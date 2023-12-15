Restaurant info

This is where we’re supposed to tell you what we do here at ROCKS northcenter. That’s gonna be tough, because we do so much! There’s something for everyone. Hungry? We have our signature burgers and amazing salads and sandwiches for your belly. Bar games tickle your fancy? Try your hand at darts, pool or our regulation shuffleboard table. Don’t forget about the claw game! Come in with the whole family and enjoy our great kids menu, or enjoy acoustic live music every Thursday evening. You can even dine al fresco on our sidewalk patio cafe’ when the weather cooperates.