- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Lincoln Square
- /
- Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
1,067 Reviews
$$
4632 N Rockwell St
Chicago, IL 60625
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Limited Features
Ham & Beer Cheese Sandwich
Ham, beer cheese, grilled onion, spinach, tomato, garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomato, basil, spinach, balsamic glaze & garlic-citrus aioli on crusty Italian bread.
7th Ave Cuban
Mojo roasted pork, Genoa salami, thin sliced brown sugar ham, pickle, mustard on pressed Cuban bread.
Fish-N-Chips
12oz of cider battered Alaskan Cod served with fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
Chicken Tinga Sopes
Chicken Bowl
Steak Bowl
DRINK FEATURES
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Aleman Shandy
Blood Orange Liqueur, Lemon, Lime, Strawberry-Basil Simple Syrup over ice topped up with Aleman LadiesMan.
Brandy Melba
Brandy, Blackberry Liqueur, Lemon, Peach Bitters
Chicago Lemonade
Bourbon, Lemon, Lime, Blood Orange Liqueur, Soda.
Dragon Fruit Gin Sour
Gin, Dragonfruit Liqueur, Lemon, Grapefruit Bitters.
Monstro Verde
Cachaca, Lime, Creme de Menthe, Simple Syrup.
Not Baileys & Coffee
Buffalo Trace Cream, Glassworks Cold Brew, Orange Bitters, Whipped Cream.
Pimm's Punch Bowl
Pimm's No. 1, Blood Orange Liqueur, Lemon, Lime, Ginger Beer.
Strawberry Iced Tea Punch Bowl
Vodka, Strawberry-Basil Simple Syrup, Iced Tea, Orange, Lemon.
Brooklyn Quintceratops 2015
Central Waters Barrel Aged Barleywine 2016
Green Flash Baroque Belgique
Schneider Weisse Aventinus 2012
Schneider Weisse Aventinus 2013
Class Of '88 Barleywine
Glogg
BEVERAGES
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Glassworks DECAF
Glassworks COLD BREW
Glassworks Coffee REGULAR
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Limeade
Mexican Coca Cola
Mexican Squirt
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Sprecher Cherry Cola
Sprecher Cream Soda
Sprecher Orange Dream Soda
Sprecher LoCal Root Beer
Sprecher Root Beer
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Tonic
Topo Chico
Sparkling Mineral Water
Virgin Bloody Mary
Coke
BOTTLES & CANS
4 Pack Krombacher Pils TAKE OUT ONLY
Aleman Everyman
Aleman HypeMan
Aleman LadiesMan
Farmhouse Wit, ABV: 5.5%, IBU: 18 Boy meets Girl. Boy marries Girl. Boy and Girl create beers to blend in a public display of unity. Girl's beer is f***ing legit. Girl asserts her dominance for the first of many times to come...It's a tale as old as time. And one Nate and Sarah are happy to share with you in seductive, liquid form. Freshly clipped Lemonthyme gives our light-bodied Farmhouse Wit a subtle aromatic, citrusy punch.
Aleman SoulMan
Brown Ale, ABV: 7.2%, IBU: 30 Coming into this world shot from a cannon full of Superbad, SoulMan was born from the lavish half of an experimental partigyle brew. In the same way that the words aren't nearly as important as how you sing them, hand-made salted caramel adds the boogie-oogie and the Marvin Gaye to our take on the classic American Brown Ale. Deeply caramelized sugar provides roasted notes that blend in nicely with a rich malty base. Paired with a mild, underlying hop character for a long, dry finish
Aleman The Man
IPA, ABV: 6.8%, IBU: 40 The Man is not an oppressive governmental regime. Nor is it that movie with Jules Winnfield and the dad from American Pie. It's not even the hit single from recording mega-star Aloe Blacc. The Man is simply the boss. It's DayMan without the coffee. In a market dominated by hops, our base IPA has evolved into a consistent workhorse perfect for any occasion. The Man contrasts a malt bill of mostly Pale Malt, accentuated by Acidulated and Crystal Malts, with bright, assertive Cascade, Amarillo, Mosaic, and Citra hops.
Avery Samael's Ale
Avery The Beast
B. Nektar Zombie Killer
Hard cider with honey and cherry added Appearance - Deep pink and clear with a light, lacy head that quickly dissipates. Aroma - Crisp, clean apple cider, round, ripe tart cherry. Experience - Tart cherry sweetness up front with full, yet crisp fermented cider. Heavy apple skin compliments the cherry. Sweet, creamy honey rounds the flavor and balances the tartness of the cherry. Light carbonation lifts the flavor while the honey smooths the overall mouthfeel. Finishes crisp and clean.
Begyle Blonde
5.4% abv Begyle Blonde is a well-balanced Blonde Ale brewed with local honey sourced from Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn, Ill. It has a clean, faint bitterness and features a subtly sweet fermentation character accentuated by the honey. Begyle Blonde is one of our most sessionable brews and pairs well with all foods.
Bockor Cuvee De Jacobins
Cuvée des Jacobins Rouge is a Flemish Sour Ale, red in color with a beguiling balance of malty sweetness and acidic sharpness. It is made from spontaneously fermented and barrel-aged beer of at least 18 months in age. The beer is cooled overnight in a large, shallow metal vessel called a coolship and then fermented and aged in large oak foudres which are made in France and assembled on-site at Bockor.
Bells Two Hearted
Brooklyn Quintceratops
City Water Seltzers Mixed Berry
Dovetail Hefeweizen
Dovetail Kolsch
Einbecker Non-Alcoholic
Goose Island '15 Bourbon County
Grand Teton Splash Down
Half Acre Daisy Cutter
JuneShine Mango Daydream
Krombacher Pils
Lagunitas Daytime
Maplewood Fat Pug
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
North Coast Red Seal Ale
North Coast/Descheutes/Rogue Class of '88
North Coast Otsuchi Old Stock Ale
Odell Sippin' Tropical
Off Color Apex Predator
PBR
Pipeworks Infinite Citra
Right Bee Blossom
Spiteful God Damn Pidgeon Porter 16oz can
(8.2% ABV) Toasty, roasty, and bold. This American porter is brewed with Simcoe, lending it pine and grapefruit notes to enhance the bittersweet complexity of English malts. The only good pigeon is a Pigeon Porter.
Spiteful Raddler
Spiteful Working For The Weekend 16oz can
Stiegl Radler
Surly Eight
Three Floyds Gumballhead
Two Towns Pacific Pineapple
Two Towns Blackberry Lemon Seek Out
Vandermill Totally Roasted
Uncle John's Pear Cider
Uncle John's Melded
WINE
GLS Alvarinho
GLS Chardonnay - Pacificana
GLS Sauvignon Blanc - Petit Le Mont
GLS Rose - Domain Montrose
GLS Malbec - Zorzal Terroir Unico
GLS Cabernet - Grayson Cellars
GLS Pinot Noir - Prisma
GLS Aplanta - Portuguese Red Blend
GLS Prosecco - Mirabello
Mimosa
Sangria
CRF Alvarinho - Nortico
CRF Chardonnay - Pacificana
CRF Sauvignon Blanc - Petit Le Mont
CRF Rose - Domaine Montrose
CRF Cabernet - Grayson Cellars
CRF Pinot Noir - Prisma
CRF Aplanta - Red Blend
CRF Malbec - Zorzal
CRF Prosecco - Mirabello
BTL Alvarinho
BTL Chardonnay - Pacificana
BTL Sauvignon Blanc - Petit Le Mont
BTL Rosé - Domain Montrose
BTL Malbec - Zorzal Terroir Unico
Grayson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
BTL Pinot Noir - Prisma
BTL Aplanta - Portuguese Blend
BTL Prosecco - Mirabello
All Day Breakfast
Bananas Foster Waffle
Our house waffle topped with caramelized bananas, caramel sauce, whipped cream, cinnamon & a side of rum-maple syrup. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Bourbon Street Tacos
Scrambled eggs, Andouille sausage, jack cheese, green peppers and onions on your choice of flour or white corn tortillas. Served with your choice of breakfast potato.
Breakfast Nachos
Corn tortilla chips baked with house salsa, chihuahua cheese & chorizo. Topped with pico de gallo & 2 eggs any style.
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
Nashville hot chicken topped with maple syrup, smoked bacon, American cheese & scallions , sandwiched between our house waffle. Served with potato pancakes or fruit
Ravenswood Gardens Tacos**
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, pico de gallo, guacamole , swiss cheese & chipotle ranch on flour or corn tortillas. Served with potato pancakes or fruit
Tejas Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, house made chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, jalapenos and green onions. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa, and your choice of breakfast potato.
The Bodega
2 over easy eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sauteed pepper & onion, diced tomato & mayo on a hoagie roll. Served with your choice of side.
The North Branch Wrap
A large flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs , shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese & house dijon. Served with potato pancakes or fruit
The Standard
2 eggs over easy, American cheese turkey sausage on toasted challah. Served with potato pancakes or fruit(+1)
A la Carte Waffle
A la Carte 4 Piece Bacon
A la Carte Potato Pancakes
A la Carte Turkey Sausage
A la Carte 2 eggs
Side Toast
Side Fruit Cup
Apple Fritter
Starters
Soup of the Day - Veggie Lentil
Chicken Tortilla Soup
16oz Bowl topped with tortilla strips & chihuahua cheese
Cheddar Fries
Crispy hand-cut fries topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeno, and chive, with a side of homemade ranch.
Chips & Salsa
Nachos
Homemade tortillas chips topped with queso, black beans, pickled jalapenos, tomato, sour cream and your choice grilled chicken, house chorizo, ground beef, beer-braised pork, carne asada (+5) or fresh black bean & salad, with a side of our homemade salsa.
Louisiana Eggrolls
Blackened chicken, andouille sausage, potatoes, veggies, and cheese snuggled up in crispy egg roll skins and served with chipotle ranch.
Texas Haystack
Jalapeno-marinated onions, fried to crispy perfection & served with a side of homemade ranch
Refill Chips
Salads
Dinner Salad
Fresh romaine topped with tomato, red onion, and croutons.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, mushroom, and tomato tossed in Dijon Vinaigrette. Add chicken or blackened chicken - 4 Add carne asada steak - 7
Taco Salad
Your choice of chicken, house chorizo, braised pork, blackened shrimp (+3), shaved ribeye (+3) warm Black bean & corn salad or grilled veggies with romaine, tomato, black beans, red onion, sour cream, guacamole, chihuahua cheese and crispy tortilla chips. Recommended Dressing: Chipotle Ranch Substitute carne asada steak 5
Chopped Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and jack cheese. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Burgers
Burger Of The Week - The "Thanksgiving in Manhattan"
The “Thanksgiving in Manhattan” Our 7oz turkey patty served open face on rustic white bread, topped w/Swiss cheese mashed potatoes, ancho-cranberry sauce, arugula, gravy, sage gremolata & crispy onion.
Rockwell Burger
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, red onion & yellow mustard.
BBQ Bacon Burger
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, smothered in BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, grilled onion, and applewood smoked bacon.
Patty Melt
Merkts cheddar cheese, grilled onion, dill pickle & remoulade on griddled marble rye.
Santa Fe Burger
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, pepperjack cheese, grilled jalapeno and onion, crispy tortilla chips, guacamole, and chipotle ranch.
Tatanka Burger
½ lb of Certified Angus Beef, spicy buffalo sauce, homemade bleu cheese dressing, crunchy chopped celery, lettuce, and tomato.
Wildcat Burger
Two 1/4lb Angus beef patties smashed and griddled to perfection, topped with American cheese, grilled onion, pickle, shredded lettuce and remoulade on our buttery bun.
