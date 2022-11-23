Rockstore BBQ - Stallins
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
After decades as the only gasoline service station for miles around (circa 1936), this unique landmark building continued to serve the tight knit community of Stallings, NC as a small convenience store, becoming well known to locals as "The Rock Store". Today, this humble little shop prides itself in serving up a slice of barbecue heaven for all who stop by. Stallings Rock Store Bar B-Q invites you and yours to visit sometime for a taste of that smoky Carolina 'Cue'
Location
3116 Old Monroe Road, Stallings, NC 28104
