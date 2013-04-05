RockSalt Grille RockSalt Grille - Westminster

Restaurant header imageView gallery

65 W. Main St

Westminster, MD 21157

Popular Items

CREAM of CRAB BOWL
CRABCAKE (1)
SEAFOOD CLUB

Appetizers

SEARED AHI TUNA

SEARED AHI TUNA

$13.50

Seared rare Ahi Tuna served with Wakame, ginger, wasabi and a Miso drizzle

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

Spicy tempura battered cauliflower served with Ranch dressing

CHEESY CRAB DIP

CHEESY CRAB DIP

$13.50

Signature dish! Blend of cheeses with lump crab served with Pita for dipping

CRISFIELD CAPRESE

CRISFIELD CAPRESE

$14.00

Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Lump Crab, Balsamic Glaze & Fresh Basil

ROMA TOMATO CAPRESE

ROMA TOMATO CAPRESE

$9.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic drizzle & fresh basil

JUMBO CRAB PRETZEL

JUMBO CRAB PRETZEL

$13.50

Enough to share! Made in house! Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip & cheddar jack, baked to deliciousness!

FF BASKET

FF BASKET

$6.00

Hand cut Boardwalk fries. Just like down da O'shun hon

OLD BAY REMOULADE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

OLD BAY REMOULADE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$13.00

MD style fried green tomatoes topped with cherry tomatoes & jumbo crab drizzled with Old Bay Remoulade

FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER

FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER

$13.00

5 Hand Breaded Oysters served with Horseradish Aioli

P.E.I. MUSSELS

P.E.I. MUSSELS

$12.00

P.E.I. Mussels sauteed in a lemon, butter wine sauce, served with warm pita

OLD BAY CHEESY FF

$9.00

Hand cut boardwalk FF topped with Old Bay & melted cheddar jack cheese, served with Old Bay Ranch

OLD BAY ONION RINGS

OLD BAY ONION RINGS

$9.00

served with Ranch for dipping

ROCKFISH BITES

ROCKFISH BITES

$12.00

(5) Beer battered Rockfish deep fried & served with Old Bay Ranch

ROCKSALT OYSTERS

ROCKSALT OYSTERS

$12.00

(5) Broiled oysters topped with bacon & parmesan cheese served with Mignonette. Great item for Oyster newbies!

ROCKSALT SKINS

ROCKSALT SKINS

$11.00

Potato boats stuffed with bacon, cheddar jack, RockSalt sauce served with Ranch

SEAFOOD TOTS

SEAFOOD TOTS

$15.00

Tots topped with crab, shrimp, creamy Old Bay sauce, cheddar jack & scallions

SWEETHEART SCALLOPS

SWEETHEART SCALLOPS

$14.50

Seared scallops topped with a strawberry balsamic glaze sprinkled with goat cheese

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$13.00

Wings (8) tossed your way & served with celery & Bleu Cheese | Available Wing Sauces: Mild, Hot, RockSalt Sauce (tangy & sweet), Old Bay, BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Teriyaki, Riptide Sauce

Raw Bar

SNOW CRAB LEGS 1 LB

SNOW CRAB LEGS 1 LB

$25.00

1 lb Alaskan Opilio Snow Crab legs steamed and served with drawn butter

1 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

1 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$26.00

Maryland style...steamed with Old Bay & Onions

1/2 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

1/2 LB STEAMED SHRIMP

$13.00

Maryland style...steamed with Old Bay & Onions

Soups

1/2 & 1/2 BOWL

1/2 & 1/2 BOWL

$9.50

Mix of our home made MD vegetable crab soup & our cream of crab

1/2 & 1/2 CUP

1/2 & 1/2 CUP

$7.50

Mix of our home made MD vegetable crab soup & our cream of crab

CREAM of CRAB BOWL

CREAM of CRAB BOWL

$9.50

One of our Signature classics! A home made bowl of comfort!

