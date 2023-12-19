Rocksteady pizza parlour 108 e market street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brick oven pizzeria serving pizza, sandwiches, soft serve ice cream, coffee and cocktails. We offer a nostalgic family friendly environment with a retro arcade.
Location
108 e market street, Warsaw, IN 46580
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
B+B Courthouse Market - 108 N Buffalo Street
No Reviews
108 N Buffalo Street Warsaw, IN 46580
View restaurant
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw - 113 E Center St, Warsaw, IN 46580
No Reviews
113 E Center St Warsaw, IN 46850
View restaurant