Rockstar Burger Bar

Soda

Water

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee / Tea

Coffee

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tea Refill

$0.75

Milk

$2.00

Bar Items

Red Bull

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Starters

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Chips and Queso

$7.50

Chips and salsa

$7.50

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Half Nachos

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Quesadillas

$7.25

Rockstar Nachos

$10.00

Sliders

$12.00

Traditional Wings

$11.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Berry Berry Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Chipotle Burger

$12.50

Rolling Stone Burger

$14.25

Rockstar Burger

$14.25

Border Burger

$15.00

Hawaiian Burger

$13.50

Big Nacho Burger

$13.50

West Texas Burger

$16.75

Epic Veggie Burger

$13.50

Desert cat burger

$14.00

Blues Burger

$13.50

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Rockstar Sandwich

$12.00

California Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

Chihuahua Dog

$10.00

Tacos

Pastor Tacos

$11.00

Brisket Tacos

$13.50

Steak Tacos

$15.50

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$13.00

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$7.00

Funnel Fries

$7.00

Milkshake

$5.00

Tower Cake

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Sides

SD Poblano Corn

$4.00

SD Bacon Mac n Cheese

$5.00

SD Fries

$4.00

SD House Salad

$4.00

SD Onion Rings

$4.50

SD Sweet Potato

$4.50

SD Caesar Salad

$4.00

Add Ons

Avocado

$1.49

Bacon

$1.29

Balsalmic Vin

$0.99

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.55

Extra CCQ

$3.99

Extra Chips

$2.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Hatch Green Chile

$1.29

Monterrey Habanero Cheese

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

SD BBQ

$0.99

SD Blue Cheese

$0.99

SD Buffalo

$0.99

SD Cherry Habanero

$0.99

Sd Chipotle

$0.99

SD Chipotle

$0.99

SD Mayo

SD Mustard

SD Poblano Dressing

$0.99

SD Ranch

$0.99

SD Torreados

$1.29

2 for 20 Tuesdays

Classic Burger

$10.00

Beer

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Beer Flight

$11.00

Bombshell Blonde

$6.00

Deadbeach Abuela Stout

$8.00

Deadbeach Chuco Lager

$6.00

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Double White

$7.00

El Matador

$8.00

Hoppadillo

$7.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$5.00

Deadbeach IPA

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Ace Mango

$5.00

Beer bucket

$18.00

Brooklyn Lager 12oz

$4.50

Brooklyn Lager 16 oz

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budweiser Select

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Coronita

$3.50

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Dos XX Btl

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Mic Ultra Btl

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Gold

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Models negra

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.00

Ranch Water

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella SP

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate alta

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate Light

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

Sauza Agave

$5.00

White claw

$5.00

Quilmes

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Liquor

Absolute

$6.00

Bare Bone Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Effen Cucumber

$7.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Stoli

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Dripping springs

$6.00

Tamarindo Smirnoff

$7.00

Western Son Vodka

$6.50

Balvenie 12

$10.00

Bellmeade

$8.00

Brindle Bourbon

$9.00

Buchanans

$7.00

Bulleit Burbon

$7.00

Bullet Rye

$7.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Disarrono

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenlivet 18

$18.00

JW Black

$10.00

Highland Park

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Mcallen 12

$12.00

Mt. Eclipse Black Barrel

$6.00

Noble oak

$8.00

Presidente Brandy

$8.00

Rebecca Creek

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Jim Bean

$6.50

1800 Gold

$8.00

1800 Silver

$7.00

1942

$22.00

400 Conejos Mezcal

$9.00

Avion

$5.00

Casa Dragones

$18.00

Don Julio 70

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Gracias a dios mezcal

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.50

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Casa Mexico Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$7.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Casa Mexico Reposado

$9.00

Tequila Rose

$6.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Sotol

$9.00

partida

$7.00

Perro Grande Reposado

$10.00

Maywest Mezcal

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Bacardi Superior Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Hendricks Midsummer

$9.00

Hendricks Obrium

$9.00

Tanquerey

$7.00

Hendricks Lunar

$9.00

Blue chair spiced rum

$7.00

Rumchata

$5.50

Vodka

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Whiskey

$4.00

Coconut Rum

$4.00

Well white tea shot

$4.00

Baileys

$6.50

Liquore 43

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jägermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Luxardo

$6.00

Presidente

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$4.00

Remy martin

$10.00

Blue 101

$6.00

Jägermeister cold brew

$8.00

Melon

$7.00

Cocktails

Adios Mf Drink

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

$8.00

Martini

$9.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Coconut caprese

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Ginaccident

$9.00

House Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Irish Mule

$8.00

Irish Sour

$8.00

Mezcal Tabla

$15.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mazapan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mezcal Mule

$9.00

Mezcaltini

$9.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

Party Like a Rockstar

$8.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Rockstarita

$8.00

Russian

$7.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sex On the Beach

$7.50

Strawberry Rose

$7.00

Tennessee Mule

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mexican mule

$7.00

Shots

Adios MF shot

$6.00

Bandera Shot

$9.00

Blow Job

$5.00

Breakfast shot

$7.00

Washignton Apple

$6.00

Cucumber Shot

$7.50

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Elote Shot

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly rancher

$7.00

Kazi Shot

$5.00

Mint Tea

$7.00

Paleta Shot

$4.00

Purple Gecko Shot

$8.00

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Vegas bombs

$7.00

Watermelon Kazi

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Sex with an alligator

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Wine

Austin Hope Bottle

$64.00

Caposaldo Bottle

$25.00

Caposaldo Glass

$8.00

Caymus Conundrum Bottle

$27.00

Caymus Conundrum Glass

$9.00

Decoy Bottle

$36.00

Decoy Glass

$12.00

Maschio Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Mon Frer Bottle

$25.00

Mon Frer Glass

$7.00

Murphy Goode Bottle

$27.00

Murphy Goode Glass

$8.00

Sea Glass Glass

$9.00

Seaglass Bottle

$24.00

Three Thieves Bottle

$21.00

Three Thieves Glass

$7.00

Trapiche Bottle

$24.00

Trapiche Glass

$8.00

40 Top Event Well

Well Tequila

$3.50

Well Vodka

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Well Rum

$3.50

Well Gin

$3.50

40 Top Event Beer and Wine

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Dreaming Tree Wine

$3.50

Eve Chardonnay

$3.50

SImi Wine

$3.50

Menu

Caesar salad

$9.00

Classic Burger

$10.00

Rolling Stone

$11.00

Rockstar Burger

$12.00

Chipotle Burger

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Big Nacho Burger

$11.00

Boneless wings

$9.00

Traditional Wings

$9.50

Asada Tacos

$8.00

Bacon Classic Burger

$11.00

Burger Classic

$10.00

Nachos

$6.00

Side/Soda

Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Drink

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

217 N Stanton St, El Paso, TX 79901

Directions

Gallery
Rockstar Burger Bar image
Rockstar Burger Bar image

Map
