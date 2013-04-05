- Home
- /
- Westminster
- /
- RockSalt Grille - RockSalt Grille - Westminster
RockSalt Grille RockSalt Grille - Westminster
No reviews yet
65 W. Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
SEARED AHI TUNA
Seared rare Ahi Tuna served with Wakame, ginger, wasabi and a Miso drizzle
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Spicy tempura battered cauliflower served with Ranch dressing
CHEESY CRAB DIP
Signature dish! Blend of cheeses with lump crab served with Pita for dipping
CRISFIELD CAPRESE
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Lump Crab, Balsamic Glaze & Fresh Basil
ROMA TOMATO CAPRESE
Roma tomatoes, fresh sliced mozzarella, olive oil, balsamic drizzle & fresh basil
JUMBO CRAB PRETZEL
Enough to share! Made in house! Jumbo soft pretzel topped with our crab dip & cheddar jack, baked to deliciousness!
FF BASKET
Hand cut Boardwalk fries. Just like down da O'shun hon
OLD BAY REMOULADE FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
MD style fried green tomatoes topped with cherry tomatoes & jumbo crab drizzled with Old Bay Remoulade
FRIED OYSTER APPETIZER
5 Hand Breaded Oysters served with Horseradish Aioli
P.E.I. MUSSELS
P.E.I. Mussels sauteed in a lemon, butter wine sauce, served with warm pita
OLD BAY CHEESY FF
Hand cut boardwalk FF topped with Old Bay & melted cheddar jack cheese, served with Old Bay Ranch
OLD BAY ONION RINGS
served with Ranch for dipping
ROCKFISH BITES
(5) Beer battered Rockfish deep fried & served with Old Bay Ranch
ROCKSALT OYSTERS
(5) Broiled oysters topped with bacon & parmesan cheese served with Mignonette. Great item for Oyster newbies!
ROCKSALT SKINS
Potato boats stuffed with bacon, cheddar jack, RockSalt sauce served with Ranch
SEAFOOD TOTS
Tots topped with crab, shrimp, creamy Old Bay sauce, cheddar jack & scallions
SWEETHEART SCALLOPS
Seared scallops topped with a strawberry balsamic glaze sprinkled with goat cheese
BUFFALO WINGS
Wings (8) tossed your way & served with celery & Bleu Cheese | Available Wing Sauces: Mild, Hot, RockSalt Sauce (tangy & sweet), Old Bay, BBQ, Honey Old Bay, Teriyaki, Riptide Sauce
Raw Bar
Soups
1/2 & 1/2 BOWL
Mix of our home made MD vegetable crab soup & our cream of crab
1/2 & 1/2 CUP
Mix of our home made MD vegetable crab soup & our cream of crab
CREAM of CRAB BOWL
One of our Signature classics! A home made bowl of comfort!
CREAM of CRAB CUP
Signature item! Creamy home made Cream of Crab! We say it's the best in the State! So do our guests!
MD CRAB BOWL
Maryland Vegetable Crab made from scratch and not only healthy but amazing!
MD CRAB CUP
Maryland Vegetable Crab made from scratch and not only healthy but amazing!
Salads
BERRYLICIOUS SALAD
Mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, goat cheese & glazed pecans served with Cranberry Poppyseed dressing
BLACK & BLEU SALAD
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
A large house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders & bleu cheese crumbles
BUFFALO SHRIMP SALAD
Large house salad topped with bleu cheese crumbles & buffalo fried shrimp
CAESAR SAL LG
Larger size of our fresh Romaine, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons
CAESAR SAL SM
Side version of our fresh Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons
CHESAPEAKE SALAD
Large House Salad topped with Chilled Crab & Shrimp served with Old Bay Ranch
HOUSE SALAD LG
Larger portion of mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions & croutons
HOUSE SALAD SM
Side salad with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, red onion & croutons
MANDARIN SALAD
Mixed greens with Mandarin oranges, almonds, avocado, crispy wontons & seasoned grilled shrimp with Asian Sesame Dressing
ROCKSALT SALAD
Mixed greens topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar jack & grilled chicken served with Old Bay Ranch dressing
SCALLOP & PEACH SALAD
Large House Salad topped with Scallops & Grilled Peaches served with Champagne Vinaigrette
WEDGE SALAD
Iceberg Wedge, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes
Sandwiches
1/2 LB ANGUS CHEESEBURGER
Fresh 1/2 lb Angus beef topped with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce & tomato on a grilled brioche bun
BACON ANGUS CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. Angus beef burger topped with your choice of cheese and apple wood smoked bacon with lettuce & tomato
BACON JAM BURGER
½ lb fresh Angus burger topped with house made bacon jam, mushrooms & swiss
BLACK & BLEU WRAP
Blackened steak, bleu cheese, red onion, fresh spinach, tomato & horseradish aoili on a sun-dried tomato wrap
BLT
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato piled on white toast - add avocado if you like, under extras!
BROILED CRABCAKE SANDWICH
10 oz jumbo lump crab mixed with our Chesapeake-style seasoning - a Maryland classic!
CRAZY STEVE BURGER
1/2 lb Angus Burger with RockSalt Sauce, Bacon, Cheddar Jack, 5oz Crabcake, Onion Ring
CRISFIELD CHICKEN WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, creamy crab dip, cheddar jack, lettuce & tomato all wrapped up
EASTERN SHORE CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar jack, lettuce tomato & Old Bay Ranch
FGBLT
Fried green tomatoes with bacon, lettuce & mayo
FRENCH ONION BURGER
1/2 lb Angus burger stopped with caramelized onions, melted provolone & swiss & au jus for dipping
FRIED OYSTER SANDWICH
Hand breaded fried oysters served on white toast, lettuce, tomatoes and horseradish aioli on the side
HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
White meat chicken, dried cranberries, pecans & celery tossed in a honey mayo dressing
MAHI MAHI TACOS (3)
(3) Mahi Tacos in flour tortillas, mango salsa, cilantro slaw with Sriracha cream & avocado crema drizzle
PORK BBQ SANDWICH
Slow cooked pulled Pork BBQ tossed in BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw & fried onion straws - best around!
ROCKSALT BURGER
1/2 lb Angus burger topped with RockSalt Sauce, bacon, cheddar & an onion ring
ROCKSALT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast topped with bacon, cheddar cheese & RockSalt sauce
SALMON BLT
Fresh cut salmon, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & dill aioli on a butter grilled brioche bun
SEAFOOD CLUB
The King of all Clubs! Often imitated never duplicated... Signaure Shrimp Salad, Crab Cake, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Toast
SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
RockSalt's signature Shrimp Salad - whole freshly steamed shrimp & celery tossed in a light mayo, lemon & Old Bay dressing!
ST. MICHAEL'S BURGER
1/2 lb Angus Burger topped with a 5 oz Crabcake
TERIYAKI TUNA WRAP
Teriyaki glazed seared rare tuna, island rice, lettuce on a sun-dried tomato wrap
Lunch Entree
1/2 RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS
1/2 rack of baby back pork BBQ ribs
CHICKEN BACON CHEESE QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, RockSalt Sauce, served with Ranch
CRABCAKE (1)
10 oz fresh jumbo lumb crab cake broiled & served with 2 side
FRIED SHRIMP BASKET
(5) Jumbo fried shrimp with choice of 2 sides
HONEY GARLIC SALMON
Broiled Salmon with a house honey garlic glaze
MANGO CURRY MAHI MAHI
QUINOA BOWL
Red & White Quinoa, chopped kale, edamame, root veggies, walnuts, dried cranberries, red onion with a balsamic drizzle - Add proteins to your bowl for added healthiness!
SEAFOOD QUESADILLA
Crab, Shrimp and Cheddar jack in an Old Bay tortilla served with Old Bay Ranch
SEARED SCALLOPS
Fresh seared local sea scallops flavored with our house made lemon butter reduction
TERIYAKI CHICKEN & SHRIMP
Teriyaki chicken & shrimp over Island Rice
Dinner Entrees
$DINNER STUFFED
Top your dish with fresh baked Crab Imperial
(2) BROILED 10 oz CRABCAKES
Double Maryland 10oz style fresh jumbo lump crab tossed in our Chesapeake seasoning!
14 OZ NEW YORK STRIP
Hand cut Angus 14oz center cut New York Strip grilled to your temp and topped with herb steak butter
BRAISED SHORT RIBS
Slow cooked Beef Short Ribs in a burgundy brown sauce garnished with root vegetables & onion straws
BROILED LOBSTER TAIL
9 oz broiled fresh Lobster tail served with drawn butter
CHICKEN CHESAPEAKE
Double grilled chicken breast topped with house made Crab Imperial. One of Maryland's classic entrees
CHICKEN NORMANDY
Double grilled chicken breasts in a creamy garlic mushroom sauce
CRAB IMPERIAL
Fresh lump crab mixed with our classic MD style Imperial sauce, baked til golden. Old school Maryland at it's best!
SEAFOOD MEDLEY PASTA
Shrimp, scallops, crab, mussels & clams over angel hair pasta in a creamy seafood sauce, served with a garden salad
FILET MIGNON
10 oz Angus Beef Tenderloin topped with herb steak butter
FILET MIGNON & CRABCAKE
Fresh Angus 10 oz Beef Tenderloin & a 10 oz signature Crab Cake. Best of land & sea!
FRIED OYSTERS
Hand breaded Panko fried oysters (5) served with horseradish aioli
FULL RACK PORK BABY BACK RIBS
Full rack of house slow roasted pork BBQ baby back ribs...finger lickin' for sure!
HONEY GARLIC GLAZED SALMON & SHRIMP
Atlantic Salmon filet broiled with grilled shrimp basted in a savory honey garlic glaze
ANDOUILLE CRUSTED HALIBUT**
Blackened Andouille sausage & Panko crusted fresh Halibut topped with a honey lime dijon sauce
MANGO CURRY MAHI MAHI
Broiled Mahi topped with a mango curry sauce over Island Rice served with a garden salad
SEAFOOD MACARONI & CHEESE
Penne tossed in a creamy cheddar jack cheese sauce with lobster, shrimp & crab topped with cheddar jack & bread crumbs & baked til golden
SEAFOOD SAMPLER
10 oz broiled crabcake, seared scallops & shrimp in a lemon butter butter sauce
SEARED SEA SCALLOPS
Local seared Sea Scallops topped with lemon butter
STEAK & CAKE
12 oz NY Strip & 10 oz Jumbo lump broiled crabcake
STUFFED OYSTERS
(5) Broiled local oysters topped with our now famous Crab Imperial. Best of Maryland...oysters & crab!
STUFFED ROCKFISH
Broiled Atlantic Rockfish filet stuffed with our signature lump crab imperial
TUSCAN CRAB RAVIOLI
Jumbo cheese filled ravioli topped with a prosciutto & crab, sherry cream sauce served with a garden salad
Sides
BACON CRANBERRY BRUSSEL SPROUTS SIDE
BACON MAC & CHEESE SIDE
BROCCOLI SIDE
CARROTS SIDE
COLE SLAW SIDE
CRAN SLAW SIDE
FF PLAIN SIDE
FF SIDE
GREEN BEANS SIDE
ISLAND RICE SIDE
MAC & CHZ SIDE
ORINGS SIDE
POTATO SAL SIDE
RED MASHED POTATOES
ROOT VEGGIES
SPINACH SIDE
Kidz
Desserts
APPLE CRUMB PIE
CHEESECAKE
CHEESECAKE WITH BERRIES
CINN'PUMPKIN BUNDT CAKE
CHOCOLATE LOVIN'
FRESH BERRIES & WHIPPED CREAM
ICE CREAM FLOAT
ICE CREAM/BERRIES (2 SCOOPS)
ITALIAN LEMON CREME CAKE
OREO CHEESE CAKE
PEANUT BUTTER BOMB
SMITH ISLAND RED VELVET CAKE
Bulk to Go
$UNCOOKED 10oz Crab Cake
1/2 & 1/2 QT
BACON CRANBERRY BRUSSEL SPROUTS QT (cold)
CHEESE FOR COLD CRAB DIP (soup cup)
CHICKEN SALAD QUART
CHICKEN TENDERS (50)
Your choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Hot Sauce
COLE SLAW QT
Short chopped sweet cole slaw
CRAB BALLS (50)
Please call 48 hrs ahead to pre-order
CRAB DIP QT (COLD)
CRAB PRETZEL UNCOOKED
Jumbo uncooked house made crab pretzel
CRANBERRY PECAN SLAW QT
CREAM OF CRAB QT (COLD)
FRIED OYSTERS (50)
LOADED POTATO SALAD QT
MARYLAND CRAB QT (COLD)
OYSTERS 1/2 SHELL EA (SHUCKED)
OYSTERS 1/2 SHELL EA (UNSHUCKED)
PITA BAG
PREMIUM DESSERT TRAY (10 full size pieces)
ROCKFISH BITES (50)
Beer battered Rockfish tenders served with Old Bay Ranch
SEAFOOD MAC 1/2 TRAY
1/2 tray of penne tossed in our home made cheese sauce with shrimp, crab & lobster
SHRIMP SALAD QT
STEAMED SHRIMP PLATTER
4 LBS OF 16-20 COUNT FRESHLY STEAMED SHRIMP WITH ONIONS & OLD BAY SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE
STUFFED MUSHROOMS (50)
Please call 48 hrs ahead to pre-order Stuffed with Crab Imperial
STUFFED OYSTER EA
Baked oysters stuffed with crab imperial
WING PLATTER (50)
50 Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce with celery & bleu cheese
WRAP PLATTER (20 halves)
Harvest Chicken Salad, Grilled Chicken Club & Shrimp Salad - please call 48 hrs ahead for deli meat wraps
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
65 W. Main St, Westminster, MD 21157