Big Ollie
Can you do it? We’ll cheer you on! Two ½ lb beef patties, each topped with swiss and american, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and Rockwell’s signature sauce.
Black 'N Bleu
Our 7oz Certified Angus Beef patty cajun-spiced, topped with bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & mayo.
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork
Braised pork shoulder smothered in house BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese, house made pickled jalapenos and tortilla strips.
Blackened Shrimp Po' Boy
Blackened shrimp, romaine, tomato, pickle, remoulade & house hot sauce on a toasted baguette.
Fish Sandwich
Your choice of lemon peppered, cajun blackened, or plain grilled tilapia on a toasted hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and remoulade.
Next Level Grilled Cheese
One slice of cheddar, one slice of swiss, and one slice of pepperjack melted with marinated tomatoes between two thick slices of challah bread griddled with cotija cheese.
R.N.G. Steak Sandwich
Shaved ribeye, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, cracked peppercorn, bleu cheese & garlic aioli on a toasted hoagie roll.
Rockwell's BLT
Served with mayo on your choice of challah, marble rye or multigrain toast.
The Chicks Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, dill pickle & house dijon mustard.
Everything Else
Baby Back Rib Dinner
Baby back ribs dry-rubbed & slow cooked to fall off the bone perfection. Served with a side of BBQ sauce, hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
Burrito
Refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream stuffed in a large flour tortilla with your choice of grilled chicken, house chorizo, ground beef, beer-braised pork, carne asada steak (+5), or grilled veggies. Served with a side of homemade salsa and your choice of regular side.
Chicken Tender Bites
Crispy, hand-breaded strips with your choice of buffalo, BBQ, buff-a-que, or honey chipotle. Have ‘em tossed or get your sauce on the side. Served with a side of ranch, bleu cheese, or honey mustard and your choice of regular side.
Fish Tacos
Cajun blackened tilapia filet with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
Honey Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Honey chipotle glazed chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and chihuahua cheese on your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with refried black beans, chips and salsa, and a side of chipotle ranch.
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken
Half a chicken, pickle brined then tossed in our Gluten Free house dredge and fried until golden brown. Served with hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
Stuff For Kids
Kid Burger
1/4 Certified Angus Beef with your choice of american or cheddar cheese.
Kid Chicken Strips
Crispy, hand breaded strips of chicken tenderloin.
Kid Corn Dog
Corn-battered hot dog on stick fried golden & crispy.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Buttered and griddled challah with 2 slices of american cheese.
Kid Mac 'N Cheese
Elbow macaroni smothered in our homemade queso and topped with melted cheddar.
Kid Quesadilla
Chihuahua cheese nestled between two griddled flour tortillas.
Sides
Side FRIES
Side Cajun Fries
Side Black Bean Corn Salad
Side Chips & Salsa
Side Refried Beans
App Mac 'N Cheese
Side Whole Black Beans
Side Fruit Cup
Side Cornbread Waffle
Side Toast
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Corn Tortillas
Side Chicken
Side Tilapia Filet
Side Corn Dog
Side Pizza Puff
Side Corn
Side Slaw
Side Seasonal Veggie - Carrots W/garlic butter
Desserts
Apple Fritter A La Mode
Brownie - Heath
An ooey-gooey homemade brownie topped with an ever rotating cast of candy options we'll do our best to keep this up-to-date but this can change mid-day. We've never met one we didn't like.
Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry. Please choose the options you'd like.
Sprecher Root Beer Float
Sprecher Orange Dream Float
Sprecher Cherry Cola Float
Sprecher Cream Soda Float
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Oreo Milkshake
Reese's Milkshake
Rocksham - Boozy Shake
Ice cream, Tullamore Dew, creme de menthe, milk
Coffee - Boozy Shake
Ice cream, coffee liqueur, bourbon cream, cold brew, milk
S'mores - Boozy Shake
Ice cream, Cherry Heering, chocolate syrup, milk
Call for Open Hours
A welcoming neighborhood joint with a focus on delicious burgers and craft beer.
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago, IL 60625