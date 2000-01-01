ROCKS Lakeview
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:45 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood spot even if you aren’t from the neighborhood. ROCKS lakeview is the corner place that has something for everyone. Great food, awesome beers, big drinks and friendly service. If that isn’t enough for you how about our outdoor patio — perfect for people watching, crazy burgers and signature cocktails!
Location
3463 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - 06 - Stan's Donuts Broadway (bway)
4.5 • 1,799
3300 N Broadway Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurant