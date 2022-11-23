Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rockstore BBQ - Stallins

review star

No reviews yet

3116 Old Monroe Road

Stallings, NC 28104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Plate
Pork By The Pound
Cornbread

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Beef Sandwich

$6.50

Combos

Pork Combo

$9.00

Pork Sandwich, Small Side & Fountain Drink

Chicken Combo

$9.50

Chicken Sandwich, Small Side & Fountain Drink

Beef Combo

$10.50

Brisket Sandwich, Small Side & Fountain Drink

Riblet Combo

$10.00

Riblet, Small Side & Fountain Drink

Plates

Pork Plate

$12.25

Pork, 2 Small Sides, Bun & Sauce

Chicken Plate

$13.25

Chicken, 2 Small Sides, Bun & Sauce

Beef Plate

$15.25

Brisket, 2 Small Sides, Bun & Sauce

Rib Plate

$20.00

1/2 Rack Of Ribs, 2 Small Sides & Fountain Drink

Ribs

Riblet

$6.00

1/2 Rack Of Ribs

$14.50

Full Rack Of Ribs

$29.00

Family Meals

Pork Meal Deal

$26.25

1 lb. Pork, 2 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce

Chicken Meal Deal

$27.50

1 lb. Chicken, 2 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce

Brisket Meal Deal

$32.50

1 lb. Brisket, 2 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce

Pork Family Special

$35.50

1 1/2 lbs. Pork, 3 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce

Chicken Family Special

$37.00

1 1/2 lbs. Chicken, 3 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce

Brisket Family Special

$44.00

1 1/2 lbs. Brisket, 3 Large Sides, 4 Buns & Sauce

The Rack Pack

$52.50

1 1/2 Racks, 2 Large Sides

Bulk Meats

Pork By The Pound

$15.50

Per Pound

Chicken By The Pound

$16.50

Per Pound

Brisket By The Pound

$22.00

Per Pound

Small Side Dishes

Baked Beans

$3.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$3.00

Brunswick Stew

$3.00

Green Bean Casserole

$3.00

Cornbread

$3.00

White Slaw

$3.00

Red Slaw

$3.00

Cucumber and Onion Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Chips

$1.50

Large Side Dishes

Baked Beans

$6.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$6.00

Brunswick Stew

$6.00

Green Bean Casserole

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

White Slaw

$6.00

Red Slaw

$6.00

Cucumber and Onion Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Bottles Of Sauce

BTL Stallings Secret Sauce

$5.00

16 oz. Bottle

BTL Eastern Carolina Vinegar Sauce

$5.00

16 oz. Bottle

BTL Carolina Gold Sauce

$5.00

16 oz. Bottle

BTL Rib Tickler Sauce

$5.00

16 oz. Bottle

Beverages

20 oz. Pepsi

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Mountain Dew

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Orange Sunkist

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Grape Sunkist

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Gatorade Fierce

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Gatorade Frost

$2.50

Bottled Soda

20 oz. Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Bottled Soda

16 oz. Water

$1.00

Bottled Water

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

After decades as the only gasoline service station for miles around (circa 1936), this unique landmark building continued to serve the tight knit community of Stallings, NC as a small convenience store, becoming well known to locals as "The Rock Store". Today, this humble little shop prides itself in serving up a slice of barbecue heaven for all who stop by. Stallings Rock Store Bar B-Q invites you and yours to visit sometime for a taste of that smoky Carolina 'Cue'

Location

3116 Old Monroe Road, Stallings, NC 28104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Trail House
orange star4.3 • 573
6751 Old Monroe Road Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
142 east john street matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
TMR BBQ - Indian Trail
orange starNo Reviews
6640 Old Monroe Rd., Suite E Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
SuperFood Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6461 Old Monroe Rd. Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
Miggs Place - 5719 W Hwy 74
orange starNo Reviews
5719 W Hwy 74 Indian Trail, NC 28079
View restaurantnext
MingFu - Matthews
orange starNo Reviews
115 W John Street Mathews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Stallings

Osaka Japanese Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 526
3531 matthews-mint hill rd Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
The Loyalist Market
orange star4.5 • 15
435 N Trade St #102 Matthews, NC 28105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stallings
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston