Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

Aleman The Man

IPA, ABV: 6.8%, IBU: 40 The Man is not an oppressive governmental regime. Nor is it that movie with Jules Winnfield and the dad from American Pie. It's not even the hit single from recording mega-star Aloe Blacc. The Man is simply the boss. It's DayMan without the coffee. In a market dominated by hops, our base IPA has evolved into a consistent workhorse perfect for any occasion. The Man contrasts a malt bill of mostly Pale Malt, accentuated by Acidulated and Crystal Malts, with bright, assertive Cascade, Amarillo, Mosaic, and Citra hops.