CREAM of CRAB CUP

CREAM of CRAB CUP

$7.50

Signature item! Creamy home made Cream of Crab! We say it's the best in the State! So do our guests!

MD CRAB BOWL

MD CRAB BOWL

$7.25

Maryland Vegetable Crab made from scratch and not only healthy but amazing!

MD CRAB CUP

MD CRAB CUP

$5.75

Maryland Vegetable Crab made from scratch and not only healthy but amazing!

Salads

BERRYLICIOUS SALAD

BERRYLICIOUS SALAD

$11.50

Mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, goat cheese & glazed pecans served with Cranberry Poppyseed dressing

BLACK & BLEU SALAD
$15.00

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

$15.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

A large house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders & bleu cheese crumbles

BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

Large house salad topped with bleu cheese crumbles & buffalo fried shrimp

CAESAR SAL LG

CAESAR SAL LG

$9.00

Larger size of our fresh Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons

CAESAR SAL SM

CAESAR SAL SM

$4.50

Side version of our fresh Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons

CHESAPEAKE SALAD

CHESAPEAKE SALAD

$15.00

Large House Salad topped with Chilled Crab & Shrimp served with Old Bay Ranch

HOUSE SALAD LG

HOUSE SALAD LG

$7.00

Larger portion of mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & croutons

HOUSE SALAD SM

HOUSE SALAD SM

$4.00

Side salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, red onion & croutons

MANDARIN SALAD

$15.00

Mixed greens with Mandarin oranges, almonds, avocado, crispy wontons & seasoned grilled shrimp with Asian Sesame Dressing

ROCKSALT SALAD

ROCKSALT SALAD

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar jack & grilled chicken served with Old Bay Ranch dressing

SCALLOP & PEACH SALAD

SCALLOP & PEACH SALAD

$16.00

Large House Salad topped with Scallops & Grilled Peaches served with Champagne Vinaigrette

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes

Sandwiches

1/2 LB ANGUS CHEESEBURGER

1/2 LB ANGUS CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

Fresh 1/2 lb Angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce & tomato on a grilled brioche bun

BACON ANGUS CHEESEBURGER

BACON ANGUS CHEESEBURGER

$13.50

1/2 lb. Angus beef burger topped with your choice of cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with lettuce & tomato

BACON JAM BURGER

$15.00

½ lb fresh Angus burger topped with house made bacon jam, mushrooms & swiss

BLACK & BLEU WRAP

BLACK & BLEU WRAP

$15.00

Blackened steak, bleu cheese, red onion, fresh spinach, tomato & horseradish aoili on a sun-dried tomato wrap

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato piled on white toast - add avocado if you like, under extras!

BROILED CRABCAKE SANDWICH

BROILED CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$29.50

10 oz jumbo lump crab mixed with our Chesapeake-style seasoning - a Maryland classic!

CRAZY STEVE BURGER

CRAZY STEVE BURGER

$23.00

1/2 lb Angus Burger with RockSalt Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, 5oz Crabcake, Onion Ring

CRISFIELD CHICKEN WRAP

CRISFIELD CHICKEN WRAP

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, creamy crab dip, cheddar jack, lettuce & tomato all wrapped up

EASTERN SHORE CHICKEN WRAP

EASTERN SHORE CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

Chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce tomato & Old Bay Ranch

FGBLT

FGBLT

$12.00

Fried green tomatoes with bacon, lettuce & mayo

FRENCH ONION BURGER

FRENCH ONION BURGER

$13.00

1/2 lb Angus burger stopped with caramelized onions, melted provolone & swiss & au jus for dipping

FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH

$13.00

Hand breaded fried oysters served on white toast, lettuce, tomatoes and horseradish aioli on the side

HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

White meat chicken, dried cranberries, pecans & celery tossed in a honey mayo dressing

MAHI MAHI TACOS (3)

MAHI MAHI TACOS (3)

$15.00

(3) Mahi Tacos in flour tortillas, mango salsa, cilantro slaw with Sriracha cream & avocado crema drizzle

PORK BBQ SANDWICH

$11.00

Slow cooked pulled Pork BBQ tossed in BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw & fried onion straws - best around!

ROCKSALT BURGER

$13.50

1/2 lb Angus burger topped with RockSalt Sauce, bacon, cheddar & an onion ring

ROCKSALT CHICKEN SANDWICH

ROCKSALT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Chicken breast topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & RockSalt sauce

SALMON BLT

SALMON BLT

$14.50

Fresh cut salmon, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & dill aioli on a butter grilled brioche bun

SEAFOOD CLUB

SEAFOOD CLUB

$22.00

The King of all Clubs! Often imitated never duplicated... Signaure Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toast

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$15.00

RockSalt's signature Shrimp Salad - whole freshly steamed shrimp & celery tossed in a light mayo, lemon & Old Bay dressing!

ST. MICHAEL'S BURGER

ST. MICHAEL'S BURGER

$19.00

1/2 lb Angus Burger topped with a 5 oz Crabcake

TERIYAKI TUNA WRAP

$14.50

Teriyaki glazed seared rare tuna, island rice, lettuce on a sun-dried tomato wrap

Lunch Entree

Served with 2 sides with the exception of Pasta & Rice dishes
1/2 RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS

1/2 RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS

$14.00

1/2 rack of baby back pork BBQ ribs

CHICKEN BACON CHEESE QUESADILLA

$14.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, RockSalt Sauce, served with Ranch

CRABCAKE (1)

CRABCAKE (1)

$29.50

10 oz fresh jumbo lumb crab cake broiled & served with 2 side

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

(5) Jumbo fried shrimp with choice of 2 sides

HONEY GARLIC SALMON

HONEY GARLIC SALMON

$15.00

Broiled Salmon with a house honey garlic glaze

MANGO CURRY MAHI MAHI
$15.00

MANGO CURRY MAHI MAHI

$15.00

QUINOA BOWL

$15.00

Red & White Quinoa, chopped kale, edamame, root veggies, walnuts, dried cranberries, red onion with a balsamic drizzle - Add proteins to your bowl for added healthiness!

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

$15.00

Crab, Shrimp and Cheddar jack in an Old Bay tortilla served with Old Bay Ranch

SEARED SCALLOPS

$16.00

Fresh seared local sea scallops flavored with our house made lemon butter reduction

TERIYAKI CHICKEN & SHRIMP

TERIYAKI CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$15.00

Teriyaki chicken & shrimp over Island Rice

Dinner Entrees

Penne pasta baked in a creamy cheese sauce with shrimp, crab & lobster

$DINNER STUFFED

$16.00

Top your dish with fresh baked Crab Imperial

(2) BROILED 10 oz CRABCAKES

(2) BROILED 10 oz CRABCAKES

$59.00

Double Maryland 10oz style fresh jumbo lump crab tossed in our Chesapeake seasoning!

14 OZ NEW YORK STRIP

14 OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$28.00

Hand cut Angus 14oz center cut New York Strip grilled to your temp and topped with herb steak butter

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$25.00

Slow cooked Beef Short Ribs in a burgundy brown sauce garnished with root vegetables & onion straws

BROILED LOBSTER TAIL

BROILED LOBSTER TAIL

$30.00

9 oz broiled fresh Lobster tail served with drawn butter

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE

$28.00

Double grilled chicken breast topped with house made Crab Imperial. One of Maryland's classic entrees

CHICKEN NORMANDY

$22.00

Double grilled chicken breasts in a creamy garlic mushroom sauce

CRAB IMPERIAL

$37.00

Fresh lump crab mixed with our classic MD style Imperial sauce, baked til golden. Old school Maryland at it's best!

SEAFOOD MEDLEY PASTA

SEAFOOD MEDLEY PASTA

$29.00

Shrimp, scallops, crab, mussels & clams over angel hair pasta in a creamy seafood sauce, served with a garden salad

FILET MIGNON

FILET MIGNON

$32.00

10 oz Angus Beef Tenderloin topped with herb steak butter

FILET MIGNON & CRABCAKE

$61.50

Fresh Angus 10 oz Beef Tenderloin & a 10 oz signature Crab Cake. Best of land & sea!

FRIED OYSTERS

FRIED OYSTERS

$18.00

Hand breaded Panko fried oysters (5) served with horseradish aioli

FULL RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS

FULL RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS

$27.00

Full rack of house slow roasted pork BBQ baby back ribs...finger lickin' for sure!

HONEY GARLIC GLAZED SALMON & SHRIMP

HONEY GARLIC GLAZED SALMON & SHRIMP

$26.00

Atlantic Salmon filet broiled with grilled shrimp basted in a savory honey garlic glaze

ANDOUILLE CRUSTED HALIBUT**

ANDOUILLE CRUSTED HALIBUT**

$29.00

Blackened Andouille sausage & Panko crusted fresh Halibut topped with a honey lime dijon sauce

MANGO CURRY MAHI MAHI

MANGO CURRY MAHI MAHI

$24.00

Broiled Mahi topped with a mango curry sauce over Island Rice served with a garden salad

SEAFOOD MACARONI & CHEESE

SEAFOOD MACARONI & CHEESE

$24.00

Penne tossed in a creamy cheddar jack cheese sauce with lobster, shrimp & crab topped with cheddar jack & bread crumbs & baked til golden

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

SEAFOOD SAMPLER

$43.50

10 oz broiled crabcake, seared scallops & shrimp in a lemon butter butter sauce

SEARED SEA SCALLOPS

SEARED SEA SCALLOPS

$26.00

Local seared Sea Scallops topped with lemon butter

STEAK & CAKE

STEAK & CAKE

$58.00

12 oz NY Strip & 10 oz Jumbo lump broiled crabcake

STUFFED OYSTERS

STUFFED OYSTERS

$27.00

(5) Broiled local oysters topped with our now famous Crab Imperial. Best of Maryland...oysters & crab!

STUFFED ROCKFISH

STUFFED ROCKFISH

$33.00

Broiled Atlantic Rockfish filet stuffed with our signature lump crab imperial

TUSCAN CRAB RAVIOLI

TUSCAN CRAB RAVIOLI

$29.00

Jumbo cheese filled ravioli topped with a prosciutto & crab, sherry cream sauce served with a garden salad

Sides

BACON CRANBERRY BRUSSEL SPROUTS SIDE

$4.00

BACON MAC & CHEESE SIDE

$4.50

BROCCOLI SIDE

$4.00

CARROTS SIDE

$4.00

COLE SLAW SIDE

$4.00

CRAN SLAW SIDE

$4.00

FF PLAIN SIDE

$4.00

FF SIDE

$4.00

GREEN BEANS SIDE

$4.00

ISLAND RICE SIDE

$4.00

MAC & CHZ SIDE

$4.00

ORINGS SIDE

$4.50

POTATO SAL SIDE

$4.00

RED MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

ROOT VEGGIES

$4.00

SPINACH SIDE

$4.00

Kidz

KIDZ CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

KIDZ FRIED SHRIMP

$9.00

KIDZ HAMBURGER

$8.00

KIDZ MAC & CHZ

$6.00

KIDZ CHEEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDZ GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Desserts

APPLE CRUMB PIE

$7.25
CHEESECAKE

CHEESECAKE

$8.00
CHEESECAKE WITH BERRIES

CHEESECAKE WITH BERRIES

$9.00
CINN'PUMPKIN BUNDT CAKE

CINN'PUMPKIN BUNDT CAKE

$8.00
CHOCOLATE LOVIN'

CHOCOLATE LOVIN'

