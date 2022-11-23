Rockstore BBQ - Stallins

Restaurant info

After decades as the only gasoline service station for miles around (circa 1936), this unique landmark building continued to serve the tight knit community of Stallings, NC as a small convenience store, becoming well known to locals as "The Rock Store". Today, this humble little shop prides itself in serving up a slice of barbecue heaven for all who stop by. Stallings Rock Store Bar B-Q invites you and yours to visit sometime for a taste of that smoky Carolina 'Cue'