the gift card balance to your order at pick-up.
Take-out ware
Rock Recommendations
Carnitas Chilaquiles
We scramble 2 eggs together with our carnitas. and with avocado, green onion & pepperjack cheese; we add our house-made chipotle-tomatillo sauce; we layer this all on shredded corn tortilla and top it with sour cream!
Pumpkin Waffle
It is back, by request! Our pumpkin-batter waffle, topped with cinnamon cream cheese, with real maple syrup
Onion Rings
By your request! Onion rings are back! Onion rings dipped in a beer batter and fried to perfection!
Marionberry Ricotta Special
Our marionberry special is back! A combination plate of 1 egg, 2 strips of bacon or 2 pork links, and 2 ricotta cakes with our fabulous house-made marionberry sauce. Served with real maple syrup.
Rhubarb Waffle
Buttermilk or gluten-free cornmeal waffle with delicious home made rhubarb compote. Served with real maple syrup.
Carnitas-Avocado Quesadilla
2 corn tortillas w/ our delicious carnitas, fresh salsa, avocado, pepperjack cheese, house-made ranchero sauce, and topped with an egg over easy
Avocado Quesadilla with Pots
2 corn tortillas, with pepperjack cheese & avocado. Topped with one egg over easy. Salsa fresca & ranchero sauce on the side
Corned Beef Hash w/Honey Dijon
We blend our Honey Dijon Mustard Sauce with a tinge of horseradish!
Corned Beef Hash w/Hollandaise
Avocado Breakfast Tacos
2 corn tortillas, a filling of egg scrambled with pepperjack & homefries, with avocado. Salsa fresca & ranchero sauce on the side
Carnitas Breakfast Tacos
with our carnitas substituted for avocado
Avocado-Carnitas Breakfast Tacos
'fabuloso!'
Cubano Sandwich
'We make the Cubano Rockridge style: grilled not pressed' Our slow roast marinated pork loin, ham, swiss, mustard, dill pickle on ciabatta roll
Avocado Cubano Sandwich
'Add avo to our Cubano: mmmmm!!'
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our Classic Waldorf Chicken salad, with lettuce and tomato on brioche roll
Avocado Toasted Bagel
Sliced avocado fanned on toasted bagel, topped with 1 egg over easy & a dollop of fresh kale pesto, & dusted with parmigiano-reggiano cheese
Classic Chicken Salad
Our Waldorf Salad, with green peppercorn mayonnaise, on mixed greens, with avocado and a hard boiled egg
Vegetarian Black Bean Chili
topped with salsa fresca
1/2 BLT w/Cup
1/2 portion of our Famous BLT, served with a cup of our Soup of the Day! Choice of toast.
1/2 Chipotle BLT on Challah w/Cup
1/2 of our BLT, made from Challah Toast, with our Chipotle Mayonnaise! With a cup of our Soup of the Day.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich w/Cup
1/2 Grilled Cheese w/Cup
1/2 of our simple and delicious grilled cheese sandwich, served here with a cup of our Soup of the Day.
Breakfast Burritos
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Bacon or pork links together with eggs, cheddar cheese, and sales fresca all wrapped together in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
Carnitas! Plus egg scrambled together with pepperjack and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Avocado Breakfast Burrito
A filling of egg scrambled together with pepperjack, avocado and Salsa Fresca in a flour tortilla. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Vegan Tofu Breakfast Burrito
Our fried tofu scrambled with onions, bell peppers and avocado. Served with Ranchero sauce and home fries.
Featured
Rockridge Breakfast
Home fries, two eggs, cheese, green & red peppers, and onion scrambled together w/ choice of toast.
Short Rockridge Breakfast
A smaller, but still sizeable, portion of the Rockridge Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
A delicious fried egg topped with melted cheddar cheese on a brioche bun.
Corned Beef Hash
Our hand-made hash, from corned beef, potato, onion, green & red bell pepper. Topped with 2 eggs over easy and served with toast.
The College Avenue
Two challah french toast, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
Ricotta Special
Two ricotta cakes, one egg, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork links. Served with real maple syrup.
Citrus Zest Ricotta Special
A zesty combination of 1 egg, two pieces of bacon or sausage, two ricotta cakes & our hand-zested citrus sauce of orange & lemon. Served with real maple syrup.
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs over English muffin and ham. Served home fries and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Blackstone
Two poached eggs over English muffin with bacon and tomatoes. Served home fries and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Florentine
Two poached eggs over English muffin with spinach. Served home fries and hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Hemingway with Avocado
Two poached eggs on smoked salmon and avocado with our fresh hollandaise and home fries. Served on one challah toast.
Griddle
Ricotta Cakes
Three fluffy, sweet and homemade pancakes that's like biting into a cloud.
Challah French Toast
Thick challah toast dipped in our special french toast batter.
Croissant French Toast
Croissant dipped in our homemade french toast batter.
Buttermilk Cakes
Three homemade buttermilk pancakes that tastes a little sweet and savory
Buttermilk Waffle
Our buttermilk waffle is wildly popular among all ages!
Gluten-Free Cornmeal Waffle
Eggs
Migas
Scrambled with two eggs, green onions, tomatoes, serrano chilies and asiago mixed together. If you eat meat, add chorizo - you won't regret it. Served with home fries, tortilla chips and sour cream.
Two Eggs & Home Fries Breakfast
Two eggs prepared your way with home fries and choice of toast
Southwest Tofu Scramble
Tofu, onion, bells and spinach sauteed in our Ranchero sauce. Served with home fries and toast.
Veggie Omelette
Spinach, avocado, green onion, mushroom, tomato in a folded three egg omelette. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
California Omelette
Three egg omelette with green onion, mushroom, tomato, avocado, jack cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Spanish Omelette
Three egg omelette with avocado, salsa, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Western Omelette
Three egg omelette with ham, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Spinach, Bacon and Goat Cheese Omelette
Served with home fries and toast.
Alaskan Omelette
Smoked salmon, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, cream cheese. Served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Omelette
Three egg omelette served with home fries and your choice of toast.
Burgers and Sandwiches
Hamburger
Classic hamburger prepared how you want it and served on a brioche bun.
Blue Cheese and Bacon Burger
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Tomato on Grilled Rye
Carnitas Suprema Sandwich
Our home-made carnitas stuffed in a ciabatta roll, along with avocado and our own Salsa Fresca.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, swiss, 1000 island, & fresh sauerkraut on grilled rye
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich w/ Cheese
Melted pepperjack cheese and bacon over grilled chicken breast, on a ciabatta roll. Slathered with our honey mustard & horseradish sauce and served with lettuce, tomato, onion.
Beyond Burger®
The Beyond Burger is a plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy, meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger, but comes with the upsides of a plant-based meal. The Beyond Burger has 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy, or gluten.
Avocado Club
A vegetarian version of the classic club sandwich. Swiss, lettuce, tomato and avocado on your choice of toast.
Turkey Club
Classic club sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on rye.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of toast.
Avocado BLT
Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato served with your choice of toast.
Grilled Cheese
Simple and delicious. A toasted sandwich with your choice of cheese and bread.
Soups & Salads
Kids
Dollar size pancakes
Mini pancakes for the kids! Choose between ricotta or buttermilk batter.
The Weekday
One egg, one slice of toast, and 2 bacon strips.
Challah Jr.
One slice challah french toast dipped in our homemade batter and served with two strips of bacon.
1/2 Grilled cheese and fries
Small grilled cheese served with choice of fries.
Sides
Side of Eggs
French fries
Choice of regular "skinny" fries or curly fries.
Home fries
Homemade breakfast potatoes that are lightly seasoned and crispy
Meats
Choice of bacon, ham, pork links, chorizo sausage or chicken-apple sausage
Toast
Choice of wheat, rye, sourdough, english muffin or challah.
Baked Goods
Bagel with cream cheese
Avocado
Fruit Salad, no yogurt
Fruit Salad w/Yogurt
Sautéed Spinach
Coffee, Espressos & Teas
Drinks
Alcoholic Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
With over 3 million customers served, the Rockridge Cafe is a neighborhood joint serving breakfast and lunch to Oakland and the greater Bay Area since 1973.
5492 College Avenue, Oakland, CA 94618