$8.00

FRESH BERRIES & WHIPPED CREAM

$6.50

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$6.00

ICE CREAM/BERRIES (2 SCOOPS)

$7.00
ITALIAN LEMON CREME CAKE

ITALIAN LEMON CREME CAKE

$8.00
OREO CHEESE CAKE

OREO CHEESE CAKE

$8.00
PEANUT BUTTER BOMB

PEANUT BUTTER BOMB

$8.00
SMITH ISLAND RED VELVET CAKE

SMITH ISLAND RED VELVET CAKE

$8.00

Bulk to Go

$UNCOOKED 10oz Crab Cake

$29.50

1/2 & 1/2 QT

$29.00

BACON CRANBERRY BRUSSEL SPROUTS QT (cold)

$15.00

CHEESE FOR COLD CRAB DIP (soup cup)

$2.50

CHICKEN SALAD QUART

$18.00
CHICKEN TENDERS (50)

CHICKEN TENDERS (50)

$100.00

Your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Hot Sauce

COLE SLAW QT

COLE SLAW QT

$15.00

Short chopped sweet cole slaw

CRAB BALLS (50)

CRAB BALLS (50)

$300.00

Please call 48 hrs ahead to pre-order

CRAB DIP QT (COLD)

CRAB DIP QT (COLD)

$25.00
CRAB PRETZEL UNCOOKED

CRAB PRETZEL UNCOOKED

$11.00

Jumbo uncooked house made crab pretzel

CRANBERRY PECAN SLAW QT

CRANBERRY PECAN SLAW QT

$15.00

CREAM OF CRAB QT (COLD)

$29.00
FRIED OYSTERS (50)

FRIED OYSTERS (50)

$125.00

LOADED POTATO SALAD QT

$15.00

MARYLAND CRAB QT (COLD)

$23.00

OYSTERS 1/2 SHELL EA (SHUCKED)

$2.75
OYSTERS 1/2 SHELL EA (UNSHUCKED)

OYSTERS 1/2 SHELL EA (UNSHUCKED)

$2.00

PITA BAG

$8.00

PREMIUM DESSERT TRAY (10 full size pieces)

$80.00
ROCKFISH BITES (50)

ROCKFISH BITES (50)

$150.00

Beer battered Rockfish tenders served with Old Bay Ranch

SEAFOOD MAC 1/2 TRAY

SEAFOOD MAC 1/2 TRAY

$150.00

1/2 tray of penne tossed in our home made cheese sauce with shrimp, crab & lobster

SHRIMP SALAD QT

SHRIMP SALAD QT

$29.00
STEAMED SHRIMP PLATTER

STEAMED SHRIMP PLATTER

$100.00

4 LBS OF 16-20 COUNT FRESHLY STEAMED SHRIMP WITH ONIONS & OLD BAY SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE

STUFFED MUSHROOMS (50)

STUFFED MUSHROOMS (50)

$150.00

Please call 48 hrs ahead to pre-order Stuffed with Crab Imperial

STUFFED OYSTER EA

STUFFED OYSTER EA

$3.50

Baked oysters stuffed with crab imperial

WING PLATTER (50)

WING PLATTER (50)

$100.00

50 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & bleu cheese

WRAP PLATTER (20 halves)

WRAP PLATTER (20 halves)

$90.00

Harvest Chicken Salad, Grilled Chicken Club & Shrimp Salad - please call 48 hrs ahead for deli meat wraps

EXTRAS

!!PLASTICWARE!!

$Extra 4oz Ranch

$0.50

$Extra 4oz Old Bay Ranch

$0.50

$Extra RockSalt Sauce

$0.50

$Extra Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

$Extra 4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$Extra Avocado

$2.00

$Extra Cheese

$1.00

$Extra Bacon

$1.50

$Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

$Extra Dinner Rolls (4)

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

65 W. Main St, Westminster, MD 21157

Directions

Gallery
RockSalt Grille image
RockSalt Grille image
RockSalt Grille image

